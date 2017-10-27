Arts Calendar

Annenberg Center

David Rawlings Dec. 7

Irish Christmas in America Dec. 9

Christmas Time is Here

Canadian Brass, Dec. 10

Great Russian Nutcracker

Moscow Ballet, Dec. 18-19

Arthur Ross Gallery

A View of One’s Own

Through Dec. 10

Burrison Gallery

Local Landscapes

by Lisa Learner

Nov. 27-Dec. 20

ICA

Nathalie Du Pasquier: BIG OBJECTS NOT ALWAYS SILENT

Through Dec. 23

Speech/Acts Through Dec. 23

Morris Arboretum

Holiday Garden Railway

Nov. 24-Dec. 31

Penn Museum

Moundbuilders: Ancient Architects of North America

Through July 15, 2018

Cultures in the Crossfire: Stories from Syria & Iraq

Through November 2018

Bearing Witness: Four Days in West Kingston

Nov. 18-July 15, 2018

Penn Libraries

The Worlds Between: An Exploration of Magic, Folklore, and the Occult

Through Dec. 15

Intertwined Worlds

Through Dec. 22

The Poet and the Dentist: Stéphane Mallarmé and Thomas Evans (Leon Levy Dental Medicine Library) Through Nov. 24

Music in the Pavilion

Meg Bragle, Nov. 17

Slought

More Than Private

Works by Carrie Schneider

Through Nov. 30

Wolf Humanities Center

(Formerly Penn Humanities Forum)

Democracy After Populism

Jan-Werner Mueller, Nov. 8

Forever, Chinatown (film) Nov. 12

Why We Are (Still) Posthuman

N. Katherine Hayles, Nov. 15

World Café Live

Susan Werner Nov. 17

Dee Dee Sharp Nov. 18

Loudon Wainwright III Nov. 29