Penn to You

Penn to You is on the road this spring—coming to Miami on February 12, Silicon Valley on March 3, and Seattle on March 5! Penn to You is designed to bring Penn alumni, parents, and friends together for an evening of intellectual and social engagement. Each Penn to You event will include discussions with inspiring faculty, addressing timely topics with a global impact. For more information and to register, please visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/penntoyou.

Cleveland

Join the Penn Club of Cleveland for our Hong Kong–Style Bubble Waffle Class! We’ll be led by Aldous Lau, the owner of Ball Ball Waffle, a new Cleveland spot that has already won a Best of Cleveland Award! Learn how to make a popular Hong Kong street food, the bubble waffle, step by step on Friday, January 17 at 5:30 p.m. Register on our website www.alumni.upenn.edu/cleveland.

Los Angeles

Penn Club LA is thrilled to host Craig Carnaroli, Penn’s executive vice president, on Thursday, January 23. Craig will update us on Penn and campus development. Then, on February 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., we’re bringing together the brightest young women in Los Angeles to meet, collaborate, and learn from each other through Speed Networking, CEO/President Career Panel with Moderator, Q&A and Informal Networking. On Tuesday, February 18, join us for a special evening focused on Women on Boards and how to join a board. It will be a great opportunity to network and learn from our panelists. On February 22, Join Penn Serves as we volunteer to groom, feed, and walk horses with child and adult riders who benefit psychologically, physically, and emotionally from the experience. For more information and to register for these events, please visit www.pennclubla.com.

Metro New Jersey

Join us on January 23—we will be getting together for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at Mehndi and Ming in Morristown. February brings some fun indoor sporting events. We will have pickleball instruction and play at Mendham Health and Racquet Club on February 1, and then we will cheer on Penn men’s basketball at Columbia on the 7th. Visit www.pennclubmetronj.com or contact club president Janet Pisansky C’91 at jpisansky@burkepotenza.com to learn more and register.

New York City

PennPAC (Pro Bono Alumni Consulting) will host its annual Information Session on January 21 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Duane Morris (1540 Broadway). Learn the ins and outs of volunteering as a strategy consultant with PennPAC. All Penn graduates (regardless of degree, college and work experience) are welcome. To learn more and register, please visit our website at www.pennpac.org. Applications for those interested in participating on spring projects are due January 26.

Sarasota

Join alumni and guests on February 20 at the Penn Club of Sarasota and Manatee Counties’ Winter Luncheon featuring William Noel, associate vice provost for Special Collections and founding director of the Schoenberg Institute for Manuscript Studies at the Penn Libraries. On March 22, cheer for the Phillies during Spring Training when they play the Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota! Enjoy a baseball fare buffet lunch and watch the game from the Sky Box Suites. Connect with area Quakers. Alumni visiting Florida this winter are welcome. For more information and to register visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/clubs or email pennclubsarasota@gmail.com.

Seattle

On January 25, join us for brunch and a Big Five Men’s Basketball watch party, cohosted with the Temple Alumni Seattle Chapter. The Quakers will look to defend their 2018–2019 Big Five Championship against cross-town rivals, the Temple Owls. On February 1, join us for another fun afternoon of volunteering at Northwest Harvest! This will be our eighth time there, and so far we have helped distribute over 25,000 pounds of food to our community. For more information and to register, visit www.pennclubofseattle.com.

Southwest Florida

The Penn Club of Southwest Florida has a robust slate of upcoming events! Join us for Ben’s Birthday Bash on Saturday, January 18, at 5 p.m., with distinguished speaker and Penn Med Professor Dr. Gail Morrison. On Saturday, February 8, we have a Mystery Dinner Train experience! On Saturday, February 15, join us for a performance of the Broadway hit Jersey Boys at the Barbara B. Mann Theater. Finally, on March 5, we have the Grand Rounds Breakfast with Penn Professor of Orthopedics Dr. L. Scott Levin. For more information and to register for these events, please visit www.PennClubSWFL.com or email club president Bob Klausner C’84 M’88 at rklausner@aol.com.

Call for Nominations

ALUMNI TRUSTEES | Alumni are invited and encouraged to suggest Alumni Trustee candidates, who must be degree-holding alumni, for the two At-Large Alumni Trustee positions.

The successful Alumni Trustee candidates will begin their five-year terms on January 1, 2021. The Penn Alumni Nominations Committee, chaired by Penn Alumni President Ann Nolan Reese CW’74 and made up of current and former Alumni Trustees, will evaluate and recommend candidates for trusteeship based on evidence of leadership; involvement in alumni activities; record of achievement professionally, civically/socially, and for Penn; representation of the alumni body in terms of geography, gender, school/college, and personal background; record of financial support to Penn relative to capacity; and evidence of “trustee caliber.” Please provide supporting documentation for why a candidate should be considered for alumni trusteeship at this time.

ALUMNI AWARD OF MERIT | Each year, Penn Alumni presents the Alumni Award of Merit to alumni volunteers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and service to the University. Community service, professional achievements, and other such accomplishments are considered but are only secondary to University service. The awards will be presented during Homecoming Weekend 2020 at the Alumni Award of Merit Gala, a celebration for all alumni volunteers. Attendance at the ceremony is a prerequisite for receiving the Award.

YOUNG ALUMNI AWARD | The Young Alumni Award recognizes outstanding leadership and service to the University prior to one’s 16th Reunion year. Community service, professional achievements, and other such accomplishments are considered but are secondary to five to 15 years of varied University service. The Young Alumni Award will also be presented during Homecoming Weekend 2020. Attendance at the ceremony is a prerequisite for receiving the Award.

The Penn Alumni Awards and Resolutions Committee, chaired by Paul Williams W’67 and made up of previous alumni award recipients, will give consideration to suggested candidates for the Alumni Award of Merit and the Young Alumni Award. In addition to the online nomination form, documentation supporting why a candidate should be considered for the Alumni Award of Merit or the Young Alumni Award should be submitted at this time. Please note: the strongest recommendations are those that are accompanied by three or more letters of recommendation from classmates, colleagues, University staff, and others who know the candidate well in his/her service to Penn.

Names of candidates for the Alumni Trustee positions and the 2020 Alumni Award of Merit/Young Alumni Award should be sent by February 7, 2020 to: Casie Benyishay, Director, Penn Alumni Board Program, E. Craig Sweeten Alumni House, 3533 Locust Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19104-6226. You may also submit your nominations online at http://www.alumni.upenn.edu/pennalumninominations.