Los Angeles. Join us for an all-day event on April 22 as we help build with Habitat for Humanity, in the greater LA area. Our alumni-networking breakfast will be held on May 4, 7:30—8:45am, at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach. More information on both events can be found at www.pennclubla.com.

Metro New Jersey. On March 26 at 1:30pm, we shall hold a CPR training and licensing program in Harrington Park. On April 29, our Penn Cares Community Service Day, we shall help build a home for a local family. Visit www.pennclubmetronj.com for details and to register; for more information, contact club President Debbie Zajkowski W’86 at dkzajkowski@yahoo.com.

Memphis. On April 20, Dr. Thomas Childers, the Sheldon and Lucy Hackney Professor of History, will talk about the readjustment problems faced by veterans returning from WWII. Please check our website for further details, www.alumni.upenn.edu/Memphis .

New York. Our Volunteer Orientation Night on March 21 is a great opportunity to hear from PennNYC’s committees; there are many communities to join. Join us at Niall’s on 52nd, 6—8pm; for details, email Jason Shapiro WG’09 at president@penn.nyc. On April 8, our Community Service team is hosting a spring ‘Meals on Heels’ volunteer event, hand-delivering nutritious meals to homebound senior citizens. We meet at 10am at the Carter Burden Center at 351 East 74th Street; the volunteering part over by noon, do remain for brunch with us. RSVP today! If you have any questions, email Jesse Tendler EAS’03 W’03 at jesse@penn.nyc.

Seattle. Join us on March 23 for our fourth year volunteering and dining (a delicious four-course meal) at FareStart, the culinary job-training and placement program for homeless and disadvantaged people. For more information, email Lauren Olsen Nu’12 at lolsen@alumni.upenn.edu.

Southwest Florida. Join us on March 25 for the Red Sox-Phillies pre-season game at Jet Blue Park in Ft. Myers. Our barbeque picnic will begin at 11:30am, followed by the game at 1:05pm. Look for the Penn tables near Gate C. To reserve tickets, email Bob Klausner C’84 M’88 GNu’93 at rklausner@aol.com with the subject line Phillies or call him at (239) 593-6061.

Southwest Ohio. Join us for happy hour in downtown Cincinnati at 6:30pm on Tues., April 25, at Corkopolis (640 Main Street). For more information and to RSVP, visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/swohio .