Obituaries

September|October 2017



1936 John J. Giammaria C’36, Dunedin, FL, a retired researcher at ExxonMobil; Nov. 23, at 103. Elizabeth Myers Haig Ed’36, Summit, NJ, a former teacher and choir director; June 10, at 103. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the women’s swimming and rowing teams. Her brother is R. Emerson Myers WEv’52. 1937 Myron B. Sloane W’37, Abington, PA, retired owner of his own home-building company; April 13, at 100. During World War II, he served in the US Army. 1938 Edgar H. Rosenberg W’38, New Brunswick, NJ, a retired stockbroker and investment counselor; Aug. 11, 2015. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity and the wrestling and track teams. Julia K. Rosenwald CW’38, Elkins Park, PA, a longtime civic volunteer and philanthropist in the Philadelphia area; June 1, at 101.

1940 Barbara Friedrich Brackin DH’40, Bensalem, PA, Dec. 18, 2015. Dr. Franklin M. Phillips C’40 G’42 M’46, Ipswich, MA, a retired pharmaceutical researcher; March 2. During World War II, he served in the US Army. 1941 Mildred Meltz Fenichel Ed’41, Lauderhill, FL, a retired teacher; May 9. Ann Miller Jaggard DH’41, Katy, TX, June 19. William S. Woods Jr. W’41 WG’47, Marlton, NJ, a retired CPA; Jan. 24. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. 1942 Robert M. Fenster W’42, Madison, NJ, a retired executive at Ballmill Lumber & Sales Corporation; April 28. During World War II, he served in the US Army as a decoder. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. Charles Segal PSW’42, Morristown, NJ, a retired property developer who worked with his brothers at the family-operated Segal & Segal real estate company; March 24, 2016. 1943 Dr. Robert Litowitz D’43, Miami Beach, FL, a retired orthodontist; Jan. 14. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Aaron J. Wishnoff C’43, Ardmore, PA, Aug. 6, 2016. 1944 Louise Spencer Enterline M’44, Dansville, NY, May 30. Phyllis A. Kravitch L’44, Atlanta, a retired federal judge; June 15. After becoming the first female superior court judge in Georgia, she was President Carter’s first female appointee to a federal appellate court post in 1979. Only the third female federal appeals judge ever, she initially served on the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, before moving over to the newly formed 11th US Court of Appeals in 1981. She began her career as a leading domestic relations attorney and later handled many domestic cases as a Chatham County (GA) superior court judge, helping to establish a rape-crisis center and family shelter for battered women. Her sister is Sally Kravitch Scharf FA’50. Dr. Jerome Zwanger C’44, Massapequa Park, NY, a retired radiologist whose Long Island radiology group became well known to doctors across the country; April 29. He was also a faculty member at Stony Brook University and SUNY Downstate Medical Center. At Penn, he was a member of the sprint football and lightweight rowing teams. He later was president of his Penn class and served two terms on the board of overseers for Penn’s School of Arts and Sciences. Two daughters are Betsy Zwanger Budzinski W’85 and Melissa Zwanger G’87 WG’87. 1945 Joseph Bak L’45, Philadelphia, a retired attorney for the US Department of Defense; June 15, at 99. Harvey A. Beffa Jr. W’45, St. Louis, a retired executive at the old Falstaff Brewing Corporation; June 5, 2015. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Lewis S. Dreisbach EE’45, Easton, PA, a retired tax administrator; July 5, 2016. Dr. John A. Fust M’45 GM’51, Sherman, NY, a retired pathologist; May 20. Dorothy Peele Kramme Ed’45, Monroeville, NJ, a former schoolteacher; June 6. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority and played field hockey, basketball, tennis, and squash. 1946 Dr. Betty Jane Carl Reisner Ed’46 GEd’47, Gainesville, FL, a retired nursing professor at Kutztown University; May 11. One son is Karl L. Reisner C’71. 1947 John W. Cragg W’47, Salisbury, MD, a retired manager for Sears; June 11. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Dr. Salvatore A. Pennisi C’47, Delran, NJ, a retired urologist; Dec. 29. Irene Lesko Sinanis DH’47, Trumbull, CT, a retired dental hygienist; May 17. Doris Markley Young Ed’47 HUP’49, Granville, OH, a retired nurse; April 12, 2016. 1948 Richard P. Brown Jr. L’48, Philadelphia, a retired partner at the law firm Morgan Lewis, where he worked for 40 years; May 29. During World War II, he served in the US Navy, earning a Bronze Star. Dr. John T. Carpenter Jr. C’48 M’52 GM’58, Chesterbrook, PA, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist who taught for 30 years at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine; May 5. He joined Penn as an assistant instructor in 1955, became an instructor in 1958, and became an assistant professor in 1970, a role he held until he he left in 1982. He also maintained an OB/GYN practice in Bryn Mawr from 1958 until his retirement in 1997. Specializing in natural childbirth using hypnosis as an alternative to painkillers, he delivered more than 5,000 babies and established natural delivery birthing rooms at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Bryn Mawr Hospital. His innovations in childbirth management also included allowing fathers into the delivery room and allowing mother-baby bonding in the hospital before they were common practice. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity and the sprint football and lightweight rowing teams. His grandfather, Henry Laussat Geyelin C’1877, was a member of Penn’s first football team in 1876. Alfred W. Duerig EE’48, Pittsburgh, a retired engineer with AT&T and the Bell Telephone Company; April 25. He was also a published author and avid musician who played tuba in several bands. During World War II and the Korean War, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of The Daily Pennsylvanian and the Penn Band. Dr. Bernard Evans GD’48, Merion Station, PA, a retired dentist; Dec. 6. Evelyn Samuels Gerlach PSW’48, Solvang, CA, a retired licensed clinical social worker; April 11. Dr. C. Jackson Grayson Jr. WG’48, Houston, a retired business school dean who ran the US Price Commission under President Nixon; May 4. He was dean of the business school of Southern Methodist University in the early 1970s when Nixon appointed him chairman of a new panel to combat inflation. He previously worked in the FBI and was a business school dean at Tulane. He also cofounded the historic Houstonian hotel and the American Productivity & Quality Center, a Houston-based benchmarking and best practices research firm. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Doris Garbee Hall CW’48, Middletown, MD, a retired teacher; May 1. At Penn, she was a member of WXPN. Marcella Hutt HUP’48, Jackson, TN, July 29, 2015. Jack W. McCloskey Ed’48 GEd’52, Savannah, GA, a retired basketball executive and coach whose legendary career was launched at Penn; June 1. Best known nationally for being the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, he built the “Bad Boys” teams that won NBA titles in 1989 and 1990. He worked for the Pistons from 1979 to 1992, earning the nickname “Trader Jack” for his crafty moves. Before that, he coached the Penn basketball team from 1956 to 1966, guiding the Quakers to a 146–105 record in that stretch and capturing the program’s first official Ivy League championship in 1965-–66. When that team was denied a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament because of a beef between the Ivy League and the NCAA [“March Madness Missed,” Mar|Apr 2016], he left his alma mater to coach at Wake Forest University, then the Portland Trail Blazers, and then the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant. Last year the four stars of Penn’s 1965–66 basketball team—Stan Pawlak C’66, Jeff Neuman W’66 WG’67, Charly Fitzgerald C’66 GEd’69, and John Hellings CE’66 GCE’6 —visited him at his Savannah home, the first time all five of them were together in 50 years. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Friars, Sigma Chi fraternity and the football, basketball, and baseball teams. Following his Penn graduation, he played briefly in the NBA for the Philadelphia Warriors. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Morton L. Scholnick WG’48, Birmingham, MI, a retired real estate developer; April 6. 1949 Dr. Arthur Auerbach C’49 , Philadelphia, a longtime faculty member in Penn’s psychiatry department; Feb. 13. He joined the Penn faculty as an instructor in 1961, became an associate professor in 1966, and an assistant professor in 1968, a position he held for many years. He was also a research investigator in the 1960s and in 1968 collaborated on a study of prediction of treatment outcomes in psychotherapy. Dr. Stanford E. Bazilian C’49 M’53, Elkins Park, PA, a retired psychiatrist who maintained a practice in the Philadelphia area for nearly 60 years; May 13. One son is Eric M. Bazilian C’75, a founding member of The Hooters, a famous rock band that almost always performed in front of a dancing and singing Dr. Bazilian. Two grandchildren are Emma Bazilian C’10 and Simon Bazilian C’19. Edgar Davis C’49, Bala Cynwyd, PA, a retired marketing executive for PGW; June 12. He later became an award-winning photographer with some of his work appearing in The Philadelphia Inquirer. His wife is Selma Roseman Davis CW’61 G’62, his son is Dr. Morris A. Davis C’93 G’95 Gr’98, and his daughters are Dr. Sally M. Davis C’89 G’90 Gr’95 and Wendy N. Davis C’85 L’88. One of his seven grandchildren is Harrison A. Meyer C’20. Warren P. Higgins WG’49, Abington, PA, a retired manager at Rohm and Haas Company, a manufacturer of speciality chemicals; March 24. During World War II, he served in the US Army. His daughter-in-law is Diane DiBonaventuro C’82 and one grandchild is Kelly M. Higgins C’12. Rita M. Pergolese Kane CW’49, Ocean City, NJ, a retired schoolteacher and longtime volunteer at Bryn Mawr (PA) Hospital; Sept. 3, 2015. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. One son is Joseph P. Kane W’79. Diane Birch Kingsbury CW’49, Westford, MA, a retired law firm title examiner; April 21. At Penn, she was a member of Mortar Board Senior Society. Anna Kuba Ed’49 GEd’54, Allentown, PA, a retired nurse and former assistant professor of nursing at Penn; April 27. She joined Penn in 1954 as a lecturer and became an instructor that same year. She later became an assistant professor and held additional appointments in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She also taught nursing students at Jefferson Medical College and worked on nursing education projects at the National League for Nursing and the American Nurses Association. Eleanor Zalewski Kuha CW’49, Dickson City, PA, a retired schoolteacher; Feb. 15. Joseph A. Maldjian ME’49, Tinton Falls, NJ, a retired mechanical engineer for the US Department of Defense; Feb. 5. During World War II, he served in the US Army Air Corps. He went on to serve in the Air Force Reserve, retiring as a major. John T. Miller C’49 L’52, Red Lion, PA, a retired judge; May 22. A respected York County common pleas judge, he issued a landmark decision in 1993, allowing a gay couple to adopt a child for the first time in Pennsylvania. He previously worked as an assistant district attorney and as a solicitor in York County. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. One daughter is Nan M. Miller PT’81. Richard W. Power Sr. W’49, Island Heights, NJ, founder and president of the Plymouth Yarn Company; Nov. 26. During World War II, he served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity. Samuel Y. Sasai W’49 WG’52, Honolulu, a retired vice president at the Bank of Hawaii; Nov. 2. During World War II, he served in the US Army, receiving a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. Ruth C. Schwalm Ed’49, Mechanicsburg, PA, a retired nurse and professor emeritus of nursing at Towson University; May 5.

1950 Edgar E. Bumbier C’50, New Holland, PA, a retired analytic chemist for GlaxoSmithKline; March 11. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Leo George Hannye EF’50 W’53, Knoxville, TN, a retired marketing manager; Dec. 21. After retirement, he became interested in the plight of prisoners and wrote a book on the penal system, On the Outside Looking In (2007). During World War II, he served in the US Army. His son is Mark A. Hannye W’93 and one brother is Richard G. Hannye EF’51 W’54. Lawrence Franklin Hayes Jr. WEv’50, Wilmington, DE, a retired manager of film, fabrics, and finishes at DuPont; March 21. During World War II, he served in the US Army, where he retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel after 20 years of service. John W. Laufer Jr. W’50, Media, PA, a retired accountant at Scott Paper Company; Jan. 23. During World War II, he served in the US Army, earning a Bronze Star and participating in the liberation of the Dachau Concentration Camp. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Marjorie R. Lee HUP’50, Monroe Township, NJ, a retired labor and delivery nurse; April 18. John B. Mannes W’50, Bethesda, MD, a retired advertising and branded merchandise executive; April 5. At Penn, he was a member of the volleyball team and Interfraternity Council. Jerome Wolk Jr. W’50, Pittsburgh, a retired executive at a family-run furs company; Dec. 16. During World War II, he served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. Marjorie Shapiro Young Ed’50, Austin, TX, Nov. 10. Her brother is Dr. Joel H. Shapiro M’58. Joanne Dill Van Zandt Ed’50, Pittsford, NY, a retired politician who served five straight terms in the Monroe County Legislature from 1977 to 1992 and was the first woman to serve as president of the legislature; April 26. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Her son is Dr. Timothy P. Van Zandt C’85 Gr’89. 1951 James A. Carr Jr. W’51, Charlotte, NC, a cofounder and president of Bonded Logistics, a warehousing and logistics business; June 1. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Richard F. Ellis W’51, Waterford, WI, Nov. 2. William R. Maher WG’51, Racine, WI, a retired publishing executive; June 24, 2015. During the Korean War, he served in the US Army. Donald W. Martin W’51, Surprise, AZ, a retired manager at Scott Paper Company; March 22. Dr. Edwin W. Monroe M’51, Greenville, NC, a retired physician and the medical school dean of East Carolina University; April 16. H. Charles Paradis WEv’51, Upper Southampton, PA, a retired treasurer and comptroller at Philadelphia-area companies; March 29. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Allen M. Shore C’51, Philadelphia, a retired real estate entrepreneur; Aug. 31, 2015. He was also a successful Broadway producer, producing Driving Miss Daisy,Forever Plaid, Honky Tonk Knights, and Sugar Babies. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Doris Stumpff HUP’51, Highlands, NC, a former nurse; Oct. 21, 2015. Donald N. Tapper ME’51, Glen Mills, PA, a retired engineer at the old Westinghouse Electric Corporation; April 20. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Omar Burton Wright Jr. WG’51, Pasadena, CA, a retired management consultant specializing in transportation; Dec. 12. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. 1952 Martin J. Brait W’52, Bala Cynwyd, PA, a retired president of a clothing company; April 1. One brother is Dr. Kenneth A. Brait C’63 GM’72. J. Scott Calkins L’52, Naples, FL, a retired attorney who founded the first governmental affairs law firm in Pennsylvania; May 4. He was an accomplished tennis player, who was ranked number one regionally in his senior division for 12 straight years. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Burton H. Carlin W’52, New York, a retired consultant; Sept. 28, 2015. Nancy Coles Conover DH’52, Morristown, NJ, a retired dental hygienist; March 22. Louise H. Cortelyou Ed’52, Keene, NH, a retired manager at the old Philadelphia Savings Fund Society; Feb. 19. At Penn, she was a member of the field hockey team. Dr. Howard Thacher Green Gr’52, Hamilton, OH, a retired scientist for General Electric; May 3. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Dr. Robert P. Greenspan V’52, Huntingdon Valley, PA, retired head of a testing laboratories business; April 9. His sons are Brent F. Greenspan W’79 and Evan Martin Greenspan C’79. Ruth Kindt Johnson CW’52, Lakeland, FL, Sept. 12, 2015. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the field hockey team. Virginia M. Kronk CW’52, Minersville, PA, a retired owner of Center Supply Company, a home and hardware store; Aug. 17, 2016. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Joseph M. Kuder GAr’52, Moorestown, NJ, a retired architect; Aug. 20, 2016. During World War II, he served in the US Army, earning a Purple Heart. 1953 Donald Beckman C’53 L’59, Blue Bell, PA, a retired attorney specializing in international corporate law; May 30. After working at the law firms Dechert, Price & Rhoads and Csaplar & Bok, he opened Beckman & Associates (now called Beckman & Marion) with his son, Bradley T. Beckman L’88. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s heavyweight rowing team. His wife is Dr. Aileen Kohn Beckman CW’65 GEd’70. William E. Cohick W’53, Reading, MA, a retired accountant for General Electric and Polaroid; Sept. 22, 2016. During World War II, he served in the US Army Air Forces. Thornton Hagert C’53, Philadelphia, a musician, music producer, and musicologist; April 5. He also worked in the federal government for the US Department of Agriculture’s Rural Electrification Authority. During the Korean War, he served in the US Army. Dr. James W. Hamilton M’53, Chico, CA, a retired physician; May 10. James T. Kane Jr. W’53, Ocean City, NJ, a retired Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant, and cofounder of PACS Incorporated, a pioneer in creating pension plans for professional corporations; Nov. 4, 2015. During the Korean War, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a manager of the men’s basketball team and went on to be his class reunion chairman. One son is Joseph P. Kane W’79. Robert J. Kramer W’53, Pittsburgh, a retired real estate executive; Jan. 13. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity. Yvonne Bucher Linn OT’53, Mount Pocono, PA, Feb. 17. She was one of the founders of the Pocono Mountain Ecumenical Hunger Ministry and was active with Meals on Wheels. Nat M. Lucas Sr. W’53 WG’54, Jim Thorpe, PA, Dec. 24. At Penn, he was a member of Lamba Chi Alpha fraternity. Grant “Bud” Spangler G’53, Henrico, VA, a retired manager of the metallurgy research department at old Reynolds Metals Company; May 18. Vernon C. Tancil G’53, Washington, DC, a retired historian for the US National Park Service; March 30. 1954 Dr. Edward H. Conrad W’54, Amherst, MA, a retired clinical psychologist at Brooklyn State Hospital and the cofounder and codirector of the Whitman Institute for Counseling and Psychotherapy in Brooklyn; July 21, 2015. Dr. Stewart V. Haggerty C’54 D’65, Ambler, PA, a retired dentist who maintained a practice for more than 45 years; June 20, 2015. At Penn, he was a member of the football team, lacrosse team, ROTC, and Friars. Dr. David A. Meirs II V’54, Cinnaminson, NJ, a retired equine veterinarian and the founder of Walnridge Farm, a horse breeding farm; March 27. His son is Dr. Richard Scott Meirs V’82, who runs the equine clinic at Walnridge. Anthony J. Mianulli C’54, Galloway, NJ, a retired highway engineer; June 9, 2016. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Dr. Jay W. Ripka C’54, Gadsen, AL, a retired physician; March 18. 1955 Bernard W. Camins WG’55, Philadelphia, a retired real estate appraiser; Dec. 26, 2015. Dr. H. Jerome Crampton GM’55, Lee, MA, a retired ophthalmologist and ophthalmic research consultant; March 26. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Dr. Liebe S. Diamond M’55 GM’60, Baltimore, a retired pediatric orthopedic surgeon; May 17. Despite being born with several missing fingers and toes, she was a pioneer in her field as the first female resident at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and the hospital’s first female orthopedic surgical resident in 1957. After establishing her solo practice in Baltimore in the early 1960s, she rose to international prominence treating children with hand and limb deformities. She was also a professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and was inducted into the Maryland Women’s Hall of Fame in 2006. Joseph Kershaw WEv’55, Timonium, MD, a retired plastic fabrication executive; Nov. 23. Dr. David E. Kuhl M’55 GM’59, Ann Arbor, MI, an award-winning scientist and professor emeritus of nuclear medicine at the University of Michigan; May 28. Known internationally for his pioneering work in positron emission tomography, he served for nearly 20 years on the faculty at Penn, where he first developed a new method of tomographic imaging and constructed several topographic instruments. After leaving Penn, he worked at UCLA from 1976–86, before joining the University of Michigan as the chief of the nuclear medicine division. Ellis M. Saums WG’55, Southern Pines, NC, a retired industrial engineer; Jan. 16. He established the first computerized system for worldwide food distribution while working for General Foods and helped create the Universal Product Code, the predecessor to the barcode. During the Korean War, he served in the US Air Force. Mervin Wilf L’55, Narbeth, PA, a retired attorney specializing in advanced estate and tax planning and pension benefits; Feb. 21. He was an adjunct professor at Penn Law for many years. His daughters are Dr. Kathy Wilf Liez V’92 and Susan W. Morris C’80, whose husband is Andrew R. Morris W’80, and his late son was Michael Wilf C’74 CGS’01. 1956 Dr. Richard O. Cook V’56, Bel Air, MD, owner of the Bel Air Veterinary Hospital; Feb. 20. Eleanore O. Dower Nu’56 GEd’59, Newtown Square, PA, a retired dean of nursing at Widener University; May 6. She previously worked at Penn as a nurse, instructor, and assistant to the dean of nursing. John L. Taylor WG’56, Berkeley, CA, a retired city clerk; June 25, 2016. William H. Taylor GCE’56, Haddonfield, NJ, a retired civil engineer and developer; May 29. He designed vacation homes at the Jersey Shore and in the British Virgin Islands and for many years oversaw engineering and redevelopment along the Delaware River in Burlington, NJ. During the Korean War, he served in the US Navy. Kenneth Trotter Ed’56 GEd’61, Haverford, PA, a retired teacher in the Lower Merion School District; June 17. He taught mathematics, German, English, history, world cultures, and Russian, and for many years coached track. Dr. Samuel H. Tucker M’56 GM’60, Galena, MD, a retired pediatric neurologist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and an associate professor of pediatrics in neurology at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine; April 7. One son is Dr. Robertson B. Tucker C’90 M’95. Dr. Donald Wampler V’56, Oak Harbor, WA, a retired veterinarian; March 14, 2016. During World War II, he served in the US Merchant Marines. His brother is Dr. Stanley N. Wampler V’56. Saul I. Weinstein L’56, Massapequa, NY, a retired attorney; Oct. 5, 2015. 1957 Robert B. Cohen L’57, Bloomfield, CT, a retired environmental attorney who fought for Mohegan Tribe land rights and won one of Connecticut’s first asbestos cases; June 5. Wilfred Donnell Gillen Jr. C’57, Downingtown, PA, Feb. 8. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. His wife is Barbara Graul Gillen HUP’59. James Oden Greene W’57, North Fort Myers, FL, July 22, 2015. Ruth Abrams Katz CW’57, Huntingdon Valley, PA, a former teacher; May 4. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. Paul A. Lacey C’57, Richmond, IN, a retired professor of literature at Earlham College, where he worked for over 40 years; Jan. 18. He authored several books and poetry collections. Dr. William John Peter C’57, Skillman, NJ, a retired pediatrician who maintained a practice in Princeton for over 30 years; Jan. 1. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and the men’s lacrosse team. 1958 Robert L. Engler Jr. W’58, Brielle, NJ, Sept. 9, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Clifford J. Grum WG’58, Lufkin, TX, a retired executive at Time Incorporated and former CEO of Temple-Inland Incorporated, a packaging and building products company; Dec. 19. Dr. George D. Harff D’58 GD’62, Albany, NY, a retired oral surgeon; June 21. Linda Satinsky Lyons Ed’58, Fort Lee, NJ, a retired psychology professor at New Jersey City University Jan. 16. Her brother is Dr. David Satinsky C’60 M’64 GM’70. Dr. Jacob L. Rhodes Jr. Gr’58, Lebanon, PA, professor emeritus of physics at Lebanon Valley College, where he also chaired the physics department for nearly 30 years; May 13. William M. Rivel PT’58, North Andover, MA, a retired physical therapist; May 23. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Birk S. Stathers Jr. W’58, Exeter, NH, a retired Episcopal priest; May 17. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s swimming team. Dr. William G. Stewart Jr. M’58, Malvern, PA, retired chief of orthopedics at Bryn Mawr Hospital; April 27. He also taught at Jefferson Medical College and was a team physician at Villanova University and the Haverford School. During the Vietnam War, he served in the US Army as an orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Ward W. Tracy D’58, Greenwich, CT, a retired dentist who maintained a practice for nearly 40 years; July 27, 2015. John L. Walden W’58, Cherry Hill, NJ, a retired programmer analyst for Verizon; July 30, 2016. His wife is Joan Swartz Walden Ed’58. 1959 Joseph F. Ferdinand W’59, Hazleton, PA, a retired insurance claims adjuster; May 26. Vera Stauffer Kauffman GEd’59, Harrisonburg, VA, a retired nursing instructor; May 3. Herbert C. Kay W’59, Manhattan Beach, CA, May 18. Dr. M. Howard Lee C’59 Gr’69, Athens, GA, a physics professor at the University of Georgia and a well-respected theorist who studied statistical mechanics; Nov. 18. His wife is Margaret Kendig Lee CW’64 GEd’65. Charles E. Seaman GEd’59, Ames, IA, a retired high school biology teacher in New Jersey; June 9. During World War II, he served in the US Army as a medic. Richard J. Way Jr. W’59, Phoenixville, PA, a retired salesman for climate-control products company Lennox International; April 30. Patricia James Wessel Ed’59, South Orange, NJ, May 31.

1960 Evan H. Crook Gr’60, Marlton, NJ, a retired research chemist for Rohm and Haas Company, a manufacturer of speciality chemicals; May 11. Dr. William A. Lampley GM’60, Hendersonville, NC, a retired physician; June 1. 1961 Roger Abrahams G’61, Sunnyvalle, CA, professor emeritus of humanities in Penn’s department of folklore; June 21. A well-known folklorist whose work focused on traditional speech, patterns, rhymes, and music of African Americans, he arrived at Penn in 1985 as a professor of folklore and folklife. He was named the Rosen Professor of Humanities four years later and was chairman of the folklore department from 1998 to 2002. During a 42-year career, he produced 21 books and monographs, 60 book chapters, 64 scholarly articles, and 10 review articles. He received many awards and was instrumental in establishing the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, the National Endowment for the Arts-Folk and Traditional Arts Program, and the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. Peter Hearn L’61, Philadelphia, a retired attorney and former chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association; May 20. A longtime partner at Pepper Hamilton and a prominent trial lawyer, he ran for the Democratic nomination for Philadelphia mayor in 1991. He remained active on several boards and charities around the city. Dr. Richard W. Keesal C’61, Tampa, FL, a retired urologist who also practiced pain management; May 14, 2016. Dr. Rudolph Paul “Buzz” Kutsche Gr’61, Grand Rapids, MI, professor emeritus of anthropology and founder of the anthropology department at Colorado College; May 18. As an activist, his extensive letter-writing campaign in the 1990s resulted in a significant increase in the number of colleges to adopt LGBTQ antidiscrimination policies. Dr. Anthony M. Yurchak M’61 GM’65, Orchard Park, NY, a retired allergist; May 10. He worked for over 40 years at Buffalo Amherst Allergy Associates as an allergist and immunologist, while coauthoring many research papers and lecturing at local hospitals and the National Institutes of Health. During the Korean War, he served in the US Army. 1962 Alexander E. Fisher W’62, New York, a retired financial executive who founded several brokerage firms; Jan. 24. One daughter is Leigh S. Fisher C’95. James B. Holcomb WG’62, Bainbridge Island, WA, a retired attorney; April 29. Dr. William B. Humphrey D’62, Bluffton, SC, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in North Syracuse, NY, for nearly 40 years; May 14. His wife is Marlene Humphrey DH’59. Rae Overton Kilcollum GEd’62, Philadelphia, May 23. Dr. Yung Sup Kim GM’62, Quakertown, PA, a retired cardiologist and internist who maintained a practice for more than 50 years; May 12. Laurence A. Levite W’62, Buffalo, NY, a media executive who ran the radio station WBEN and the magazine Buffalo Spree; April 26. Dr. Ross S. Preston C’62 Gr’67, Perth, ON, Canada, a retired econometrician, professor, and researcher; April 17. His daughter is Elisabeth Preston C’89. Douglas Robert Roche W’62, Coeur d’Alene, ID, a retired insurance executive; Dec. 7. At Penn, he was a member of the baseball team. Stephen C. Sussman C’62 L’65, Elkins Park, PA, a retired attorney; April 26. His daughter is Meryl S. Sussman C’87. Jerry J. Wonderlich GEE’62, Tabernacle, NJ, May 1. 1963 Louis P. Buck III W’63, Jacksonville, FL, a retired Wall Street executive; June 11. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, Friars, and the men’s tennis and soccer teams. He was an All-American soccer player in 1961 and 1962. His wife is Nancy Fleming Buck Nu’66. Charles D. Depew WEv’63, Ellettsville, IN, a retired supervisor at General Electric; May 12. Eleanor Talmon Rogers WEv’63, Cherry Hill, NJ, a retired administrative assistant at the Philadelphia Savings Fund Society; Feb. 10. Philip F. Schuster WG’63, Bogliasco, Italy, April 23. Dr. Louis R. Testardi Gr’63, Boulder, CO, professor emeritus of physics at Florida State University; March 2. 1964 Baylor C. Custer EF’64, Millersburg, PA, a retired CPA; June 4. He served as mayor of Millersburg and on the borough council. Richard C. Fabiniak Gr’64, Lancaster, NY, May 30. Jared P. Jacobs C’64, Silver Spring, MD, May 10. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s track and cross country teams. Elissa Swisher Sauer GNu’64, Allentown, PA, a retired director of nursing instruction at Reading Area Community College; March 29. 1965 Italo A. Consentino WG’65, Bala Cynwyd, PA, June 25, 2015. Dr. William Felder C’65, Lawrenceville, NJ, a retired research chemist and adjunct professor at Mercer County Community College; June 11. One son is Alan L. Felder W’93. J. Joseph Frankel L’65, Tinton Falls, NJ, a retired executive at Prudential; June 2. He also served as mayor for the borough of Eatontown for 24 years, once meeting with President Carter at the White House and saving hundreds of jobs at Fort Monmouth, a former installation of the US Department of the Army. Richard W. Lafferty WG’65, North Haven, CT, a retired attorney; March 17. Robert A. Roth C’65, Valley Center, CA, Feb. 11, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity. Louis C. Schoener L’65, Philadelphia, a retired attorney; March 12. 1966 Richard W. Casey WG’66, Point Clear, AL, a retired construction company president; July 3, 2016. Joan M. Gero CW’66, Silver Spring, MD, an archeologist and professor emerita of anthropology at American University; June 14, 2016. She wrote several gender studies highlighting the inequalities faced by female archeologists. Thomas M. LoCasale GEE’66, Warrington, PA, a retired researcher and developer at several technology companies; March 27. 1967 Edward J. Braknis C’67 GEE’76, Wildwood Crest, NJ, a retired intelligence officer for the US Navy and Coast Guard; Sept. 23. Stephen J. Cabot L’67, Palm Coast, FL, a former attorney; Oct. 12. His daughter is Michele K. Brettschneider L’93. Mary Oser Fletcher CW’67, Shutesbury, MA, a retired special education teacher; May 18. David R. Friedman C’67, Venice, FL, Jan. 22. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity. Danuta Swiecicki Lloyd G’67 Gr’69, Merion Station, PA, a retired college professor; April 22. 1968 Ronile Hagelin Lawrence CW’68, Lake Pleasant, NY, an attorney specializing in children’s issues; April 25. Dr. Peter Man-Yiu Lau GM’68, Redmond, WA, a retired director of regional blood services for the American Red Cross in Ohio and Michigan; March 23. Jeanne D. Morrow G’68, Worthington, OH, April 18.

1970 Dr. William E. Condon V’70, Portsmouth, RI, a veterinarian who ran the Sakonnet Veterinary Hospital for over 40 years; June 6. Dr. Edward A. Cutler C’70, Columbus, OH, a pediatrician; Oct. 20, 2015. 1971 Dr. Berkey S. Clark D’71, Ocean City, NJ, a retired dentist; Feb. 25. Patricia A. Sovich Nu’71, Hampton, NH, a retired nurse, hospital administrator, and US Navy captain; Jan. 17. She served in Vietnam, Japan, Guam, England, and in several American cities as a member of the US Navy Nurse Corps. 1972 Edwina Summerfield DH’72, Phoenixville, PA, a dental hygienist and clinical practice manager at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; May 25. Her son is John Sindoni C’00 L’03. Vito Trimarco C’72, Philadelphia, a tax compliance officer; March 1. His sister is Josephine F. Paskevicius C’78 GEd’78. 1973 Elio J. Colussi GEE’73, Ambler, PA, a retired engineer; Sept. 9. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Sir Paul Judge WG’73, London, UK, a politician and financial executive; May 21. A well-known figure in England, his donation in 1990 led to the creation of the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge. He was knighted in 1996 for his work in politics and public service. His wife is Barbara Thomas Judge CW’66. Carol Ware Porter Nu’73, Uniontown, PA, a retired public health nurse administrator for the City of Philadelphia; June 10. 1974 Fred L. Callon WG’74, Natchez, MS, chairman and CEO of Callon Petroleum, an oil and natural gas company; May 24. Nancy Switsky Goodman GEd’74, Philadelphia, Jan. 17. Her sons are Martin B. Switzky C’84 and Stephen B. Switzky W’85 WG’86. Dr. Ira D. Rappaport D’74, Lancaster, PA, a dentist who owned his own practice; April 10. His son is Craig M. Rappaport C’96, and his daughter is Meredith Rappaport C’99. Dr. Eric G. Redlener C’74, New Rochelle, NY, a psychologist specializing in care for seniors and young children with disabilities; May 18. Brian D. Rosenthal C’74, Wynnewood, PA, an attorney and former Lower Merion Township commissioner; April 23. A personal-injury lawyer, he founded the Philadelphia law firm Rosenthal & Weisberg PC, before later joining the firm of Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky PC. At Penn, he was a member of the baseball team. One son is Alexander H. Rosenthal L’14. Robin B. Treon G’74, Ithaca, NY, Sept. 16, 2015. Her husband is Dr. Jeffery Sobal Gr’78. 1975 Shirley P. Ferrara Nu’75, Dewey, AZ, a retired nurse; Sept. 16, 2016. Dr. Maury L. Glickman D’75, Bridgeton, NJ, a dentist; April 27. Nancy Trillin Koppel CW’75 G’75, Kansas City, MO, a clinical social worker; Feb. 22. Her husband is Arlan C. Koppel. Dr. John A. Lanzalotti M’75, Williamsburg, VA, a surgeon; April 30. 1976 Roger A. Lammers WG’76, Dallas, a consultant; Feb. 15, 2016. During the Vietnam War, he served in the US Navy as a pilot. Giovanni Pianti CGS’76, Voorhees, NJ, a nurse anesthetist; June 24, 2015. Hanns “Michael” Tannert WG’76, South Harwich, MA, an executive in the reinsurance industry; May 4. Dr. James T. H. Tsao Gr’76, Clinton, NC, a retired economist for the US International Trade Commission; Jan. 26. 1977 Dr. Anthony J. Ciotti Jr. D’77, Virginia Beach, VA, a retired dentist in the US Navy; July 1, 2016. Betty R. Elder GNu’77, Kennett Square, PA, a retired family nurse practitioner; March 14. Donald D. Hoke Jr. WG’77, Acme, PA, president of his own insurance and financial consulting firm; May 18. Louis F. Scheerbaum WG’77, Jackson, MI, a retired financial consultant; April 23. Claude E. Williams W’77, Waterbury, CT, a schoolteacher; Sept. 7, 2016. 1978 Dr. Joseph N. Pew IV M’78, Reading, PA, a retired physician and owner of Reading Crest Medical Associates; June 10. One brother is James Samuel Pew L’89, and one sister is Dr. M. Catherine Pew M’84. 1979 Dr. David C. Hillman GM’79, Jupiter, FL, a retired physician; April 12. Mukesh D. Patel W’79, Westport, CT, a financial executive; April 29. His son is Kishan M. Patel C’16 W’16. Gary T. Zussman W’79, Chicago, an attorney; May 18. At Penn, he was a member of the sprint football team.

1980 Thomas M. Algeo W’80, Cromer, New South Wales, Australia, a business professor at University of Technology Sydney; April 14. He previously held senior international management positions at a number of big companies. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity. Rachel E. Green C’80, Towson, MD, a registered nurse; Sept. 11, 2015. At Penn, she was a member of the women’s tennis team. Her sister is Lisa A. Green C’83 W’83. Dr. Linda Hom Robinson MT’80, Palmetto Bay, FL, an emergency room physician at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital; May 12. Her husband is Dr. Thomas R. Robinson C’80. 1981 Clara C. Farquharson GNu’81, Cheyenne, WY, a retired pediatric nurse practitioner at Kingsway Learning Center, a school for children with multiple disabilities in Haddonfield, NJ; May 30. Dr. Elizabeth K. Hartley SW’81 GrS’85, Petaluma, CA, a retired social worker and social work teacher at Marywood (PA) University; May 28. Reid B. Reames GAr’81, Philadelphia, an architect and cofounder of MANNA, a nonprofit organization that provides nourishment for those living with HIV/AIDS and other serious illnesses; June 7. As a principal in the firm Architecture Design Alliance, he oversaw work on several buildings and interior renovation projects around Philadelphia, including at Penn. In 1990 he was one of seven members of the First Presbyterian Church to launch MANNA, which now has a staff of more than 30 that delivers nearly 100,000 meals per month. 1982 Roberta Shoemake WEv’82, Philadelphia, July 10, 2015. 1983 Dr. Jeffrey P. Ruff D’83, New City, NY, a dentist; April 11. 1988 Matthew Jay Abramson WEv’88, Philadelphia, a food company executive; Dec. 30. 1989 Julie Ray D’Angelo G’89, New Cumberland, PA, a retired human resources director for the commonwealth of Pennsylvania; May 23.

1991 Monika S. Deppen G’91, Roseland, VA, a sociology lecturer at the University of Rutgers-Camden; Jan. 17, 2014. At Penn, she was a member of Phi Lambda Kappa sorority. 1994 Thong Ba Luong Eng’94, Arlington, VA, an engineer and entrepreneur; Sept. 23, 2015.

2002 Dr. Amy J. Reed Gr’02 M’05 GM’10 GM’11, Yardley, PA, an anesthesiologist at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania who became a leading advocate for patient safety and women’s health following her own cancer diagnosis; May 24. She and her husband Dr. Hooman Noorchashm C’92 Gr’01 M’02 GM’11 pushed to expose the cancer-spreading hazards of a surgical device called an electric morcellator that was used in her 2013 hysterectomy in Boston. The device, which chops up the fibroid for easy extraction and was used without her knowledge, led to her diagnosis of a rare form of uterine cancer, which she sought aggressive conventional and experimental treatment for three-and-a-half years before succumbing to the disease. But in that time, she was a tireless advocate for banning the use of power morcellators in fibroid removal, scoring a major victory in 2014 when the FDA recommended against the use of the devices in such operations in the “vast majority” of women. Many hospitals, insurers, and even the leading manufacturer have since abandoned the device. In addition to her husband, whom she met 22 years ago when they were both graduate students at Penn, she is survived by six children. 2004 Michael Perlstein G’04, Warminster, PA, a retired program manager of the Camden-area office of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development; May 26. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. 2005 Sankaran Namboodiri GEx’05, Chester Springs, PA, a project manager; March 22. Reed William Schwandt WG’05, Darien, CT, an investment portfolio manager; June 10. 2006 Dr. Jessica A. Panzer Gr’06 M’06, Philadelphia, a pediatric neurologist and researcher in neuro-immunology and movement disorders at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; May 13.

2013 Benjamin Ryan Hernberg Gr’13, Philadelphia, a senior administrator in Penn’s bioethics department; June 12. Stephen A. Rozek WG’13, Charlottesville, VA, a former investment associate in the Philadelphia area; May 9. He was an accomplished tennis player, winning a high school state championship in Ohio and playing collegiately at the University of Virginia.