Metro New Jersey

Join the Penn Club of Metro New Jersey on November 19 for a free Zoom event that will help you make your Thanksgiving table even more beautiful. Learn how to use supermarket flowers to create a Thanksgiving centerpiece! Also, we will hold our Penn Cares fall event and volunteer at a food bank on December 12. We will start off the new year with a celebration for Ben’s birthday and an open board meeting for all. Later in the month we will hold our annual wine tasting event. Visit www.pennclubmetronj.com to learn more about our club and to register for events. For more information, contact club president Janet Pisansky C’91 at pisansky@burkepotenza.com.

Utah

The Penn Club of Utah is proud to cohost the 9th annual Penn Wharton Sundance Schmooze, a gathering of entertainment industry professionals and friends of film, at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. This complimentary event features a panel discussion with noted alumni in the industry, moderated by Penn Cinema Studies Professor Peter Decherney, followed by a catered cocktail party. Cohosted by Penn Film and Media Pioneers, Penntertainment, the Penn/Wharton Club of Los Angeles, PennNYC, and the Penn Club of Westchester and Rockland Counties, the event will take place the weekend of January 23, 2021, with exact details forthcoming. For updates, follow our website (bit.ly/PennUtah) or email Jesse Tendler EAS’03 W’03 at jesse@penn.nyc.

Virtual

In light of ongoing global health concerns, visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/clubs to find the latest information on Regional Club events in your area. And be sure to check out www.alumni.upenn.edu/govirtual for an abundance of virtual events and digital resources available for alumni.