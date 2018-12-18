Obituaries

Jan|Feb 2019



1938 Dr. Arthur H. Blakeman C’38 D’42, Brooklyn, NY, a retired dentist; July 12, at 100. His daughter is Wendy Blakeman Brennan CW’72. Robert Norman Reeves W’38, Hilton Head Island, SC, retired head of a family-run construction firm; Oct. 24. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s track and swimming teams.

1940 William H. Price W’40, Jupiter, FL, a retired insurance executive who ran McMann Price Agency in Greenport, NY; Sept. 16, at 100. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the heavyweight rowing team. 1942 Dr. John A. Davison Gr’42, Bainbridge Island, WA, a retired researcher at United States Rubber Company and a chemical engineering professor at the University of Connecticut; Nov. 15, 2017, at 100. Morton Deitz W’42, Boynton Beach, FL, a retired tax attorney in New Jersey and a former law professor at Princeton University; Sept. 19. He served in the US Merchant Marines during World War II and was on board the SS John Drayton when it sank, leaving him and 24 others to try to survive on a lifeboat. When they were rescued by a Greek freighter after 31 days at sea, only five remained alive, including Deitz who slipped into a coma and spent more than three months in a hospital to recover. Eleanor Goldblatt Ulin CW’42, Tuscon, AZ, a retired reference librarian at the Chattanooga Public Library; Sept. 2. One daughter is Joy A. Ulin CW’66. 1943 William T. Callery W’43, Mountain Lakes, NJ, a retired accounting manager with New Jersey Bell Telephone Company; Oct. 8. He served in the US Army during World War II and the Korean War, earning two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. Jay I. Kislak W’43, Miami, a retired real estate magnate and longtime University of Pennsylvania supporter; Oct. 3. The patriarch of the Kislak Organization, he helped turn a family business into a real estate and financial services empire. He donated $5.5 million to Penn in 2013, a gift that helped renovate Van Pelt-Dietrich Library’s fifth and sixth floors and created the Kislak Center for Special Collections, Rare Books and Manuscripts. An avid collector of books and artifacts, he also donated more than 3,000 items to the Library of Congress from the Jay I. Kislak Foundation that he founded with his wife. He served in the US Navy as a pilot during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Lambda Phi fraternity. One son is Philip T. Kislak C’70, and two grandchildren are Elizabeth C. Kislak C’10 W’10 and Jane C. Kislak WG’19. Richard C. Kmetz ChE’43, East Longmeadow, MA, a retired chemical engineer for Monsanto; Sept. 22. He served in the US Merchant Marines during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. His son is Robert A. Kmetz WG’80. Irving C. Maghran Jr. W’43 L’49, Buffalo, NY, a retired trial attorney who maintained a practice for 50 years; July 27. In one of his highest-profile cases, he defended the State of New York during the Attica Prison riot trials. He served in the US Army during World War II, where he was wounded twice and received the Silver Star and the Purple Heart. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. Helen Mauerer Paige HUP’43, Carrolltown, PA, a retired nurse; Sept. 23. She served in the US Navy Nurse Corps during World War II and the Korean War. Martin D. Reinish ChE’43, Emerson, NJ, a retired chemical engineer and senior research fellow at Colgate-Palmolive; Oct. 8. 1944 Frank S. Fawcett G’44, Wilmington, DE, a retired research chemist for DuPont; Oct. 5. Dr. Eleanor L. Rowe CW’44, Orange City, FL, a former professor at Daytona Beach Community College; June 12. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. 1945 Mary Wormley Blackburn G’45, Clinton, MD, a retired schoolteacher in Dayton, OH; Jan. 20, 2015. Jeanne Duvoisin Ed’45, West Chester, PA, a retired elementary school teacher in the Interboro School District; Sept. 18. Diane Averbach King CW’45, Guilford, CT, a retired clinical professor and educational consultant at Gratz College; March 27. One sister is Bessie A. Nussbaum CW’44. Stanley C. Speirs C’45, Wallingford, PA, a retired project director at the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation; Aug. 15. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity, as well as the executive editor of the wartime version of The Daily Pennsylvanian and one of the student founders of WXPN. One son is Dr. Michael S. Speirs C’82 Gr’04. 1946 Robert M. Joos ChE’46, Malvern, PA, founder of a chemical equipment company; June 1. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. Joseph P. Rumberger Jr. C’46 G’47, Middletown, CT, a retired personnel director for Johns Hopkins and Wesleyan Universities; Oct. 22. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Upsilon fraternity and The Mask and Wig Club. 1947 Dr. Sidney Axinn C’47 Gr’55, Haverford, PA, professor emeritus of philosophy at Temple University; Sept. 25. He worked at Temple for 45 years and served as a longtime department chair, before teaching at the University of South Florida. He authored the books A Moral Military (1989) and Sacrifice and Value: A Kantian Interpretation (2010). He served in the US Army during World War II. George M. Bailey G’47, Georgetown, TX, former associate director of the Claremont College Libraries; July 31. Herbert A. Boley W’47, Monmouth Beach, NJ, a retired stockbroker; Aug. 23. He served in the US Army during World War II. Dorothy Shepard Breskman Ed’47, Haverford, PA, a former sculptor; Sept. 6. One son is Dr. Ellis L. Breskman C’72, and one grandson is William J. Breskman C’15. Mildred Etter Brown ED’47, Findlay, OH, a former teacher; Sept. 5. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Dr. Elizabeth Bishop Connell CW’47 M’51, Framingham, MA, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist and professor emeritus at Emory University; Aug. 20. A leading proponent of improving women’s reproductive health for more than 50 years, she conducted research on methods of contraception and wrote three books, including The Contraception Sourcebook (2001). She opened a women’s health clinic in East Harlem in the 1960s, gave talks on women’s health around the world, and later in life worked as a researcher for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. George A. D’Angelo C’47 L’50, Bryn Mawr, PA, a retired attorney in Philadelphia and former adjunct law professor at Temple University; April 16. One son is Dr. Marc S. D’Angelo C’73. Edward William Uthe C’47 G’50, Flourtown, PA, a retired reverend at Evangelical Lutheran Church of America; Nov. 23, 2017. He was a volunteer guide at Independence National Historical Park for 23 years. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Society. His sons are Craig W. Uthe W’79 WG’83 and David W. Uthe W’76, and one brother is Ronald H. Uthe W’62. 1948 Erwin J. Antoni Sr. C’48 GEd’59, Oreland, PA, a retired athletic director and basketball, baseball, and cross country coach at the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf; Oct. 7. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and Sphinx Senior Society, as well as the baseball, basketball, golf, and soccer teams. He was a part of the second class inducted into the Penn Athletics Hall of Fame for baseball and soccer. An All-American soccer player at Penn, he went on to play professionally for eight years for the Philadelphia Americans and Uhrik Truckers. He served in the US Army during World War II. One son is Erwin J. Antoni Jr. C’78. Dr. Marian Kreider Bosien M’48, Columbus, NC, a retired anesthesiologist; Oct. 11. William H. Helfand ChE’48, New York, a retired pharmaceutical executive at Merck; Oct. 2. An authority on the history of medical quackery (often synonymous with health fraud), he donated a substantial portion of his collection of quackery art to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and wrote five books on the subject. He served in the US Army during World War II. Bernice Greenstein Kline CW’48, Richmond, VA, a retired faculty member in the biology department at Virginia Commonwealth University; Oct. 4. One son is Dr. Matthew T. Kline C’76 GM’85. Dr. Robert E. Leslie Ed’48 GEd’49, Harleysville, PA, a retired teacher, guidance counselor, and educator who served as the principal of Goshen (NY) Central High School; March 24, 2017. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the sprint football team. His wife is Ruth Titus Leslie WG’48. Frank G. Lowenstein C’48, Pittsburgh, a retired owner of a wholesale distribution business; Jan. 22, 2017. He served in the US Army in World War II, including during the Invasion of Normandy. Mariel Derby Runkle DH’48, Fayetteville, NC, a former dental hygienist; Sept. 1. Dr. Maurice J. Smith V’48, Mercerville, NJ, a retired veterinarian who maintained a practice for over 60 years; Oct. 15. One son is Dr. Mark W. Smith V’79. Dr. Faith Cramer Walsh M’48, Beach Haven, NJ, a retired neurologist; Sept. 26. Robert W. Wood W’48, Concord, NH, a retired United Church of Christ pastor in Maynard, MA; Aug. 19. An early gay rights activist, he wrote the book Christ and the Homosexual (1960), which was written from a pastoral standpoint and called for the recognition of same-sex marriage. He served in the US Army during World War II, surviving multiple wounds to earn a Combat Infantry Badge, a Purple Heart, two battle stars, and a Bronze Star. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s fencing team. 1949 Shirley Grossman Adelman MU’49, Hockessin, DE, a musician and social activist; Aug. 13. William T. Buck Jr. W’49, Mount Pleasant, SC, a retired hosiery industry executive; Sept. 19. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Robert L. Gibbs WG’49, Seattle, a retired senior vice president for US Bank; July 26. He served in the US Army during World War II. Dr. Robert Heal M’49, Delanco, NJ, a retired physician who maintained a practice in Chester, PA; Sept. 25. He served in the US Army during World War II. Dr. J. Raymond Shipp C’49 D’51, Lincolnwood, IL, a retired dentist; Oct. 14. Jordan R. Silin W’49, Canton, MA, former head of a family-run manufacturing company; Sept. 17. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. Robert Stoner ME’49, Boca Raton, FL, former head of a polyurethane manufacturing company in Buffalo, NY; Sept. 16. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Katharine V. Tsambassis G’49, Fernandina Beach, FL, April 13. Dr. George J. Whinston D’49, Scarsdale, NY, a retired periodontist and dental professor at New York University; Oct. 2. His son is Dr. Michael D. Whinston W’80 WG’84. Michael Woodman SW’49, Rockville, MD, a retired social worker; Oct. 9. Dr. Joseph Woolwich ME’49 M’61 GM’64, Melbourne, FL, a retired anesthesiologist who worked at Monmouth (NJ) Medical Center and as an assistant clinical professor of medicine at Hahnemann Medical College; Oct. 8. He served in the US Army during World War II, earning three Bronze Stars and the Victory Medal. His daughters are Dr. Kimberly Woolwich Crawford C’77 and Stephanie Woolwich Holzman C’87 V’92. One cousin is Geoffrey E. Greene C’69.

1950 G. Thomas Brooks Jr. Ar’50, Newtown, PA, a retired supervisory architect for the New Jersey Department of Health; Aug. 23. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Edward W. Coslett Jr. L’50, Newtown Square, PA, a retired real estate developer; July 20, 2017. He served in the US Army during World War II. His son is Dr. H. Branch Coslett M’77. Richard T. Geist Ed’50 GEd’52, Abington, PA, June 10. Edwin M. Reiersen Jr. D’50, Glen Cove, NY, a retired dentist; Oct. 18. At Penn, he was a member of Psi Omega fraternity. 1951 Harold F. Bach W’51, Falmouth, MA, an owner of a real estate business specializing in waterfront properties; Sept. 9. He served in the US Army during World War II. Chris Branda L’51, Naples, FL, a retired tax attorney at the Philadelphia law firm Dechert; Sept. 24. He was also a law professor at Temple University. One daughter is Charlotta A. Branda CW’75. Margaret Jones Cain DH’51, Raleigh, NC, an administrator at Guilford Technical Community College, where she helped establish the dental hygiene education program; March 8. James H. Carmine Jr. W’51, Vero Beach, FL, a retired broadcasting sales executive in the Philadelphia area; Sept. 14. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Phi fraternity. Dr. Robert W. Crowther Jr. C’51, Spring Lake, NJ, a retired Methodist minister; May 24. George E. Heinze C’51, East Brunswick, NJ, a retired executive at Johnson & Johnson; Dec. 11. His son is George D. Heinze ChE’76. James F. Marsden WEv’51, Clearwater, FL, a retired manager at RCA; June 8. George O. Pfaff WG’51, Albany, NY, a retired financial executive; Oct. 10. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Louis M. Roberts W’51, Stamford, CT, a retired director of finance and management development at IBM; May 15. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, Sphinx Senior Society, and the football team. One grandson is Sean L. Kelly C’12. David E. Schaffer W’51, Franconia, NH, Aug. 27. He worked as a management consultant, a music executive, a bank manager, and a special education teacher. David C. Vaughan W’51, Kailua, HI, July 6, 2017. At Penn, he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. 1952 Edward L. Byrnes G’52, Catskill, NY, a retired history teacher at several preparatory schools; Sept. 19. Frank C. Davidson WG’52, Avon, OH, a retired computer programmer and systems analyst; Aug. 30. He served in the US Army during World War II. Dr. Philip E. Duffy GM’52, New York, professor emeritus of neuropathology at Columbia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons; Sept. 21. He served in the US Army during World War II and the Korean War. George F. McAndrews W’52, Gladwyne, PA, a retired business owner and former IBM executive; Oct. 16. At Penn, he was a member of the football team under legendary coach George Munger. He later worked as a college football referee. Dr. Joseph T. Michels M’52, Charlottesville, VA, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist in Baltimore; Aug. 30. Ira E. Mogul WG’52, Naples, FL, a retired life insurance agent; Sept. 1. One son is Ken L. Mogul WG’79. 1953 Robert N. Jordan Jr. G’53, Abington, PA, a retired public relations executive; Sept. 13. John M. Nemecek ChE’53, Boxford, MA, a retired electric company executive; Aug. 29. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Oliver H. Paxson III WEv’53 CCC’57, Lower Gwynedd, PA, a retired insurance broker; Sept. 18. He served in the US Army during World War II. Dr. Raymond L. Smith Gr’53, Green Valley, AZ, former president of Michigan Technological University; Sept. 18, at 101. Constance Szmidt HUP’53, Blackwood, NJ, Nov. 10, 2017. Dr. Elizabeth Veeder GM’53, Scotia, NY, a retired physician at Wellesley College; Sept. 22, at 101. Lisbet Hansell Williams CGS’53, Bennington, VT, a former director of the Woodstock (NY) Artists Association; June 12. 1954 Dr. John Allan Bier D’54, San Francisco, a retired dentist who maintained a practice for 50 years; Sept. 28. He served in the US Army during World War II. Gilbert E. Davis Ed’54, Everett, PA, a retired school psychologist and special education director; Oct. 20. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. Arthur K. Gardiner SW’54, East Orleans, MA, a retired psychiatric caseworker; Sept. 9. Manuel H. Greenberg L’54, Egg Harbor City, NJ, a retired judge of the New Jersey Superior Court and former attorney; Oct. 23. Phyllis Cobin Kind CW’54, San Francisco, a pioneering art dealer; Sept. 28. She owned art galleries in both Chicago and New York during the 1980s and ‘90s, where she championed outsider artists and helped expand the narrative of 20th-century art. Donald H. Kuperschmid W’54, Delray Beach, FL, July 11. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity . William M. Lee WG’54, Prairie Village, KS, a retired banking executive in Chester County, PA; July 31. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Dr. Leroy Manlove V’54, Newark, DE, a retired veterinarian; Sept. 23. Margaret Lawless McNally HUP’54, Ship Bottom, NJ, a retired nursing supervisor for the School District of Philadelphia; Oct. 20. Alan E. Rose W’54, Peabody, MA, a retired director of financial analysis for GTE Sylvania; Sept. 29. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and the men’s track team. Ruth Levitan Segal CW’54, Philadelphia, Oct. 19. Her brothers are Stephen R. Levitan C’54 and Ralph S. Levitan W’58. 1955 Joseph S. Cain W’55, Wynnewood, PA, a former owner of arts and crafts stores as well as motels on the Jersey Shore; Aug. 21. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Dr. Donald B. Dolan D’55, Bradenton, FL, a retired orthodontist; Sept. 12. Thomas F. Donohoe III C’55, Stone Harbor, NJ, a retired insurance executive for Allstate; Aug. 23. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity Donald Gordon Follett C’55, Irvine, CA, a retired steel construction executive; Aug. 5. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s track team. Dr. William K. Hoffman GM’55, Milwaukee, a retired physician; April 2. Sidney Keith Jr. C’55, Haverford, PA, a retired travel industry executive; Aug. 15. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity. His wife is Susan Decker Keith CW’61. Alexander W. Loukas W’55, Jensen Beach, FL, retired head of an industrial insulation corporation; Sept. 20, 2017. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. James H. Shelton C’55, Mount Laurel, NJ, Oct. 13. 1956 Bruce E. Biel G’56, Sterling, VA, a former financial broker and college professor; Aug. 10. He served in the US Marines during World War II and the Korean War. Robert J. Booye Ar’56, Ventnor City, NJ, a retired architect; Sept. 14. He served in the US Air Force and then in the Naval Intelligence Reserve for over 25 years, retiring with the rank of captain. One daughter is Mary Beth Booye Daisey C’84. William Leibovitz L’56, New York, a retired judge for the New York City Criminal Court and an acting justice of the New York Supreme Court; Oct. 8. He previously worked as a trial lawyer for the Legal Aid Society of New York and the firm Ellis, Stringfellow & Leibovitz. Marilyn Price Lockwood HUP’56, Middletown, MD, a former nurse; Sept. 14. Thomas V. Sollas Jr. V’56, Point Pleasant, NJ, a retired veterinarian who operated his own animal hospital and dog boarding facility in Wall Township, NJ; Aug. 20. He established the Alan M. Kelly Endowed Opportunity Scholarship at Penn Vet. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. Larry D. Spielberger W’56, Atlanta, a retired real estate investor; Oct. 11. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. Philip B. Wallick GCP’56, Haverford, PA, a retired city planner who worked in Ithaca, NY, Hartford, CT, and New York City; March 29. His wife is Joan C. Wallick Ar’54 GCP’56, his son is Daniel W. Wallick C’83, and his daughter is Jennifer A. Wallick C’81. Ethan G. Weiss W’56, Fernandina Beach, FL, a former executive in the plastics industry; Sept. 18. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the men’s soccer and track teams. 1957 Geraldine Stull Dubbs PT’57, Myrtle Beach, SC, a retired physical therapist; Oct. 22. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Dr. Arthur Z. Eisen M’57, Saint Louis, a retired dermatologist who founded and led the dermatology division at Washington University School of Medicine; Nov. 12, 2017. Paul R. Leopold EE’57, Silver Spring, MD, a retired federal government computer specialist; Aug. 25. His son is Jeffrey Ross Leopold W’84, and his daughter is Julie K. Leopold C’92 W’92. George R. Lyons W’57, Blue Bell, PA, Sept. 22. Joan L. Taylor LAr’57, Annapolis, MD, April 26. 1958 Fred C. Aldridge Jr. L’58, Haverford, PA, a retired managing partner at the Philadelphia law firm of Stradley, Ronon, Stevens & Young; Sept. 5. His son is Richard B. Aldridge L’93. Albert F. Chelius WG’58, Glen Mills, PA, a retired teacher and administrator for the Interboro School District; Oct. 15. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. William B. Crawford C’58, Upper Darby, PA, a retired employee of Delaware County Memorial Hospital; Aug. 29. Dr. Norman J. Dubiel PT’58, Kellogg, ID, a retired emergency room physician; Aug. 24. Sandra Horton Eichler Nu’58, Macungie, PA, a former nurse; Sept. 5. At Penn, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Elizabeth Smith Harper W’58, Blue Bell, PA, a retired mortgage lender; Aug. 31. Dr. Wendell A. Johnson GM’58, Las Vegas, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist who maintained a practice in Twin Cities, MN; Aug. 15, 2015. He previously served in the US Navy for 34 years. Charmaine L. Kissinger Nu’58 GNu’72, Kennett Square, PA, a retired healthcare worker who developed several hospice programs; Sept. 6. Neil Landres W’58, Dorset, VT, owner of an antiquarian bookstore; Oct. 15. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. John F. Litzinger W’58, Bradenton, FL, a retired comptroller; June 27. Lewis N. Lukens Gr’58, Middletown, CT, professor emeritus of molecular biology and biochemistry at Wesleyan University; Sept. 8. Peter N. Manos GAr’58, Dallas, a retired architect and developer; June 2, 2017. Dr. Robert L. Ricker V’58, Harrington, DE, a retired veterinarian; Feb. 6, 2017. Dr. Richard H. Rothman C’58 M’62, Philadelphia, a retired surgeon and founder of the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute; Oct. 21. He founded the Rothman Institute nearly 50 years ago and helped grow it into one of the world’s largest orthopedic organizations with 36 offices across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York; 755,000 patient visits per year; and 210 surgeons employed, some of whom serve Philadelphia’s professional sports teams. He first developed an international reputation as an implant developer and one of the first surgeons to do hip replacements. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. One daughter is Jane Rothman Silverman CGS’84 GEd’86. John H. Schultz W’58, Nazareth, PA, former head of a family-run mechanical contractors firm; Sept. 21. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. 1959 Joseph M. Choclos W’59, Flourtown, PA, a retired controller for Bethlehem Steel and Leeds & Northrup Company; Aug. 26. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Dr. George C. Ginter GM’59, Rose Valley, PA, a retired anesthesiologist; Feb. 2. Jay Isacoff W’59, New York, a retired options market maker for the American Stock Exchange; Sept. 2. His sons are Dr. Jonathan B. Isacoff G’98 Gr’02 and Dr. Oren K. Isacoff C’06 W’06 Gr’11 M’12 WG’13. Alexander W. Kogan Jr. W’59, Long Island City, NY, a movie mogul who owned and operated Films Around the World; Sept. 20, 2017. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. His son is Eric D. Kogan C’85 W’85. Howard G. Rockett C’59, Pinehurst, NC, a retired advertising executive and entrepreneur; Sept. 19. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and the men’s soccer team, where he was a first team All-Ivy selection in 1957. He went on to play semi-professional soccer for the Uhrik Truckers in Philadelphia. Dr. Heinz Thomas Stein M’59, San Francisco, a retired psychiatrist; Oct. 6, 2014. Elizabeth Looby Vasturia Ed’59, Drexel Hill, PA, a retired first-grade teacher in the Upper Darby School District; Sept. 9. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. One son is John P. Vasturia C’84. Dr. Edward F. Wilson III C’59, Eugene, OR, a retired forensic pathologist; Aug. 28. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. His wife is Marion Park Wilson PT’61.

1960 Donald V. Berlanti W’60 L’63, Paradise Valley, AZ, a retired chair of Quince Associates, a privately held investment company; Sept. 9. He owned several businesses and was a former staff attorney with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Ronald S. Fiedelman W’60, Dallas, a retired CPA; Feb. 5, 2018. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity. His daughter is Cindy A. Fiedelman C’89, and his son is Jeffrey Mark Fiedelman WG’95. Richard E. Fisher WG’60, Verona, PA, a retired financial advisor; Sept. 11. Stuart A. Friedman WG’60, Pittsburgh, a retired financial planner; Oct. 6. Dr. Reinhold “Riney” Goehl M’60, Minnetonka, MN, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist; Sept. 16. Joseph F. Montgomery G’60, King of Prussia, PA, a former English teacher at Community College of Philadelphia; Aug. 16. Donald F. Roberts W’60, Granby, CT, a retired CPA; Oct. 8. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Charles S. Sanford Jr. WG’60, Gainesville, FL, retired chairman and CEO of Bankers Trust; Sept. 4. A widely recognized banking executive, he helped turn Bankers Trust into one of the most innovative and profitable financial institutions in the world. Robert W. Zuber EF’60, Viera, FL, a retired CPA in Reading, PA; Aug. 25. 1961 Mervyn H. Epsman W’61, Warrior, AL, a former store owner; Aug. 31. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. George L. Hall CGS’61, Lafayette Hill, PA, a retired chemical technician for DuPont; Oct. 3. Dr. Barry Hillmer C’61, Durango, CO, a retired orthopedic surgeon; Oct. 8. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity. Arthur J. Humphreys WG’61, Pittsburgh, a retired senior auditor for Bayer Corporation; Aug. 27. Dr. John W. Kenline V’61, Canon City, CO, a retired veterinarian; June 24. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Anthony G. Ricci GCE’61, Harleysville, PA, a retired aerospace executive for General Electric; Oct. 2. Harold M. Tague W’61, Carmel, CA, a retired financial executive in New York; Oct. 12. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Sue Forster Vincent GEd’61, Santa Barbara, CA, a former teacher, school counselor, and president of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara; Oct. 15. Dr. Michael Weintraub C’61 M’65, Rochester, NY, a former clinical pharmacologist who taught at the University of Rochester’s medical school; Aug. 21. He also served in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and was a lifelong glass artist. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s soccer team, Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, and Friars Senior Society. His brother is Ronald H. Weintraub W’55. 1962 Phillip R. Burnaman L’62, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, a former attorney and chair of the old Crown Airways; Oct. 7. Peter Davidson W’62, New York, retired chair of the Davidson Pipe Supply Company; Sept. 3. His son is Michael L. Davidson C’97. Kanak Dutta GEd’62, Martinsville, NJ, a retired history and world affairs teacher at Rutgers Preparatory School; Sept. 3. William R. Feist GEd’62, West Long Branch, NJ, associate professor emeritus of economics and finance at Monmouth University; Oct. 7. Betty A. Isbister GEd’62 SW’64, Albuquerque, NM, a retired social worker; Oct. 23. Thomas E. Lynch Jr. WG’62, Loomis, CA, a retired financial executive who founded the firm Lynch Investment Counsel; Sept. 24. Alexander Neave L’62, New York, a retired trusts and estates attorney; Sept. 24. Cynthia Cruver Thoman DH’62, Cortland, NY, a transcriber of braille for the blind; Oct. 21. Her husband is Dr. William A. Thoman D’63. James H. Weidner C’62, Merchantville, NJ, a retired English teacher in the Northern Burlington County Regional School District; Sept. 1. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and the men’s swimming team. Dr. Florence Arline Zimmerman GEd’62, Lititz, PA, a former school nurse and nursing administrator for Philadelphia public schools; Sept. 18. 1963 Dr. William B. Ames V’63, Sarver, PA, a retired founder and director of the Rainbow Pet Care Center in Natrona Heights, PA; Sept. 4. Dr. Francis G. Dwyer GCH’63 Gr’66, Kennett Square, PA, a retired researcher and scientist for Mobil; Dec. 24, 2017. Dr. Wade B. Hammer GM’63, Atlanta, a retired oral surgeon; Sept. 2. John A. O’Malley Gr’63, Menlo Park, CA, a retired consultant and former Drexel University professor; May 18. 1964 Ramon “Ray” Carazo C’64, North Haven, CT, a former insurance executive and college basketball coach; Aug. 28. At Penn, he was a captain of the men’s basketball and baseball teams as well as a member of Sphinx Senior Society. After a stint at a chemical company after graduation, he went on to be an assistant basketball coach for the Quakers under Dick Harter and Chuck Daly, before serving as head coach a Yale from 1975 to 1982. James P. Cassidy Jr. C’64, Wells, ME, a retired attorney; Sept. 19. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, the Sphinx Senior Society, and the heavyweight rowing team. One son is James P. Cassidy III C’90 GEd’91. David Dearborn L’64, Beverly, MA, a retired fundraiser at Harvard College and former bank trust officer; June 6. John A. Dimezzes C’64, Mullica Hill, NJ, a former AP English teacher in the School District of Philadelphia and high school administrator in the Washington Township (NJ) School District; June 19. His daughter is Kristin C. Brodbeck C’94. Warren H. Kaye WG’64, West Chester, PA former president and CEO of marine exhaust products manufacturer Centek Industries; June 23, 2017. Samuel J. Liebman W’64, Harrisburg, PA, a retired furniture company executive; Sept. 30. Celeste Gleeson Manley G’64, Haverford, PA, a retired antiques dealer; March 23. One daughter is Laura Manley Lalloway GNu’94. John P. Ossolinski WG’64, Bradenton, FL, Sept. 30. Dr. Donald M. Tilghman GD’64, Eden, MD, a retired oral maxillofacial surgeon who held several leadership positions in universities and hospitals in Cleveland and Baltimore; Sept. 18. 1965 Cornelia B. Barnes CW’65, Basingstoke, UK, an artist and former deacon at New York City’s Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church; May 2, 2017. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Howard Handelman C’65, Shorewood, WI, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Sept. 8. Much of his research focused on Latin America and he authored two textbooks, which were used in colleges around the country. Dr. Bernard Kolman Gr’65, Philadelphia, a mathematics professor at Drexel University; Oct. 11. Jaclyn Sulman Seigel CW’65, Madison, WI, July 11. She worked for Wisconsin’s office of consumer protection and state ethics board. Alexander Ziss C’65 G’68, West Falmouth, MA, a healthcare administrator who served as vice president for clinical services at Falmouth Hospital; Sept. 2. His wife is Judith Seplowitz Ziss CW’65. 1966 Cynthia Blanchard Kittle SW’66, Atlanta, a former child welfare social worker and social work professor at Appalachian State University; Sept. 20. Dr. Solon D. Morgan Gr’66, Oreland, PA, a retired professor of operations management and statistics at Drexel University; Nov. 1, 2016. Norman W. Waldman Ed’66, Charlotte, NC, a retired plumbing teacher at Dobbins Vocational High School in Philadelphia; Aug. 26. He served in the US Army during World War II, where he was wounded and captured in combat and became a prisoner of war in Germany. Dr. Edward J. Williams Jr. W’66, Spring, TX, professor emeritus of entrepreneurship and statistics at Rice University; Oct. 3. He previously taught at Rutgers University and McGill University, and also wrote 13 books and founded several companies. 1967 Dr. Vincent J. Cleary Gr’67, Amherst, MA, professor emeritus of classics at the University of Massachusetts; Sept. 24. He previously taught at Villanova, Ohio State and Philadelphia-area high schools. William A. DeVasher Jr. W’67 L’70, Wellesley, MA, a retired corporate attorney; Aug. 29. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the men’s lightweight rowing team. One daughter is Emily A. DeVasher C’04. James Byron Leonard L’67, Arlington, VA, a retired attorney with the solicitor’s office of the US Department of Labor; Sept. 22. After retirement, he advocated for exploited workers as a volunteer attorney for Farmworker Justice, the Child Labor Coalition, the AFL-CIO, the National Employment Law Project, and Human Rights Watch. His wife is Joan Stauffer Leonard CW’67, and his son is Jeremy A. Leonard C’90. 1968 Dr. Alan Bachrach Jr. V’68, Petersham, MA, a retired veterinarian; Sept. 2. Robert Gillam W’68, Anchorage, AK, founder and head of the investment management firm McKinley Capital Management; Sept. 12. One of the richest people in Alaska, he established McKinley Capital in 1990 and grew it into a global operation managing more than $7 billion in assets. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and the men’s fencing and heavyweight rowing teams. Two sons are Robert A. Gillam W’94 and John Clark Gillam W’09. John S. Sainsbury Jr. V’68, Long Valley, NJ, retired director of Black River Veterinary Hospital in Chester, NJ; Aug. 23. 1969 Devon N. Dahl WG’69, Fountain Valley, CA, a retirement, estate and financial planner; Aug. 29. Dr. George S. Kolbe D’69, Middletown, NY, a retired dentist who maintained a practice for over 45 years; Oct. 23. One son is George S. Kolbe C’90. Michael L. Rose W’69, Edina, MN, a vice president at Lease Finance Group; Sept. 28. Robert N. Schiff W’69, San Francisco, a retired insurance coverage attorney; March 15. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and the men’s lightweight rowing teams. One son is David G. Schiff C’08. Helen Havens Todd Nu’69, Watertown, NY, a retired nurse; Sept. 15. Allan T. Walsh WG’69, Philadelphia, a real estate developer; Oct. 2.

1970 Carroll J. Cavanagh L’70, East Norwalk, CT, a retired attorney; July 18. Thomas F. Gamble WG’70, Cornwall, NY, Sept. 21. Dr Frederick B. Phillips SW’70, Fort Washington, MD, a psychologist and social worker who founded Progressive Life Center, an Afrocentric human services firm with multiple locations in the US and Africa; Sept. 3. 1971 Rudolf E. Freund GEE’71, Ellicott City, MD, March 24, 2017. Dr. Deborah Kraus Lochner V’71, Spencer, TN, a former veterinarian; Sept. 7. Dr. G. Kenneth Sams Gr’71, Carrboro, NC, a former professor of classics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Sept. 17. Dorothy Sherwood Sherman CGS’71, Lansdale, PA, a retired social worker for the State of Pennsylvania; Sept. 16. 1972 Stella Doherty GNu’72, Lansdale, PA, a former nurse; Sept. 20. Dr. Edward F. Foulks Gr’72, New Orleans, a former professor of psychiatry and anthropology at Penn and professor emeritus of psychiatry and neurology at Tulane University; Sept. 1. He joined the Penn faculty in 1975 as an associate professor of psychiatry in the School of Medicine and took on a second appointment as an associate professor of anthropology a year later. He left Penn for Tulane in 1986. Dr. Jane E. Gulick Gr’72, Newtown Square, PA, a former Lower Merion High School teacher and administrator; Oct. 2, 2017. Vincent P. Hatton C’72 L’75, Towanda, PA, general counsel for technology company Corning Incorporated; Oct. 15. Allen G. Light C’72, Lebanon, PA, a former attorney and H&R Block franchise owner; Oct. 13. Theodore Sande Gr’72, Cleveland, a retired architect and former lecturer in Penn’s department of architecture; Aug. 11. After working for an architecture firm in Providence, RI, he served as a teaching fellow at Penn and then a lecturer from 1976 to 1977. He taught at several other colleges and also worked as a historic preservationist. Anna Mizii Tondreau CW’72, Bryn Mawr, PA, April 30. Two daughters are Mary-Elizabeth Tondreau CW’71 and Dr. Nancy Tondreau Neely CW’66 M’70. 1973 Dr. Thomas J. Gal GM’73, Charlottesville, VA, professor emeritus of anesthesiology at the University of Virginia; Oct. 17. Dr. Jack L. Greenbaum D’73, Reston, VA, a retired dentist for the Veterans Administration; Aug. 30. He also taught dental students at several universities, including Penn. Nancy Tillotson Jacobson Nu’73 GNu’78, Virginia Beach, VA, a retired nurse; Oct. 9. Cleirach C. Partin CW’73, Philadelphia, senior medical secretary at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; June 17. Dr. Jerry P. Rabinowitz C’73 M’77, Pittsburgh, a geriatrician and family physician; Oct. 27. Beloved by his patients, he shared a practice with Dr. Ken Ciesielka C’74 M’80 since 1986. Known in his area for being kind and caring, he was one of a small number of physicians who treated patients with HIV in the 1980s, holding their hands without rubber gloves. He was among those killed when a gunman shot worshipers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, reportedly rushing toward the gunfire to help the wounded. “He was one of the finest people I’ve ever met in my life,” Ciesielka told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He had a moral compass stronger than anyone I have ever known.” The Jerry Rabinowitz C’73 M’77 Memorial Residency Scholarship has been established in Penn Medicine’s department of Family Medicine to support a resident who embodies his selfless devotion to patient care and community outreach. Dr. John Clifton Steiner GM’73, Cincinnati, a retired neurologist; Oct. 8. David Biddle Stokes WEv’73, Jamestown, RI; former CEO and president of a manufacturing company that made carbide tipped saws; July 25, 2016. He served in the US Army from 1968 to 1971, earning a National Service Defense Medal; and later enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, with an election to the Honorary Roll in 2015. He was a descendant of Joseph Wharton, founder of the Wharton School, as well as the Biddle family, which gave the Biddle Law Library its name. He was also an accomplished sailor, winning many races. Dr. Richard C. Weiss V’73, Auburn, AL, professor emeritus of pathobiology at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine; April 27. 1974 R. Carol Casey W’74, New Port Richey, FL, a financial executive specializing in private placements, municipal bonds, foreign exchange, corporate treasury, and pensions; Sept.11 Barrett M. Lightbourn C’74 GME’78, New Vernon, NJ, an engineer and environmentalist who helped bring solar power to Bermuda; July 19. He also introduced windsurfing equipment to Bermuda in the 1970s and raced in championship regattas across North America and Europe. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity and the men’s soccer team. Dr. Robert A. McDaniel V’74, Landrum, SC, a retired veterinarian who founded Twin Oaks Veterinary Clinic in Landrum after practicing in Africa for 20 years; Oct. 19. Anne B. Swank-Deavel Nu’74 GNu’80, Lancaster, PA, a retired nurse at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Sept. 10. One brother is Dr. Scott T. Swank G’66 Gr’70. Glenn L. Unterberger C’74, Bala Cynwyd, PA, a former attorney at the United States Environmental Protection Agency; Oct. 14. A leading authority on the Clean Air Act, he served as the national legal director for the EPA’s water and hazardous-waste enforcement. He later was a partner at Ballard Spahr, becoming a leader of the Philadelphia law firm’s environmental practice. At Penn, he was a member of The Daily Pennsylvanian and Friars Senior Society. His wife is Alyse Weiss Unterberger CW’75 G’75, and his brothers are Howard J. Unterberger C’77, Richard S. Unterberger C’82, and Stephen M. Unterberger C’80. 1975 Marie Clifton WEv’75, Philadelphia, a retired employee of the City of Philadelphia, where she led the voter administration department; Sept. 17. Elizabeth C. Donovan W’75 WG’79, Wellesley, MA, a former math teacher at Wellesley High School; Oct. 14. Andrea A. Gross CGS’75, Maple Shade, NJ, an active member of the Camden County Branch of the American Association of University Women; Oct. 8. Dr. Narindar U. Kelly Gr’75, Cockeysville, MD, June 29. Laren Pitcairn WEv’75, Pipersville, PA, an entrepreneur and musician; Sept. 13. His brother is Feodor U. Pitcairn C’59 Robert Arnold Wilson C’75 L’80, Darby, PA, an attorney and Baptist church leader; Aug. 29. He worked in SEPTA’s legal division before opening his own practice in Upper Darby. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s track and cross country teams. 1976 Anthony Ciresi C’76, Johnston, RI, a retired social studies teacher at Woonsocket Middle School; Aug. 29. At Penn, he was an all-Ivy goaltender of the men’s ice hockey team. He later served as an assistant ice hockey coach at Brown University. Vincent C. McGinty W’76, Center Valley, PA, a retired executive for manufacturing companies; Aug. 27. Dr. Kirk W. Moore C’76, Springfield, MA, a dentist; Sept. 12. At Penn, he was a member of Mask and Wig and Friars. Steven J. Shipp GAr’76 GFA’76, Sparks, MD, an architect; April 15. 1978 Stephen A. Marder ME’78, Birdsboro, PA, Nov. 1, 2017. His mother is Nancy A. Marder CW’44, his brother is William Z. Zarder ME’70, and his sister is Ellen Marder Pries CW’71. Edward J. Myerson WG’78, Haymarket, MA, a certified public accountant in private practice; June 25, 2017. He graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1997 and went on to found Myerson and Myerson CPAs with his wife Priscilla. Prior to that, he had a long and distinguished career as a businessman and executive at the US Department of Energy and the US Small Business Administration. 1979 Dr. Sally J. Boyson M’79 GM’80 GM’83 GM’95, Denver, a former assistant professor of neurology and pharmacology at Penn; Oct. 2. She later taught at the University of Colorado and at the VA Hospital. Dr. Ralph J. Bozza D’79, Farmington, CT, a dentist; Oct. 11. Dr. Harold Douglas Cluck D’79, Duncansville, PA, a retired dentist; Sept. 20. Dr. Roy A. Feinman Gr’79, San Diego, a linguist for the US Department of Defense; July 4.

1980 Edward F. Tormay Jr. C’80, Youngstown, NY, a teacher, minister, and actor; Sept. 2. 1981 Dr. Michael J. McDonald D’81, Santa Ana, CA, an orthodontist; Aug. 25. Dr. Ralph J. Van Brocklin D’81, Johnson City, TN, an oral surgeon; Sept. 8. 1982 Donald W. Hinton GNu’82, Neptune City, NJ, a retired psychiatric nurse; Oct. 27, 2017. Dr. Ronald B. Landy V’82, Potomac, MD, a regional science liaison for the United States Environmental Protection Agency; Oct. 20. He established the Ronald B. Landy V’82 Family Travel Prize with his wife Paula, awarded to current Penn students who seek out innovative career paths in novel areas of the world. 1983 Stuart H. Gelfond W’83, Mamaroneck, NY, a partner at the law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP; Aug. 30. A diehard basketball fan, he recently wrote a memoir titled The Beautiful Game. At Penn, he was a member of WXPN and UTV. Dr. Stephen E. Smith C’83, Stone Ridge, NY, a retired anesthesiologist at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ; Oct. 9. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity and the men’s lightweight rowing team. 1984 Dr. Anne R. Bower Gr’84, Philadelphia, a linguist; Aug. 20. Sharon Schatzberg Hormby WG’84, Atlanta, an executive at Marriott International; June 9, 2017. Her brother is Dr. Eric M. Schatzberg G’85 Gr’90. John E. Koury Sr. CE’84, Linglestown, PA, president of Quandel Construction Group; June 16. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. 1985 Lauren Stevens Bolen WG’85, Blue Bell, PA, a vice president in the vaccine division of the pharmaceutical company Merck; June 22, 2017. Stephen Haganey C’85, Metuchen, NJ, a deli owner; Oct. 20. 1986 Dr. Bonita E. Conard V’86, Joppa, MD, a veterinarian; March 4. Dr. Karen Beth Vaniver M’86, Pasco, WA, chief of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Lourdes Health in Pasco; June 1. She previously maintained a solo practice in Missouri. 1988 Anthony J. Kampling WG’88, Middleton, WI, retired owner of the Vertical Drop Ski and Patio Store in St. Charles, IL; Sept. 4. Dr. Nancy L. Phillips WG’88, Dallas, a pediatrician; Sept. 21.

1992 Robert Stafford Wills WG’92, Lockport, NY, a certified financial planner and former owner of a landscaping business; Sept. 21. 1993 Dr. Peter F. Christoffersen G’93 Gr’96, Toronto, a professor of finance at the University of Toronto; June 22. He previously taught at McGill University, where he emerged as a leader in the fields of empirical asset pricing, financial econometrics, and financial risk management. His wife is Susan E. Christoffersen G’97 GrW’98. Daniel Lee Mangle Jr. WEv’93, Southampton, PA, Oct. 2. 1995 Ina R. Kutz-Sarin Beck G’95, Storrs Mansfield, CT, a retired teacher and reading specialist; May 9. 1998 Thomas W. Adams Gr’98, New Hope, PA, a retired director for Penn’s English Language Programs and an adjunct assistant professor; Oct. 21. He began teaching at Penn in 1998 and remained there for 20 years, some while pursuing a PhD at the Graduate School of Education. Vicki Brener Frindell GNu’98, Scottsdale, AZ, a nurse practitioner; July 15.

2003 Rodolfo Kaufmann WG’03, The Woodlands, TX, a manager at the Huntsman Corporation; Sept. 7, 2017.

2012 Dr. Richard Whittington Gr’12, Media, PA, professor emeritus of radiation oncology in Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine; June 29. He joined Penn in 1985 as a lecturer and was promoted to assistant, then associate, and then full professor in 2002. He held a number of appointments at Penn, including radiation oncology chair for PSOM, Penn Cancer Center Clinical Trials Group. He retired as an emeritus professor in 2010. He also served as chief of radiation oncology at the Philadelphia VA Hospital beginning in 2004. 2019 Naomi Evers Lynch GrEd’19, Alexandria, VA, a lifelong educator who began pursuing a doctoral degree at Penn’s GSE at the age of 61; Sept. 2. Her research focused on using civic lessons to help adolescents become engaged citizens with strong critical-thinking skills.

2020 Cameron Avant Driver SPP’20, Philadelphia, a second-year graduate student in the School of Social Policy & Practice; Sept. 11. He worked as a contract specialist for the federal General Services Administration and volunteered at several nonprofit organizations, including Philabundance and Chosen 300 Ministries.