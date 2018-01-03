Obituaries

Jan|Feb 2018



1941 Stanley W. Mann W’41, Palm Beach, FL, a retired heating-oil business executive in the Philadelphia area; Sept. 15. He took a local family business, Keystone Coal & Wood Company, and developed it into Diamond Industries, a regional home and office oil distribution company. He served in the US Army during World War II, earning a Bronze Star and rising to the rank of first lieutenant. 1942 Mary Bluxome HUP’42, Meadville, PA, a retired hospital nursing director; Sept. 26. She served in the US Navy Nurse Corps during World War II. Francis Coxe Forbes W’42, Paoli, PA, a retired insurance executive; March 20. He served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II, evading capture after getting shot down by enemy ground fire in the China Burma India Theater. At Penn, he was a member of Friars and the men’s heavyweight rowing team. Joseph F. Golden C’42, Pacific Grove, CA, a retired adult education teacher and book and art store owner; Sept. 10. At Penn, he was a member of the Zelosophic Greek Society. 1943 Rosanne Fichter Bernstein CW’43, Cumberland, MD, a retired business manager; Sept. 11. Conrad J. Fowler EE’43, Blue Bell, PA, a founding partner of AEL Industries, an electronic defense systems supplier; Oct. 2. Edwin S. Jankura W’43, Tampa, FL, a retired banking executive and former factory comptroller; Oct. 7. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. One grandson is Robb H. Jankura EAS’03. Oscar L. Lasko ME’43, West Chester, PA, a retired executive at Lasko Products, a family-run business, which became the largest home comfort products company in the country under his leadership; April 2. He helped fund the Lasko Tower at Chester County Hospital and formed the Lasko Family Foundation, which supports various Jewish charities and general vocational training in Philadelphia. He served as an engineer for the US Merchant Marines during World War II. His son is William E. Lasko C’71. Hilliard L. Lubin C’43, Camden, ME, July 24. Jerome H. Pennock W’43, Palm Beach, FL, a retired insurance broker; Oct. 23. 1944 Marcia L. Pennington FA’44, Chevy Chase, MD, Sept. 24. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the tennis and softball teams. 1945 Helen Rudnick Eisenberg Ed’45, Boca Raton, FL, a former teacher; Sept. 21. Her brother is Dr. Herman D. Rudnick C’39. Anita Adsit Watson CW’45, Hartford, CT, a former employee of a life insurance agency; Nov. 5, 2016. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. 1947 Katherine Chapman HUP’47, Eastham, MA, Sept. 18. John H. Sheppard W’47, Harleysville, PA, a retired IBM executive; Aug. 7. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity and the men’s track team. 1948 Richard P. Brown Jr. L’48, Philadelphia, a retired lawyer and emeritus trustee of the University of Pennsylvania; May 29. He spent his 40-year career at the Philadelphia law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, serving as a partner there from 1956 until his retirement in 1988. He was elected as a Penn trustee in 1979 and chaired the Trustee Committee for University Responsibility. He served on other boards and was also a former overseer of the Penn Museum, the Law School, the School of Medicine, and the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. He served in the US Navy during World War II, earning a Bronze Star. At Penn, he was managing editor of the Law Review. Grace Cope HUP’48, Danville, PA, a former nurse; Oct. 3. James M. Dick C’48, Remsen, NY, a retired pastor at several Baptist churches; Sept. 7. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian and the men’s track team. Dr. Arthur Goldman M’48 GM’50, Yardley, PA, a retired cardiologist; July 12. Dr. Milton Palat C’48, Yardley, PA, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Trenton, NJ, for 35 years; Sept. 15. He also was a dental instructor and chairman of periodontics at NYU College of Dentistry. 1949 Dr. Matthew J. Colucci MU’49 G’52 Gr’57, Broomall, PA, professor emeritus of music theory at Temple University; Sept. 2. He also taught music theory and composition at Penn before joining the faculty at the Curtis Institute of Music and the New School of Music, which Temple eventually acquired. At Penn, he was a member of the Mask and Wig Club. Mary Lucena Bachofer CW’49, East Stroudsburg, PA, a retired schoolteacher; Sept. 25, 2016. Burton “Bud” Koffman W’49, Binghamton, NY, a retired head of his own loan company; Sept. 20. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the football team under legendary coach George Munger. His brother is Richard E. Koffman W’54, and one son is Jeffrey P. Koffman C’87. Russell L. Kranzfelder ME’49, Scottsdale, AZ, a retired apartment complex owner; Oct. 6. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity. Sylvia M. Marchetti Ed’49, Springer, NM, a former teacher; April 26, 2016. At Penn, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Harvey M. Ross W’49, Grasonville, MD, retired president of Caroline Lumber; July 20. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity and the men’s fencing team. He later became a donor to the Class of 1949 Bridge.

1950 Dr. Eleanor Shaheen Braddock M’50, Columbia, MO, professor emerita of child health at the University of Missouri; Oct. 7. Trained in behavioral pediatrics, she held faculty positions at the University of Pennsylvania and Hahnemann Medical College before relocating to Missouri in the 1970s. Donald P. Carter WG’50, Lake Forest, IL, a retired advertising executive; Dec. 27, 2015. Thomas F. Dietzler WEv’50, Philadelphia, a retired automobile executive for Volkswagen; Oct. 7. Louis Foster Jack II C’50, Milton, PA, Sept. 17. He worked in real estate, advertising, and public relations, and later as a freelance journalist. James Logan Jr. L’50, Westampton, NJ, a defense attorney known for his colorful courtroom oratories; Oct. 2. He practiced right up until his death at 96 and was believed to be among New Jersey’s oldest practicing attorneys. He served in the US Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War. Paul F. Miller Jr. W’50 Hon’81, Conshohocken, PA, a retired financial executive and emeritus trustee and former board chair at the University of Pennsylvania; Sept. 9. A trailblazer in the field of investment research and portfolio management, he founded the boutique investment management firm Miller Anderson & Sherrerd in 1969 and sold the business to Morgan Stanley in 1996. He went on to direct several corporations, including Hewlett-Packard, Mead Corporation, and Rohm and Haas. He became a Penn trustee in 1966 and served as chair of the board from 1978 to 1986. During his tenure, he led the trustees in conducting the search that resulted in the appointment of Sheldon Hackney as Penn president in 1981. He also served as cochair of Penn’s 250th anniversary celebration, as well as for the Campaign for Penn: Keeping Franklin’s Promise, which raised more than $1 billion. He served Penn in several more capacities, including as an overseer of the Wharton School and the School of Arts & Sciences, and made donations to Penn Medicine, Penn Athletics, the Penn Museum, the Penn Fund and toward the construction of Huntsman Hall, while creating endowed chairs in SAS, Wharton, and PennDesign. When he was awarded an honorary degree from Penn in 1981, his citation stated he was more knowledgeable about Penn than any chair of the board of trustees since Benjamin Franklin. He was later recognized with Penn’s Alumni Award of Merit and was inducted into the Penn Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014. He served in the US Coast Guard during World War II. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Phi Rho Sigma fraternity, Friars, and the men’s soccer and heavyweight rowing teams. His wife is Ella Warren Shafer Miller CW’51, one daughter is Winky M. Merrill C’78, and his sister is Mary Anne Miller Scott CW’54, whose husband is Raymond Parry Scott Jr. W’51. One grandchild is Jakefield B. Merrill W’11. Helen B. Nash HUP’50 Nu’50, Peoria, AZ, June 27. Charles L. Schwab Jr. C’50, New Haven, CT, a retired manufacturing executive and a former director of public works for the City of New Haven; Jan. 14, 2016. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. Joseph V. Scott ME’50, Hudson, OH, a retired manufacturing executive; Oct. 13. He donated money to fund a school in his hometown and was responsible for constructing a daycare in Bolivia. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Jean Conrad Strausler CW’50, Coatesville, PA, Aug. 24. Her husband is James J. Strausler W’47. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and the women’s tennis team. Richard Alan Weiner W’50, Stratford, CT, Oct. 22, 2015. His wife is Arlene Horton Weiner DH’49. 1951 Robert J. Casey GME’51, Newtown Square, PA, a retired professor of mechanical engineering at Villanova University; Oct. 11. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Harold Cramer L’51, Philadelphia, a retired attorney and civic volunteer; Sept. 1. Specializing in corporate and commercial law, he retired as a partner at the Center City firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis. He was also active as a volunteer chairman of the board for Graduate Hospital, which blossomed into a paid position as CEO of what became Graduate Health System Incorporated. Under his tenure, the healthcare network acquired a string of hospitals and later became part of Penn Medicine. As an active alum, he served as chairman of the board of managers for Penn Law and along with his wife, Geraldine, created a multimillion-dollar bequest to support the renovation of Silverman Hall, which was renamed in their honor. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. His daughter is Patricia G. Cramer C’83. Philip H. Demp CCC’51, Cinnaminson, NJ, a retired podiatrist; Oct. 11, 2016. His wife is Joan Samuels Demp Ed’51 GEd’55. Joseph A. Diraddo C’51, Charleston, SC, a retired reverend; Oct. 6. Robert J. Gerardi ME’51, Warren, PA, a retired General Electric executive; Oct. 10. At Penn, he was a member of the wrestling and lightweight rowing teams. William H. Potterton Jr. W’51, Punta Gorda, FL, a retired head of a real estate investment company; Aug. 27. He was also a reserve officer in the US Army for 17 years, achieving the rank of captain in the Corps of Engineers. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. 1952 William A. Cassel Gr’52, Muncie, IN, professor emeritus of microbiology and immunology at the Emory University School of Medicine; Sept. 15. Dr. Gordon K. Danielson Jr. C’52 M’56 GM’63, Rochester, MN, a retired cardiovascular surgeon and professor emeritus of surgery at the Mayo Clinic; Oct. 2. He was a recipient of several awards, spoke at medical conferences in over 50 countries, and contributed over 800 articles to medical journals. William M. Forrest C’52, Haverford, PA, retired head of a family-run yarn company; Sept. 1. Following World War II, he was a member of the US Army’s track team, winning medals in Berlin in 1947. At Penn, he was president of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Irving M. Groves Jr. WG’52, Martinsville, VA, a retired banking executive; Aug. 31. Victor L. Johnson WG’52, Meadowbrook, PA, an early technology leader who in 1958 founded Johnson Computing, now JCI Data Processing; Sept. 2. An active philanthropist in Philadelphia, he served as chair of the board of trustees for the Einstein Healthcare Network, helping it become among the first to embrace advanced technologies in patient care. He served in the US Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War. One daughter is Linda E. Johnson WG’96. Dr. George E. Ruff M’52 GM’58, Philadelphia, professor emeritus in the psychiatry department at Penn and a psychiatrist who helped select America’s first men to go into space; Sept. 29. While working in the Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory as a chief investigator of the stress and fatigue section in the late 1950s, he conducted psychiatric evaluations on astronauts for Project Mercury, the country’s first human spaceflight program. He later served on the advisory panel that developed psychological selection procedures for the astronauts who served on the international space station. He joined Penn’s medical school (now the Perelman School of Medicine) in 1956 as an instructor in the Department of Psychiatry, became an assistant professor in 1958, an associate professor in 1964, and a professor in 1969. He served as associate dean of the medical school from 1974–1980. He retired from Penn in 1995 but continued a private practice until 2015. One daughter is Carol Ruff Wilhelm C’82. Lawrence Shafer CE’52, Mobile, AL, a retired US Navy captain; Oct. 7. With the Navy, he served as a chief engineer, project manager, and supervisor of shipbuilding. 1953 Margaret Perry Blair CW’53, Monterey, CA, Aug. 30. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and the women’s lacrosse team. Her husband is Dr. Lawrence C. Blair M’56. Dr. James L. Cox M’53 GM’59, Philadelphia, a retired psychiatrist who served as chief of staff and president of the old Institute of the Pennsylvania Hospital; Sept. 12. He founded the University City Swim Club in 1964 because of his desire to build a racially integrated swimming pool. His wife is Nancy C. Cox Nu’71 GNu’74. Peter W. Fairbairn W’53, Houston, a retired portfolio manager; Sept. 24. One brother is Donald R. Fairbairn W’55. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Puzant V. Levonian GEE’53, Palos Verdes Estates, CA, a retired aerospace engineer and chief scientist at the Hughes Aircraft Company; Aug. 29. At Penn, he worked on the EDVAC, one of the earliest electronic computers. Toshiko Umeki Salzberg Nu’53, Sandy Spring, MD, July 31. Helen Raynes Staley G’53, Albany, NY, a retired English literature professor at several American universities, as well as institutions in France and China; Sept. 6. Her husband is Harry C. Staley Gr’67. 1954 Charles J. Bentz W’54, Morrisville, PA, a retired executive with the New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Company; Sept. 4. He served in the US Navy and retired as a lieutenant commander of the US Naval Reserve. His son is Peter Casey Bentz WG’92. Dr. Sigmund B. Kahn C’54 M’58, Marlton, NJ, a retired physician; May 25. Ann Nelson Wilkins DH’54, Basking Ridge, NJ, July 30. 1955 Ronald P. Augustitus W’55, Denver, a retired manager for IBM; Sept. 4. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He served in the US Navy from 1955 through 1957. His daughter is Dr. Virginia Karen Augustitus C’78, and his late wife was Virginia Regina Valcourt CW’57. Cynthia Dillman Bornhuetter DH’55, Blue Bell, PA, Sept. 7. Lowell R. Hall WG’55, Ogden, UT, a retired civil engineer for the US Air Force; Sept. 25. Beverly Rebmann Harlow OT’55, Wayzata, MN, Oct. 5. She wrote the book Cooking with Fragile Hands (1985) and edited occupational therapy publications. Thomas H. Sebring WG’55, Paoli, PA, a personnel manager for General Electric, where he recruited engineers for the space program; Feb. 26. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Herbert Gerald Spielman C’55, Long Beach, NY, a retired financial advisor; Dec. 25. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity and ROTC. He served in the US Air Force and taught history at Long Beach High School before becoming a financial advisor in the New York area for over 45 years. One son is Bryan C. Spielman C’88. 1956 John L. Asher Jr. W’56, Ambler, PA, former cochairman of Asher’s Chocolates, a family-run candy business started near Independence Hall by his grandfather in the 1890s; Aug. 30. Known as the Candy Man, he helped save the business from bankruptcy and grew it into a large concern based in Souderton, PA. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Hugh R. Blodget W’56, Eugene, OR, a retired insurance executive; Sept. 4. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. Janet Seip Heller G’56, Easton, PA, a retired regional director at College Board and a former English teacher at Easton Area High School; Oct. 10. George A. Howard CE’56, Issaquah, WA, a retired salesman for the old Bethlehem Steel Corporation; Sept. 17. At Penn, he was a member of the Hexagon Society and track and cross country teams, later officiating at the Penn Relays for many years. Dr. Donald M. Kudrec M’56, Woodbury, NJ, a retired physician who maintained a practice for more than 50 years; Feb. 1. Joseph M. McDade L’56, Fairfax, VA, a retired 18-term congressman from northeastern Pennsylvania; Sept. 24. Elected in 1962, he retired at the end of 1998 as the longest-serving Republican in the US House of Representatives. Conservative on social issues and an ardent advocate of military spending, he was popular in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, in Lackawanna County, and preserved thousands of jobs by preventing the closing of the Tobyhanna Army Depot near Scranton, PA. Carl L. Moseley W’56, Kennesaw, GA, a retired entrepreneur in Tampa, FL; Aug. 24. He once owned his own ice rink and toured with the ice skating show Holiday on Ice. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Dr. Guiseppe Rossi GM’56, New York, a retired surgeon; March 7, 2016. David M. Smith W’56, Great Neck, NY, July 7. Charles H. Turner III ChE’56, Mabank, TX, a retired financial planner and former chemical engineer; Oct. 6. 1957 A. Webster Dougherty Jr. C’57, Wayne, PA, Aug. 4, 2016. Mary Ann Jameson HUP’57, Cumming, GA, a retired pediatric nurse; Aug. 23. Leon A. Miller L’57, Wyomissing, PA, a retired attorney; Aug. 21. Dr. Irving Shuman D’57, Coral Springs, FL, a retired dentist; July 23. Howard A. Stanley WG’57, Naperville, IL, Sept. 4. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. John R. Suria L’57, Bryn Mawr, PA, a retired partner specializing in estates for the law firm Saul Ewing; Sept. 6. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. His wife is Ellen Q. Suria L’57, whom he met at law school. Dr. Stanley W. “Bill” Wharton GM’57, Gibsonia, PA, a retired physician; April 7. He served in the US Army during World War II. He celebrated his 90th birthday by skydiving for the first time. 1958 Mary Ann Hoffman Brod Nu’58, Oneida, NY, a former nurse in her husband’s orthopedic practice; Oct. 9. Uldis N. Bross W’58, Parma, OH, a retired insurance underwriter; June 21. Dr. Clifford J. Buckley C’58, San Antonio, TX, a retired vascular surgeon; Sept. 29. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and later as a colonel in the Air Force Medical Corps. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Dr. William Contini M’58, Binghamton, NY, a retired internist and cardiologist; Aug. 18. Dr. Henry R. Cowell M’58 GM’63, Nantucket, MA, a retired orthopedic surgeon; Sept. 2. Earl Michael Helmintoller GEd’58, Setauket, NY, a retired elementary school principal; June 20. William C. Krueger Jr. C’58, El Paso, TX, Nov. 14, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity. Dr. Elliott L. Markoff M’58, Los Angeles, a retired psychiatrist and psychoanalyst; March 13. Howard A. Null GCP’58, Las Vegas, a retired urban planner; March 6, 2016. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Dr. Hubert R. Pellman Gr’58, Harrisonburg, VA, professor emeritus of English at Eastern Mennonite University; March 16. Marc Van Der Stichele WG’58, Kortrijk, Belgium, Aug. 31. 1959 Dr. Durward J. Bakker GM’59, Grand Rapids, MI, a retired pediatrician; July 9. Marjorie Seaman Bay CW’59, Columbia, MO, a retired high school science teacher; Sept. 14. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Her sister is Beverly S. Maurer CW’62. Frank V. Cahouet WG’59, Sewickley Heights, PA, a retired financial executive; June 20. Dr. William E. Holt GD’59, Conover, NC, a retired oral surgeon; Oct. 5. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Norman Leibovitz W’59, Philadelphia, a retired partner for the law firm Fox Rothschild; Sept. 19. Specializing in planning for succession in family businesses, he was a leading tax lawyer in Philadelphia for more than 50 years. He also lectured on income tax and estate planning at Temple University. His son is John S. Leibovitz C’95. Dr. Robert E. Purcell GM’59, The Villages, FL, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist who maintained a practice in Trenton, NJ, for more than 40 years; Dec. 6, 2015. He served in the US Army during World War II. Dr. Peter H. Strife II D’59, New York, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Manhattan for 43 years; Aug. 22. He served in the US Air Force and as a commander in the US Navy Reserve. Miles D. Wolpin W’59, Potsdam, NY, a retired researcher and author in Latin American foreign policy and a professor at SUNY Potsdam; Sept. 20. At Penn, he was a member of WXPN.

1960 Frederick S. Allen Jr. C’60, Santa Barbara, CA, a retired vice president at Wells Fargo; Oct. 9. At Penn, he was a member of the sprint football team and the Daily Pennsylvanian. One brother is Thomas W. Allen C’65. Dr. Robert L. Bialkin M’60, Saratoga Springs, NY, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist who maintained a practice on Long Island, NY; Sept. 4. Dr. Philip S. Brachman GM’60, Atlanta, professor of global health and epidemiology at Emory University; June 6. Guy A. Brusca GEE’60, Cinnaminson, NJ, a retired electrical engineer for RCA; Sept. 10. Dr. Richard Monahan Fencel M’60 GM’64, Camp Hill, PA, a retired radiologist and director of radiology at Polyclinic Medical Center; Oct. 5. Dr. Curt F. Fey Gr’60, Rochester, NY, retired head of his own investment advising company; March 13. Betty Bright Nelson SW’60, Easton, MD, a retired social worker; Sept. 8. She was also the first woman to serve in several official positions in both her church and the Episcopal Diocese of Easton. John E. Salem GD’60, Ligonier, PA, a retired US Army colonel; Oct. 11. He served three tours as a combat surgeon in Vietnam. 1961 Cynthia Anne Child SW’61, Baltimore, a retired supervisor at Family and Children’s Services, a United Way agency in Baltimore; May 18. Hildegarde Owen Rose Dahl ASC’61, Bay Head, NJ, a former theater arts teacher; Oct. 3. Dr. Stanley Deutsch GM’61, Bristow, VA, a retired anesthesiologist and professor emeritus at George Washington University; March 12. Gwenn Abrahams Marks CW’61, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, a retired vice president of investments for Morgan Stanley; Aug. 28. Prior to becoming a financial advisor, she was a fashion writer for department stores in Philadelphia. Howard K. Plummer Jr. GEd’61, Morenci, MI, a retired researcher for Ford Motor Company; May 19. He earned three US patents in the automotive industry, and previously worked as a science teacher and analytical chemist. 1962 Stephen A. Decter G’62, Princeton, NJ, a retired academic administrator and researcher at Rutgers University; Sept. 5. Kahandas N. Nandola WG’62 Gr’70, Libertyville, IL, a retired professor at Ohio University, where he founded and ran the school’s executive MBA program; Sept. 4. William Jones Oliphant GLA’62, Signal Mountain, TN, a retired landscape architect; June 25. He served in the US Army as a fighter pilot during the Korean War. Harriet Harrison Richardson CW’62, Annapolis, MD, Aug. 23. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority and the women’s lacrosse team. John B. Salem W’62, Old Greenwich, CT, retired head of his own paper product distribution business; Sept. 4. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the football team, helping the Quakers win their first Ivy League championship as a sophomore in 1959. Dr. Samuel A. Sue Jr. GM’62, Greensboro, NC, a retired orthopedic surgeon who was a founding member of Greensboro Orthopedic Center, where he worked for 40 years; March 15, 2016. 1963 Dr. Charles Saul August GM’63, Darnestown, MD, Sept. 15. He worked for pediatric bone marrow transplant programs in Denver, Miami, and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Edmund P. Butler L’63, Erdenheim, PA, a retired attorney; Sept. 16. Mary Ellen Talbott L’63, Moorestown, NJ, a retired judge who was the first woman to be appointed to the Superior Court bench in Camden County; Sept. 16. She worked as an attorney before getting appointed to the bench in 1973, retiring after 15 years. She was also active in the Camden County Democratic Party and ran for public office three times. 1964 Nicholas G. Barone ASC’64, San Diego, a retired stock trader; June 7. Gep D. Chin GEE’64, Peabody, MA, a retired electrical engineer for RCA and General Electric; Jan. 19. John E. Courtney GEE’64, Haddonfield, NJ, a retired electrical engineer at RCA, General Electric and Lockheed Martin; Jan. 13. Dr. Paul Fenster V’64, Miami, a retired veterinarian who founded and for 30 years ran South Dade Animal Hospital; Sept. 16. After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, he appeared in the 2012 film Pincus, which is centered around a young man caring for his father with Parkinson’s. James G. Hirsh L’64, Saint Paul, MN, a retired lawyer for IDS/American Express; Aug. 28. His brother is Dr. Leonard F. Hirsh M’70 GM’77. Terrence J. McGlinn WG’64, Sinking Spring, PA, a retired head of his own investment management firm, McGlinn Capital Management; Sept. 12. His firm grew to over $2.5 billion in assets over the course of his ownership and was sold to Meridian Bank & Trust in 1995 Philip N. Miller C’64, Bluffton, SC, Aug. 29, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the baseball team. Barbara Myers Owens GEd’64, Wynnewood, PA, a retired schoolteacher in Philadelphia; Oct. 11. William M. Weinberg Gr’64, Skillman, NJ, professor emeritus of industrial relations at Rutgers University; Sept. 7. He served in the US Army during World War II. 1965 Reina Rappaport Berger GEd’65, Huntingdon Valley, PA, July 8. Yoji Kondo Gr’65, Columbia, MD, a retired astrophysicist and science fiction writer who worked at Penn in the 1970s and 80s; Oct. 9. Born in Japan, he became head of the astrophysics lab at NASA’S Johnson Space Center for the Apollo and Skylab missions and directed the geosynchronous satellite observatory for 15 years. He was appointed an adjunct professor of astronomy at Penn in 1978, a position he held until 1987. He taught at several other universities and wrote science fiction under the name Eric Kotani, collaborating with author John Maddox Roberts on a popular sci-fi book series that included Island Worlds (1987), Delta Pavonis (1990)and The Legacy of Prometheus (2000). He also wrote a novel for Simon & Schuster’s Stark Trek series titled Death of a Neutron Star (1999) and won several awards, including the NASA Medal for Exceptional Scientific Achievement. Richard S. Meyer W’65, Bryn Mawr, PA, a retired partner at the law firm Blank Rome, where he specialized in labor law; Aug. 29. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity and the men’s tennis and lacrosse teams. Dr. Robert Lee Pyle V’65 GV’67, Blacksburg, VA, a retired veterinary cardiologist and director of the Veterinary Teaching Hospital at Virginia Tech; Sept. 16. He worked for Penn’s School of Veterinary Medicine from 1965 until 1974. Kenneth D. Robinson GME’65, Highstown, NJ, a retired mechanical engineer; Aug. 23. The highlights of his career included working for RCA on radar in South Africa, working for Lockheed on components of the Voyager 1 spacecraft, and developing a battery for an electric car for Exxon. Hershel D. Sosnoff W’65, Silver Lake, NH, a retired accountant and founder of Chappaqua Capital, which owned and operated more than 1,200 real estate units across the country; July 1. He was a member of the Class of 1965 Gift Committee. His wife is Mary Anne Hartnett Sosnoff CW’69 and his daughter is Katherine L. Sosnoff C’00. Robert A. Vort W’65, Hackensack, NJ, a retired New Jersey trial and appellate attorney; Sept. 3. At Penn, he was sports editor of the Daily Pennsylvanian. He later became a season ticket-holder for Penn football games for decades and was a member of the Class of 1965 Gift Committee. One daughter is Rebecca N. Hornstein C’96. Andrew J. White W’65 WG’66, Boynton Beach, FL, Oct. 9. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. 1966 Betty Fritz-Winings Bankes GNu’66, Reading, PA, a retired nurse practitioner and nursing professor at Villanova University; Oct. 14. She served in the US Army Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. Her husband is Robert L. Bankes EF’55. Dr. Andre U. Buchs D’66, Winter Park, FL, a retired oral surgeon; Aug. 25. He was recognized as a pioneer in dental implants, having placed more than 16,000 in the 43 years he practiced with Central Florida Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He was also an adjunct associate professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. Amy Lowenstein CW’66, Yardley, PA, a CPA who ran her own practice; Oct. 5. At Penn, she was a member of Penn Singers. 1967 Dr. A. Gilbert Heebner Gr’67, Rydal, PA, professor emeritus of economics at Eastern University and a former chief economist at the old Philadelphia National Bank; Sept. 23. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Edward A. Yoo W’67, Spotsylvania County, VA, a retired manufacturing executive; Sept. 24. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. 1968 James L. Allen EE’68, Henrico, VA, a retired senior vice president for the Federal Reserve Bank; Aug. 26. His wife is Bernice Balzer Allen Nu’69. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Dr. Thomas D. Cherubini GM’68, Mahwah, NJ, a retired ophthalmologist who maintained a practice in Manhattan; April 17. Joan Shorre Varbalow Dessureau GEd’68, Wyndmoor, PA, an antique appraiser and dealer and retired teacher and union organizer; Sept. 2, 2016. Robert A. Jones L’68, Beaufort, SC, a retired partner at the New Jersey law firm Hunziker, Jones & Sweeney; Aug. 30. Dr. Sally L.D. Katary CW’68, Sudbury, Ontario, a classical studies professor at Thorneloe University on the Laurentian University campus and an internationally renowned scholar of Egyptology; Aug. 6, 2016. Her husband is Narasimha M. Katary GCP’67. Elizabeth H. Paul G’68, Fairfield, CT, a retired reference librarian; Aug. 23. Her husband is Richard S. Paul L’69. Ralph E. Werner Jr. V’68, Ocean City, NJ, a retired veterinarian who maintained a practice in Somers Point, NJ; Sept. 13. He later served as an associate professor of biology at Richard Stockton University. 1969 Dr. Ralph L. Cavalieri C’69, Riverside, CT, an obstetrician-gynecologist; July 6. Before starting a private practice in Greenwich, CT, he worked on the faculty of several universities and was known as a pioneer for his research examining the roles of glucose and surfactants in fetal pulmonary maturation. Dr. Peter M. Cianfrani C’69, Green Lane, PA, a physician with Pennsburg Family Practice; Sept. 26. His wife is Leah Cianfrani HUP’69. Christopher E. Speeth ASC’69, Philadelphia, an educator, documentary filmmaker and IT consultant; April 20.

1970 Dr. Charles G. Deutermann D’70, Marathon, FL, a retired dentist; Oct. 5. At Penn, he was a member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon. Harry Carter Gerhart III WG’70, Colorado Springs, CO, a former CEO of Texas Monthly magazine; Sept. 9. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Dr. Paul Gschwend III M’70 GM’77, Lancaster, PA, a retired surgeon; Oct. 22. He served as a medical officer in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. His wife is Dorothy Moore Gschwend CW’68. 1971 Sarah Wilder Fuller CW’71, Westwood, MA, an entrepreneur in health care data research and a Penn trustee; Oct. 29. A leader in the pharmaceutical industry, she was the president of AMR/Arlington Medical Resources and a founder of Decisions Resources Group, a life sciences advisory firm. She also spent 20 years on board of Cultural Survival, a Cambridge-based nonprofit that advocates for the rights of indigenous people. She became a Penn trustee in 2009 and was a member of several boards, including the Trustees’ Council of Penn Women and Board of Overseers for the School of Arts and Science. She and her husband, William, supported the school with an endowed chair in honor of Dean Rebecca Bushnell in 2012. Her sons are Charles L. Fuller C’04 GEng’05 and Samuel A. Fuller C’07. Dr. Eric Greenhow GM’71 Gr’91, West Chester, PA, a longtime faculty member in the department of anesthesia and critical care at the Perelman School of Medicine; Oct. 4. After first coming to Penn as a resident, he became an assistant instructor in 1968, an instructor in 1971, an assistant professor in 1973, and an associate professor in 1980. He retired as an associate professor emeritus in 1997. Arthur W. “Terry” Lefco L’71, Conshohocken, PA, an attorney who specialized in legal malpractice; Oct. 5. Distinguished in his field, he was recognized in Best Lawyers in America and received Penn Law’s Alumni Award of Merit. His wife is Ann V. Lefco SW’74. Stephen A. Mione GEd’71, San Diego, a retired English professor at the Community College of Philadelphia; Oct. 5. Susan Robbins Starr CW’71, Haverford, PA, June 6. Her mother is Helene Griner Robbins Mu’48 and her brother is Dr. Mark Stanton Robbins C’73 M’77. Paul H. Tietz W’71, Savannah, GA, an attorney who practiced in Minneapolis and Savannah; Oct. 1. His wife is Adrienne Teissier Tietz G’70. At Penn, he was a member of Penn Players. 1972 Dr. Kenneth W. Olsen D’72, Hanover, NH, a retired dentist who maintained a practice for over 40 years; Sept. 8. Dr. Richard A. Sugarman C’72, Atlanta, a periodontist; Sept. 2. One daughter is Sarah P. Sugarman C’03 WG’03. 1973 Glenn E. Anderson C’73, Laurinburg, NC, Dec. 23, 2015. Dr. Ralph T. Geer GM’73 GM’74, Chester Springs, PA, a retired anesthesiologist; Oct. 13, 2016. 1974 Clare Stevens “Pat” Ingersoll G’74, Chestertown, MD, Sept. 23. She was active in her church and community and served on the Board of Visitors & Governors for Washington College. Andra B. Jurist GFA’74, Chattanooga, TN, an artist and educator; Sept. 23. She taught student teachers for Penn State University, served as head of school at the Blue Bell School in Ambler, PA, and chaired the board of Girls Incorporated of Chattanooga. Dr. Dennis Karambelas C’74, Providence, RI, one of Rhode Island’s premier optometrists; Oct. 1. Carol Ann Tratta Wszolek CW’74, Haddonfield, NJ, Aug. 8. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. 1975 Cathleen Asch Goss WG’75, Barrington, IL, an entrepreneur and technology executive specializing in facilitating connections between technological visionaries, marketing departments, and production teams; July 31. One sister is Amanda Asch Halle C’78. 1976 Richard K. Anderson Jr. GAr’76, Sumter, SC, an architect specializing in documenting historic buildings; June 17. His brother is William S. Anderson C’76. Dr. Thomas Lyle Kennedy GM’76, Fairfield, CT, a pediatric nephrologist and chairman of pediatrics at Bridgeport Hospital; Oct. 31, 2015. Mary A. Teson OT’76, Sinking Spring, PA, a retired occupational therapist; April 26. 1978 Dr. Scott R. Hall GD’78, Tulsa, OK, a periodontist and implant surgeon; Aug. 26. Peter L. Pomeroy WG’78, Honolulu, May 16. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the club volleyball and water polo teams. One brother is Steven T. Pomeroy WG’79. Steven Robbins C’78, Ghent, NY, an executive in the equipment leasing and finance industry; Feb. 15, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of the heavyweight rowing team. 1979 Isaac Ben Ezra SW’79, Amherst, MA, a retired social worker; Oct. 2.

1981 Alex P. Madarasz Jr. EE’81, Aldie, VA, an engineer who once designed military training and simulation systems for the US Navy; May 25, 2016. 1982 Michele Stewart WEv’82, Philadelphia, a former executive secretary of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange and legal secretary at various law firms; Sept. 15. 1983 Dr. John Olin Browder GFA’83 Gr’86, Blacksburg, VA, professor of urban affairs and planning at Virginia Tech University; Sept. 22. 1987 Mary-Katherine Heffern GNu’87, Lawrenceville, NJ, a retired nurse; Oct. 3. Nathan T. Ulrich EAS’87 GEng’89 Gr’90, Cambridge, MA, a post-doctoral scholar and assistant scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. On May 15, he was traveling from Puerto Rico to Florida when the twin-engine turboprop aircraft he was piloting vanished from radar at 2:10 p.m., 37 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas. He was cofounder of Xootr, an adult kick-scooter company, and technical director of Radon Sport. He was featured with his brother, Karl T. Ulrich, vice dean of entrepreneurship and innovation at Wharton, in the Gazette’s May|Jun 2013 article “On a Roll,” about using robotics to clear landmines. One nephew is Nathan B. Ulrich C’19. 1988 Eileen M. Devinney C’88, Anchorage, AK, a cultural anthropologist with the National Park Service, serving as a liaison to native communities; Sept. 21. Her parents are Dr. Edward J. Devinney Jr. Gr’68 and Margaret K. Devinney G’66 Gr’86.

1990 Dr. Douglas J. Ayers V’90, Plains, PA, a veterinarian who operated Plains Animal Hospital and an environmental conservationist; Sept. 12. T. Truxtun Hare III L’90, Villanova, PA, an attorney who practiced at Sullivan & Cromwell in New York and Sprague & Sprague in Philadelphia; Oct. 16. He was previously an educator and headmaster of Friends Select School in Philadelphia. At Penn, he was the editor of the Law Review. His grandfather, T. Truxtun Hare C1901 L1903, was a four-time All-American football player at Penn and an Olympic gold medalist in track and field. Richard B. Stewart CGS’90 GGS’94, Greenville, SC, a retired archaeologist and playwright; June 8. 1992 Ted William Rheingold C’92, San Francisco, a Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur and angel investor; Sept. 4. He founded early social media sites Dogster and Catster, and later became an advisor and chief operating officer of Tala, which uses mobile phone technology to bring credit and financial services to underserved markets in developing nations. Diagnosed with stage 4 carcinoma in April of 2016, he chronicled the final months of his life online, writing, “I have no bucket list. Life is the bucket.” At Penn, he was a member of the club ski team. 1993 Elizabeth G. Sterenfeld WG’93, Lancaster, PA, founder of a cooking center and former executive at 3E Health Care Solutions; Sept. 17. 1998 Lisa Marie Jurgensen GNu’98, Pequea, PA, a former nurse midwife; Sept. 22.

2000 Dr. Yi Zuo D’00 GD’01, Philadelphia, a dentist; Sept. 1. 2001 Jacqueline E. Francis WG’01, Oakland Park, FL, a vice president of internal audit at the Randstad Group, a human resources company; Feb. 7, 2016. 2006 David Y. Liebhaber C’06, Breinigsville, PA, a juvenile assistant public defender; June 15. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Society and the club lacrosse and rugby teams. 2007 Alanna M. Merk C’07, Toms River, NJ, Sept. 5. She worked with Habitat for Humanity and volunteered at nursing facilities.

2014 Amanda Rose Laura C’14, Berkeley Heights, NJ, a teacher; Aug. 1. She taught underprivileged high school students in Chicago for Teach for America and then, after being awarded a Fulbright grant, taught disadvantaged children in Madrid, Spain. She was enrolled to attend the University of Chicago Law School, where she planned to obtain the legal training to reform the deficiencies in inner-city education that she observed firsthand. Her family established the Amanda Rose Laura Foundation to enhance inner-city education. At Penn, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. 2018 Brett Cooper V’18, Jackson, NJ, a fourth-year veterinary medicine student; Sept. 13. He was a 2009 graduate of the University of Delaware, where he majored in animal science. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Psi, the veterinary fraternity. Justin Hamano L’18, Philadelphia, a third-year Penn Law student; Oct. 15. He grew up in Japan and graduated from New York University in 2009 before working as a paralegal and labor organizer. At Penn, he served as political director of Lambda Law, deputy voting rights director of the Democracy Project, and senior editor of the Law Review. His parents are Kenzo Hamano Gr’86 and Sylvia Brown L’84. Nicholas A. Moya C’18, Villanova, PA, a senior majoring in math and economics; Aug. 31. At Penn, he was a former president of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, a data analyst for the men’s basketball team, a volunteer with the West Philadelphia Tutoring Project, and a tour guide for the Kite and Key Society. Henry W. Rogers W’18, St. Louis, a senior studying finance and marketing; Oct. 9. At Penn, he was a captain of the men’s heavyweight rowing team and a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.