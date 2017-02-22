logo



Arts Calendar

22 Feb 2017
by Penn Gazette

March|April 2017

Annenberg Center
3680 Walnut St.
(215) 898-3900

Visions from Cape Breton and Beyond: A Celtic Family Celebration Mar. 11

Noam Pikelny Mar. 25

Lurrie Bell & The Campbell Brothers Mar. 31

TEDxPenn: Rise and Run Apr. 1

SFJAZZ Collective Apr. 2

Shadowland Apr. 6-9

Architectural Archives
Kroiz Gallery
210 S. 34th St.

Back Matter: The Making of Robert Venturi’s Complexity and Contradiction
Through Mar. 3

Arthur Ross Gallery
Fisher Fine Arts Library
220 S. 34th St.
Tues.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Landscape/Soundscape
Jan. 14-Mar. 26

Willie Cole: On-Site
Apr. 8-Jul. 2

Burrison Gallery

University Club at Penn
3611 Walnut St., 2nd floor

Children

Photographs by Jerry Porter

Mar. 10-Apr. 12

ICA
118 South 36th St.
(215) 898-7108
Wed.-Fri.: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Freedom Principle: Experiments in Art and Music, 1965 to Now
Through Mar. 19

Endless Shout
Through Mar. 19

Kelly Writers House
3805 Locust Walk
(215) 573-9749

Alec Sokolow Mar. 14

Andrew Rosenthal (lunch) Mar. 15

Nathaniel Mackey Mar. 20-21

Virginia Heffernan & Peter Decherney (lunch) Apr. 3

Finding an Agent (lunch panel discussion) Apr. 4

Wesley Morris, Stephen Metcalf, & Al Filreis Apr. 4

Lydia Davis Apr. 24-25

Penn Humanities Forum
3260 South St., Penn Museum, 2nd floor
(215) 898-8280

Art, Disaster, Utopia
Rebecca Solnit
Apr. 13

Can Scientists Be Activists?
James Hansen
Apr. 14

Penn Bookstore
3601 Walnut St.
(215) 898-7595

“Olive Witch”
Abeer Hoque W’95 G’99
Mar. 29

“Not a Scientist: How Politicians Mistake, Misrepresent, and Utterly Mangle Science”
Dave Levitan
Apr. 20

Penn Museum
3260 South St.
(215) 898-4000
Tues.-Sun.: 10 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
First Wednesdays open until 8:00 p.m.

Cultures in the Crossfire: Stories from Syria and Iraq
Opens Apr. 8

Objects Speak: Media Through Time
Opens Mar. 17

Magic in the Ancient World
Through Apr. 30

Native American Voices: The People—Here and Now
Through 2019

Slought
4017 Walnut St.

Island Galaxies and the Postcolony
Mar. 1

Second Life
Through Mar. 23

Van Pelt-Dietrich Library Center
3420 Walnut St.
Mon.-Fri.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sat: 12 p.m.-4 p.m. (by prior arrangement)

Arbitrary Pleasures – Plaisirs Arbitraires
Through Mar. 10

Expanding Earth: Travel, Encounter, and Exchange
Through May 19

Utopian Explorations and Science Fiction
Through Apr. 28

“Let Every Heart Be Filled with Joy”
Philadelphia’s Savoy Company
Through Spring

World Café Live
3025 Walnut St.
(215) 898-6677

Vanessa Carlton Mar. 11

Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mar. 15

Solas Mar. 19

Jonatha Brook Mar. 26

Hooray for the Riff Raff Apr. 21

The Feelies Apr. 29

Tom Rush Apr. 30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

