Central New Jersey

Join the Penn Club of Central New Jersey at Princeton for the Penn vs. Princeton men’s basketball game on Tuesday, February 6, 2018! Meet up with fellow alumni to cheer on the Quakers as they take on the Tigers. This event is cosponsored by the Penn Club of Central New Jersey and Penn Alumni Families. Visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/centralnj for more information and to purchase tickets.

Cleveland

Connect with Penn Club of Cleveland as we celebrate Ben Franklin’s Birthday on Saturday, January 6, 2018! The Penn women’s basketball team will take on archrival Princeton at 1 p.m. Join fellow Quakers to watch at the Winking Lizard in Bedford Heights. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/cleveland .

Hong Kong

The Penn Club of Hong Kong is pleased to offer two events in the coming weeks. On Thursday, November 16, we will be hosting an intimate Thanksgiving dinner (with limited seats), and on Friday, December 8, we hope you will join us for a joint-celebration of the winter holidays with Wharton Club HK at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. For more information on these events, and to subscribe to our monthly newsletter, please visit www.pennclubhk.com.

Metro New Jersey

In December, help us fight hunger and poverty in New Jersey by volunteering at Community FoodBank during our Penn Cares community service day. Visit www.pennclubmetronj.com to learn the latest information about these events and our club, and to register for events. To obtain more information, please contact club president Caroline Huie WG’93 at cyu_huie@yahoo.com.

PennNYC

On December 9, the PennNYC Community Service team will be hosting a Holiday Meals on Heels volunteer event, during which we will be hand-delivering nutritious meals to homebound senior citizens. Afterwards, we encourage participants to join us for brunch in the neighborhood. Please RSVP to Jesse Tendler EAS’03 W’03 at jesse@penn.nyc. The Family Activities Committee of PennNYC hosts the Third Annual Family Activities Holiday Brunch on Sunday, December 10, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Niles Restaurant, 371 7th Avenue, New York City. All are welcome to attend: families, singles, couples without kids. For more information, please contact Terry Moreland G’87 at terry@penn.nyc. Next, on December 14: Do you have your own business? Looking for ways to connect with others to share ideas, solve business issues, and get insight into proven resources? Our focus is to build a reliable network for sharing information and helping each other build our businesses. All Penn alumni are welcome. $15 per person, 20 people maximum. To register, please email Sharon Danzger W’87 at sharon@controlchaos.org. On Friday, January 19, 2018, come join PennNYC as we celebrate the founding father of our University with drinks, food, costumes, and prizes at our annual Ben Franklin Bash. For more information, please visit www.penn.nyc.

Portland

Join the Penn Club of Portland for our slate of fall/winter events. On Wednesday, November 15, Helen Jung C’92, former editor of the DP and current member of the Oregonian editorial board, will speak at our University Club luncheon on “Newspapers in the Digital Age.” On Wednesday, December 13, we will be holding a Holiday Cocktail Potluck at the home of one of our board members. On January 17, we will be celebrating Benjamin Franklin’s birthday with our annual Ben’s Bash Happy Hour. For more details, please visit www.pennclubofportland.org.

Rochester

Join the Penn Club of Rochester for our annual Penn and Cornell Luncheon on Monday, November 20, 11:30 a.m.—2 p.m. at the Inn on Broadway in Rochester, New York. The luncheon will feature Dr. Robert Kurzban, professor and director of undergraduate studies in the psychology department at Penn. For more information, please visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/rochester .

Sarasota and Manatee Counties

Area alumni are invited to enjoy an evening at the Sarasota Opera on November 21 for a performance of La Traviata. Join us for a festive holiday luncheon on December 7 with author and historian Charlotte Perret. On January 13, Anne-Marie Russell, founding executive director of the new Sarasota Art Museum, will speak at our annual Ben’s Birthday Bash luncheon. For event details and to register, please send an email to pennclubsarasota@gmail.com.

St. Louis

Celebrate Ben Franklin’s birthday with the Penn Club of St. Louis at our annual Ben’s Birthday Bash on Thursday, January 18, at the Ritz-Carlton in St. Louis. For more information and to register, please visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/stlouis .

Westchester and Rockland Counties

Join the Penn Club of WestRock and fellow alumni for a Holiday Hangout on Tuesday, December 5. Please check www.pennclubwestrock.org for details as the date approaches. Sign up, join, or opt-in for notifications from our active Penn Community. Follow us on Facebook @pennclubwestrock or email us at communications@pennclubwestrock.org.