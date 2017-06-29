Obituaries

July|August 2017



1937 Clara B. DeOrsay Ed’37, Needham, MA, a retired registered nurse; Feb. 24, at 108. Her son-in-law is Dr. Stephen R. Friedberg C’56. 1938 Nydia Schwartz Finch Ed’38 GEd’40, Cockeysville, MD, a former philosophy professor and administrator at Penn State University; Jan. 9, at 101.

1940 Morton Deutsch G’40, New York, professor emeritus of psychology and education at Columbia University and one of the world’s most respected scholars on conflict resolution and mediation; March 13. One of the founding fathers in his field, he wrote and edited several books and founded the International Center for Cooperation and Conflict Resolution (ICCCR) at Columbia. During World War II, he served in the US Army Air Forces. One grandson is Skylar M. Deutsch C’20. Philip E. Montano W’40, Roanoke, VA, a retired restaurant owner; Feb. 15. Eugene Toll ChE’40 G’48, Wallingford, PA, a retired physicist with the US Department of Defense; March 6. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. 1941 William T. Coleman Jr. C’41 Hon’76, Washington, DC, a retired civil rights lawyer who prevailed in several landmark Supreme Court cases and a former US secretary of transportation; March 31. After becoming the first African American to clerk for a Supreme Court justice, he worked on several prominent cases as a high-profile attorney. He was the co-author of the main brief that successfully pressed the Supreme Court to outlaw school segregation in Brown vs. Board of Education, and he argued cases that led to the Supreme Court striking down the ban on interracial marriages and the practice of segregated private schools receiving federal tax exemptions. As transportation secretary during the Ford administration, he was the second African American to lead a Cabinet-level department in the US government. He later became a partner at the Washington office of the law firm O’Melveny & Myers and in 1995 received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Henry H. Reichner Jr. LAr’41, Philadelphia, a retired US Marine colonel and former executive vice president of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia; April 12. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam, receiving a Bronze Star and a Silver Star for his service in the Korean War and a Legion of Merit for Vietnam. His sons are John S. Reichner C’75 and Henry Faulkner Reichner L’86. Milton W. Robbins W’41, Laguna Woods, CA, a retired CPA; Feb. 8. 1942 Stanley E. Abelson W’42, Philadelphia, a former president and CEO of Macy’s; March 5. After leading Macy’s, he moved in 1975 to Philadelphia where he ran department stores Lit Brothers and Gimbels. During World War II and the Korean War, he served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity. One son is Ned E. Abelson L’83. Betty Kellner Davis CW’42, Gwynedd, PA, a retired bank officer; March 2. She was a volunteer and committee member at Penn’s Morris Arboretum. Her daughter is Priscilla D. Mroczek Nu’74. Melvin A. Kadane WEv’42, Altoona, PA, a retired commercial real estate agent; Dec. 5. During World War II, he served in the US Army. His daughter is Cathy Kadane Mintz CW’70, and his son is Jonathan R. Kadane W’79. Elizabeth Urian Lauer Ed’42, Newtown Square, PA, a former administrator and teacher for special-needs children; Feb. 10. 1943 Helen S. Alderfer PSW’43, Indianapolis, a former school social worker; Sept. 16, 2015. Daniel S. Goldman W’43, Lafayette Hill, PA, a retired chief technical officer for his family-run textile and chemical application company; March 4. During World War II, he served in the US Army Air Forces, flying 26 missions over Europe. His son is Jeffrey S. Goldman C’75. Dr. James E. Holmblad C’43 M’46, Schenectady, NY, a retired pediatric orthopedic surgeon; Feb. 5. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s track and cross country teams. His son is Dr. Christian J. Holmblad C’72. Richard S. Lord EE’43, Oak Ridge, TN, a retired electrical engineer who became one of the world’s foremost experts on particle accelerators; March 7. At Penn, he worked on building the first computer. Milton L. Penn W’43, Hyannis, MA, a former president of Puritan Cape Cod, a family-run clothing chain; April 6. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Joseph Shanis L’43, Philadelphia, a retired corporate attorney and department-store executive; March 17. He ran the Stern’s department-store chain for 40 years until the last stores were closed or converted to Macy’s in 2001. He was well known in Philadelphia for his philanthropy, particularly for the arts. One son is Donald S. Shanis Gr’80. Joseph Zelson C’43 ME’47, New Rochelle, NY, a retired engineer; Jan. 5. His daughter is Cindy Meryl Zelson C’81 and his sister is Corinne Zelson Swiren Ed’51. 1944 Dr. Wilton A. Doane M’44 GM’51, Montecito, CA, a retired physician; Jan. 20. During World War II and the Korean War, he served in the US Navy. Frances Freedman Lenz Ed’44, Yonkers, NY, a former educator; March 28. His daughters are Geraldine M. Lenz CW’72 and Marilyn Lenz C’76. Frederick E. Scharf W’44, Spring City, PA, a retired US Army lieutenant colonel; Feb. 25. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Joanne Franklin Shapiro CW’44, Tampa, FL, April 17. George Guyer Young Jr. W’44 L’49, Havertown, PA, a retired attorney and accountant; April 3. 1945 Nicholas Boon Jr. W’45, Mohnton, PA, Sept. 21, 2015. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and the men’s heavyweight rowing team. William H. Cline V’45, Fernandina Beach, FL, a retired veterinarian who maintained a practice in Fanwood, NJ, for over 40 years; Feb. 23. During World War II, he served in the US Army in the Veterinary Corps. Doris Tiffany Gere CW’45, North Syracuse, NY, July 5, 2016. Her brother is Robert E. Tiffany W’55, and her son is the actor Richard Gere. Jane Dickson McKee DH’45, Frederick, MD, Nov. 22. 1946 Francis X. Barrett C’46, Bethlehem, PA, a retired pastor; April 7. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Edward F. Johnson C’46, Dover, NH, a retired high school guidance counselor and swim coach in New Jersey; Nov. 25. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Dr. Jay W. MacMoran C’46, Bryn Mawr, PA, a retired radiologist at Germantown Hospital, Einstein Medical Center, and Temple University; Feb. 16. His reach extended well beyond Philadelphia as he studied leprosy in India, Nepal, and Pakistan. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s swimming team. One daughter is Dr. Caroline C. MacMoran Nu’82 GNu’85 Gr’99. Gladys Crofts Powers GEd’46, Oro Valley, AZ, a retired elementary school teacher; Aug. 2, 2016. 1947 Charlotte Eby Bartlett CW’47 SW’54, Kennett Square, PA, a retired professor of social work at West Chester University; March 6. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the women’s ice hockey and field hockey teams. Horace A. Davenport G’47 L’50, Eagleville, PA, a retired judge and the first African American judge to sit on the Common Pleas Court bench in Montgomery County; March 21. The grandson of a slave, he overcame racial bias to work as an attorney specializing in insurance, zoning, and estates. He was elected judge for the first time in 1975 and worked on the court well into his 80s. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Dr. Henry Gaines D’47, Queens, NY, a retired dentist who maintained a practice on Long Island for over 50 years; April 7, 2015. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Two daughters are Marjorie Gaines OT’71 and Barbara Winkelman, whose husband is Nathaniel W. Winkelman C’83 WG’90 and whose son is Andrew J. Winkelman C’15. Arthur M. Greenbaum C’47, Tinton Falls, NJ, a retired attorney; April 11. A founding member of the law firm Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis, he was regarded as the dean of real estate law in New Jersey. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity. His daughter is Dr. Nancy L. Greenbaum CW’72 Gr’84. Carol Dakelman Halpern Ed’47 OT’48, Great Neck, NY, a retired occupational therapist in pediatric rehabilitation; March 20. Dr. Robert S. Ormond M’47, Holly, MI, professor emeritus of radiology at Michigan State University; March 24. Stanford Z. Rothschild Jr. W’47, Baltimore, a retired money manager; Feb. 13. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. His son is David D. Rothschild W’86. Jacqueline N. Schneider CW’47 G’49 , Redding, CT, a retired school psychologist; July 16, 2016. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Jack D. Sherman W’47, Rochester, NY, a retired owner of an auto parts store; Jan. 10. During World War II, he served in the US Army and was a prisoner of war during the Battle of the Bulge. Robert S. Siskin W’47, West Hartford, CT, a retired CPA whose accounting firm, Siskin, Shapiro & Company, was the largest in Connecticut before merging with PricewaterhouseCoopers; April 21. During World War II, he served in the US Army. 1948 Phyllis Antunes HUP’48, Hilltown Township, PA, a retired nurse for Bucks Country and the Pennridge School District; May 7, 2016. Ruth Richard Foltz CW’48, West Chester, PA, March 29. At Penn, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Raymond Jacobson G’48, Portland, OR, a retired executive director of the US Civil Service Commission; Dec. 14. Hugh P. Kirkel C’48, Albuquerque, NM, a retired hospital administrator who was CEO of Holzer Medical Center in Ohio and executive director of Chicago’s Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital; Feb. 6, 2016. During the Korean War, he served in the US Air Force, where he achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel during 20 years of service. Daniel F. Metzman W’48 L’52, Rockville, MD, Dec. 25. Franklin Michaels C’48, Duluth, MN, a retired attorney who maintained a practice in Rochester, MN, for nearly 50 years; April 10. During World War II, he served in the British Eighth Army after the US Army declined his request to join due to flat feet and poor vision. One son is Franklin Michaels Jr. C’75. Robert R. Muller EE’48, Abington, PA, a retired electrical engineer at Ingersoll Rand; Feb. 22. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s rowing team. Robert R. Shenefield W’48, Spartanburg, SC, a retired executive for a fire and casualty insurance agency; Feb. 8. During World War II, he served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Charles G. Shoemaker W’48, Kennett Township, PA, a retired head of a lumber company; Feb. 24. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. William L. Sunday W’48, Mechanicsburg, PA, a retired attorney specializing in municipal and estate law; April 22. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. 1949 Gladys S. Cavanaugh DH’49, Phoenix, AZ, April 12, 2016. During World War II, she served in the US Women’s Army Corps as an X-ray technologist and dental assistant, departing with the rank of staff sergeant. Dr. Franklyn D. Church D’49, Chapel Hill, NC, a retired dentist; Aug. 29, 2016. Jerome C. Eppler WG’49, Denver, CO, a retired financial analyst who ran his own investment firm on Wall Street; Dec. 16, 2015. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Jess S. Jiuliante Jr. C’49 L’52, Erie, PA, a retired judge; March 23. After working as a lawyer, he was elected judge in Erie County in 1981 and in 1996 was appointed to serve as a senior judge on the state commonwealth court. Marion Jean McHarg Pasewark HUP’49 GEd’52, Lubbock, TX, a retired nursing instructor at Penn, Michigan State University, and South Plains College; March 25. Richard W. Rosenbaum C’49, Blackwood, NJ, Feb. 28. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity. Fred R. Weintraub W’49, New York, a retired film and television producer; March 5. In the 1960s, he advanced the careers of dozens of fledgling singers and comedians at his Bitter End club in Greenwich Village, including Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, Woody Allen, and Billy Crystal. After moving to Hollywood, he produced Bruce Lee’s Enter the Dragon, among other martial arts films, and was involved in bringing the 1970 landmark documentary Woodstock to Warner Brothers, where he was a vice president for creative services. He launched his own production company, produced over 40 films, and published his memoir, Bruce Lee, Woodstock and Me, in 2011. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity. Dr. William J. Williams M’49 GM’53, Jamesville, NY, a retired dean and professor at SUNY Upstate Medical University; Nov. 4. During World War II and the Korean War, he served in the US Navy.

1950 Dr. Aaron D. Bannett GM’50 WG’79 CGS’07, Philadelphia, a retired surgeon who was an expert in organ transplantation and vascular surgery; March 22. A surgical pioneer, he mastered the technique of vascular grafting, the sewing of blood vessels, and in the mid-1960s performed one of the first kidney transplants in the Philadelphia area at Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he established the hospital’s Organ Transplant Program. He served as the program’s director from 1966 until 1989 and was Einstein’s chairman of surgery from 1972 to 1979. He also created the Transplant Institute of Philadelphia at Einstein to support patients after surgery. In addition to his affiliation with Einstein, he was chairman of the surgery department at Episcopal Hospital, a clinical professor of surgery at Temple University Hospital, and a teacher at Jefferson Medical College until he was 80. One son is Jonathan S. Bannett C’79. Dr. Angelo M. Dibello C’50, Philadelphia, a retired physician who ran a well-known family practice in Northeast Philadelphia for 63 years; March 28. Anne Barca Dilullo Ed’50 GEd’51, Newtown Square, PA, Dec. 18. Dr. Edward R. Esposito D’50, Sarasota, FL, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Milford, CT, for 40 years; Jan. 22. During World War II, he served in the US Army. His wife is Josephine G. Esposito DH’48, and one daughter is Susan E. DeRosa DH’80. Charles C. Hileman III L’50, Abington, PA, a retired attorney at the Philadelphia law firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis; April 1. During World War II, he served in the US Army as a squad leader, receiving a Bronze Star for his service. One daughter is Jane L. Hileman CW’72 GEd’73. Curvin H. Hollimon GAr’50 WG’59, Philadelphia, a retired architect; Oct. 26. He was the first African American licensed architect and engineer to be employed in the city of Philadelphia’s architect office. During World War II, he served in the US Army Air Corps, designing airfields. His wife is Edna E. Hollimon SW’52. Harry D. Koch W’50, Sparkill, NY, May 13, 2016. Joseph W. Rogers C’50, Bryn Mawr, PA, a retired paper company executive; March 10. During World War II, he served in the US Army Air Corps. At Penn, he was president of Zeta Psi fraternity. One son is Joseph W. Rogers Jr. WG’85 and one grandson is Peter H. Rogers C’16. Joseph I. Rosenbaum C’50, South Orange, NJ, a retired advertising and sales executive; April 3. One son is John E. Rosenbaum C’80 W’80, and one grandson is Benjamin H. Rosenbaum C’18. Dr. William J. Savory C’50, Wormleysburg, PA, a retired surgeon; Jan. 6. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Frank G. Stull W’50, San Antonio, a retired insurance executive; Jan. 5. His wife is Marilyn Brown Stull Ed’51 GEd’52. Dr. Ollie H. Thompson GM’50, Salisbury, MD, a retired ophthalmologist; July 13, 2016. Dr. Stephen Wartella Jr. GM’50, Cape Canaveral, FL, a retired chief of radiology at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, PA; Dec. 16. Richard M. Waterman W’50, Palm Beach, FL, a retired real estate developer; Feb. 18. He was a past president and CEO of Levitt & Sons, once the country’s largest homebuilders, and an adviser to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. One daughter is Ellen Rubinfeld CW’75. John J. Wilhelm III W’50, Waverly, IA, a retired life insurance executive; March 1. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. 1951 Robert A. Banks G’51, Pearland, TX, a former language professor at Texas Southern University; Dec. 31, 2015. Catherine Dugan Barrett CW’51, Bethlehem, PA, a retired administrator at Lehigh University; March 21. Her sister is Dr. Genevieve Dugan Goff Ed’48. Walter J. Bodek W’51, Wynnewood, PA, Dec. 13. Melvin J. Buckman W’51, Haverford, PA, a retired attorney at the firm McClausland Keen & Buckman; Nov. 24. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity. One son is David I. Buckman L’88. John Alden Butler W’51, Fredericksburg, VA, a retired investment executive who completed his career as senior vice president for the investment department of First Colony Life Insurance Company; Jan. 20. One daughter is Susan Butler Lockard C’85 GEd’85. Rafael L. Cintron C’51, Malvern, PA, Jan. 21. Donald G. Goldstrom W’51, Lancaster, PA, a retired vice president of advertising and marketing services at Armstrong Cork Company, a cork manufacturer; March 15. At Penn, he was a member of the football team. Noel Hansch G’51, Santa Barbara, CA, a retired financial officer; Aug. 6, 2016. Alfred R. Kurtz WEv’51 W’52, Jacksonville, FL, a retired hospital administrator and professor at Texas Woman’s University; May 11, 2016. Louise Mertz MacMullen CW’51, Willow Street, PA, a retired secretary in the Penn Wood School District; March 5. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Donald Wright Martin W’51, Sun City West, AZ, a retired manager at Scott Paper Company; March 22. Dr. Ethel W. Maw GEd’51 Gr’59, Moscow, OH, professor emeritus of human development at Bryn Mawr College; March 13. Sue Williams Saul GEd’51, Middlebury, VT, Jan. 23. Juan J. Schaffer G’51, Pittsburgh, PA, a professor of mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University; Feb. 12. Marilyn Brown Stull Ed’51 GEd’52, San Antonio, a retired high school teacher and coach; Jan. 1. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and the women’s basketball and field hockey teams. 1952 George A. Albany WEv’52, Wallingford, PA, a retired printing company employee; Aug. 27, 2015. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Kenneth R. Baumler W’52, Stuart, FL, a retired director of human resources at Congoleum, a flooring company; March 22. At Penn, he was a member of the baseball team, Friars, and Beta Theta Pi. Robert C. Edwards W’52, White Plains, NY, a retired Wall Street executive who founded and ran his own investment advisory firm, Winslow Financial Corporation; Nov. 29. During the Korean War, he served in the US Air Force. Robert W. Erdos C’52, York, PA, a retired senior vice president at Danskin Inc., a manufacturer of clothing for dancers; March 25. He also founded Stomp Off Records, a recording company dedicated to preserving old jazz music. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity, the track team, and the cross country team. He remained an avid Penn basketball supporter, going to many games, home and away. Alfred R. Fraczkowski L’52, Wilmington, DE, a retired judge; Dec. 21. He was the chief judge of the Wilmington Municipal Court from 1969 to 1998, before serving on the Delaware Court of Common Pleas. Joan Howarth Igler Ed’52, Larchmont, NY, a former elementary school teacher and paralegal in New Canaan, CT; Feb. 25. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Bertram W. Klein W’52, Louisville, KY, a retired chairman and CEO of the Bank of Louisville; March 24. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. John Burns Lehman WEv’52, Fort Meyers, FL, a retired controller at DaimlerChrystler Corporation; Feb. 11. One granddaughter is Katherine E. Trumbull C’04. Louis M. Rusitzky W’52 G’53, Naples, FL, a retired chartered financial analyst in Boston; Jan. 11. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity. Dr. Robert Sauer V’52, Potomac, MD, a retired veterinary pathologist and vice president of Pathco, a veterinary toxicological pathology consulting firm; Oct. 23. He began his career as an associate professor at Penn’s School of Veterinary Medicine, where he headed the pathology laboratory. His wife is Dr. Dawn G. Goodman V’69, and one daughter is Charlotte S. Holcombe GNu’84. Marie L. Tofani WEv’52, Anthony, FL, March 9. She was active in Penn’s alumni association and an award-winning ballroom dancer. One brother is Arthur M. Tofani Jr. Ar’47 and one sister is Jessica T. Dimuzio CW’43. Karl J. Urda W’52, Ambridge, PA, retired head of his own real estate appraisal company; March 9. During World War II, he served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and the men’s heavyweight rowing team. His wife is Dorothy E. Urda HUP’49. Evelyn Lynn Wachs C’52 , Philadelphia, Feb. 5. She taught English to new immigrants at the Nationalities Service Center. During World War II, she served in the US Marine Corps. Her husband is Robert Wachs C’49 L’52, and one daughter is Carol Wachs C’78. Dr. Jonathan J. Yobbagy M’52, Mesa, AZ, a retired radiologist; Jan. 19. One son is Dr. Jonathan J. Yobbagy C’77. During World War II, he served in the US Army, earning a Purple Heart and two Silver Stars. 1953 Dr. Constantine Peter Chaconas D’53, Silver Spring, MD, a retired oral surgeon; Feb. 13. His wife is Jo-Ann Flynn Chaconas DH’51. William Richard Gum W’53, Ocean City, NJ, a retired head of his own insurance company; Feb. 3. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Dr. Terry F. Kieserman SW’53, Haverford, PA, a retired psychotherapist and family social worker; April 19. Marion Smith Lavery Nu’53, Hatboro, PA, a retired school nurse; March 29. Carolyn Johnson Mayer CW’53, Addison, TX, a retired furniture showroom manager; March 22. Barbara Bossard McGinley CW’53 GFA’54, Philadelphia, Feb. 26. Lawrence A. Propp W’53, Stone Mountain, GA, a retired head of his family’s printing business, The Letter Shop, in Albany, NY; April 20. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity. Nancy White Thomas CW’53, Sarasota, FL, a former schoolteacher and writer; Feb. 15. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. One sister is Ann Maclennan White CW’49. 1954 Dr. Warren D. Bowman M’54 GM’58, Billings, MT, a retired hematologist and oncologist who maintained a practice for over 40 years; March 3. Dr. Andrew Boyd M’54, Milwaukee, WI, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist; March 25. John R. Bruno W’54, Whispering Pines, NC, a retired advertising executive; March 18. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and a captain of the men’s soccer team, where he was named an All-American. Robert R. Esler WG’54, Bucyrus, OH, retired director of compensation and benefits at PPG, a paints supplier; Jan. 30. Dr. William R. Graf V’54, Rutland, VT, a retired veterinarian who ran Manor Animal Hospital in Lancaster, PA, for over 50 years; April 8. He ran several marathons and competed in triathlons into his 70s. During World War II, he served in the US Navy as a pilot. His son is Dr. William R. Graf II V’87 FEL’07. Glenn W. Kindle L’54, Mullica Hill, NJ, a retired attorney and municipal court judge; March 21. Dr. George Lynn Krause M’54, Saint Louis, MO, a retired physician: Dec. 12. Dr. John Paul Ovens D’54, Phoenix, AZ, a retired orthodontist; Dec. 31. Alan S. Remstein W’54, Elkins Park, PA, a retired CPA; March 17. Dr. Robert J. Shofer C’54, Palm Desert, CA, a retired physician; Oct. 19. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon fraternity. Cecilia M. Strohmeyer OT’54, Prospect Harbor, ME, a painter, poet, and art therapist; Oct. 10. Her husband is George R. Strohmeyer EE’56. 1955 Kenneth S. Baum W’55, Richardson, TX, March 24, 2016. Neal S. Hochman W’55, Jupiter, FL, a retired executive with the Carole Hochman Design Group, a fashion company; Feb. 24. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Alpha fraternity. Judith Satin Hollm DH’55, Bloomfield, CT, April 14. Dr. John George Loeffler GM’55, Carlisle, PA, a retired pediatrician; Jan. 13. During the Korean War, he served in the US Navy. Dr. Thomas W. McCreary III M’55 GM’61, Beaver, PA, a retired hematologist; Feb. 19. His wife is Patricia Black McCreary HUP’52. Robert D. Moore W’55, Philadelphia, a retired bank accountant; Feb. 18. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity and a manager on the football team. 1956 Dr. Willard E. Baxter Gr’56, Newark, DE, professor emeritus of mathematics at the University of Delaware; June 28. Frank W. Hutchison WG’56, Bradenton, FL, a retired Presbyterian minister; April 1. John St. John C’56, Leesburg, VA, a retired foreign service officer for the US Department of State; April 22, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of the baseball and sprint football teams. Austin Joseph McReynolds W’56, Moorpark, CA, a retired developer at Alcoa and Watt Industries; Feb. 14. Dr. Bernard Perry Ottenberg GM’56, Philadelphia, a retired professor of psychiatry at Penn; March 7. After a residency in psychiatry at HUP, he became a research fellow in 1956 and was appointed a clinical professor in 1970. He also maintained a private psychiatry practice for nearly 60 years before retiring in 2015, publishing more than 100 articles in psychiatric journals and general newspapers throughout his career. Richard A. Westphal WG’56, Ann Arbor, MI, a retired insurance broker; March 16. During the Korean War, he served in the US Army. One son is Kirk O. Westphal W’92. Richard W. White W’56, Philadelphia, a retired consultant; Oct. 23. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s squash team. 1957 Robert M. Beaubaire W’57, Deerfield, IL, a retired steel company executive; March 14. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. His daughter is Lynn B. Rutstein C’87, and one son is Dr. Michael S. Beaubaire C’90 W’90. Dr. Paul C. Brucker M’57, Ambler, PA, president emeritus of Thomas Jefferson University; March 23. Credited as the only family physician in the country to run a hospital, he served as Thomas Jefferson University’s president from 1990 to 2004, during which time he oversaw a successful merger with Main Line Health to create the Jefferson Health System. Mary L. Lehman Nu’57, Fort Myers, FL, a retired nursing teacher; March 2. Dr. George C. Royal Jr. Gr’57, Washington, DC, a retired microbiologist and professor emeritus at Howard University; Nov. 24. Working with Dr. Gladys W. Royal on research supported by the United States Atomic Energy Commission, he was part of one of the few African American husband-and-wife teams in science at the time. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Dr. William Tasman GM’57, Plymouth Meeting, PA, a retired ophthalmologist; March 28. The longtime ophthalmologist-in-chief at Wills Eyes and chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at Jefferson Medical College, he developed a trailblazing technique to treat retinopathy of prematurity, sparing premature babies a lifetime of blindness. Charles L. Ward ChE’57, Atascadero, CA, a retired chemical engineer who founded an international chemical trading company and served in the US Marine Corps; March 3. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s track team. His son is Whitney A. Ward W’97. Dr. Ira Weinberg W’57, Naples, FL, a retired business consultant and professor at Florida Gulf Coast University; Jan. 4. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity and the men’s fencing team. Mary Hansen Williams CW’57, Elkton, MD, March 18. 1958 Emanuel M. Cartsonis GCP’58, Litchfield Park, AZ, a retired city planner; April 12, 2016. At Penn, he contributed to the design of Van Pelt Library. Dr. Thomas J. Garrett D’58, Naples, FL, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in York, PA, for nearly 40 years; March 7. Dr. Mary C. Glick Gr’58, Philadelphia, professor emeritus of pediatric research at Penn; March 6. She pioneered the field of terminal glycosylation of membrane glycoconjugates and their role in disease, specifically neuroblastoma, a deadly cancer in children, and cystic fibrosis. Robert H. Hallam W’58 WG’65, Vero Beach, FL, a retired marketing executive; Dec. 6. Howard Harrison W’58, Broomall, PA, Feb. 27. Dr. James N. J. Henwood G’58 Gr’75, Newtown Square, PA, professor emeritus of history at East Stroudsburg University; Nov. 29. Dr. Austra J. Miezis D’58, Philadelphia, a retired dentist; Jan. 6. Dr. Mark Mishkin GM’58, Philadelphia, a former professor of neuroradiology and chief of radiology at HUP; April 8. Following his residency at Penn, he became associate professor of radiology in 1969 and a full professor and chief of radiology three years later. He resigned in 1977 to work at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ, and Thomas Jefferson University but returned to Penn as an adjunct professor in 1993. His sons are Jeremy D. Mishkin L’79 and Dr. Jonathan D. Mishkin M’81, and one grandson is Eric L. Mishkin C’10. Dr. Anthony F. Quattrone D’58, San Antonio, a retired dentist; Aug. 22, 2015. His brothers are Dr. Paul C. Quattrone C’52 and Dr. Alfred J. Quattrone C’65. Donnell D. Reed L’58, Zelienople, PA, a retired attorney; Dec. 8. Robert L. Rothermel W’58, Arlington Heights, IL, a retired auditor for oil companies; March 3. David L. Seymour W’58, Lancaster, PA, a retired manager at Zippo Manufacturing Company; Feb. 20. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s heavyweight rowing team and Zeta Psi fraternity. Dr. Cody Lane Smith GM’58, El Cajon, CA, a retired physician; Jan. 3. 1959 Bart A. Barré W’59, Mountainside, NJ, a retired municipal public defender and judge; March 6. He previously was CEO of a family-run accounting company. His wife is Dr. Carolkay Lissenden Barré CW’59, and his children are Lisa K. Barré-Quick C’88 and Bart C. Barré C’91 GEd’92. Dr. Arnold L. Chassanoff EE’59 GEE’64, Lyme, CT, a retired dentist specializing in the treatment of sleep apnea; March 6. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity and the men’s heavyweight rowing team. Robert G. Kleckner Jr. L’59, New York, a retired attorney for Wall Street firms; June 14, 2016. During the Korean War, he served in the US Army. Dr. Robert L. Mortensen C’59 Gr’64, Seattle, a retired physician; March 2. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s track and cross country teams. His wife is Ruth Yakes Mortenson Ed’60 G’61. Dr. John S. Parianos D’59, Peabody, MA, a retired dentist; April 2. Stephen H. Schultz W’59, Camp Hill, PA, a retired CPA; April 17.

1960 Dr. Grier-Moen Catledge OT’60, Lynchburg, VA, a retired occupational therapist; March 25. Beverly W. Ejsing HUP’60 CGS’81, Bensalem, PA, a retired nurse; March 4. Dr. Maria Georgiana Restuccia Nu’60 GEd’67, Ann Arbor, MI, Feb. 23. One son is Bernard Eric Restuccia C’90. Wesley F. Spence C’60, Punta Gorda, FL, a retired sales manager at DuPont; March 9, 2016. During the Vietnam War, he served in the US Marines. 1961 Joseph P. Crawford C’61, Vero Beach, FL, a retired newspaper and magazine advertising executive; Feb. 21. Dr. Richard A. Gordon D’61, The Villages, FL, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Liverpool, NY; April 18. Martha Abbott Holland GEd’61, Chestertown, MD, April 1. She ran a studio of fine miniatures, was head of shipping and receiving at a bookstore, and participated in archaeological digs. Ian H. Marshall GAr’61, Freedom, NH, a retired architect; Dec. 2. Dr. Charles Paul Mirabile D’61, Delray Beach, FL, a retired dentist; Feb. 9. 1962 Dr. John Cuozzo D’62, Norfolk, VA, a retired orthodontist who maintained a practice in New Jersey for over 40 years; March 23. He also served as a volunteer chaplain for the New Jersey Nets and other sports teams. Philip F. Freytag GAr’62, Sidney, OH, a retired architect; Dec. 19. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Dr. James E. O. Hughes M’62, Cresskill, NJ, retired chief of neurosurgery at Harlem Hospital Center; March 17. One daughter is Sandra Hughes Conklin C’86, and one sister is Sally H. Thompson CW’66. Stephen J. Lebowitz Ar’62 GAr’63, Yardley, PA, an artist, sculptor, and design principal with the architecture firm Francis Cauffman; Dec. 28. Thomas J. McLaughlin WEv’62, Voorhees, NJ, a retired insurance executive; Sept. 8. During the Korean War, he served in the US Army. Dr. Edward S. Milner Jr. C’62 M’66, Bridgeton, NJ, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist; Oct. 26. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Richard P. Steffensen FA’62, Lewisburg, PA, a retired furniture designer; April 6. Dr. Richard G. Wilson GM’62, Rockford, IL, a retired physician; March 11. 1963 Constance F. Farquhar GEd’63, St. Louis Park, MN, a former sixth-grade science teacher in Lower Merion, PA; Feb. 20. Dr. Robert E. Gerke GEd’63, Barnegat, NJ, a retired high school teacher and college professor; April 6. His wife is Teresa Merlino Gerke Nu’67. John T. Guzy W’63, Piscataway, NJ, a retired financial advisor; Jan. 11. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and the men’s track team. Hildegarde J. Herfurth ASC’63, Alexandria, VA, a retired employee of the American Red Cross; Nov. 21. Dr. Gerald P. Hirsch D’63, Branchburg, NJ, a retired dentist; Oct. 20, 2015. Frank Perry Hood III C’63, Lewes, DE, a retired chemist at IBM and high school chemistry teacher; March 6. Dr. Allen R. Savage D’63, North Brunswick, NJ, a retired dentist and captain in the US Army Dental Corps; June 12, 2016. Dr. Samuel W. Smith III M’63, Greenville, SC, a retired physician; April 23. 1964 Arthur J. Banks GEE’64, Lexington, SC, a retired engineer at RCA; March 10. He received numerous patents for his television broadcasting equipment circuit designs. Gary Black Jr. C’64, Sun Valley, ID, a former vice president of sales and marketing for the former A.S. Abell Co., publisher of The Baltimore Sun; Feb. 25. He began his career as a police reporter for the Sun and worked in the newspaper’s circulation department and as an assistant to the publisher. He was also chairman of the Abell Foundation and ran Ski Racing International magazine. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity and the men’s ice hockey team. Mickey Morris Frankel CW’64, Scarsdale, NY, Jan. 18. Her husband is Steven R. Frankel W’61 L’64. David C. Johnson GL’64, Carbondale, IL, a retired law professor at Southern Illinois University; Feb. 11. John W. Kinnikin GEd’64, York, PA, a retired high school principal and administrator; April 6. During the Korean War, he served in the US Army. Wilma K. Kresel GEd’64, Morocco, IN, a retired elementary school principal at the Canadian Academy in Kobe, Japan; March 18, 2016. Dr. Maxwell M. Solomon V’64, Trenton, NJ, a retired veterinarian who ran his own veterinary hospital; March 11. Frank L. Viola W’64, Milton, MA, a retired bank executive; Nov. 16, 2015. His daughters are Robin Michelle Viola W’92 and Jill Viola Mannino W’97, whose husband is Robert John Mannino C’91. 1965 Harold J. Benzuly GEE’65, Highland Park, IL, a retired electrical engineer; Jan. 13, 2016. During World War II, he served in the US Army Air Corps. Dr. James T. Herron Jr. V’65, Canonsburg, PA, a retired veterinarian; April 6. Dr. John J. Moscony Gr’65, Lancaster, PA, a retired chemist at RCA, where he received 23 US patents; March 5. Dr. Larry B. Newman C’65, Germantown, TN, a retired urologist; March 19. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and the sprint football team. Joseph D. Standeven GEE’65, Southport, NC, a retired engineer and executive at Philco, a pioneer in battery, radio, and television production; Feb. 8. 1966 Robert Dennis Alexander GEE’66, Exton, PA, a retired research fellow at General Electric; Jan. 15. Bernice B. Moss OT’66, Jenkintown, PA, a retired occupational therapist; Dec. 12. Dr. Milton M. Somers Jr. GCh’66 Gr’69, Lewes, DE, a retired math and chemistry professor at Camden County College; Feb. 1. His wife is Carole Bedecs Somers Nu’67 GNu’73. Dr. Alexander M. Voshchenkov EE’66 GEE’67 GrE’73, Northbrook, IL, a retired researcher, scientist, inventor, and vice president of Lam Research in California; Oct. 21. 1967 Dr. William C. Hewson Sr. L’67, West Chester, PA, a retired attorney; March 7. Before going to law school, he ran a family medical practice in West Chester. Dr. E. Arne Kolbjornsen D’67, Plymouth, MN, a retired dentist who maintained a practice for nearly 50 years; Jan. 19. Arleen Pressman Loewy MT’67, Saint Louis, MO, a retired research technician at Washington University School of Medicine; Aug. 29, 2015. Dr. Abby L. Maizel C’67 M’63 Gr’73, East Greenwich, RI, a pathologist and professor of pathology at Brown University; April 7. A pioneer in genetic research, including trailblazing research in immunotherapy, he was also chief of pathology at Roger Williams Medical Center and the owner of University Pathologists. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. Dr. John F. Norton Gr’67, San Francisco, an accomplished poet, fiction writer, and technology writer; Aug. 9, 2015. He was the author of three volumes of poetry— Posthum(or)ous (1985), The Light at the End of the Bog (1990), and Air Transmigra (2010)—as well as the novel Re:Marriage (2000). Joseph F. Rascoff W’67, New York, a former Penn trustee and business manager for several high-profile musicians; April 6. After beginning his career with the accounting firm of Hurdman & Cranstoun, a predecessor of today’s KPMG, he became a road accountant and tour producer for the Rolling Stones. He launched his own entertainment and management firm in 1978, going on to represent famous artists such as U2, David Bowie, and Sting in contract negotiations, licensing, royalty compliance auditing, and worldwide touring. He served Penn as an alumni trustee from 1991 to 1996, as a Penn Library overseer from 1995 t0 2005 and again from 2008 to 2017, and as a member of the Penn Fund executive board, among other positions. He was awarded the Alumni Award of Merit in 1996 for his involvement in nationwide alumni outreach and his donations, in particular to the Penn Libraries and the Jane and Joe Rascoff Freshman Seminar Fund. As a student at Penn, he was a member of the men’s ice hockey team. His daughter is Brooke D. Rascoff C’15. W. Spencer Rice III C’67 WG’73, Madison, NJ, a manager at AT&T; Jan. 21. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s track team. His wife is Dr. Florence Rabada Rice HUP’65 Nu’69. Dr. David Swanson M’67, Landrum, SC, retired chairman of the department of urology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Jan. 13, 2016. 1968 Edward J. Carleton Jr. G’68, Boston; Feb. 3. Dr. Carl W. Gardiner Jr. D’68, Jupiter, FL, a retired oral surgeon in Red Bank, NJ; March 17. Dr. Catherine Hickey-Williams Gr’68, Newtown, CT, a retired chemistry professor at Western Connecticut State University and researcher at the American Red Cross and National Institutes of Health; April 3. Dr. Dragan V. Jezic GM’68, Silver Spring, MD, a retired radiologist and former chairman of radiology at Greater Baltimore Medical Center; Feb. 19. Christopher K. Lohmann Gr’68, Nantucket, MA, a retired professor of English at Indiana University; June 23, 2015. Innes F. McDade CW’68 , Waltham, MA, an actor, playwright, and artist; March 21, 2010. Dr. Joseph J. Ranallo GM’68, Wilmington, DE, a retired physician who worked at rehabilitation hospitals; Feb. 25. Julius W. Schneider WG’68, Bethesda, MD, a retired recruiter and human resources consultant; Feb. 9. One brother is James A. Schneider L’67. Robert W. White C’68, Cliffside Park, NJ, a former executive director of the Bergen County Cooperative Library System; Dec. 16. 1969 G. Leon R. Desbrow WG’69, Naples, FL, a former Chase Bank executive; Nov. 7. Irma M. Morichelli Nu’69, Lewisville, TX, a retired US Navy commander; Nov. 19. As a Navy nurse, she served in hospitals around the world and was given a Merit of Honor from the US Surgeon General upon retirement.

1970 Dr. Jeffrey J. Brown D’70, Selbyville, DE, a dentist and EMT; Dec. 4. Buntin B. Niles CGS’70 G’71, Paoli, PA, Jan. 14. 1971 Stuart S. McGee C’71, Sicklerville, NJ, a retired facilities director at Rowan University; March 17. He was a vice president of Penn’s Class of 1971 and a co-chairman of his reunion volunteer class. His wife is Sandra McIntosh McGee PT’71. Dr. Nancy R. Norris-Kniffin Gr’71, Baltimore, a former longtime director of the master of liberal arts program at Johns Hopkins University; Feb. 13. 1972 Stephen F. Wilson C’72, Fall River, MA, a mental health professional who served on the Corrigan Mental Health Center board; Feb. 20. 1973 David Bagliebter C’73, Scarsdale, NY, president of Creative Sports & Entertainment Inc., a management organization for professional athletes and entertainers; Jan. 10. He previously served as counsel for ProServ, a sports management firm, and created The Michael Jordan Steakhouse at Grand Central Terminal. 1974 Dr. William M. McClellan GM’74, LaGrange, GA, a retired physician, researcher, and professor of epidemiology at Emory University; March 9. 1975 Virginia L. Owen SW’75, Wynnewood, PA, a retired administrator at Delaware County’s Children and Youth Services office; Jan. 27. 1976 Dr. Georgia Ann Machemer Gr’76, Pittsboro, NC, a professor of classical studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University; March 30. 1977 Thomas F. McGarry C’77, Sewickley, PA, a district sales coordinator for Aflac; March 3. 1978 Gary A. Plantier C’78, Fairless Hills, PA, a social worker at the Philadelphia Mental Health Care Corporation; March 10. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s swimming and heavyweight rowing teams. 1979 George E. Strella G’79, Harrisburg, PA, a financial analyst for Pennsylvania’s Public Utility Commission; March 13. During the Vietnam War, he served in the US Army.

1980 Dr. Thomas H. Barringer G’80 GRP’80 Gr’84, Stockton, NJ, a retired scientist, hydrologist, and statistician for the US Geological Survey; April 11. During the Vietnam War, he served in the US Air Force, attaining the rank of captain. Edward R. Fliss Gr’80, St. Louis, MO, a biology professor at St. Louis Community College; Sept. 24. Teresa C. Gordon CGS’80 G’82 CGS’07, Villanova, PA, Sept. 15. 1981 Dr. Henry S. Lodge Jr. C’81, New York, a physician and acclaimed author of the series of health-advice books Younger Next Year; March 10. His books about using diet and exercise to reset your biological clocks have more than two million copies in print and have been translated in 21 languages. He also was the founder and CEO of New York Physicians, a multi-specialty medical group, and a professor at Columbia University Medical Center. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s heavyweight rowing team. His brothers are Frederick Z. Lodge C’79 and John Ellerton Lodge C’82 GAr’86, and his sister is Felicity A. Lodge C’84. 1982 Dr. Benjamin H. Colmery Gr’82, Tallahassee, FL, a retired manager of the US Navy Naval Air Systems Command; Dec. 2, 2015. 1984 Thomas J. McGrath G’84, Murfreesboro, TN, March 17. 1988 Catherine Bonner Garofalo WEv’88, Feasterville Trevose, PA; Aug. 17.

1991 Shelley C. Wilson CGS’91, Weymouth, MA, a manager at Liberty Mutual Insurance; April 1. 1992 Olivia S. Sheridan CGS’92, Gladwyne, PA, an art gallery owner and painter; March 24. Her husband is V. Richard Sheridan W’51. 1993 Dr. Laureen Regan GrW’93, West Chester, PA, an associate dean and associate professor at Temple University’s Fox School of Business; March 5. 1995 Erik L. Brown C’95 W’95, Fresh Meadows, NY, an employee of mortgage company Fannie Mae; Jan. 4. At Penn, he was a member of the Penn Band. His parents are Dr. Arthur S. Brown C’66 M’70 INT’71 RES’76 RES’78 and Eileen D. Brown SW’82, his brother is Chad M. Brown C’95, and his sister is Ivy Robin Brown WG’97.

2000 Dr. Anne E. Phillips Gr’00, Southampton, MA, a professor at Rowan University; June 22, 2016. Dr. Jean C. Whelan Gr’00 Gr’02, Wynnewood, PA, an adjunct associate professor at Penn and assistant director of Penn Nursing’s Barbara Bates Center for the Study of the History of Nursing; March 7. 2005 Dr. Neil Bernard Phillips G’05, Philadelphia, a retired urologist and professor at Rowan College at Burlington County; April 2. 2006 Dr. Lauren R. Zeitels C’06 G’06, Boston, an internal medicine resident physician at Massachusetts General Hospital; March 12. She helped create the hospital’s Pathways program, which encourages the use of fundamental science to better diagnose and treat unexplained illnesses. At Penn, she was part of the Vagelos Scholars Program and was one of 40 students in the country to win the Gates Cambridge Scholarship to study at the University of Cambridge. Her father is Dr. Jerrold R. Zeitels C’76 GM’86, her sister is Rebecca A. Zeitels W’09, and her brother is Jonathan M. Zeitels W’19. 2009 Dr. Darryl J. Powell Jr. C’09 M’13, Boston, a resident physician; April 15. He served dual residencies in internal medicine and pediatrics at Harvard Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Boston Children’s Hospital and was about to start a fellowship in pediatric hematology and oncology at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. At Penn, he sang in the New Spirit of Penn gospel choir and directed the Penn Med Ultrasounds a cappella group.

2013 Lucy M. Hesby W’13, New York, an investment banking associate in mergers and acquisitions for Deutsche Bank; March 12. 2014 Dr. Gayathri S. Konchady D’14, Acworth, GA, a dentist; March 10. 2017 Abass Johnson LPS’17, Philadelphia, a manager at Northwestern Human Services, a counseling and mental health center; March 25. At Penn, he was pursuing a Master of Science in Applied Geosciences in hydrogeology.