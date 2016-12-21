Obituaries

Jan|Feb 2017

1937 | Elizabeth Crofoot Bowers CW’37, Newtown Square, Pa., Sept. 13, at 101. She had worked in publishing and at several libraries. Allan Oehlschlager W’37, Norman, Okla., retired head of Oehl Inc., an oil and gas investment firm; Sept. 24, at 102. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s lightweight rowing team and Mask & Wig. 1939 | Herbert Irving C’39 G’40, New York, a co-founder of Sysco Corp, the food-services giant; Oct. 3. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s lightweight rowing team and Pi Gamma Mu fraternity. Mortimer R. Spitalny W’39, Boynton Beach, Fla., a retired cosmetics executive; Sept. 26. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s heavyweight rowing team.

1940 | John M. Bendheim W’40, Scarsdale, N.Y., a retired vice president of the M. Lowenstein Corp., a textile company; Oct. 12. Wharton established the John M. Bendheim Loan Forgiveness Fund for Public Service in 2005 as well as the Bendheim Fellow Social Impact fund in 2013, programs to ease financial challenges for Wharton MBAs. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Psi fraternity. One son is Thomas L. Bendheim G’90 WG’90 and one granddaughter is Alexandra M. Bendheim C’14. D. Hughes Cauffman Ar’40, Newtown Square, Pa., a retired architect and 1948 Olympian; Sept. 27. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity and the men’s track team, where he set a hurdles record and tried out for the Summer Olympics in field hockey and track. He finally made the Olympics in the 1948 Games in London as a member of the men’s field-hockey team. Florence Gretchen I. Worsley DH’40, Bethlehem, Pa., a former dental hygienist; Sept. 25. Her daughters are Sally Ann Worsley Tauber DH’68, Dr. Barbara G. Morgan D’69, and Jane Worsley Scovanner DH’72, whose husband is Dennis P. Scovanner W’72. Her son is Dr. John C. Worsley Jr. D’75, whose wife is Judith N. Worsley PT’76. 1941 | Dr. Marshall A. Freedman C’41 M’44, Denver, a retired gastroenterologist; June 12. During World War II, he served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. Anita Vegliante Lanzoni DH’41, Cheshire, Conn., a retired dental hygienist; Aug. 25. 1942 | Harold Haas G’42, Charlton, Mass., a retired executive director of Lutheran Services in America; Aug. 15. Mary Ellen H. Snyder Ed’42, Newtown Square, Pa., a retired elementary-school teacher; May 16. 1943 | Dr. Carmela Foderaro deRivas CW’43, Newtown Square, Pa., a retired psychiatrist who was the first woman superintendent of the Norristown State Hospital; Oct. 6. One daughter is Carmen R. Misiaszek CW’72. Roberta Grieder HUP’43, Wyomissing, Pa., Sept. 6. Jeannette Keene Howland CW’43, Ft. Myers, Fla., a retired French teacher, librarian and audio visual coordinator at the Columbus (Ohio) School for Girls; Sept. 11. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Dr. Mervin P. Eisenberg C’43 D’46, Whippany, N.J., a retired oral surgeon; Sept. 29. His daughter is Robin I. Eisenberg GEd’77. Jacques Levine W’43, New York, a retired head of Middletown Footwear, his family’s women’s-slipper manufacturing company; Nov. 13, 2014. His alumni family includes Alan Levine W’70, Alison Newman C’83, Elizabeth A. Winter C’17, Dr. Minna S. Levine OT’72, Dr. David O. Levine C’76, Rachel Levine Steinberg SW’01, Eric J. Levine C’01 and Samantha Gerber Levine C’00, and Emmett B. Neyman EAS’19. C. Walter Long W’43, Tabernacle, N.J., retired owner of a display advertising company; May 3, 2015. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. 1944 | Dr. Lester T. Hibbard M’44, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., a retired obstetrician-gynecologist; Oct. 3. Dr. Joseph M. O’Neal V’44, Wynnewood, Pa., a retired veterinarian; Oct. 22. 1945 | Dr. Irving Barnett C’45 G’46, Boca Raton, Fla., a retired physician; July 21. Thomas C. Reeves ME’45 WG’50 GME’52, Glenside, Pa., a retired professor of engineering at Temple University; Oct. 13. 1946 | Mary Harder Long DH’46, Watertown, Conn., Sept. 11. Dr. Donald H. McCowan M’46, Bend, Ore., a retired physician; Aug. 24. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Theodora H. Merrick Ed’46, Skillman, N.J., a retired real-estate broker; Sept. 20. Her brothers are Dr. Norman A. Hulme ChE’49 and Robert D. Hulme Gr’59. Dr. Charles L. Zukaukas M’46, Long Branch, N.J., an emeritus director of surgery at Monmouth Medical Center; Sept. 7. He was an emeritus professor of clinical surgery at Drexel University. 1947 | Virginia Young Alquist Ed’47, Towson, Md., Sept. 27. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Her daughter is Nancy V. Alquist CW’75. Miriam Zevin Brillman CW’47, Rydal, Pa., a retired social worker; Sept. 22. Judith Auritt Klein CW’47, Voorhees, N.J., Sept. 14. At Penn, she was a captain of the women’s swimming team, and was later inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Her sister is Janice Auritt Oser CW’52. Richard V. Lang C’47, DeWitt, N.Y., a retired patent attorney for General Electric; Oct. 6. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Edgar Rodger Raffe W’47, Wilmette, Ill., Sept. 10. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. His daughter is Minda Raffe Bernberg W’76 and his son is Ronald C. Raffe W’80 WG’80. Thomas M. Werner C’47, Elizabethtown, Pa., a retired casualty insurance underwriter for Cigna; Sept. 10. During World War II, he served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. 1948 | Helen J. Brady HUP’48, Annapolis, Md., a retired nurse; Aug. 16. Dr. Lois Hosbach Love Gr’48, Baltimore, a retired psychiatrist; July 22. Her husband is Warner E. Love Gr’51. Dr. Phoebe Saturen CW’48, Westborough, Mass., a retired physiatrist who specialized in pediatric rehabilitation medicine in Buffalo, N.Y.; March 19, 2015. 1949 | Donald R. Bryant Jr. L’49, Pennington, N.J., a retired attorney; Oct. 1. During World War II, he served in the US Army, receiving a Purple Heart for wounds he suffered during the Battle of the Bulge. Dr. Anthony J. DiJohn D’49, Baton Rouge, La., a retired dentist; Sept. 14. During World War II and the Korean War, he served in the US Navy. Dr. James L. Essig WG’49, Voorhees, N.J., emeritus professor of finance at Ramapo College; Oct. 16. During World War II, he served as a medic in the US Army, winning three Bronze Stars for his valor. J. Parker Hall W’49, Loveland, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2015. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s golf team. Walter L. Mitchell GEd’49, Wilmington, Del., June 11. Robert E. Preston W’49, Carlisle, Pa., a retired treasurer for the old Farmers Trust Co.; Oct. 24. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Jane Austin Stauffer Ed’49, Decatur, Ga., a 16-time national squash champion; Aug. 22. One of the sport’s most accomplished athletes, she won her first Squash and Racquet Association championship in 1950 and her last in 1978, and was posthumously inducted into the US Squash Hall of Fame in October. At Penn, she played another racket sport, captaining the women’s tennis team to undefeated seasons in 1948 and 1949. She was inducted into the Penn Athletics Hall of Fame as part of its second class in 1998.

1950 | Robert H. Brunker C’50, Oakdale, Calif., a manager of his family’s ranch; Oct. 7. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and the men’s squash team. His wife is Beverly Buck Brunker CW’51. Luther R. Campbell Jr. W’50, Emmaus, Pa., a retired managing partner of a CPA firm; Oct. 5. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. His brother is David P. Campbell W’58. Dr. Alfred S. Cook Jr. GM’50, Ft. Myers, Fla., a retired physician who maintained a practice in Princeton, N.J.; June 15, 2015. John M. McElwee Ar’50, Midlothian, Va., a retired senior vice president of SunTrust Corp.; Sept. 13. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Dr. Lionel D. Wyld G’50 Gr’59, Cumberland, R.I., June 22. He had worked for the Naval Underwater Systems Center. 1951 | Dr. George H. Boyce GM’51, Iron Mountain, Mich., a retired physcian at the local VA hospital; Dec. 6, 2015. Dr. Stinson W. Frantz V’51, Ocala, Fla., a retired veterinarian who had maintained a small-animal practice in Palmerton, Pa.; June 8. Thomas J. Harley Jr. C’51 EE’58 GEE’65, Palo Alto, Calif., a retired systems engineer at Lockheed Martin; Oct. 5. F. Allan Nichols WEF’51, Trucksville, Pa., a retired department-store credit manager; Aug. 28. Dr. Vincent Palmisano GM’51, Bluffton, S.C., a retired physician; July 28, at 101. During World War II, he served in the US Army. His sister is Elizabeth P. Irons Nu’59. Helen R. Paxton Nu’51, Lexington, S.C., a retired psychiatric nurse; Sept. 21. P. Pugh Reifsnyder G’51, Gwynedd, Pa., a retired teacher of history and political science at Germantown Friends School; Sept. 24. 1952 | Dr. Elwood B. Coley M’52, Chapel Hill, N.C., a retired pediatrician; Sept. 10. James M. Coyle G’52, Morehead City, N.C., a retired manager for the Ford Motor Co.; Sept. 3. Jane Linton Heck Nu’52, Blue Bell, Pa., Aug. 4. Thomas T. Johnston Jr. W’52, Fulton, N.Y., retired owner of a propane service; Sept. 23. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. Hilary C. Kennedy CW’52, Coatesville, Pa., May 19, 2015. At Penn, she was a member of the women’s swimming team. Robert R. Mocrey W’52, New York, a retired salesman; Nov. 25, 2014. Harry K. Warren C’52, Brunswick, Maine, a retired administrator at Bowdoin College; Aug. 20. At Penn, he was a captain of the football team, and was a member of the men’s lacrosse team and the Sphinx Senior Society. His wife is Judith Dickson Warren OT’53. 1953 | Leonard Barkan L’53, Willow Grove, Pa., a retired attorney; Sept. 22. Alan Edward Boroff W’53, Radnor, Pa., a retired attorney who practiced municipal law for nearly 60 years; Sept. 13. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi fraternity. His wife is Barbara Boroff CGS’07. Dr. Francis M. Clarke Jr. M’53, Bound Brook, N.J., a retired chair of surgery at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.; June 27, 2015. Rachel G. Gallo Nu’53, Sarasota, Fla., a retired nurse; Aug. 15. Dr. Alexander Hersh SW’53 GrS’67, Philadelphia, an associate professor emeritus of social work at Penn; Oct. 1. He joined Penn as an assistant professor in 1968 and became an associate professor in 1974 before retiring in 1990. An advocate for people with disabilities, he had earlier held positions at the Abington Memorial Hospital Mental Health Clinic and the Elwyn Institute. His wife is Phyllis Wolfe Hersh SW’50. Sigrid Richter Hoffman Nu’53, Kimberton, Pa., a former mental-health counselor; Oct. 15. Dr. James N. Klaiber D’53, Liverpool, N.Y., a retired dentist; Sept. 11. Robert G. Leek C’53, Annapolis, Md., a retired parasitologist for the US Department of Agriculture; Aug. 25. Melvin Lieberman G’53, Livingston, N.J., Sept. 18. He had worked for the old Schering-Plough Corp. Dr. Robert S. Maurer C’53, Edison, N.J., a retired osteopathic physician; Sept. 11. During the Korean War, he served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity and the baseball team. Dr. James B. McClements III M’53 GM’57, Dover, Del., a retired obstetrician-gynecologist; Aug. 22. Rolf G. Schudel L’53, Wyckoff, N.J., a retired attorney; Sept. 24. Earl G. Stannard Jr. W’53, Audubon, N.J., a retired business manager for AT&T; Feb. 12, 2015. During World War II, he served in the US Navy. Aileen Whitman Ed’53, Malvern, Pa., July 26. Mary M. Wills Nu’53 GEd’60, Pittsburgh, a retired operating-room nurse at HUP; Sept. 25. 1954 | Dr. Robert J. Fischer D’54, Skillman, N.J., a retired oral surgeon who had maintained a practice for 35 years; Oct. 16. Roger S. Levitan W’54, Tucson, Ariz., a retired attorney specializing in tax and estate planning; Sept. 27. Dr. Serafin D. Quiason G’54 Gr’62, Plainsboro, N.J., a former director of the Philippines National Library and chair of the National Historical Institute there; Aug. 14. Stanley Zebrowitz GEE’54, Gladwyne, Pa., a retired electrical engineer who made early contributions to microwave technology; July 29. During World War II, he served in the US Army. His sons are Harris Z. Zebrowitz GEE’87 and Dr. Joseph R. Zebrowitz C’88. 1955 | Judith Lipschutz Beckman CW’55, Vienna, Va., owner of an interior-design firm Jan. 23. Dr. Howard J. Frederick M’55, Windcrest, Texas, a retired physician; Sept. 3. Arnold E. Rose C’55 G’56, Cherry Hill, N.J., Aug. 26. Edwin Maxwell Rowland WG’55, Cheltenham, Pa., retired head of procurement for the City of Philadelphia; Oct. 17. Margaret R. Williams Nu’55, West Chester, Pa., a retired nurse; Sept. 16. Her husband is Gerard R. Williams C’54 1956 | Dr. Anthony J. Bernardo D’56, Wilmington, Del., a retired dentist; Dec. 19. Thomas L. Cassidy WG’56, New Canaan, Conn., a retired partner at TCW, the asset-management firm; Sept. 24. Dr. Gary H. Kelman C’56, Margate City, N.J., a retired physician specializing in internal medicine and cardiology; Aug. 29. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. One daughter is Julie Kelman C’88 GEd’93 and one sister is Barbara K. Licht Ed’60 CGS’07. Joanne R. Macdonald SW’56, Whitehouse Station, N.J., a retired clinical social worker; Sept. 2. Louis A. North GCE’56, Cinnaminson, N.J., a retired partner at the engineering firm CSE Associates; Sept. 21. During World War II, he served in the US Army. Dr. Thomas C. Tweedie Jr. G’56, Garwood, N.J., a retired physicist; Oct. 7. Early in his career, he provided technical support to NASA for the manned spaceflight to the Moon in 1969. 1957 | Ann M. Croft FA’57, Gainesville, Fla., owner of an interior-design firm; Sept. 13. Robert G. Hall G’57, Pittsfield, Mass., a retired teacher at Pittsfield Public Schools; Oct. 15. Emery J. Snyder Jr. W’57, Bethlehem, Pa., Oct. 19. He had worked for Bethlehem Steel Corp. 1958 | John C. Hey EE’58 GEE’61, Erie, Pa., a retired engineering executive with General Electric; Sept. 22. Dr. Donald B. Kopenhaver M’58 GM’62, Hilton Head Island, S.C., a retired obstetrician-gynecologist who had maintained a practice in Allentown, Pa.; Oct. 1. Allan J. Rosen C’58, Fairfield, Conn., a retired attorney specializing in commercial real estate and banking law; Oct. 11. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. William J. Young III C’58, Canandaigua, N.Y., a retired advertising executive; Oct. 20. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the football team, where he played fullback, linebacker, and punter. In 2011, he was named Penn Football’s Man of the Year for his dedication to the program as an alum. One daughter is Betsy Victoria Palmieri C’85. 1959 | James E. Beveridge L’59, Erie, Pa., a retired attorney; Sept. 1. Dr. Marilyn Sue Bogner CW’59, Leavenworth, Kan., Aug. 19. She edited Human Error in Medicine (1994). Jane Hansell Butera Nu’59, Devon, Pa., Aug. 16. Dr. Henry W. Huffnagle III M’59 GM’63, Lancaster, Pa., a retired urologist; Oct. 7. His wife is Mary Lou C. Huffnagle Nu’61. Howard C. Maile WEv’59, Jenkintown, Pa., Nov. 17, 2014.

1960 | Richard G. Bryan W’60, Coupeville, Wash., a retired marketing and sales executive; Sept. 27. Donald Kruse G’60, La Grange Park, Ill., a retired officer in the US Foreign Service; Sept. 8. James A. Luksch GEE’60, Old Bridge, N.J., retired CEO of Blonder Tongue Laboratories; Sept. 28. Robert L. Secundy EE’60 WG’61, Reston, Va., retired associate director of finance and administration for the American Press Institute; Sept. 6. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s track team. 1961 | George J. Buckner WG’61, East Wenatchee, Wash., a retired investment counselor; Oct. 7. Rinaldo Del Gallo Jr. WG’61, Pittsfield, Mass., a retired finance executive; Oct. 20. His wife is Joyce Allen Del Gallo Ed’57. Dr. Frank S. Harrison Jr. M’61 GM’65, Gladwyne, Pa., a retired cardiologist at Bryn Mawr Hospital for many years; Oct. 20. His wife is Joan H. Harrison Nu’60 and his daughter is Leah H. Singer C’89. Charles F. Finn W’61, Blue Bell, Pa., Aug. 28. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s fencing team. Dr. Stanley Frommer D’61, Santa Rosa, Calif., a retired dentist; March 13. His son is Daniel P. Frommer C’94. Lawrence E. Mulligan GEd’61, Ewing, N.J., a retired high-school art teacher; Aug. 30. Dr. Judith F. Peisen CW’61, Hagerstown, Md., a professor of mathematics at Hagerstown Community College; May 31. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority and the women’s basketball team. Dr. D. Henry Ruth M’61, Aberdeen, Md., a retired physician who specialized in occupational medicine; Oct. 9. 1962 | Dr. Jerome J. Blum D’62, Elkins Park, Pa., a retired dentist; Sept. 27. One grandson is Benjamin L. Kramer C’17. F. Xavier McGeady Ar’62, Severna Park, Md., a marine contractor and engineer who had worked on the redevelopment of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor; June 14. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, as well as the men’s lacrosse and wrestling teams. Dr. Pauline D. Schultz CW’62, Delran, N.J., a retired emergency-room physician who later worked in private practice; Oct. 3. 1963 | Frank J. Giunta C’63, Oakland, Calif., a retired administrator at the University of California, Berkeley; July 23. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and the men’s lacrosse team. Dr. Lester F. Greenberg GD’63, Princeton, N.J., a retired dentist; Aug. 27. John H. Goldsmith C’63, Swampscott, Mass., a retired brokerage executive; Sept. 16. Robert P. Kuniewicz C’63, Haddonfield, N.J., a retired member of Penn’s biology department, where he worked for over 40 years; June 20. He joined the staff as a research specialist in 1972 and became a coordinator/instructor for the laboratories in 1988. In 2002, he became an administrative assistant in the biology academic office, a position he held until retiring in 2013. During his time at Penn, he developed many new laboratory modules, published four course manuals, edited the department’s alumni newsletter, and organized the annual Symposium for Undergraduate Research in Biology. His wife is Mary Jane Kuniewicz Nu’70 G’87 and one daughter is Alexia K. Gottschalch C’93. 1964 | John A. Bell GEd’64, Mechanicsville, Pa., a retired electronics sales executive; Dec. 28, 2015. Craig P. Dedman W’64, Meriden, Conn., Sept. 16. He had worked in advertising for what is now SNET Yellow Pages. Philip E. Heide W’64, New York, CEO and president of the Henry Heide Candy Company; Aug. 23. He spent over 30 years at the firm, founded by his great grandfather in 1869, and helped to bring Gummi Bears to America in the 1970s. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s squash team. Jacobs Robert Myers GCP’64, Sunbury, Pa., a retired project manager for architecture firm Derck & Edson; Oct. 18. Richard K. Oppenheim W’64, Highlands Ranch, Colo., March 1. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity. His brother is Steven D. Oppenheim W’60. James T. Parkinson III WG’64, Richmond, Va., a retired investment management executive; Oct. 22. Eric Stein GEE’64, Gillette, Wyo., Oct. 5. 1965 | Julie Baranauskas CW’65, Philadelphia, a retired high-school administrator; Sept. 12. Frank Gargione GEE’65, Lawrenceville, N.J., a satellite telecommunications executive; Oct. 3. Dr. Harvey Tritel C’65, Robbinsville, N.C., a retired cardiologist who maintained a practice in Ft. Myers, Fla.; Sept. 22. One son is Dr. Paul Tritel C’92. Dr. William T. Vandever Jr. GEd’65 Gr’74, South Yarmouth, Mass., a retired director of teacher education at Bethel College in North Newton, Kans.; Sept. 29. 1966 | Richard M. Corbin WG’66, Moorestown, N.J., a former executive for a brokerage firm; Oct. 25. Robert S. Hodavance L’66, Philadelphia, a retired senior partner and labor attorney for the law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; April 21. Dr. Rudolph Masciantonio G’66, Philadelphia, former director of foreign-language education for the Philadelphia School District; Sept. 22. Peter Varanko WEv’66, Smyrna, Del., a former supervisor at the engineering company ILC Dover; Oct. 9. 1967 | Fowler F. Cooper Jr. WG’67, Boone, N.C., a marriage and family therapist; Oct. 20. Dr. Allen D. Roses M’67 GM’71, Durham, N.C., a professor of clinical neurology at Duke University; Sept. 30. He led research there on the genetics of Alzheimer’s disease. During the Vietnam War, he served in the US Air Force as a medic. Samuel P. Simpson IV WG’67, Medina, Texas, Sept. 24. John J. Tsucalas WG’67, Philadelphia, a retired financial analyst who had served as a deputy state auditor general; Sept. 21. 1968 | Anthony R. Gross GEE’68, Sunnyvale, Calif., a senior executive at NASA’s Ames Research Center; Sept. 14. Elsie Skvir Nierle GNu’68, Williamsport, Pa., a former nurse at Bloomsburg University; July 17. 1969 | Dr. Richard G. Delaney V’69, Elizabethtown, Pa., a retired veterinarian; Aug. 19. He began his career as an associate professor at Penn’s School of Veterinary Medicine. George G. Shelps C’69, Abington, Pa., president of Shelmar Electronics; July 18. He was a producer and fundraiser for films such as Assault on Precinct 13 (1976) and Eyes of Laura Mars (1978). Albert John Snite Jr. W’69, Philadelphia, a retired Philadelphia Common Pleas Court judge; Aug. 31. He previously served as a public defender and at a private law firm. One sister is Eleanor E. Snite CW’68.

1970 | Jeffrey R. Callahan W’70, Miami, a retired attorney; Sept. 7. At Penn, he was a member of the football team. Dr. Jack B. Clinch GrEd’70, Preston, Md., a retired assistant superintendent at New Castle County (Del.) Vocational High School; Feb. 15. Glenda Farrell Delozier GNu’70, Barto, Pa., a retired professor of nursing at Atlantic Cape (N.J.) Community College; Jan. 8. 1971 | Charlene T. Matsuda GEd’71, Honolulu, Dec. 31, 2015. 1972 | Dr. George L. Bush GM’72, Sister Bay, Wis., a retired professor of anesthesiology at the University of Wisconsin; July 11. Steven L. Cantor C’72, Miami, an attorney specializing in international and domestic tax planning; Oct. 11. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. Lorenzo C. Griffin G’72, Atlanta, Aug. 18. Dennis T. Guise L’72, Harrisburg, Pa., a retired attorney who served as chief counsel for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs; Oct. 24. Francetta J. White GCP’72, Hilton Head Island, S.C., a former policy-development officer of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development; Sept. 17. 1979 | Dr. Marianne L. Stoller Gr’79, Colorado Springs, Colo., emeritus professor of anthropology at Colorado College; Dec. 13, 2015.

1980 | Carol Bassok Lowenstein W’80, Armonk, N.Y., Oct. 11. She had worked for the old Lehman Brothers. Her husband is Michael B. Lowenstein C’80; one sister is Gail Bassok Mayland CW’75 L’78; her daughter is Melanie R. Lowenstein C’17 and her sons are Jeffrey P. Lowenstein C’13 and Brad S. Lowenstein C’16. 1982 | Ralph E. Jean C’82, Philadelphia, an investment and financial analyst; June 27. Before coming to Penn, he quarterbacked Dover High (Del.) to a state football championship and was drafted by the Oakland Athletics as a pitcher. Rodney D. Templon WG’82, Pennington, N.J., Sept. 15. He worked for the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory for 34 years. 1983 | David R. Levine W’83, Philadelphia, a healthcare entrepreneur who acquired a franchise of ComForCare Senior Services Care; Oct. 5. He previously worked for three decades as an option trader. His father is Stanley Levine W’50, his brother is Hank Levine ME’81 and one sister is Betsy R. Levine-Brown C’84. 1984 | Ann Helene Cohen C’84, New York, head of her own medical-nonprofits consultancy; Oct. 15. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Kappa Kappa sorority. Her father is Leonard Cohen W’48 and her brother is Eliot Matthew Cohen C’86. Dr. Barbara R. Drizin GrEd’84, King of Prussia, Pa., a retired principal with the West Chester School District; Sept. 7. Her daughters are Julie M. Drizin C’85 and Randi S. Drizin Nu’84 G’10. Thomas P. Fee Jr. WG’84, Laurel Springs, N.J., a former managing partner of an accounting firm; Sept. 4. Pauline P. Foster Gr’84, Bryn Mawr, Pa., a retired director of counselling for the Lower Merion School District; Aug. 28. Marlene Ann Rossi WEv’84 WEv’87, Collegeville, Pa., Aug. 30. She had worked for Wachovia Bank.

1990 | Connie S. Blumenthal C’90, Chapel Hill, N.C., a project coordinator at the UNC Sheps Center for Health Service Research; April 25. Gordon Ford Glover CGS’90, Red Bank, N.J., the head of his own wealth-consultancy firm; Sept. 27. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity. William R. Miller IV G’90, Philadelphia, a political consultant; April 30. A fixture in Philadelphia politics, he worked on several campaigns and helped elect W. Wilson Goode Sr. WG’69 Hon’84 as the city’s first black mayor. 1999 | Benjamin D. Slate C’99, Larchmont, N.Y., a hedge fund analyst and portfolio manager who had started his own fund, Ardoise Capital; Sept. 7. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the men’s squash team—when he was not trading stocks between classes. His father is Dr. Jerome L. Slate C’68, his mother is Susan Frankel Slate Nu’69, and his sister is Andrea R. Slate C’03.

2000 | Dr. John Andrews-Labenski GEd’00, State College, Pa., a retired electronics engineer and psychology instructor at Penn; May 2. He came to Penn in 1982. He also taught the course, Electronics for Scientists, to graduate students in the School of Arts & Sciences and the Perelman School of Medicine. 2003 | June M. Averyt SWP’03, Memphis, April 30. She founded two local agencies for the chronically homeless.