Central New York. Join us for a pre-game cocktail party as Penn men’s basketball invades Cornell on Feb. 24. For more information, visit our website, www.alumni.upenn.edu/centralny.

Fairfield County. Join us for a private tour at the Brant Foundation’s Art Study Center in Greenwich on Jan. 25, from 11am—12 noon. For more information, contact Michelle Litt W’87 at ed1265@gmail.com.

Metro New Jersey. Join us as we celebrate Ben Franklin’s birthday on Jan. 18 at 7:30pm; check our website for further details. We will hold a wine-tasting and gourmet dinner at Boccone in South Orange on Jan. 26 at 7pm. Enjoy a fun night out playing tennis, eating, and socializing on Feb. 11 at the Mountain Lakes Racquet Club. On Feb. 25, we will meet up for pre-game drinks with fellow alumni from other clubs, prior to watching the Penn v. Columbia men’s basketball game. Sometime February, we will hold a beauty and skin-care event in Mountainside. Visit www.pennclubmetronj.com to learn the latest on our club, to register for events, or contact club president Debbie Zajkowski W’86 at dkzajkowski@yahoo.com.

Northern California. Join fellow alumni for Ben’s Birthday Bash, the San Francisco Ballet, Mask and Wig, walking tours, and much more this year! For more information, check outwww.ncpennclub.com or email Mohammed Shaik Hussain GEng’08 at president@ncpennclub.com.

PennNYC. Quakers, let us kick off the new year by celebrating all that is Penn. Help us celebrate our founder’s birthday on Jan. 20, 7—10pm; mingle and catch up with fellow alumni. We will have costumes, music, Penn swag, food, and drinks (plenty of beer and wine throughout the night). For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/benjamin-franklin-bash-tickets-28690852111 or email Jason Shapiro WG’09 at president@penn.nyc. Area alums are invited to join PennPAC (Pro bono Alumni Consulting) as a Sprint volunteer consultant helping a nonprofit address a strategic concern. Commitment is 3-5 hours per week over the course of two months. Learn more and apply by Jan. 19 at www.pennpac.org/volunteers.

Philadelphia. Join us for Ben’s Birthday Bash and Penn men’s basketball night at the Palestra on Jan. 21. Enjoy an early dinner (5—6pm) of Jimmy John’s and birthday cake, and bring your Penn history & trivia chops for Penn-themed Quizzo. Then, 7—9pm, we will cheer on the Quakers as they take on the St. Joe’s men’s basketball team. This is a SOLD OUT game every year—the Palestra will be packed and full of energy. For more information, visitwww.pennclubphilly.com or email info.pennclubphilly@gmail.com.

Portland. Our annual Ben’s Birthday Bash will take place on his actual birthday, Jan. 17. Michael McGarry C’86 continues to organize All-Ivy Networking Events, typically on the fourth Thursday of each month. The first one will be on the morning of Jan. 26. For more information on these events and other programming, please visit www.pennclubofportland.com or join our email list to receive our newsletter (contact John Vosmek C’61 at jva@vosmek.com).

Sarasota & Manatee Counties. Join us on Jan. 26 for a special All-Ivy Happy Hour and backstage tour at the Sarasota Opera House. At our Feb. 9 luncheon at the Muse Restaurant at the Ringling Museum, the program includes a curator talk and optional docent tour of the new exhibit. For more information and to register, please email Sharon Avison G’00 G’04 at pennclubsarasota@gmail.com.

Southwest Ohio. Join us to celebrate the birthday of our founder, Benjamin Franklin, on Wed., Jan. 18 at 6:30pm at Bar Louie (Austin Landing, 10267 Penny Lane, Miamisburg). For more information, please visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/swohio.

Westchester & Rockland Counties. Join fellow alumni for Ben’s Birthday Bash at Nahmias et Fils Micro Distillery in Yonkers on Thurs., Jan. 26 at 7pm. Come kick off the year and enjoy a wonderful evening touring the distillery and tasting some of their distilled spirits, appetizers, and cocktails; a light dinner and birthday cake will be served. The event is $25 with early signup, or $35 after Jan. 20. Sign up, join the club, or opt-in for notifications from our active Penn community atwww.pennclubwestrock.org, or email us at communications@pennclubwestrock.org. Connect with us on Facebook @pennclubwestrock and LinkedIn (Penn Club of Westchester Rockland).