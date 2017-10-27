Arts Calendar

David Rawlings Dec. 7
Irish Christmas in America Dec. 9
Christmas Time is Here
Canadian Brass, Dec. 10
Great Russian Nutcracker
Moscow Ballet, Dec. 18-19
A View of One’s Own
Through Dec. 10
Local Landscapes
by Lisa Learner
Nov. 27-Dec. 20
Nathalie Du Pasquier: BIG OBJECTS NOT ALWAYS SILENT
Through Dec. 23
Speech/Acts Through Dec. 23
Holiday Garden Railway
Nov. 24-Dec. 31
Moundbuilders: Ancient Architects of North America
Through July 15, 2018
Cultures in the Crossfire: Stories from Syria & Iraq
Through November 2018
Bearing Witness: Four Days in West Kingston
Nov. 18-July 15, 2018
The Worlds Between: An Exploration of Magic, Folklore, and the Occult
Through Dec. 15
Intertwined Worlds
Through Dec. 22
The Poet and the Dentist: Stéphane Mallarmé and Thomas Evans (Leon Levy Dental Medicine Library) Through Nov. 24
Music in the Pavilion
Meg Bragle, Nov. 17
More Than Private
Works by Carrie Schneider
Through Nov. 30
(Formerly Penn Humanities Forum)
Democracy After Populism
Jan-Werner Mueller, Nov. 8
Forever, Chinatown (film) Nov. 12
Why We Are (Still) Posthuman
N. Katherine Hayles, Nov. 15
Susan Werner Nov. 17
Dee Dee Sharp Nov. 18
Loudon Wainwright III Nov. 29