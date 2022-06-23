Arts Calendar
Arthur Ross Gallery
Open Tues.–Sun.
From Studio to Doorstep: Associated American Artists
Through Aug. 21
ICA
Poetic Cinema: Isaac Julien and the Sankofa Film and Video Collective
Jun. 13–Aug. 3
Penn Museum
Galleries open; advance booking recommended
World Café Live
Jul. 8 Karate
Jul. 13 Foxing
Jul. 14 Bebel Gilberto
Jul. 16 Squirrel Nut Zippers
Jul. 23 Beyond the Blinds
Jul. 26 Laura Veirs
Jul. 27 Shinyribs
Aug. 3 Yussef Dayes
Aug. 4 Marian Hill
Aug. 6 Jawn of the Dead
Aug. 9–13 The Rock Orchestra’s BeatleFest 2022
Aug. 17 Ana Popovic
Aug. 19 Cimafunk with Raul y su ClaveAché