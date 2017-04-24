Obituaries

May|June 2017



1937 Dene Katzenberg Bernstein CW’37, Elkins Park, Pa., Feb. 20., at 100. A lifelong philanthropist, she gave to many causes, including a fund to care for Jewish HIV/AIDS patients. 1939 Morris Cassorla C’39, Bal Harbour, Fla., Nov. 24, at 100. His son is Edward Cassorla WG’72 and his daughter is Lydia Cassorla WG’04.

1940 Dr. John P. Cossa Jr. GM’40, Downingtown, Pa., a retired surgeon who maintained a Philadelphia practice for 40 years; Dec. 8. 1942 Rose Polonsky Feldman CW’42, Oak Ridge, Tenn., a former biochemical technician at Oak Ridge National Laboratory; Dec. 3. George W. Keller III WEv’42 CCC’53, Havertown, Pa., a retired human resources employee at General Electric; Dec. 10. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Alfred A. Sadler ME’42, Lafayette, Colo., a retired engineer for IBM; Feb. 12. William J. Zellerbach W’42, San Francisco, a former Penn trustee and chairman of the philanthropic Zellerbach Family Foundation; Feb. 5. He was an emeritus board member of the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts for 27 years and served on Penn’s board of trustees throughout the 1970s. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s swimming team. His sons are John W. Zellerbach W’70, Charles R. Zellerbach WG’78 and Thomas H. Zellerbach L’91, and two of his grandchildren are Emily A. Boschwitz C’13 and Elliot F. Boschwitz C’15. The Annenberg Center’s Zellerbach Theatre is named for the Zellerbach family. 1943 Jerome A. Klein W’43, Georgetown, Texas, a retired municipal judge; Aug. 22. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. 1944 Virginia Korn Bitler CW’44, Saint Petersburg, Fla., a former real estate agent; Feb. 17. Barbara Buckley Pfizenmaier Ed’44, Scituate, Mass., a former nursery school teacher and tutor for immigrant children; Feb. 3. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. 1945 Dr. Charles T. Lee Jr. C’45 M’57, Philadelphia, a retired internist who specialized in the treatment of diabetes; Feb. 7. He served as president of Chestnut Hill Hospital in the 1960s and later became a hospital trustee. During the Korean War, he served in the US Army, receiving a Bronze Star for his service. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. Jeannette Pochron Terlaga DH’45, South Windsor, Conn., a retired dental hygienist; Jan. 25. Alfred Shaines ChE’45, Chevy Chase, Md., Oct. 23. His daughter is Karen L. Shaines CW’75, and one grandson is Evan T. Spiller C’13. 1946 Jack Halberstadt W’46, Richmond, Va., a retired financial consultant who ran his own firm; Jan. 5. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity. Emma Forry Mullen L’46, Reading, Pa., a retired attorney; June 21, 2016. Dr. Milton H. Paul C’46 M’49 GM’53, Madison, Wis., a retired professor of pediatrics and biomedical engineering at Northwestern University and the chief of pediatric cardiology at the Children’s Memorial Hospital; Jan. 31. 1947 Robert W. Altemose W’47, Brodheadsville, Pa., a third-generation owner of a family-run hardware store; Sept. 8. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he played trumpet in the Penn Band. H. Martin Deranian D’47, Worcester, Mass., a retired dentist who maintained a practice for over 60 years; Sept. 26. Edward Herman Dickol W’47, Coatesville, Pa., a retired financial management executive; Dec. 24. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Robert E. Dinsmore WG’47, Westfield, N.J., a retired office manager for Amstar Corporation (now Domino Foods); Jan. 17. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Dr. Robert C. Flaherty V’47, Easton, Md., a retired veterinarian for the US Department of Agriculture; Jan. 27. Dr. Glenn J. Lawhon Jr. V’47, Hartsville, S.C., a retired veterinarian who ran the Sandy Memorial Animal Hospital for 65 years; Feb. 16. John McNelis W’47 L’50, Philadelphia, retired head of PGA Services, a Chestnut Hill coupon clearing house for grocers; Feb. 1. He previously taught communications and management at La Salle University, where he founded the school’s urban studies center. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Dr. Robert R. Potter V’47, Queensbury, N.Y., a retired veterinarian who established the Pleasantville Animal Hospital and later opened his own wildlife refuge; Dec. 16. He also served as a volunteer firefighter and fire instructor for many years. 1948 Robert J. Amses W’48, Avalon, N.J., a retired finance executive for technology companies; Jan. 6. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Dr. George L. Jackson M’48 GM’52 , Dillsburg, Pa., a retired physician who specialized in nuclear medicine and endocrinology; Dec. 27. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Howard J. Leech ChE’48, Durham, N.C., a retired manager for the Weyerhaeuser Company; Oct. 7. During World War II, he served in the US Army Air Corps, flying 20 missions before being shot down over Germany and spending nine months as a prisoner of war. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. William W. Long C’48 GEd’52, Seaford, Del., a retired superintendent and school administrator; July 12. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s soccer team. Frank G. Lowenstein C’48, Pittsburgh, retired president of his family’s wholesale distribution business; Jan. 22. During World War II, he served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. One granddaughter is Julie R. Berez C’14. Herman H. Maurer WEv’48, Pittsburgh, April 27, 2015, at 104. Dr. Robert Schattner D’48, Bethesda, Md., a retired dentist and a member of the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine’s Board of Overseers; Jan. 29. In addition to running his own dental practices in New York and Washington, he invented the sore throat anesthetic Chloraseptic and the disinfectant Sporicidin while holding 70 other patents and trademarks. He was appointed to the Board of Overseers of the School of Dental Medicine in 2002 and he made several gifts to the school. He and his late wife, Kay Ferrell Schattner, donated $5.5 million to construct the 70,000-square-foot Robert Schattner Center, which opened in 2002. And in 2015, he donated $10 million to support renovation of the main clinic—to be named the Robert I. Schattner Clinic—as well as the construction of a two-story addition to the Schattner Center. Justin G. Sharaf W’48, Raymond, Maine, a retired attorney; Nov. 8. 1949 Carl E. Adamcik CE’49, Bethlehem, Pa., a retired structural engineer for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation; Jan. 26. During World War II, he served in the US Army Air Corps as a navigator. Thomas E. Brislin L’49, Altamonte Springs, Fla., a retired vice president and trust officer of PNC Bank in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Jan. 4. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Dr. Thomas S. Brown C’49 M’56, Lebanon, N.H., a retired physician who ran his own practice; June 15. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity and the men’s soccer team. Dr. Charles Celian C’49 M’55 GM’59, New York, a retired psychiatrist; Dec. 1. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and a manager of the men’s basketball team. William A. Chadwick C’49, Great Falls, Va., a retired US Navy captain; July 23. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Dr. James C. Erickson III C’49, Lincolnshire, Ill., a retired anesthesiologist at Northwestern University Hospital; Nov. 16. He previously worked in Philadelphia at Temple University Hospital, Medical College of Pennsylvania, and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and the Penn Band, and he was captain of the men’s heavyweight rowing team. Dr. Richard Gotchel C’49 M’53, West Deptford, N.J., a retired obstetrician-gynecologist who delivered over 5,000 babies; Jan. 10. He was a clinical assistant professor who taught at several places around the region, including the University of Pennsylvania Health System. At Penn, he was a captain of the sprint football team and a member of the wrestling team. His wife is Betty L. Gotchel HUP’48, and one son is Gary D. Gotchel W’82. Dr. John T. Hotter GM’49, Brookfield, Wis., a retired urologist; July 10. Dr. William W. Lander M’49, Villanova, Pa., a retired physician at Bryn Mawr Hospital; Jan. 6. During the Korean War, he served in the US Navy. John A. MacCartney Ar’49, Anderson, S.C., a retired architect; Feb. 5. During World War II, he served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. William P. McClure W’49, Bethesda, Md., a retired lawyer and lobbyist who specialized in tax issues; Dec. 17. During World War II, he served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Dr. William C. Patterson Jr. V’49, Greenville, S.C., a retired veterinarian for the US Department of Agriculture; Dec. 16. During World War II, he served in the US Army Medical Corps. Charles E. Peck W’49, Easton, Md., a retired CEO of the Ryland Group, a mortgage company; Dec. 26. He previously worked as an executive at Owens Corning. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. His wife is Delphine Murphy Peck CW’50 and his sister is Joan Peck Arnold CW’54. Henry Howard Smith II Ar’49, Atlanta, a retired architect who designed churches, commercial buildings and custom homes; Jan. 23. Dr. Paul A. Spenadel C’49, Kinnelon, N.J., a retired dentist; May 12, 2016. Harry Waitzman C’49, Pearl River, N.Y., a retired attorney and three-term town justice; July 18. He was also an award-winning poet who wrote the books Skunk Cabbage (2004) and The Dust of Angels (2015). At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. His brother is Simon Waitzman Ar’53.

1950 James F. Curran G’50, Camp Hill, Pa., Dec. 31. He worked for Pennsylvania’s commerce department as its first small business ombudsman. During World War II, he served in the US Army, winning a Bronze Star. Leonard Evantash Ar’50, Warminster, Pa., a retired architect who designed many of the Philadelphia area’s largest shopping centers, including the King of Prussia Mall; Dec. 30. During World War II, he served in the US Army Corps of Engineers. John H. Grant CE’50 GCE’55, Newtown Square, Pa., a retired steel company president; Dec. 31. He also co-founded the Newtown Square Railroad Museum. His brother is Donald J. Grant CE’58. Louis G. Haddad W’50, Lenox, Mass., an automobile executive; Feb. 9. During the Korean War, he served in the US Army. Merl T. Hague EE’50 GEE’51, Juno Beach, Fla., a retired IBM executive; April 19, 2016. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Phyllis Wolfe Hersh SW’50, Philadelphia, Jan. 10. Dr. H. Carlton Howard GM’50, Miami, Fla., a retired ophthalmologist who was a pioneer of corneal transplantation in Miami; Aug. 8, 2015. Gene P. Kaplan W’50, Princeton, N.J., a retired finance executive; Feb. 3. During the Korean War, he served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s swimming team. Maria Keane EF’50, St. Marys, Pa., a retired family counselor at a mental health center; Feb. 17. Dr. John Martsolf GM’50, Sebring, Ohio, a retired physician specializing in general surgery; Jan. 25. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Roy J. Pressler W’50, Saint Petersburg, Fla., retired head of Pressler-Weissinger Inc. (now Aero Sales Inc.), a provider of electrical market goods; Feb. 8. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s track team and Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. His wife is Ethel M. Pressler Ed’48 GEd’49. 1951 Dr. Edward J. Bowser Jr. D’51, York, Pa., a retired dentist; March 6, 2016. He later worked as a wildlife conservation officer for the Pennsylvania Game Commission. His brother is Dr. Michael W. Bowser D’50. Beverly Buck Brunker CW’51, Oakdale, Calif., Feb. 13. Ray S. Clarke W’51, Edina, Minn., Aug. 22. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the men’s rowing team. Norman C. Fields W’51, New York, a retired financial advisor; Sept. 13. His daughter is Robin Fields C’91. Mary Donis King Ed’51 GEd’54, Newtown, Pa., a former teacher who later in life became a financial planner for local educators; March 11, 2015. Dr. Alfred F. Kucaba C’51 D’56, Miami, a retired dentist who maintained a practice for almost 50 years; March 13. During World War II, he served in the US Army Air Corps. Warren Bruce Layden G’51, Pinehurst, N.C., Jan. 28. John A. Morris WG’51, Jefferson City, Mo., a retired bank vice president; Feb. 8 Dr. Corley W. Odom GM’51, Gadsden, Ala., a retired physician; May 25, 2015. Dr. Benjamin Olevsky EE’51 GEE’56 GrE’78, Philadelphia, a retired engineer and inventor at Lockheed Martin; Feb. 4. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Dr. Luigi Principato GM’51, Mount Dora, Fla., a retired internal medicine physician who maintained a practice in South Jersey; Dec. 6. His daughter is Dr. Julia Principato DH’77. William O. Ressler CE’51, Mechanicsburg, Pa., a retired sales engineer; Dec. 7. During World War II, he served in the US Army and escaped his captors as a Prisoner of War. Alan J. Rockafield W’51, Saint Germain, Wis., Dec. 8. Joann Binns Stevenson CW’51, Plano, Texas, a retired reading teacher who began her career as a research microbiologist; Feb. 4, 2016. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. William T. Schwartz WEv’51, Buckingham, Pa., a retired manager for a scientific apparatus company; July 4. During World War II and the Korean War, he served in the US Army. James F. Swartz Jr. W’51 L’54, Madison, N.J., a retired arbitration attorney with the New York Stock Exchange; March 23, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of the Penn Players and the Penn Band. William E. Wyatt EF’51, Clarks Summit, Pa., a retired accountant; May 16, 2015. During World War II, he served in the US Army Air Corps. 1952 Dorothy Leonard Andersson CW’52, Berwyn, Pa., a retired teacher at Valley Forge Middle and Elementary Schools; Jan. 12. One grandchild is Kimberly G. Andersson EAS’10. Theodore Angelus W’52, New York, retired head of the Franklin Toiletry Company, a men’s giftware distributor; Dec. 20. He previously worked as an advertising executive. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and Mask & Wig. Sherman B. Campbell GME’52, Magnolia, Texas, Nov. 12. Peter J. Carroll W’52, Indian Hill, Ohio, a retired developer and innovator who founded renaissance festivals in Ohio, Georgia, and Florida; Jan. 29. He also ran car shows, trade shows, boat shows, a fighting competition, and a real estate company. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Margaret Gera Frensky Nu’52, Allentown, Pa., a retired school nurse; Jan. 21. Ann Klein HUP’52, Breinigsville, Pa., a former registered nurse and real estate broker; Jan. 19. Charles H. Kirk W’52, Bozeman, Mont., a retired computer programmer and analyst; Nov. 11, 2015. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Bruce L. Mayers W’52, Manhasset, N.Y., a retired senior risk arbitrage trader at Goldman Sachs; Feb. 14. William D. Rader W’52, Boca Grande, Fla., a retired advertising executive; Jan. 11. He ran his own marketing business for companies such as Campbell’s Soup, Kodak, and Hershey. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and the men’s swimming team. Charles W. Richardson CCC’52, Austin, Texas, a retired insurance agent; June 25, 2015. During World War II, he served in the US Navy as a pilot. John P. Ryan W’52 WG’55, Schaumburg, Ill., a retired trucking executive specializing in deregulation; Dec. 22. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Sylvia Schwartz Clair Ed’52, Cherry Hill, N.J., a retired teacher; Dec. 18. Dr. Edwin C. Snoke M’52, Grosse Ile, Mich., a retired physician; May 3, 2015. Ernestine Snyder HUP’52, Warriors Mark, Pa., a retired school nurse at State College Area High School; Nov. 8. Charles M. Stein W’52, Lock Haven, Pa., a retired furniture store owner; Aug. 4. Donald E. Virtue WEv’52, Douglassville, Pa., a retired bank vice president; Sept. 3. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. 1953 Dr. John H. Duffy D’53, Hopkinton, Mass., a retired dentist who maintained a practice for 50 years; Dec. 24. Dr. Daniel Grodofsky GrS’53 GrS’76, Canton, Mass., a retired social worker and educator; Jan. 5. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Marjorie W. Hess Nu’53, Downingtown, Pa., a retired nurse; Jan. 28. William H. Jewett WG’53, Brielle, N.J., a retired reverend; Dec. 26. Florence Colcher Marcus FA’53, Villanova, Pa., Jan. 29. Her son is Jeffrey H. Marcus C’79, her daughter is Anne Marcus Weiss SW’81, and two grandsons are Michael B. Weiss C’11 and Adam Weiss W’19. Mason D. Marvin ME’53, Cincinnati, a retired project manager for General Electric; Oct. 20. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and the sprint football team. Charles H. Rubenstein W’53, New York, March 13, 2015. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity. One son is Robert Rubenstein W’85, and his brother is Stuart J. Rubenstein W’50. Lois Stevenson Ryan CW’53, Lake Forest, Ill., a retired special education teacher; Jan. 25. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Dr. Donald N. Stryker D’53, Kennett Square, Pa., a retired dentist; Dec. 24. Delcie J. Supow CW’53, Palm Harbor, Fla., a former contracts negotiator for Lockheed Martin; March 30. Her daughter is Dr. Josepha V. Supow V’93 Dr. Thomas O. Sweet D’53, Syracuse, N.Y., a retired dentist; Feb. 10. John P. Thompson W’53, Andover, Mass., a retired financial analyst for the New England Motor Bureau; Dec. 29. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Paul H. Wiedorn Jr. W’53, Bryn Mawr, Pa., Nov. 20, 2015. 1954 Dr. Harry C. Fegley V’54, Jamison, Pa., a retired veterinarian who ran the County Line Veterinary Hospital; Jan. 19. His wife is Dr. Carol H. Fegley V’60, who he worked alongside for nearly 50 years. Nelson I. Fishman W’54, Baltimore, a retired attorney specializing in bankruptcy law who also founded a successful floor covering company; Dec. 4. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity and the men’s fencing team, becoming one of the best fencers in the country over the next two decades. Donald T. Floyd W’54, Bethlehem, Pa., a retired attorney; Jan. 1. He previously worked as an insurance agent. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and the baseball team. His daughters are Elizabeth F. Henneberry C’90 and Dr. Susan T. Floyd V’92, whose husband is Dr. Scott E. Perkins V’92. J. Edward Haines EF’54 WEv’75, Newtown Square, Pa., a retired real estate appraiser; Sept. 11. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Donald G. McGrath W’54, Amherst, N.Y., a retired attorney; Jan. 13. Dr. J. Robert Waylonis M’54, Bethel Park, Pa., a retired obstetrician-gynecologist; Jan. 3. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. 1955 Carlos J. Alvare FA’55, Haverford, Pa., a retired architect and professor emeritus of art, architecture, and design at Lehigh University; Jan. 20. Dr. Lawrence Atkinson V’55, Monkton, Md., a retired veterinarian for thoroughbred horses; Jan. 11. He began competitive weightlifting at 75 and continued to train into his 80s, earning medals at competitions around the region. Mary Patricia Brunell HUP’55, Fairfield, Ill., a former registered nurse; Sept. 14. Dr. Bernard E. Comber C’55 M’59, Kennett Square, Pa., a retired psychiatrist who maintained a practice for over 50 years; Dec. 28. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and the men’s track team. One sister is Genevieve C. Yandell Ed’45. James W. Hyres Ar’55, Jackson, N.J., a retired architect; Sept. 18. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity. Dr. Frank S. Jannotta Jr. M’55 GM’59, Tuscon, Ariz., a retired pathologist at George Washington University; May 20, 2016. Dr. Barre D. Kaufman M’55 GM’59, Jerusalem, Israel, a retired physician; Feb. 11. Stephen S. Knipp W’55, Baltimore, retired head of his family-owned architectural millwork business; Dec. 21. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Dr. Harry W. O’Dell GM’55, Akron, Ohio, a retired orthopedic physician and surgeon; Jan. 20. He was the former chief of orthopedic surgery at the Akron General Medical Center and he pioneered many procedures that advanced the practice of orthopedics. Wheeler H. Odell C’55, Rocky River, Ohio, a retired teacher, swim coach, and competitive sailor; Dec. 24. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and the men’s swimming team. One brother is William H. Odell C’58. Herbert G. Spielman C’55, Long Beach, N.Y., Dec. 25. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. 1956 Dr. Frank T. Christian D’56, Virginia Beach, Va., a retired dentist; Feb. 4. Dr. Edmund B. Coughlin D’56, Manlius, N.Y., a retired dentist; Feb. 24. Cuthbert P. Gorman Jr. WG’56, Indianapolis, a retired executive with the global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company; Dec. 23. Dr. Robert J. Hanss C’56, Rochester, N.Y., a retired staff physician at the old Genesee Hospital; June 6. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Dr. Carol M. Hosfeld GEd’56, Towson, Md., a retired patient care coordinator at Keswick Multi-Care Center; Dec. 4. Carole R. Jacobson Ed’56, Flemington, N.J., a retired attorney for the New Jersey Casino Control Commission; July 10. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. Her brother is Stephan J. Gold W’63. George M. Letson G’56, Rochester, N.Y., a retired engineering physicist for Kodak; March 26. Dr. Howard R. Linton G’56 Gr’58, Nokomis, Fla., a retired research fellow and inventor for E.I. Dupont Company in Delaware; May 15, 2016. Dr. Thomas P.J. McGraw C’56, York, Pa., a retired osteopathic physician; Dec. 9. Roger T. Struck WG’56, Birmingham, Mich., a retired automobile executive for Chrysler; Aug. 9. 1957 Liesel Guth Baker MT’57, Philadelphia, Jan. 3. At Penn, she was a member of the women’s fencing team. Her son is Herbert P. Baker W’86 and her daughter is Deborah A. White C’82, whose husband is Garrett H. White C’82. Dudley C. Barrow WG’57, Vero Beach, Fla., a retired head of his own insurance company in Troy, N.Y.; Jan. 25. Morton D. Fish C’57 G’60, Wynnewood, Pa., a retired high school math teacher in Philadelphia, where he worked for over 40 years; Jan. 3. He spent his summers as a swim teacher and pool director at summer camps. His wife is Geraldine Zeldin Fish CW’65 and his daughter is Dr. Stephanie A. Fish C’93 GM’01 Gr’07. John E. Harring W’57, Severna Park, Md., a retired senior vice president of AEGON USA Realty Advisors; Jan. 27. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Norman M. Heisman L’57, Chadds Ford, Pa., a retired attorney for Scott Paper Company; Aug. 2. During the Korean war, he served in the US Army. Patricia Caterson Masterman Ed’57, Phoenix, Md., Jan. 25. One brother is James S. Caterson IV EE’59, whose wife is Evelynn Snyder Caterson CW’67. Dr. Josh T. Nessmith Jr. GEE’57 GrE’65, Mount Pleasant, S.C., a retired radar and weapon system scientist as well as a researcher at Georgia Tech University; Jan. 10. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Benjamin T. Rodini Ed’57 GEd’62, Havertown, Pa., a retired administrator and principal in the Philadelphia School District; Feb. 4. During World War II, he served in the US Army. One son is Robert A. Rodini C’72. Harry C. Stanton Jr. W’57, Oro Valley, Ariz., a retired Mobil executive; Feb. 18. Albert Thomas Traub Ar’57, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., a self-employed builder; April 25, 2015. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. 1958 Sue Leavitt Goodman OT’58, Annapolis, Md., a former occupational therapist; Jan. 25. Beth Helwig HUP’58, Glenside, Pa., Jan. 9. Dr. John H. Parkes L’58 Gr’74, Philadelphia, a retired laboratory research associate in Penn’s department of biochemistry and biophysics; Jan. 15. He began as a research associate in Penn’s department of ophthalmology in 1974 before moving to the department of biochemistry and biophysics, where he developed novel opto-electronic research instrumentation and computing techniques for collaborative eye investigations. His wife is Charlotte Jones Parkes GEd’81 and his brother is Alan Parkes Gr’63. Robert D. Rapaport W’58, Palm Beach, Fla., a real estate developer specializing in retirement communities; Jan. 27. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity. His wife is Cobey W. Rapaport WG’78 and his sons are Frederic F. Rapaport C’87 and Jeffrey I. Rapaport W’03. Robert J. Shallow WG’58, Doylestown, Pa., a retired information technology executive and adjunct business professor at Villanova University; Jan. 12. Mary Wislosky Nu’58, Pottsville, Pa., a retired nurse at several hospitals in Philadelphia; Oct. 28. 1959 Richard G. Dytman WG’59, Horseheads, N.Y., a retired CPA; May 13, 2016. Edward W. Fallon C’59, Floyd, Va., a retired commercial real estate developer; Feb. 6. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. John S. Hayes L’59, Emmaus, Pa., a retired attorney who ran his own firm and specialized in labor law; Jan. 31. Dr. Carl Kaplan GM’59, Pittsburgh, a retired radiologist and director of radiation therapy at UPMC Mercy; Jan. 2. William J. Rishel GEd’59, Gwynn Oak, Md., a retired nursing professor at the Community College of Baltimore; July 8, 2015. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. John Siembieda ME’59, Fairfield, Calif., a retired CPA who previously worked in the fields of space communications and electronic warfare systems; Dec. 27. During the Vietnam War, he served in the US Navy, where he worked for 24 years and ascended to the role of captain. Francis J. Sobkowski D’59 G’59, Edwardsville, Ill., a retired dentist; Feb. 10.

1960 Harry A. Boreth W’60 L’66, Plantation, Fla., a retired attorney specializing in labor law; Jan. 10. His brother is Oscar D. Boreth W’61. Dr. Ray Kenneth Drum D’60, Exton, Pa., a retired dentist and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine for more than 30 years; Feb. 1. He joined the Penn faculty in 1960 as an assistant instructor and then became an instructor in 1970, a clinical associate in 1977 and a clinical assistant professor in 1981. His stepsons are Brent Guise EAS’81 D’85 and Richard Guise C’82. Stanley P. Federman W’60, Scarsdale, N.Y., the CEO of Telmar, a global media planning software company; Feb. 17. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity. Frances Wirt Fisher ChE’60, Gwynedd Valley, Pa., a retired chemical engineer at Gannett Fleming; Aug. 31, 2015. At Penn, she was a member of the women’s swimming team. Dr. Janice Goldin Goldman CW’60 G’62, Montague, Mass., a retired clinical psychologist; Feb. 20, 2016. Dr. Marshall M. Gottlieb C’60 V’62, Newtown Square, Pa., a retired physician; Feb. 25, 2015. Michael A. Jurist W’60, Ormond Beach, Fla., Jan. 26. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity and the baseball team. Dr. Charles R. Koch M’60 GM’67, Kent, Ohio, a clinical professor of psychiatry at Penn and an associate psychiatrist-in-chief at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Jan. 11. He came to Penn as a fellow in the division of child psychiatry in 1964 and became an associate professor in 1972. He left in 1995 but returned two years later as a clinical associate professor, holding that position until 2005. He was honored by Philadelphia magazine as one of the city’s “Top Docs” in 1973. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity. Joseph A. Lev W’60, The Villages, Fla., a retired management consultant; Nov. 19. One daughter is Joyce Lev-Harir C’86. Dr. C. Robert Ruppenthal Jr. M’60 GM’64, Charlotte, N.C., a retired physician at the Nalle Clinic; Jan. 11. His wife is Carolyn M. Ruppenthal G’60, and his brother is Dr. J. Bruce Ruppenthal M’69. Carles Vallhonrat GAr’60, Haverford, Pa., a former lecturer and chairman of Penn’s department of architecture; Feb. 21. He came to Penn in 1963 as a lecturer and became chairman of the department of architecture two years later. He moved on to Princeton in 1972, where he spent the majority of his teaching career. He also had his own practice after working for former Penn professor Louis Kahn in the 1960s and starting the original Louis I. Kahn Archive, having acquired the records and drawings of Kahn, which have resided at Penn ever since. His wife is Leslie Vallhonrat Ar’68. 1961 Robert H. Berdow C’61 WG’64, New York, a retired institutional broker and private investor; July 5, 2014. He was an active member of the New York Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center and a student of history at the Columbia University School of Continuing Education. Joseph P. Crawford III C’61, Vero Beach, Fla., a retired newspaper advertising representative; Feb. 21. Dr. Eugene Garfield Gr’61, Bryn Mawr, Pa., a pioneer of citation analysis who served as a Penn Libraries overseer; Feb. 26. Focusing on the fields of information discovery and information recovery, he founded in 1960 the internationally known Institute for Scientific Information (now known as Thompson ISI), where he had been chairman emeritus since 1993. He was on the Penn Libraries’ Board of Overseers from 1992 until 2011 and established a residency in science librarianship in 2010. Dr. Albert L. Geetter M’61, West Hartford, Conn., a retired surgeon; July 17. During the Vietnam War, he served as a surgeon. Dennis L. Johnson GAr’61 GCP’61 GFA’61, Pottstown, Pa., a retired architect who designed buildings in the Philadelphia region; Aug. 13. Dr. James G. Kring D’61, The Villages, Fla., a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Albany, N.Y., for 47 years; Jan. 6. Gail Clark LaFrance Ed’61, Titusville, N.J., a career counselor at Mercer County Community College; Jan. 4. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Her husband is Rollin R. LaFrance Ar’60, her son is Terence LaFrance Eng’98, her brother is Paul J. Clark C’63, and her sister is Kathleen E. Clark CW’69. James W. McClellan W’61, Virginia Beach, Va., a retired railroad executive; Oct. 14. He held marketing and strategic planning jobs for New York Central, Penn Central, the US Department of Transportation, Amtrak, the US Railway Association, the Association of American Railroads, and Norfolk Southern. His wife is Joanne Crume McClellan PT’61. Dr. Sidney Pestka M’61, North Caldwell, N.J., professor emeritus of biochemistry and molecular biology at Rutgers University; Dec. 22. A well-recognized biochemist and geneticist who won the 2001 National Medal of Technology, he was known as the “Father of Interferon” for his groundbreaking work developing interferons as treatments for major diseases such as hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, and cancer. His early work on the genetic code, protein synthesis, and ribosome function led to Marshall Warren Nirenberg’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. One son is Dr. Steven B. Pestka C’95 M’00, and his daughter is Sharon D. Rudnitzky C’90, whose husband is Dr. Ned I. Rudnitzky C’91. 1962 Dr. Richard T. Buczkowski D’62, Thorndale, Pa., a retired dentist; Sept. 25. John B. Cregan G’62, Westport, Conn., a retired senior vice president at General Reinsurance Corporation; June 23. Patrick W.E. Hodgson W’62, Toronto, a bank director; Dec. 26. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity. Jerome A. Perlmutter W’62, Sparta, N.J., a retired attorney at the Kayser-Roth Corporation, an apparel and hosiery manufacturer in Greensboro, N.C.; Dec. 20. One daughter is Karen Perlmutter Koffler C’88, whose husband is Neil H. Koffler ENG’88 W’88 and one daughter is Abigail R. Koffler C’15. Dr. H. Michael Zal C’62, Upper Gwynedd, Pa., a retired psychiatrist and clinical professor at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine; Dec. 16. He wrote five books and had his own cable TV show for four years. His wife is Dr. Alice Sheflin Zal G’66 Nu’80, and his son is Fredrick H. Zal C’92. 1963 Deborah N. Applegate CW’63, Santa Rosa, Calif., a retired clinical social worker; April 4, 2016. Her daughter is Jennifer J. Applegate C’91. Melvyn E. Bergstein W’63, Winnetka, Ill., founder and CEO of Diamond Technology Partners; Dec. 25. A leading visionary who helped reshape the way companies use technology, he was a former partner of Andersen Consulting, which is now the global management consulting and professional services company Accenture. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and the men’s rowing team. One son is Adam D. Bergstein C’91. 1964 Dr. Thomas W. Jacobsen Gr’64, New Orleans, professor emeritus of archaeology at Indiana University; Jan. 15. He wrote three books on New Orleans jazz after moving there in 1992. Dr. Burton Jay GM’64, San Diego, a retired dermatologist; Dec. 13, 2015. Peter S. McDougall WG’64, Moorestown, N.J., a retired attorney and former faculty member in the Wharton School; Jan. 19. He worked at Wharton as a student and became a full-time personnel records officer in 1964, before becoming the administrative course director in Wharton’s systems design training program six years later. He joined the dean’s office at Wharton in 1977 as a research administrator, a position he held until 1981. He went on to work as an attorney for 37 years. Jon T. Miho W’64, Honolulu, Hawaii, a prominent real estate investor and attorney; Jan. 6. He ran Trinity Investments Trust LLC, which acquired $5 billion in investments in Hawaii and Japan over the last 20 years, including several big hotels. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and the sprint football team. Peter Dunning Saunders G’64, Bangor, Pa., a retired high school math teacher and software developer specializing in satellite communications; Jan. 4. James A. Strazzella L’64, Wynnewood, Pa., a longtime law professor at Temple University and a former assistant law professor at Penn; Jan. 28. He joined the faculty at Penn in 1970 and served as vice dean of Penn Law until 1973 when he left for Temple, where he was recognized with the Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching in 1983 and the George Williams Award for Outstanding Professor in 2010. He previously had worked as a US attorney and served on several councils and task forces, including as chief counsel to the Presidential Commission’s investigation of the 1970 Kent State shootings. His former wife is Judith Cappolla HUP’65 and his brother is Dr. Henry J. Strazzella D’62. 1965 Daryl R. Fair Gr’65, Yardley, Pa., a retired professor of political science and constitutional law at The College of New Jersey; Jan. 10. Murray A. Greenberg C’65 L’68, Miami, a retired county attorney at the Miami Dade County Attorney’s Office; Dec. 31. He handled cases on some of the most significant matters in South Florida’s history, including the lawsuits surrounding the 2000 presidential election. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity. His wife is Phyllis Kirschner Greenberg CW’67, and his sons are Benjamin G. Greenberg C’93 and Gerald E. Greenberg C’96 G’96. David A. Linforth C’65, Ridgewood, N.J., Feb. 5, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. 1966 Dr. John C. Bonacci Gr’66, Murray Hill, N.J., a retired engineer and US patent agent; Feb. 20. Derek Bradford GLA’66, Providence, R.I., professor emeritus of architecture and landscape at the Rhode Island School of Design; Jan. 23. His wife is Sara M. Bradford GLA’66. Diane M. Einhorn-Colish CW’66, Stamford, Conn., a retired attorney for Playtex, specializing in national and international trademark law; Dec. 8. Her brother is Eric S. Einhorn C’65. Margaret Kauffman HUP’66, Sugarloaf, Pa., a retired nurse; July 17. Richard A. Morris W’66, Brimfield, Mass., a retired employee of the Merrill Lynch Trust Company; July 2. His son is Richard Alan Morris Jr. W’92. W. Chudleigh Reese WEv’66 WEv’67, Ocean View, Del., a retired banking and importations technology employee; Dec. 8. One daughter is Leanne Joan Reese C’92 G’92 L’97. Eduardo Santos WG’66, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 20. Owen C. Smith L’66, Weston, Conn., retired general counsel of Philip Morris International; Feb. 5. During the Vietnam War, he served in the US Army. His wife is Christine M. Smith CW’65 G’70, and one son is Andrew C. Smith L’02. Georgianna Duross Stapleton CW’66, Unionville, Pa., founder of Country Properties, a real estate firm committed to open space preservation; Jan. 17. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Her daughters are Christianna P. Miller C’90 CGS’05 and Curtiss P. Hannum Nu’01 GNu’02, and one son is George D. Hannum C’98. 1967 Dr. Daniel P. Barash D’67, Atlanta, a dentist; July 22. Paul Butler Dacey WG’67, Seabrook Island, S.C., a retired senior vice president of operations for Seaco, a company that sells and leases marine containers; May 25, 2015. Bette Caminez Kroening CW’67, Oakland, Calif., co-founder and owner of Bette’s Oceanview Diner in Berkeley; Feb. 16. Rigdon L. Reese C’67, Portsmouth, R.I., a yacht salesman; March 29. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity and the men’s lacrosse team. Dr. David L. Skand V’67, Richland, N.J., a retired veterinarian; Feb. 24, 2016. Richard D. Van Dyke W’67 WG’68, Conway, S.C., a CPA and retired partner with Gold Crown Management in Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Dec. 17. During the Vietnam War, he served in the US Army. His brother is Dr. Bingham H. Van Dyke Jr. ChE’66 and his sister is Marguerite Van Dyke Evans W’71. 1968 Irvin M. Ambrose C’68, Milford, Del., a retired middle school principal; Feb. 23. Bancroft Littlefield Jr. L’68, Cambridge, Mass., a retired attorney at Foley Hoag law firm and a former staff director of the US Senate Committee on Labor and Human Resources; Feb. 4. Dr. Bruce S. Putchat V’68, Quakertown, Pa., a veterinarian and founder of Pleasant Valley Animal Hospital; Jan. 15. Howard Z. Wasserman SW’68, Long Beach, N.Y., former vice president of a Jewish community center in Brooklyn; Jan. 20. Linwood J. White GFA’68, Havertown, Pa., an art professor at West Chester University for 42 years; Jan. 2. Judith Gallagher Winterhalter HUP’68 Nu’71 GNu’75 GrN’89, Lansdale, Pa., professor emeritus of nursing at Gwynedd Mercy University; Jan. 22. 1969 Jane O’Brien Bauschard GEd’69, Shaker Heights, Ohio, Jan. 8. Her husband is Richard B. Bauschard GAr’69. Dr. John C. Donaldson M’69 GM’73, Phoenix, a pulmonologist who founded the Clinic for Chest Diseases in Sun City, Ariz.; Jan. 25. Dr. Richard B. Hawkins M’69, Fitchburg, Mass., a retired orthopedic surgeon; Dec. 29. Dr. David W. Sauer GM’69, Landrum, S.C., a retired ophthalmologist who maintained a practice in Gloucester, Mass.; Dec. 14. Dr. Robert L. Soley GM’69, Scarsdale, N.Y., a retired plastic surgeon who maintained a practice in White Plains; June 1, 2015. His wife is Judith W. Soley GEE’70. Hon. Richard B. Teitelman C’69, Jefferson City, Mo., Missouri’s first legally blind Supreme Court judge; Nov. 29, 2016.

1970 Gerald Fred Scoones WG’70, Portland, Ore., Jan. 20, 2015. 1971 Barbara Hines Morris Nu’71 GNu’76, Richmond, Va., a former nursing director at the Friends Hospital, a mental health facility in Philadelphia; Jan. 14. Matthew H. Redman C’71, Los Angeles, co-founder of AIDS Project Los Angeles, one of the nation’s oldest AIDS services organizations; Dec. 27. A longtime activist, he launched what would become AIDS Project Los Angeles with three others in 1982, when the disease was first stoking fear and prejudice in America. The group’s signature fundraiser, AIDS Walk Los Angeles, has raised roughly $80 million since it began in 1985. He also worked in banking, real estate, and interior design. 1972 Ann S. Hedges G’72, Moorestown, N.J., June 10, 2015. Jose M. Regueiro G’72, Gladwyne, Pa., associate professor emeritus of Romance languages at Penn; Jan. 22. He was affiliated with Penn for 47 years, first as a graduate student, then as an instructor, and as a faculty member of both Romance languages and Spanish from 1972 until his retirement in 2015. His wife is Kathryn K. McMahon, director of language instruction in Romance languages at Penn, and his sons are Dr. Miguel D. Regueiro C’88 and Richard A. Regueiro E’91. Dr. Robert Lee Vanarsdall Jr. GD’72, Villanova, Pa., chairman emeritus of the department of orthodontics at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine; Jan. 1. After a year as a teaching fellow, he became an assistant professor in 1973, an associate professor in 1980, and a professor in 1993. He served as chairman of the department of periodontics and the department of pediatric dentistry and directed orthodontics at Penn from 1981-2011. One daughter is Lesley D. Vanarsdall C’96. 1973 Dr. Susan Mandel Glazer GrEd’73, Lawrenceville, N.J., a professor at Rider University and an internationally recognized advocate for literacy education; Feb. 13. William F. Gryder GEE’73 , Huntsville, Ala., July 26. Dr. Julia G. Hall Gr’73, Philadelphia, a professor of sociology, psychology, and criminology at Drexel University, where she worked for 43 years; Jan. 26. A leader in the Philadelphia criminal justice community, she believed in alternatives to incarceration and served as president of the Pennsylvania Prison Society, an advocacy group for prisoners, former inmates, and their families. Dr. Eliot I. Sakols D’73, Pikesville, Md., a dentist; March 25, 2015. Susan L. Traiman CW’73 GEd’73, Silver Spring, Md., president of edSIGHT, an education consulting company; July 26. She previously worked on improving education at Business Roundtable and for the US government. 1974 Johannes Albeck WG’74 , Larchmont, N.Y., a retired international banking executive; Oct. 17. Donald C. Goecks W’74 , Portland, Ore., a CPA; June 12, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s heavyweight rowing team. His daughter is Tara Goecks C’01. Alan D. Kirschen G’74 G’78 , Catasauqua, Pa., Sept. 11. Richard S. Miller C’74, New York, a partner at the law firm K&L Gates; Nov. 1. 1975 Valerie J. Bross CW’75, Los Angeles, a college librarian at UCLA; Oct. 11. Joseph P. Flanagan III W’75, Flourtown, Pa., a retired real estate investment specialist; Feb. 4. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s ice hockey team. His father is Joseph P. Flanagan Jr. L’52. Vance Fort L’75 , Washington, a retired executive vice president of the old World Airways; Oct. 29, 2015. His wife is Joanne Doddy Fort L’75. C. Edward Gulbran Jr. GLA’75, Seattle, a landscape architect; Nov. 13. David G. Nation W’75 , Philadelphia, a retired senior vice president of Bentley Systems, an infrastructure-software firm; Aug. 28. Kenneth D. Smith Gr’75, Carol Stream, Ill., a retired linguist and administrator for SIL International, a nonprofit organization that studies and documents languages; Nov. 8. 1976 Christopher C. Bonwit WG’76, Dunwoody, Ga., a development director for the University of Notre Dame; Jan. 2. He previously worked for several telecommunications companies. Richard E. Crawford Jr. WG’76 , Tuscon, Ariz., retired president and CEO of what is now CenterPoint Energy; Aug. 25. Susan Crooks Youmans WG’76, Winchester, Mass., an environmental activist who founded a nonprofit company that fought for the environment, food sovereignty, and sustainable agriculture; Jan. 14. 1977 Dianne Costas Bokron DH’77, Wethersfield, Conn., president of Omar Coffee Company; Feb. 25. Iris Donner Frank WG’77, Atlanta, a retired finance director at the Carter Center, the nonprofit organization founded by former president Jimmy Carter; Jan. 8. One daughter is Lauren C. Frank C’85 W’85 WG’90. Dr. Charles W. Joyner Gr’77 , Myrtle Beach, S.C., a professor of Southern history and culture at Coastal Carolina University; Sept. 13. Dr. Joyce A. McDowell V’77, Eagleville, Pa., a veterinarian; March 6, 2016. Dr. Marius M. Solomon C’77 G’77 Gr’84 , Milton, Mass., a professor of operations management at Northeastern University; Sept. 28. 1978 Douglas J. Cohen C’78 GAr’81 , Havertown, Pa., Oct. 12. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and Mask & Wig. His wife is Teri Gross Cohen C’78 GEd’79, and one brother is Dr. Peter Ronald Cohen C’70. James C. Sorensen WG’78, Houston, Texas, July 15. His wife is Dianne D. Sorensen PT’77. 1979 Dr. David B. Berkowitz V’79, Columbia, Md., a veterinarian; Dec. 1. Dr. Cyril I. Evian GD’79 D’81, King of Prussia, Pa., a periodontist specializing in dental implants and a former professor at Penn; Jan. 26. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1981 and became a clinical professor of periodontics in the School of Dental Medicine in 1997. He later became director of the department of graduate periodontics and implant dentistry and was interim chairman of the department of periodontics from 2001-2005. He received Penn’s Coslet Award of Excellence in Teaching in 1989 and Penn Dental’s J. George Coslet Distinguished Teaching Award in 2003. His sons are Allon D. Hellmann W’96 and Michael S. Evian C’09, and two daughters are Samantha J. Evian C’00 and Tracy L. Evian GEd’03. Michael T. Keough C’79, Raleigh, N.C., a health insurance executive; June 13, 2015. At Penn, he was a member of the track team, cross country team, and Friars. Howard T. McAlpin WEv’79, Havertown, Pa., Sept. 30. Dr. David M. Parry C’79, Altoona, Pa., a philosophy professor at Penn State University for over 30 years; Jan. 3.

1980 Caren S. Franzini C’80 WG’84, Lambertville, N.J., former CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority; Jan. 25. Her sister is Paula Raphel Crowley GCP’79 WG’82. She headed the NJEDA from 1994 to 2012 under seven consecutive New Jersey governors before starting a consulting company to work with businesses and economic development agencies. Joshua Yang W’80, Rockford, Ill., a pastor and marriage and family counselor at Rockford First Church; Oct. 13, 2015. His brother is Samuel C. Yang C’79. 1981 Frederick C. Kniesler Jr. GCP’81, Asbury Park, N.J., a landscape architect; Jan. 29. Leslie C. Koo WG’81, Taipei, Taiwan, chairman and president of Taiwan Cement Corporation, one of Asia’s largest cement suppliers; Jan. 23. 1982 Mary Louise Holmes GNu’82, Tinton Falls, N.J., a retired nurse practitioner who worked for the State of New Jersey Division of Mental Health Services for 30 years; Dec. 21. 1983 Dr. Adele E. Howe EE’83, Fort Collins, Colo., professor of computer science at Colorado State University; Jan. 20. 1984 James Guterman C’84, Brookline, Mass., a freelance journalist and consultant; July 25. He was an executive director of NewCo, editorial director at Collective Nest, founder and president of the Vineyard Group, and executive curator of TEDxBoston. He wrote for several publications, including Rolling Stone as a music critic, and wrote books about the Sex Pistols, Bruce Springsteen, Sinead O’Connor, and Jerry Lee Lewis. Elizabeth S. Terjanian CGS’84, West Chester, Pa., a retired senior medical secretary at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Nov. 2, 2015. One daughter is Susan T. McInerney C’85 Nu’86. 1985 Carlos J. Deupi W’85, Miami, Fla., a corporate and securities attorney who founded his own firm, the Deupi Law Group; Feb. 21. 1986 Christopher Gilbert Zuellig W’86, Schindellegi, Switzerland, Jan. 25. 1988 Joan Dawley Maher G’88, Decatur, Ga., a retired clerk for a Pennsylvania appellate court judge and an adjunct law professor; Jan. 23. 1989 Michael A. McNamara WG’89, New York, CEO of Hyde Leadership Charter School in the Bronx; Jan. 11.

1990 Keturah E. Faust SW’90 , Northumberland, Pa., a retired nursing home surveyor for the Pennsylvania Department of Health; Nov. 19. Margaret Hussain Gill GNu’90, Abington, Pa., a retired nurse at Norristown State Hospital and a major in the US Army Nurse Corps; Feb. 18. Her daughter is Sharon R. Jindal C’97. 1992 Dr. Richard J. Aufderheide D’92, Stevensville, Md., a periodontist; Feb. 2. Pulcheria D. Ricks-Poole WEv’92, Newark, Del., a former medical administrator at the Temple University Health System; Dec. 14. She previously worked as a project manager for the American Board of Internal Medicine. 1995 Howard Barker Fussell CGS’95, West Chester, Pa., retired vice president of Lavino Shipping Company; June 6, 2016. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. 1996 Joseph M. Parisi C’96, Wayne, Pa., a property/construction manager and a writer; Jan. 23. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity and the sprint football team.

2002 Laura Indriso CGS’02, Blackwood, N.J., Oct. 29. 2007 Radhika Angara WG’07, Singapore, a regional digital marketing head for Mastercard; Feb. 11. Before joining Mastercard, she was the chief marketing and strategy officer at Fastacash, a social and mobile payments platform. Joan Levitan CGS’07, Philadelphia, Oct. 14, 2015. Her sons are Daniel S. Levitan C’82 and Jonathan Levitan C’85 L’88, whose wife is Stacy Jarett Levitan C’87 L’90. 2008 Eric C. Wrigley C’08, Washington, D.C., Dec. 25. 2009 Harry L. Gillin G’09 , Philadelphia, a former data analyst for Sonepar USA; Oct. 12. He had earlier worked for Penn’s Development and Alumni Relations department. One sister is Deirdre E. Gillin GEd’07.

2013 Christina Effertz (Ward) L’13, Nashville, Tenn., a new account officer and fiduciary counsel at Cumberland Trust; Jan. 31. At Penn, she was a star player for the women’s club Ultimate Frisbee team, where she had the nickname “Flex.” Matthew H. Manarski C’13, Plains Township, Pa., July 19, 2015. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. 2016 Samuel Aaron Janney SPP’16, Philadelphia, Dec. 30. Stephanie Marchesani GNu’16 , Philadelphia, a critical care nurse at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Sept. 11.