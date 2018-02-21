Bucks County

Join the Penn Club of Bucks County on April 7 for a visit to Dad’s Hat Rye Whiskey Distillery in Bristol, Pennsylvania. Tickets are limited and include a private tour, extended visit, and expanded tastings. The distillery is owned by Herman Mihalich ChE’80 WG’84. This is back by popular demand—last time, tickets sold out early! For more information and to purchase tickets, email pennbucksalumni@gmail.com.

Chicago

Join us on May 5 for “Magical MacBeth” at the Navy Pier, featuring Teller of Penn & Teller and a lecture by Penn English Professor Zachary Lesser. Email president@pennclubchicago.com for more information.

Colorado

The Penn Club of Colorado and Rocky Mountain HR People & Strategy are pleased to host Professor Lori Rosenkopf, vice dean and director of the Wharton Undergraduate Program, on May 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the University of Denver. Join us for breakfast and a reception followed by a discussion on The Leadership Journey—Wharton’s new undergraduate experiential learning framework. For more information, visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/pennclubcolorado .

Los Angeles

On Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Los Angeles-area alumni, families, and friends will perform hands-on community service work, such as painting, gardening, or decorating, at the Skid Row Housing Trust. The Skid Row Housing Trust provides permanent supportive housing so that people who have experienced homelessness, prolonged extreme poverty, poor health, mental illness, and/or addiction can lead safe, stable lives in wellness. Get more information and register to volunteer at www.pennclubla.com.

Metro New Jersey

This spring we have something of interest for everyone. Please join us on April 14 at 10 a.m. for a hands-on gardening workshop at the Reeves-Reed Arboretum. You will go home with seeds and the know-how to start your own vegetable garden. Also in April, we will hold our annual Members Only Selective Admissions event. In early May, join us for a family event at the Turtle Back Zoo. For more information, please contact Club President Caroline Huie WG’93 atcyu_huie@yahoo.com or visit www.pennclubmetronj.com.

PennNYC

On March 17, the PennNYC Community Service team will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Meals on Heels volunteer event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., during which we will be hand-delivering nutritious meals to homebound senior citizens. Afterwards, we encourage participants to mingle with fellow Quakers over brunch. For more information, contact jesse@penn.nyc. Then, on April 12: Do you have your own business? Are you looking for ways to connect with others so you can share ideas, solve business issues, and get insight into proven resources? Join us from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Our focus is to build a reliable network for sharing information and helping each other build our businesses. Penn alumni from any undergraduate or graduate program are welcome! Email sharon@controlchaos.org or visit www.penn.nyc.

St. Louis

Join the Penn Club of St. Louis on Wednesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. at Washington University in St. Louis as we host Dr. Heather Sharkey, associate professor of Near Eastern languages and civilizations at Penn, for a discussion on her new book, A History of Muslims, Christians, and Jews in the Middle East. This event is a partnership of the Penn Club of St. Louis, Washington University, and the St. Louis All-Ivy community. For more details and to RSVP, visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/stlouis .

Westchester and Rockland Counties

Connect with the Penn Club of Westchester and Rockland Counties for information on our upcoming events, including our spring dinner, family outing, Broadway theater evening, private film screenings, and much more. Visit www.pennclubwestrock.org, for details.