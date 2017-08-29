Delaware

The Penn Alumni Club of Delaware invites you to join us for a special event on October 17, featuring a talk by Dr. Michelle Johnson Eng’89, assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation. Visit our website at www.alumni.upenn.edu/pennclubdelaware for more information.

Lehigh Valley

The Penn Club of Lehigh Valley is pleased to partner with the Penn Families program to invite you and your family to the Penn–Lehigh football game on September 23. Cheer the Red and Blue on to victory with fellow Lehigh-area Quakers! For more information, please visit our website at www.alumni.upenn.edu/lehighvalley .

New York

On September 23, supporters from across the nation come together for the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer. This year, PennNYC is forming a team to support the cause! Penn alumni, family, and friends are all welcome to sign up and show Penn’s commitment to supporting the work of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. On September 26, help us roll out the welcome mat for the newest alumni and join us for the PennNYC First September Event! Mingle with fellow alumni and meet the board. Have a great time welcoming the new alumni and reconnecting with the old! Next, on October 12: Do you have your own business? Are you looking for ways to connect with others to share ideas, solve business issues, and get insight into proven resources? Then attend PennNYC Small Biz Give and Take, where the focus is on building a reliable network for sharing information and helping each other build our businesses. The cost is $15 per person and all Penn alumni are welcome. For more information on all of these events, please visit www.penn.nyc.

Philadelphia

The Penn Alumni Club of Philadelphia invites you to join our community and learn more about our club by attending our First September Board Open House on September 17. Meet the board as well as Penn Alumni staff and make new friends at this Penn-spirited event. RSVP on our website at www.pennclubphilly.com.

Rochester

The Penn Club of Rochester is pleased to invite you to our annual Penn-Cornell Luncheon on Monday, November 20, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Inn on Broadway, Rochester, New York. This year’s luncheon will feature a Penn faculty member and guarantees to be a fantastic event. For more details, please visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/rochester .

San Antonio

Penn San Antonio’s monthly luncheon series continues in October with a long-awaited return on Friday the 13th to Chris Madrid’s on Blanco, one of San Antonio’s classic burger joints. In the fall, we will also host a club event during a Spurs game. Please join us! In November, we’ll be meeting at Dough Pizzeria, Blanco at 410. And December’s feast will take place at Milano Grill on Stone Oak on Saturday, December 16. Check our Facebook page for details and updates. For more information, email Abigail Cram C’97 GAr’07 at abigail.hopkins@gmail.com. Abigail is always glad to hear your suggestions for future luncheons as well as receive your RSVPs when the date approaches. Buen provecho!

Seattle

Socialize with Penn Alumni at our annual casual Drink & Learn event on October 19, promoting and training local Penn alumni interviewers for our upcoming 2017–2018 admissions cycle. Light appetizers will be served! For more information: www.pennclubofseattle.com.

St. Louis

Join the Penn Club of St. Louis to watch a Princeton vs. Penn football game on Saturday, November 4! Gather with fellow alumni to cheer on the Quakers as they take on the Tigers. For more details, please visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/stlouis .

Westchester and Rockland Counties

Join fellow alumni for our First September Pub Night at Sedona Taphouse in Mamaroneck on Wednesday, September 27. Come kick off the 2017/18 year of events while choosing from among 500 craft beers. The event is free for current members, with a cash bar. Sign up, join, or opt-in for notifications from our active Penn community at our website, pennclubwestrock.org, or follow us on Facebook @pennclubwestrock, or email us at communications@pennclubwestrock.org .