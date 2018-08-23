Arts Calendar

logo



23 Aug 2018
by Penn Gazette
William Kentridge, Universal Archive (Six Birds) 2012, linocut printed on page from the Shorter Oxford English Dictionary. Courtesy Arthur Ross Gallery and David Krut Projects, Johannesburg/New York.

William Kentridge, Universal Archive (Six Birds) 2012, linocut printed on page from the Shorter Oxford English Dictionary. Courtesy Arthur Ross Gallery and David Krut Projects, Johannesburg/New York.

Annenberg Center

Circa Sep. 28–29

Vijay Iyer Sep. 29

Max Richter Oct. 7

Private Peaceful Oct. 11–13

Spectrum Dance Theater Oct. 12–13

Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia Oct. 17

Soul Songs: Inspiring Women of Klezmer Oct. 28

 

Architectural Archives

Critical Abstractions: Modern Architecture in Japan, 1868–2018
Through Sep. 24

Arthur Ross Gallery

William Kentridge: Universal Archive
Through Nov. 11

 

ICA

Ree Morton: The Plant That Heals May Also Poison

Cauleen Smith: Give It or Leave It

Both through Dec. 23

 

Kelly Writers House

Careers in Journalism & New Media
Jill Castellano C’16, Jess Goodman C’12, Ashley Parker C’05 & Stephen Fried C’79, Sep. 13

Dead Parents Society Meets Modern Loss
Conversation with Rebecca Soffer, Sep. 24

Jennifer Egan Oct. 1

Playing Changes: Jazz for the New Century
Nate Chinen C’98, Oct. 11

Rae Armantrout Oct. 17

 

Penn Museum

Middle East Galleries Now Open!

And the Story Goes … Innovations in Storytelling
Through Mar. 17, 2019

Culture in the Crossfire: Stories from Syria and Iraq
Through Nov. 25

 

Penn Libraries

OK, I’ll Do It Myself: Narratives of Intrepid Women in the American Wilderness
Through Nov. 4

Women’s Voices from the American Frontiers
(Conference)Sep. 6–7

Defying Convention: Audacious Women in the Kislak Center Collections
Oct. 16

Sound, Gender & the Color Line
(Symposium honoring Marian Anderson) Oct. 26

 

Wolf Humanities Center

Acts, Facts, and Artifacts: The Stuff of Black Culture
Kevin Young and Herman Beavers Sep. 26

Design and the Stuff of Everyday Life
Ilse Crawford, Oct. 10

Random Acts of Legacy (film) Oct. 14

Segregation: The Stuff Social Media is Made of
Wendy Hui Kyong Chun, Oct. 17

 

World Café Live

Mason Jennings Sep. 13

Popa Chubby Sep. 15

The Jayhawks Sep. 21

Shemekia Copeland Sep. 3

Jesse Colin Young Oct. 5

The Weight Band Oct. 12

JJ Grey Oct. 14

The English Beat Oct. 16

