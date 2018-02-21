Alumni Notes

Mar|Apr 2018

1959 Walt “Wally” Hazleton ME’59 WG’64 writes, “I am now 80 years old and just published a book about my father’s experience in World War I, using the letters he wrote to his parents. The book is titled Dear Folks. My father was involved in the trench warfare but also fell in love with an English lass while recovering from trench fever in England.” Lloyd Zane Remick W’59 , an entertainment lawyer and CEO of Zane Management, has released his first novel, a legal mystery titled Two Times Platinum.

1960 Susan W. Grant Lewin CW’60 recently donated 150 brooches, necklaces, bracelets, and rings from her contemporary art jewelry collection to the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum in New York. The museum is holding an exhibition titled “Jewelry of Ideas: Gifts from the Susan Grant Lewin Collection” now through May 28. Stephen J. Pollack W’60 , the chief financial officer of Nano Biomed and managing director of Pollack Asset Management, has been named a Lifetime Achiever by Marquis Who’s Who in recognition for outstanding contributions to his profession. Robert Steiner C’60 , professor of clinical radiology at Columbia University School of Medicine, received the 2017 Gold Medal for Lifetime Professional Achievement from the North American Society of Cardiovascular Imaging at its annual meeting in San Antonio in October. 1963 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Idaherma Williams GFA’63 writes, “Another one of my woodblock prints, ‘Bouquet,’ was accepted into the 121st Annual Open Show of the Catharine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club, shown in January at the National Arts Club in New York City.” Idaherma also took home first prize and the Domenic Di Stefano Memorial Award in the Philadelphia Sketch Club Works on Paper Juried Exhibition for “Candelabra,” another woodblock print. 1964 Rev. Paul G. Humber C’64 GEd’65 is editor of CR Ministries’ latest publication, Creation Compendium. Paul writes, “This 376-page book points to the Creator, and every page is in high-resolution color—good for children and adults both. Children like the approximately 600 images, and adults who read to them can themselves be encouraged by Gospel truths. One goal is to move confused people away from evolutionary speculations to true science and to the Creator himself.” Paul welcomes alumni correspondence at paulhumber@verizon.net. Anne Sceia Klein W’64 ASC’65 received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Philadelphia chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) on November 14. The award recognized her more than 50 years in the public relations profession. Anne also was recognized as a 50-year member of PRSA. Anne is the founder of Anne Klein Communications Group. 1965 David S. Traub GAr’65 has been an architect in private practice since 1974 and is also cofounder of the Philadelphia preservation organization Save Our Sites. He recently authored a new book, Discovering Philadelphia: Places Little Known . From the publisher, Camino Books: “With a playful and neighborly tone, Traub turns a keen architect’s eye to the doorways, small parks, alleys, and other treasures hidden in plain sight.” 1967 Gordon Bare C’67 G’68 writes, “I have published a memoir of my time as an intelligence and economic development advisor, a history of Vietnam’s Sadec Province, and some tales from others who served there, both military and civilian. The title is Sadec Province: War and Reconstruction in the Mekong Delta. Although an Army lieutenant, I spent most of my tour in a State or AID billet because, then as now, those organizations lacked the personnel and sometimes the willingness to support our wars. It includes a few thoughts on the theory and practice of counterinsurgency and how America has a bad habit of engaging, escalating, and then abandoning our friends given the vagaries of our politics. The book may be obtained for a donation of $40 or more to Team River Runner (TRR), a veterans’ service organization that promotes health and healing through river recreation. I have been working with TRR for years. I have worked with Marine triple amputees and guided blind Army men and women in kayaks on the Potomac River. We now have over 50 chapters around the country. See our website, teamriverrunner.org, for some inspiring stories. A link on the home page, ‘Check out the Team River Runner gift guide,’ will take you directly to a secure donation page for the book.” 1969 Frank H. Ricker D’69 GD’72 has been appointed assistant clinical professor of periodontics at the James B. Edwards School of Dental Medicine of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

1970 Judith Kalicka Ingis CW’70 was awarded the Pynchon Medal by the Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts on October 19 for distinguished service to the community. Her husband, Ted Ingis C’67,writes, “Judy has spent her life in many types of volunteerism, but her crowning achievement was the founding of Rachel’s Table 25 years ago, an organization which collects food that would be discarded from many commercial stores and organizations and redistributes it to over 50 area shelters. Judy was president of Rachel’s Table for 13 years and continues to serve on the board and to actively volunteer. Her brother, David Kalicka W’73, her daughters, Becky Ingis Epstein C’98 and Liz Ingis Ramaswamy, and her four grandsons—Zachary, Aaron, Danny, and Alex—and I are especially proud of her.” 1971 Robert A. Gibbons G’71 , a business broker with Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida, writes, “I retired from Verizon in 1997 and as president of Tructor Vehicles in 2007, and now live in Stuart, Florida, with my high school sweetheart wife, Brenda Phillipps Gibbons, where we enjoy golf, boating, and beaches. Brenda’s daughter, Susan Blanchard Ryan, an actress in over 20 films, including the lead in Open Water, visits from New York City when she can.” Dr. Jason Mann C’71 writes, “After practicing hematology and oncology for 35 years, I trained as a hospital chaplain in Portland, Oregon, and entered a spiritual direction training program. I was ordained as a spiritual director in 2017, and on January 7, 2018, I was given rabbinic ordination by the Aleph Alliance for Jewish Renewal. I have been working as a spiritual care provider and have been involved in teaching hospital chaplains and physicians about the impact of spirituality on medical care. I live in Pasadena, California, with my wife, Belle Sheppard Mann CW’71.” 1972 Fr. Alexander F. C. Webster C’72 was appointed professor of moral theology and dean of Holy Trinity Seminary, an institution of higher learning under the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia, in Jordanville, New York. He is also a retired US Army chaplain with the rank of colonel and the author of four books in ethics and more than 100 scholarly articles and op-ed articles. 1973 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Hon. George Pagano W’73 was recently retained for a third ten-year term on the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas. He is currently serving as president of the Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges. David D. Schein C’73 writes, “I’m happy to report that my book, The Decline of America: 100 Years of Leadership Failures, is now available on Amazon. Five years in the making, this book analyzes the decline of America and proposes common sense solutions to reverse the decline. I hope to see other alumni as I tour this spring and summer to promote the book.” Robert M. Steeg C’73 ASC’75 , managing partner of Steeg Law Firm in New Orleans, has been included in The Best Lawyers in America 2018 for banking and finance law, commercial finance law, commercial transactions/UCC law, and real estate law. He has received this honor for 20 years. Robert has also been selected as a 2017 Money Maker by New Orleans CityBusiness and included inSuper Lawyers 2018 for real estate and New Orleans Magazine’s Top Lawyers 2017 for real estate law. 1974 Hon. Dennis J. Curran C’74 G’74 , associate justice of the Massachusetts Superior Court, authored a law review article, “Attorney-Directed Voir Dire Comes to Massachusetts: The Republic Is Safe,” which appeared in Suffolk University’s Law School Journal of Trial & Appellate Advocacy. Dennis writes, “The article detailed the history of recent efforts to have Massachusetts join 47 other states in adopting attorney-conducted voir dire in selecting juries.” Kevin C. Curran C’74 writes, “I was recently inducted into St. Louis University School of Law’s Order of the Fleur de Lis Hall of Fame, the highest honor from the school.” Kevin was chosen for living the mission of St. Louis University, a Catholic Jesuit university, in his everyday life and career. John Quelch WG’74 is vice provost of the University of Miami, dean of Miami Business School, and a director of Aramark. 1976 Donald L. DeMuth WG’76 was quoted and pictured in a front-page Wall Street Journal article, titled “Mutual Fund Ratings Are Not What They Seem,” on October 26, 2017. Donald is president of the Mighty Oak Strong America Investment Company, a fee-only registered investment advisory firm, and managing partner of DeMuth & Kaufman Professional Management Consultants in central Pennsylvania. 1977 Steven Korner G’77 writes, “I have been a practicing psychologist, university professor, author, and administrator for the past 40 years. Recently, I received the 2018 Educator of the Year award from both the Learning Disability Association of New Jersey and the Learning Disability Association of America.” Joanne Burke Mulcahy C’77 Gr’88 writes, “I’m pleased to announce the publication of Writing Abroad: A Guide for Travelers (with coauthor Peter Chilson; University of Chicago Press, 2017). The book combines writing exercises with fieldwork practices to aid students, Peace Corps volunteers, and general travelers who want to record and deepen cross-cultural experiences.” Claudia Parvanta C’77 G’80 Gr’86 writes, “As my cohort moves closer to the beginning of the Notes, and features a bit more than I’d like in the Deaths, I feel I should send something in. Since we graduated, I’ve always felt our group thought it was ‘un-cool’ to brag too much in the alumni news. Kind of like not going to the prom, and other iconoclastic stuff we did, like having an Ivy Stone that looks like the 7-Up logo. (I haven’t done the study, but ‘77 is often conspicuously absent from the Alumni Notes.) Personally, I’m a double or triple alum (depending on how you count it) with my own BA and PhD in anthropology, and my daughter Sarah Parvanta Gr’13’s PhD in health communication. I felt a little torn in my loyalties while I was teaching up the road at University of the Sciences from 2005–2017, but now I’m in Tampa, Florida, a professor in the College of Public Health at the University of South Florida and director of the Florida Prevention Research Center. Our mission is to engage the community in developing chronic disease prevention interventions using social marketing as our primary tool. Not anthropology, you might say? Understanding the cultural milieu and societal forces that create behavioral norms—both healthy and unhealthy—is key. Thanks to Penn!” Dr. Gary James Stilwell W’77 WG’84 is currently a fellow in MIT’s Advanced Study Program.

1980 Barry Kaplan W’80 has coauthored a new book, titled The Power of Vulnerability: The Secret to Unleashing the Power of Leaders, Teams, and Organizations, with Jeff Manchester. Raaj Sah Gr’80 , a professor of economics and public policy at the University of Chicago, has been awarded the Order of the Rising Sun Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon from the government of Japan in honor of his contributions to the analysis of Japan’s economic and financial policies. 1981 Charles Bryan Baron C’81 , an attorney, writes, “I’m pleased to report that I’ve been named partner of the New York City law firm of McLaughlin & Stern LLP.” 1982 Mark Banash C’82 writes, “Just wanted everyone to know that I’ve moved beyond commercializing nanotechnology as CSO of Nanocomp Technologies of Merrimack, New Hampshire, and taken up the position of director of engineering with AvCarb Material Solutions, a manufacturer of advanced graphitic materials, in Lowell, Massachusetts. However, I am also acting COO for DarkPulse Technologies, a start-up involved with making fiber optic-based thermal and mechanical sensors, because if Penn taught me anything, it’s how to multitask.” 1983 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Charles D. Johnson C’83 , has been appointed clerk/executive officer of the California Court of Appeal for the First District. Charles lives in San Francisco with his wife, Melissa Josue, and their three children. 1984 Jeffrey C. Adler W’84 , managing director of Vault Consulting, served as “Professor for a Day” for three Wharton classes for Professor Jehoshua Eliashberg Hon’85 on October 2, 2017. Jeffrey had been a student himself in several of Professor Eliashberg’s classes in the ’80s. Now his son, Jacob Adler W’18, is studying with Professor Eliashberg, as well. Dr. Debra Henry C’84 , a physician and psychiatrist in private practice in Alexandria, Virginia, is now a professional registered parliamentarian, a credential bestowed by the National Association of Parliamentarians. She writes, “In order to reach this goal, I passed a series of multiple-choice exams on Robert’s Rules of Order, Newly Revised, 11th edition. In addition, I completed a two-day praxis exam, in which I served as a parliamentarian, lectured on a topic of parliamentary procedure, interpreted governing documents, was a discussant on professional ethics, and demonstrated parliamentary opinion writing skills.” 1986 Marcos Christodoulou G’86 WG’86 writes, “I am capping a career in the corporate world with a pivot to the arts. I’ve been painting and exhibiting for several years and recently earned a master’s of fine arts degree at the University of California in Santa Barbara. My work (which can be seen at www.marcos-art.com) tries to make sense of an uneasy world through what I hope is expressively compelling, often provocative imagery. My conceptual and pictorial sources are classical mythology, Hollywood cinema, art history, and images snatched from social media. This new occupation is a shift but also very much a return. Before my graduate work at Penn and a life in business in California, I had studied and practiced architecture in the New York area.” 1987 William M. Klimon C’87 , a corporate attorney with Caplin & Drysdale, has been elected to membership in the American Antiquarian Society, the oldest historical society in the United States with a national focus. 1988 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 James Hutchinson C’88 received the Dick Floor Collaboration Award from Goodwin, the law firm where he is a partner in the Private Equity Group. This award is given to an employee who is dedicated to fostering collegiality and community at the firm.

1990 Ronald K. Bednar GCP’90 received the 2017 Planning Leadership Award for Distinguished Service from the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Planning Association. Only 11 awards have been given out in the past 24 years. Ronald, who works for the Philadelphia City Planning Commission, writes, “In 2011, I was selected to organize parallel sessions on emerging methods directed at building sustainable urban networks at the International Society of City and Regional Planners’ 47th World Congress in Wuhan, China. And in 2016, I was designated as a representative at the United Nations’ Habitat III Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development in Quito, Ecuador.” 1991 Dr. Howard P. Fraiman D’91 GD’93 GD’94 , a partner at Amsterdam Dental Group, has been named director of the postdoctoral periodontal prosthesis program at Penn Dental. 1992 Andrew Newberg M’92 , director of research at the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, writes, “I have an upcoming book with Columbia University Press, entitled Neurotheology: How Science Can Enlighten Us About Spirituality.” Judith Pascoe Gr’92 , a professor of English at Florida State University, has authored On the Bullet Train with Emily Brontë, which investigates Japan’s obsession with Wuthering Heights. At the same time, the book chronicles Judith’s own experience as an adult student of Japanese. Judith is a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship in nonfiction, which supported work on this book. Jeffrey Weinstock C’92 writes, “I am writing to share some good news. I am pleased to announce my 20th book publication, The Cambridge Companion to the American Gothic.” Jeffrey welcomes alumni correspondence at jeffrey.weinstock@cmich.edu . 1993 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Marc Carrel L’93 has been named president and CEO of BREATHE California of Los Angeles County, an independent lung health organization working to address air quality and health needs. Lisa Nass Grabelle C’93 L’96 , Chrissy Bass Hofbeck C’93, and Kiera Reilly C’93 write, “We can’t wait to meet the entire Class of 1993 at the Button for our 25th Reunion, May 11–14, 2018. Everyone is invited to what will be the biggest event in the last 25 years (the previous big event being our graduation from Penn)! We have a fantastic weekend planned of educational panels, pre-parties, the alumni picnic, and our mega-bash—our 25th Reunion party. The weekend will be capped off on Monday, May 14, during Commencement as we walk in the alumni procession as the 25th Reunion Class. Register now to attend—and make sure your friends are coming too! It will be a blast! Join our Facebook and LinkedIn groups, follow us on Twitter @Penn1993 and Instagram @Penn_1993. Email upenn1993@gmail.com. Book your flights and hotels today. Don’t miss out on the event of the quarter century! And ‘Meet Us at the Button 2.5’ in May!” 1994 Dr. Jonathan Prenner C’94 GM’02 was appointed chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Jonathan is a practicing vitreoretinal surgeon and researcher, and he is also a partner at NJRetina. He and his family reside in Princeton, New Jersey. Edward L. Schnitzer C’94 writes, “I have joined CKR Law LLP as a partner and US chair of the firm’s Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring Group in New York City.” 1995 Dean J. DiPilato C’95 has joined Mackenzie Hughes LLP as a partner, concentrating his legal practice in general commercial litigation, healthcare litigation, financial litigation, and intellectual property matters. In April, he will be a featured speaker at the American Bar Association’s Section of Dispute Resolution’s Spring Conference in Washington, DC. Stacy Irving G’95 , senior advisor for homeland security planning, programs, and strategic partnerships at the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center (DVIC), writes, “I am delighted to report that I received a very special honor from the National Fusion Center Association at the annual conference in Alexandria, Virginia. I received the Michael Schooler Critical Infrastructure Protection Award for Excellence in the Field of Critical Infrastructure Protection. I developed the DVIC’s community engagement initiatives to serve as a clearinghouse for accurate intelligence and situational awareness to our private sector partners in a real-time context. To that end, I facilitate a series of initiatives that open up important lines of communication between law enforcement and the private sector in the protection of our critical infrastructure. In addition to my work at DVIC, I also teach as an adjunct at Temple University in the criminal justice department.” Christina Uss C’95 writes, “My first children’s novel, The Adventures of a Girl Called Bicycle, debuts June 5, 2018, from Holiday House books. It’s the quirky story of a twelve-year-old girl who rides her bike from Washington, DC, to San Francisco in search of her first true friend; not coincidentally, I (agonizingly) rode a similar route in 1996 with the Habitat for Humanity Bicycle Challenge. I’ll be pedaling all over New England this summer on a bike-powered book tour—check my website at www.christinauss.com for details and drop me a line if I’ll be in your neck of the woods. I’d love to catch up with old friends and maybe sign a book for you or your children.” 1996 Rachel Volkman Kushel C’96 was promoted to partner at Robinson+Cole. Rachel is a member of the firm’s Labor, Employment, Benefits + Immigration Group and works primarily in Hartford, Connecticut. 1998 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Ashley Wren Collins C’98 writes, “My husband, Francisco Roldan, and I welcomed our first child, baby girl Leopoldina Heavener Roldan, on October 2, 2017. Named after her paternal great-grandmother (Leopoldina) and maternal great-grandparents (Heavener), Leo was born 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and 20.5 inches. 2000 David Hewitt C’00 writes, “I married Marishka Brown in Hattiesburg, Mississippi (Marishka’s hometown). Rev. Gregory Johnson, of Philadelphia, flew down to Hattiesburg to officiate the wedding. We live in Bethesda, Maryland, where Marishka is program director for sleep disorders research at the National Institutes of Health, and I am a researcher and policy consultant for environmental management and related public health issues. I also teach a course annually at Penn, in the Department of Biology, on science policy. From 2009 to 2014, Marishka was a researcher in the Center for Sleep and Circadian Neurobiology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.” 2002 Maria Karas C’02 see James Winikor W’04. Ben Koch C’02 writes, “Courtney Koch and I are overjoyed to announce the birth of our twins, Ivy Lou and Asher Micah Koch, on October 29, 2017. We were expecting Thanksgiving turkeys but were surprised with Halloween pumpkins instead!” Leslie Drogin Sack C’02 G’03 writes, “David Sack and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our son, Benjamin Noah Sack, on December 18, 2017, in Washington, DC. Big sister Samantha is very excited to have a baby brother.” Leslie and her family live in Alexandria, Virginia. 2003 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Alyssa Litman Lambert C’03 and her husband, Scott Lambert, welcomed their second daughter, Ava Michelle, on December 17, 2017. Alyssa writes, “Ava joins Ella (two), who is embracing her role as a big sister!” Andrew Sciolla C’03 has been tapped as senior litigation attorney at Ostroff Injury Law, sharing his time between the offices in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia. Andrew was a mentor and mock trial instructor at Drexel University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law for many years, and he also volunteers with Eagles Fly for Leukemia. 2004 Adam Chubb W’04 see Emily Puro Chubb W’06. Adam Montalbano GAr’04 , cofounder of the Philadelphia-based architecture and design studio Moto Designshop, has received the 2017 Young Architect Award from AIA Philadelphia. Katherine Lehman Trumbull C’04 writes, “Ben Trumbull and I welcomed our second child, Upton ‘Davis’ Trumbull, on October 30, 2017, with sister Scottie.” James Winikor W’04 writes, “Maria Karas C’02 and I are happy to announce the birth of our second daughter, Sophia Stella Winikor, in January 2017. Her big sister, Eleni, is now three and a half years old and helps to care for Sophia with great enthusiasm.” 2005 Tiffany Sun C’05 married Edmond Tam at Olowalu Plantation House in Maui, Hawaii, on February 3, 2018. Tiffany writes, “The bridal party included Paula Lee W’05 (my freshman year roommate at English House!), Di Wu W’05, and Sharath Reddy WG ‘07. Other Quakers who joined the festivities included: Maggie Chang C’06, Jaewon Chung C’05, Tammy Henault C’05, Alex Hsi C’05 EAS’05, Christina Hsu G’04 WG’04, Vivian Hsu WG’13, Whitney Kriengkrairut C’05, Ian Mills C’05 CGS’07, James Park C’05, DJ Premvaree C’05, and Edmond Wong C’05.” 2006 Emily Puro Chubb W’06 writes, “Adam Chubb W’04, our two young daughters, and I relocated to Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016 after Adam retired from a long and wonderful 12-year professional basketball career in Europe. I’ve become a successful Realtor in the Charleston area and recently received my Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation. Adam is an insurance broker helping families and small businesses with life insurance and planned charitable giving.” Maliha Shah C’06 GEng’06 writes, “I submatriculated from Penn with my bachelor’s in biological bases of behavior and cognitive science (with distinctions) and master’s in biotechnology. I worked for a year in R&D in the field of diagnostics in my home city of Mumbai, India, and simultaneously obtained a post-graduate diploma in clinical research. I then moved to Germany for my PhD in Parkinson’s disease at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in Berlin, and upon completion of the project, immediately entered science management, where I was in charge of an Indo-German international PhD program, developing ties with the Indian Embassy. Thereafter, I took on the role of post-doctoral researcher at a molecular imaging company, also in Berlin, where I spearheaded an R&D project focusing on the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, before defending my PhD summa cum laude. At present, I am head of the medical-scientific department of a company that provides telemedicine systems for Parkinson’s patients. All in all, I have 16 years of scientific experience, comprised of three publications, contribution towards a patent, and attendance at over 20 conferences and trade fairs. Aside from science, I have completed several business courses, speak eight languages, have traveled to 45 countries, and am working towards establishing a Penn Alumni Club in Germany. I’ve run races in over 20 nations and am an amateur triathlete.” 2007 Erin Schwartz Friedman C’07 and Eric G. Friedman W’07 EAS’07 GEng’07 welcomed their second son, Brody Harris Friedman, on November 20, 2017, in New York. Erin writes, “Brody is brother to Ryan Hayes Friedman, who was born on February 26, 2016. Grandparents Peggy Frischer Schwartz WG’80 and Dr. Steven Alan Schwartz D’76 are overjoyed!” 2008 Celebrate Your Reunion: May 11-14, 2018 Amanda Leicht Moore EAS’08 writes, “Matthew Moore EAS’08 and I are delighted to announce the birth of our daughter, Leah Noelle Moore, on November 11, 2017, in San Francisco. All are happy and healthy, and enjoying our new lives together! Leah is already hoping to be a part of the Class of 2036, along with her birthday buddy Zachary, who was born to my freshman year roommate, Kacey Bayles Ofsevit C’08, on the very same day!” Kacey Bayles Ofsevit C’08 and Alec Ofsevit C’08 announced the birth of their son, Zachary Reese, on November 11, 2017. Kacey writes, “We live in San Francisco, where I’m a senior technical writer at Fitbit, and Alec is an investment analyst at Citadel. At the 10-year reunion this spring, Zachary plans to hit the (baby) bottle at Smokey Joe’s, where his parents met on Alec’s 21st birthday. My Hill freshman year roommate (and roommate through junior year) Amanda Leicht Moore EAS’08 and her husband Matt Moore EAS’08 welcomed their daughter, Leah, on the same day, also in San Francisco. We’re excited to get the babies together soon. Both will be sporting Penn onesies.” Laura Paliani C’08 married Juan Jeannet Arce on November 11 at 26 Bridge, an event space in Brooklyn, New York. Laura writes, “The bridal party includedAshley Feinstein Gerstley W’08,Megan Shetty Joseph C’09, andMarissa Steinberg Weiss C’09.Justine Chilvers-Fang C’08 and John Zhou Fang WG’14 each did a reading. Other alumni in attendance were Amy Murphy C’09, Aura Seltzer C’09, Nate Weiner EAS’09, Janice Wang GEd’09, Lauren Sloss C’08, Beth Newton C’08, Robert Tuchman W’08, Julie Crampton C’07, and Jennifer Gilken GEd’98. Juan and I reside in Brooklyn.” 2009 Jarad A. Mason C’09 see Ivy N. Cheung C’10.