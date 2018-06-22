Obituaries

July|August 2018



1937 William A. Brobston W’37, Shelburne, VT, a retired cement company executive; Jan. 30, at 105. At Penn, he was a member of the baseball team and later played minor league baseball in the Adirondack League. He completed 21 marathons after retiring from the cement industry in 1984 and was inducted into the USA Track and Field Masters Hall of Fame in 2002. 1939 Irving Gilston W’39, Delray Beach, FL, a retired financial advisor at Prudential Securities; April 9, at 100. He served as a captain in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. One daughter is Sandra Gilston Hutzler CW’65.

1941 William S. Logan III ChE’41, Rochester, NY, a retired reverend at episcopal churches in Detroit; March 11. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the lightweight rowing team, the Penn Band, and Penn Players. One daughter is Mary L. Foard Gr’80, whose husband is Christopher F. Foard Gr’78. 1942 Dr. Bayard Badenhausen C’42 Gr’56, South Windsor, CT, a former Penn psychology instructor and retired psychologist; Oct. 7. He served as an assistant instructor in psychology at Penn in 1944 and as an instructor from 1952 to 1953. In addition to teaching at Penn, he worked for Batten, Barton, Durstine & Osborn (BBDO) and Continental Can Company in New York City. He also had a private practice in Greenwich Village, New York, from which he retired in 2015. His wife is Cintra Morgan Badenhausen CW’49, and one son is John Phillips Badenhausen EE’79. Donald L. Grieb GAr’42, Houston, a retired architect who designed civic buildings, churches, schools, and homes in the Milwaukee area; Feb. 25. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. Robert T. Jones Jr. W’42, Newark, DE, a retired funeral home director; Nov. 3. He served in the US Navy during World War II as a lieutenant based at Pearl Harbor. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. One granddaughter is Allison C. Lyons C’13. 1943 Joseph J. Aresty W’43, Mamaroneck, NY, retired head of apparel manufacturer Alfred Dunner Incorporated; March 13. He joined Alfred Dunner in 1962 and built it into one of the largest privately owned apparel manufacturers in the country. After retiring in 1995, he and his wife founded the Catherine and Joseph Aresty Foundation, which focused on helping underprivileged children receive a quality education. His philanthropy extended to his alma mater, where he established the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at Wharton, the Aresty Chair of the Department of Strategic Management, and the Joseph H. Aresty Endowed Professorship of Leadership and Change Management. He served on Wharton’s board of overseers and was the recipient of Wharton’s first dean’s medal. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity. One son is Steven J. Aresty WG’87. Dr. Gertrude Freeman Copperman CW’43, Belchertown, MA, a retired physician who maintained a practice for 50 years; March 1, 2017. Leonore “Lee” Presser Miller Ed’43, Bedford, MA, a retired teacher; Jan. 28. Dr. Arthur W. Patterson Jr. C’43 V’43, Annapolis, MD, a retired veterinarian who worked for the US Food and Drug Administration in the development of equine drugs; April 12. He gave lectures at Penn and other veterinary schools on equine reproduction. He served in the US Army during World War II and set up a veterinary school for the Chinese army. At Penn, he was a member of the Alpha Psi veterinary fraternity. One son is Arthur W. Patterson III W’70. Elaine C. Samuels CW’43, New Orleans, a retired social worker for the State of Louisiana; Oct. 30. 1944 Agnes Anthony Louard CW’44, New York, a retired associate professor at the Columbia School of Social Work; March 28. Dr. Frank R. Reynolds M’44 GM’48, Wilmington, NC, a retired pediatrician who maintained a practice for nearly 50 years; Aug. 5, 2017. He served in the US Army during World War II. 1945 Robert J. Cohen W’45, South Hadley, MA, professor emeritus of mathematics at Greenfield Community College; March 10. He served in the US Army during World War II. Dr. Shirley Griffith Driscoll CW’45 M’49, Wellesley, MA, professor emeritus of pathology at Harvard Medical School; Feb. 24. She was also the former director of women’s perinatal pathology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, making pioneering contributions to the fields of perinatal, fetal and placental pathology. Dr. Kenneth F. Eather M’45 GM’48, Redmond, OR, a retired anesthesiologist and director of anesthesiology at Seattle Children’s Hospital; Oct. 29, 2016. 1946 Dr. John B. Chewning M’46, Cincinnati, a retired employee of Dow Chemical; Jan. 24. Dr. Leroy H. Stahlgren C’46 M’48 GM’55, Denver, retired chief of surgery at Denver’s Saint Joseph Hospital; Nov. 21, 2016. He regularly volunteered his medical skills to those in need in Ecuador, Congo, India, China, and Thailand. 1947 Evans M. Harrell C’47, Marietta, GA, a retired executive in the grain, feed, and flour business; March 10. An avid sailor, he served for many years on the board of US Sailing. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. One brother is Samuel M. Harrell W’56. Lawrence C. Harris W’47, Sonoma, CA, a retired real estate agent, television producer, and restaurant owner; Nov. 9. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity. Herbert Z. Geiger W’47, Cliffside Park, NJ, a retired attorney; Feb. 11. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity and the Penn Band. 1948 Harry C. Garb W’48, Yardley, PA, former owner of the Credit Bureau of Trenton; Feb. 28, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. Marvin Levin W’48, Elkins Park, PA, a retired financial consultant; March 25. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity and the wrestling team. 1949 Dr. Philip Brostoff M’49, Pittsburgh, a retired cardiologist and professor at the University of Pittsburgh; Jan. 6. His sons are Dr. Richard Brostoff M’82 and Leon M. Brostoff M’79. Samuel Katz EE’49, Elkins Park, PA, a retired electrical engineer; April 25. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II as a navigator on a B-24 bomber and recently appeared in the documentary Bagels Over Berlin (2016) about Jewish veterans of the Army Air Corps. David H. Stansbery EE’49, Columbus, OH, professor emeritus at Ohio State University; Aug. 24, 2017. He served in the US Navy during World War II. James Glenn Tuthill WG’49, Denver, a retired head of his own sales business; Jan. 29. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II.

1950 Dr. Matthew D. Davis M’50, Madison, WI, professor emeritus and former chair of the department of ophthalmology at the University of Wisconsin; March 5. William M. Fowler W’50, Manlius, NY, a retired business owner; April 14. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Friars Senior Society. Nancy Hamilton Sager Ed’50, West Chester, PA, a retired elementary school teacher; Oct. 21. At Penn, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Dr. Arthur J. Weiss M’50 GM’54, Portland, ME, a retired hematologist and pioneering oncologist; Feb. 20. He was the first director of oncology within the department of medicine at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Benson Zion W’50, Boca Raton, FL, a retired attorney; April 11. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s swimming and squash teams. His wife is Marilyn Klein Zion Ed’54. 1951 Philocles A. Anthopoulos GAr’51, Penn Valley, PA, a retired architect and structural engineer who founded and ran the Philadelphia-area firm Anthopoulos & Associates for over 50 years; Nov. 14, at 101. His daughter is Athena A. Anthopoulos C’86 GEd’93, and one granddaughter is Aliki M. Karnavas C’19. Leah Behrmann Bursten Ed’51, San Antonio, TX, a retired social services director for the Golden Manor Jewish Home for the Aged; Dec. 10. At Penn, she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. Her husband is Maynard E. Burstein W’52. W. Kent Cooper Ar’51, Washington DC, a retired architect who played a pivotal role in the creation of the Vietnam and Korean War memorials; Jan. 27. He ran the firm Cooper-Lecky Architects in the nation’s capital for more than 50 years, designing churches, station stops for the region’s Metro system, and residences for government officials. He’s best known for helping to implement 21-year-old Maya Lin’s famous conception for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which was chosen in a nationwide competition, in 1982. His firm did the same for the Korean War Veterans Memorial, which was established in 1995. John F. Dunn WEv’51, Havertown, PA, a retired CPA who maintained a practice for over 50 years; Feb. 5. Doris Rotko Felzer CW’51, Bethlehem, PA, Oct. 11. Martin W. Field W’51, Villanova, PA, a retired real estate developer of apartment buildings and hotels in the Philadelphia area, Florida and New York; March 11. Richard B. Lyon Sr. W’51, Allison Park, PA, Feb. 16. He worked in the employee benefits industry at big corporations. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. John F. Smith W’51 WG’52, Lafayette Hill, PA, a retired business executive; April 4. At Penn, he was a member of Friars Senior Society and later a Wharton class ambassador and reunion class volunteer. One grandson is August C. Frank EAS’16. John W. Vogel W’51, Merion, PA, March 1. He was a self-employed businessman and also worked in the music publishing industry. He served in the US Coast Guard during World War II. 1952 James S. Carrion W’52, Sarasota, FL, a retired entrepreneur who developed businesses in real estate, cattle ranching, citrus groves, thoroughbred racing, and self-storage facilities; March 24. Henry A. Clay C’52 L’57, Elizabethtown, PA, a retired attorney; March 1. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity. Charles S. Gormly C’52 WG’54, Vero Beach, FL, May 28, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. Carolyn Beckenbaugh Harrington CW’52, Brunswick, ME, Jan. 24. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Donald P. Scanlon W’52, Rye Brook, NY, a retired stockbroker on the New York Stock Exchange; March 11. At Penn, he was a member of Sphinx Senior Society and the men’s basketball team, of which he was the captain for the 1951–52 season. 1953 Dr. Eugene N. Cohen C’53 Gr’68, Southampton, PA, a retired professor of sociology and anthropology at the College of New Jersey; Nov. 18. One son is Robert Eric Cohen C’90. William M. Deuber C’53, Devon, PA, a retired private equity manager at Continental White Cap; Feb. 26. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, the Sphinx Senior Society, and the baseball and football teams. His wife was Barbara Johnson Deuber CW’54, who passed away on April 18 (see Class of 1954), and one son is William M. Deuber Jr. PT’78, who is married to Charlene Miltz Deuber Nu’79 GNu’81 GNC’93. Joan Clarke Kane Ed’53, Cinnaminson, NJ, a retired elementary school teacher; July 5, 2017. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Arthur R. G. Solmssen L’53, Philadelphia, a retired attorney at the Philadelphia law firm Saul Ewing and a novelist; April 23. Among his novels, which captured life on the Philadelphia Main Line and in 20th century German society, were Rittenhouse Square (1968) and A Princess in Berlin (1980). His sons are Peter Y. Solmssen L’80 and Arthur R. G. Solmssen Jr. L’89, one granddaughter is Mary Alice Solmssen C’14, and one brother is Peter K. Solmssen L’59. 1954 Barbara Johnson Deuber CW’54, Devon, PA, a retired real estate broker; April 18. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and later the president of her class and a gift committee member. Her husband was William M. Deuber C’53, who passed away on Feb. 26 (see Class of 1953), and one son is William M. Deuber Jr. PT’78, who is married to Charlene Miltz Deuber Nu’79 GNu’81 GNC’93. 1955 Dr. William G. Baldwin GM’55, Wenatchee, WA, a retired otorhinolaryngologist; Feb. 15. Dr. Sheldon F. Baum M’55, Wynnewood, PA, a retired radiologist and early innovator in the field of nuclear medicine; March 8. He served in the US Army during World War II. Robert G. Gutenstein W’55, Ridgewood, NJ, a retired financial analyst; March 4. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity and the baseball team. Philo A. Hutcheson III G’55, Islesboro, ME, a retired lobbyist for Gulf Oil; Dec. 28. Franz K. Schneider Jr. ME’55, Lumberton, NJ, a retired head of his own engineering company; March 31. He raced and had his own fleet of sailboats. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s heavyweight rowing team and Beta Theta Pi fraternity. 1956 J. Peter Becker C’56, Ocean City, NJ, a retired diplomat in the US Foreign Service; Feb. 23. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. His wife is Kathleen B. Becker CW’56. Dr. Robert W. Muir C’56 M’60, Wyomissing, PA; Sept. 23, 2016. He started out as a surgeon for the Army Reserves and served a tour in Vietnam from 1967 to 1970. He quickly rose to the rank of colonel, serving as chief of surgery at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, and later as the chief of general surgery at Reading Hospital (PA). In his retirement, he helped establish the executive MBA program at Alvernia College for healthcare professionals. 1957 Dr. Robert R. Franklin GM’57, Austin, TX, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist who was one of the founding physicians of the Women’s Hospital of Texas; March 17. James C. Kautz WG’57, Tuscon, AZ, a retired general partner and head of fixed income sales at Goldman Sachs; Jan. 10. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Dr. Stanley J. Miller Jr. M’57, Newtown Square, PA, a retired psychiatrist who maintained a practice in Paoli for 35 years; Nov. 4. Morton Rosen W’57, Encino, CA, a retired attorney; Dec. 7. Adele Harshaw Smith CW’57, Radnor, PA, March 27. 1958 Dr. John S. Eppolito D’58, Clayton, NY, a retired dentist; Feb. 18. 1959 Dr. John Stuart Evans V’59, New Brighton, PA, a retired veterinarian; April 18. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Joel P. Fishbein W’59 L’62, Cherry Hill, NJ, a retired attorney; March 2. Dr. Peter Hagis Jr. Gr’59, Hatboro, PA, professor emeritus of mathematics at Temple University; Jan. 11. Dr. Harris Meisel M’59, Santa Barbara, CA, a retired physician who developed a physical medicine and rehabilitation center in Santa Barbara; Feb. 23. One son is Dr. Benjamin H. Meisel M’00.

1960 Paul A. Heller W’60, Willimantic, CT, a retired attorney focusing on juvenile justice as well as commercial and criminal law; Jan. 17. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. His sister is Elizabeth Heller CW’61. Dr. William J. Kimber M’60, Danville, PA, a retired cardiologist and director of the school of cardiovascular technology at the Geisinger Medical Center; March 9. Joan Fenton McNichol Ed’60, Drexel Hill, PA, Oct. 11, 2017. One son is Christopher W. McNichol W’92. Dr. Jack W. Zimmerly V’60, Waterford, PA, a retired veterinarian who practiced at the Glenwood Pet Hospital; April 5. 1961 James H. Agger L’61, Boca Grande, FL, retired general counsel for Air Products and Chemicals Incorporated; Feb. 20. He was a captain in the US Naval Reserve. Marcia Kadish Bershtein CW’61, Edison, NJ, a former English teacher in the Philadelphia Public School system; Dec. 26. She later taught English as a second language at Middlesex County College. At Penn, she was a member of Phi Sigma Sigma sorority. Her husband is Dr. Donald B. Bershtein D’62, her sons are Bruce E. Bershtein C’85 and Martin G. Bershtein W’88, and her brother is Richard L. Kadish C’65. Arleen S. Gamza Ar’61, New York, a retired chief architect at the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development; Jan. 7. Dr. Alan Gart C’61 G’63 Gr’67, Huntingdon Valley, PA, a retired finance professor, author, and business executive; March 26. His wife is Davida Winderman Gart CW’63, and his son is Steven Lawrence Gart C’90. Dr. Raymond Palmer Jefferis III EE’61 GEE’63 GrE’68, Wayne, PA, a retired professor of electrical engineering at Widener University; March 25. In addition to teaching at Widener for more than a half-century, he ran a firm that designed and manufactured calibration equipment for the pharmaceutical and coal refining industries. He also held two patents. His wife is Dr. Sibylle Bierhals Jefferis Gr’82, one daughter is Elga T. Jefferis C’95 GAr’98 GFA’98, his brother is Edwin A. Jefferis C’65 L’68, and his sister is Tamar V. Jefferis CW’62. Dr. Arnold S. Levitt W’61, Aiken, SC, a vice president and chief financial officer at Gorell Enterprises, a manufacturer of plastic products; Oct. 10. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s lightweight rowing team. Dr. Edgar C. Lloyd GM’61, Wyomissing, PA, a retired anesthesiologist; Nov. 19. Dr. Larry N. Merkle C’61, Nazareth, PA, a retired physician and chief of endocrinology/metabolism at Lehigh Valley Hospital; April 6. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, earning several awards for his service. Dr. Leo W. Minisce V’61, Wakefield, RI, a retired veterinarian; Nov. 18. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Ervin Eugene Oross GCP’61, Mantoloking, NJ, a retired city planner; March 13. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Ronald H. Rodgers Sr. ChE’61, West Chester, PA, a retired chemical engineer and vice president of Sun Oil; March 4. One granddaughter is Celia E. Rodgers C’12. Stuart Schloss WG’61, Baltimore, retired head of Finserv Health Care Systems; Jan. 30. Richard S. Weinstein GAr’ 61, Santa Monica, CA, a retired architect and former dean of UCLA’s graduate school of architecture and urban planning; Feb. 24. He helped redefine urban planning in New York and Los Angeles by tailoring zoning regulations to fit each neighborhood and make cities more livable. At UCLA, he incorporated computer technology and robotics into the school’s curriculum. Frank E. Wolcott C’61, New London, CT, a retired employee of Merrill Lynch; Sept. 9. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s soccer team and Delta Psi fraternity. Roger S. Young L’61, San Diego, a retired FBI special agent; March 30. After investigating many big cases in North Carolina, New York, Phoenix, and San Diego, he worked as a consultant for charities in San Diego. 1962 Stephen M. Goodman W’62 L’65, Philadelphia, a retired partner at the Center City law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; March 2. He founded the firm’s business and technology practice. He began working with early-stage companies when he started his own firm in 1969 with Penn Law classmates. At Penn, he was a member of the Law Review. His wife is Dr. Janis L. Goodman G’89 SW’91 SWP’05, and his sister is Elaine Goodman Galman CW’64. 1963 Dr. Frederick J. Bradshaw M’63 GM’67, Charleston, SC, a retired physician; March 11. Barbara A. Miller DH’63, Hockessin, DE, a retired dental hygienist; March 9. Mary “Polly” Prewitt CW’63, Paris, France, March 31. In the early 1970s, she opened the first American restaurant in Paris, called Mother Earth’s Lost and Found. She later became an alternative therapist and served as president of the French chapter of the International Breathwork Foundation. At Penn, she was a member of Penn Singers. Dr. Anthony L. Tumolo Gr’63, Lancaster, PA, a retired chemistry professor at Camden County Community College; March 7. 1964 Dr. Stephen B. Arluck C’64, Somers Point, NJ, a retired physician and director of emergency medicine at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Queens, NY; Jan. 12. He served in the US Navy as a ship surgeon during the Vietnam War. His son is Michael R. Arluck W’04, his daughter is Samantha J. Arluck C’00, and one brother is Dr. David L. Arluck C’71 M’75. Dr. Nelson L. Banks C’64, Buffalo, NY, a retired physician; March 27. One daughter is Rebecca A. Banks C’93. Joseph N. Bartlett Jr. GEd’64, King of Prussia, PA, a retired chemist and high school teacher; Feb. 20. He also served as chairman of the Upper Merion Township Board of Supervisors. Carl. A. Charlson Jr. ASC’64, Boston, a retired documentary film producer, writer, and director; Nov. 16, 2017. Much of his work appeared on PBS, and he was recognized with an Emmy, the Edward R. Murrow Award, and several Writers’ Guild nominations. Karen Berezovsky Sterling W’64, Sarasota, FL, March 25. One son is Chris C. Sterling C’87. Dr. Joseph H. Wearn M’64, Gig Harbor, WA, a retired pediatrician; Dec. 16. 1965 Roger Davis Chesley W’65, Vero Beach, FL, a retired attorney and vice president and general counsel of Amstar Corporation; Oct. 21. At Penn, he was a member of Friars Senior Society and Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. Frederick J. Greene C’65 WG’67, Auburn, CA, a retired managing director of Boyden, an international executive search firm; April 1. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s basketball team and Friars Senior Society. John Christopher Knowles GAr’65 GCP’72, Philadelphia, the founder of Temple University’s architecture program; March 18. After studying at Penn under Louis Kahn, he set out to create an academic program for architecture at Temple in 1971, which he steadily grew. His wife is Brigitte K. Knowles Ar’65 GAr’71, with whom he founded a design studio, BJC Knowles. Roland W. Whitridge WG’65, Hope Sound, FL, a retired portfolio manager for an investment firm; Feb. 16. 1966 Marion Leventhal Bell GEd’66, Walnut Creek, CA, a retired associate director of Penn’s College of General Studies; March 11. She held teaching positions at several colleges and served as the general administrator for the National Institute of the Holocaust before coming to Penn in 1980, where she remained until her retirement in 1996. She authored the book Crusade in the City: Revivalism in Nineteenth Century Philadelphia (1977). Her daughter is Dr. Susan T. Bell Gr’92. John J. Darrah M’66, Grafton, MA, a retired gastroenterologist; Aug. 30, 2017. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Janette L. Packer GNu’66, Newtown Square, PA, a retired dean of Widener University’s nursing school and former Penn professor; Feb. 25. She was appointed assistant professor of nursing at Penn in 1972 and became associate professor two years later, creating a doctoral degree program in nursing at Penn’s Graduate School of Education before leaving for Widener in 1978. 1967 Jean C. Balliet Nu’67 GNu’69, Lehighton, PA, a retired nursing director at Williamsport Regional Medical Center; Feb. 6. She began her career as head nurse at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania’s orthopedic operating room, and also worked as a consultant for the State of Pennsylvania evaluating nurses. William Morris Reed WG’67, Flemington, NJ, a retired insurance salesperson, music store owner, councilman, and mission volunteer; Feb. 5. Keith L. Sachs W’67, Rydal, PA, former CEO of Saxco International, a distributor of packaging for alcoholic beverages, as well as an emeritus member and former chair of PennDesign’s board of overseers; March 5. A prominent Penn benefactor, he and his wife Katherine Stein Sachs CW’69 supported arts programming at the University and established named chairs for faculty and curatorial positions. Their $15 million gift launched the Sachs Program for Arts Innovation, an arts hub that integrates creative expression into daily life of Penn. He was a 2008 Alumni Award of Merit winner and the chair of Penn’s Class of 1967 gift committee. A contemporary art collector, he was also a trustee of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and bestowed upon the museum nearly 100 works of art in 2014. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Friars Senior Society. Along with his wife, his daughters are Deborah S. Rothman C’95 and Judith Leah Sachs WG’06, and his brother is Herbert L. Sachs W’69. Dr. Thomas L. Slovis M’67, Bloomfield Hills, MI, a retired radiologist at Children’s Hospital of Michigan and a world-renowned leader in the field of pediatric imaging; Feb. 6. Sherry Buckband Wilding-White CW’67, Bedford, NH, a former art teacher and archivist at the New Hampshire Historical Society; April 15. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority and the softball team. Her daughters are Heather J. Wilding EAS’93 and Hindi R. Durant W’97. Frederick P. Woll II W’67, Huntingdon Valley, PA, head of his own custom packing and cushioning company; Jan. 16. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. One sister is Elizabeth W. McGovern CW’64. 1968 Dr. Frederick S. Krochmal D’68, Vienna, VA, a dentist; March 13. One brother is Dr. James E. Krochmal GD’85, and one sister is Nancy M. Krochmal DH’75. Robert J. Kuzma PT’68, Colorado Springs, CO, a retired physical therapist and US Air Force lieutenant colonel; June 15, 2016. Dr. John E. McDermott GM’68, Bellevue, WA, a retired orthopedic surgeon; June 10, 2017. Bonnie J. O’Boyle CW’68, Bristol, PA, a retired journalist and former editor in chief of Power & Motoryacht magazine, which she cofounded; March 18. She was the first female editor in chief of a boating magazine and authored the book Living Off the Sea (1978). 1969 Adrian L. Diluzio C’69 L’72, Garden City, NY, a retired criminal defense attorney; Feb. 2. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and the men’s soccer team. His brother is Robert S. Diluzio C’71 G’71.

1970 Dr. James J. Borland SW’70, Staten Island, NY, a social worker and career counselor; April 3. His wife is Caren Byrd WG’70. 1971 Raul Benavides De Posada WG’71, Hato Rey, PR, Feb. 21. Dr. Joyce E. Ducas CW’71, Orlando, a psychologist; Feb. 19. Lynn Frier Rich CW’71 Gr’79, Jacksonville, FL, a retired partner at the law firm Zuckerman Spaeder, where she specialized in commercial litigation; Feb. 3. At Penn, she was a member of the women’s rowing team. 1973 Dr. Kenneth E. Banzhof V’73, Allentown, PA, a retired veterinarian who owned and operated Maple Hills Veterinary Hospital; Feb. 24. 1974 Theresa Ann Couture Nu’74, Randolph, MA, a retired elementary school nurse; March 19. 1977 Lelia M. Gilchrist GAr’77 GCP’77 GFA’77, Nashville, TN, an architect who designed buildings in New York City and later in Nashville, where she and her husband established Woodson Gilchrist Architects; Sept. 16, 2016. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Charles M. Rand W’77, Sanford, FL, a retired lawyer who maintained a personal injury practice; Feb. 25. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. 1978 Mark D. Cohen C’78, Madison, WI, a writer and poet; March 2. Eric L. Feathers GEE’78, Garland, TX, Aug. 11, 2016.

1980 Charles J. Collova WG’80, Lancaster, PA, a retired IRA consultant for credit unions; March 28. He previously worked in advertising agencies and as a marketing vice president for a mutual fund company. He served in the US Navy during World War II. 1981 Elizabeth A. Rettew GNu’81, Canton, OH, an associate professor of nursing at Malone University and a family nurse practitioner; Nov. 9. 1982 Dr. James P. Herbert D’82, Auburn, ME, a dentist who maintained a practice on Cape Cod and then in Lewiston, ME; Feb. 9. Stanley Martin Indig G’82, Brooklyn, NY, Jan. 26. He established his own publishing company that focused on materials to help schoolchildren prepare for exams and had contracts with the New York City Board of Education. 1983 Dr. Beatrice Sharpless Moore GrD’83, Philadelphia, a retired English professor at Saint Joseph’s University; March 22. 1984 Thomas Rapp L’84, Melbourne, FL, a civil rights attorney and musician who led the psychedelic folk-rock group Pearls Before Swine in the late 1960s and early 1970s; Feb. 11. He was a popular singer and songwriter beloved by aficionados of underground music, before deciding to practice law with an emphasis on reining in corporations and local governments, first in Philadelphia and then in Florida. Barbara J. Zalkind GNu’84, Philadelphia, a nursing instructor at Hahnemann University Hospital; May 24, 2017. 1985 Holly A. Silverthorne GFA’85, West Chester, PA, a retired art and sculptor teacher; Feb. 21. 1987 Dr. Joseph Albert Crowley V’87, Montrose, PA, a veterinarian who owned and operated Montrose Veterinary Clinic; Jan. 15. 1989 Matthew T. Mellon WEv’89, billionaire banking heir from the Mellon and Drexel families who made his fortune in cryptocurrency; April 16.

1990 Bruce Alan Rudnick W’90, Lowell, MA, Jan. 23. 1992 Patrick Joseph Martin C’92 EAS’92, Lexington, MA, a chief technology officer at leading technology companies; March 20. At Penn, he was a member of Mask and Wig. One brother is Dr. Timothy P. Martin G’77 Gr’81.

2007 Gloria S. Buten CGS’07, Narberth, PA, a cochair of the program committee at the Academy of Music; Dec. 10, 2016. Her husband is Max Buten ChE’54 WG’60. 2009 Jose A. Perez W’09, Amarillo, TX, a loan officer at Access Community Credit Union; Nov. 13.

2012 Steven Koes WG’12, New York, a software engineer and consultant; March 25. 2019 Benjamin Francis Rivell GEng’19, Philadelphia, an informational technical security analyst at Penn’s School of Engineering and Applied Science; March 2. He was a student in the computer science master’s program while working in Penn’s Computing and Educational Technology Services office. He served in the US Air Force during the Iraq War and worked as a computer operator at an air base in Iraq before being honorably discharged.