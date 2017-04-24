Alumni Notes

May|June 2017

“In case you are interested in the recollections of a 97-year-old alumna, this is it …”

41 Amy Markovitz Zeckhauser CW’41 writes, “In case you are interested in the recollections of a 97-year-old alumna, this is it: Attending my 75th reunion last May was indeed a highlight of my long life. It was exciting to be recognized, but I was disappointed that I was the only one from the Class of ’41 attending. The campus grew from when we in the College for Women were more or less confined to Bennett Hall—Logan and Houston, along with other buildings, were off-limits to us. Our freshman handbooks cautioned us women to be aware of our deportment on campus! The advent of Pearl Harbor shortly after graduation changed our lives. I did not complete my master’s in history of art and, instead, worked for an engineer doing war work and also became a nurse’s aide. The nursing led me to serving at Camp Lee during the Battle of the Bulge. After the war and my marriage, I made the most of the security I gleaned from my college education. Perhaps not as an undergraduate, but after graduation one realizes that learning the facts in a course is just a part of one’s education. So I became a ‘professional volunteer,’ organizing and chairing drives and events and participating on meaningful boards. Today’s college women may look down on this lifestyle, but I know there is a place for such full-time volunteerism. P.S. I didn’t pass typing!”

58 Avrum W. Marks WG’58 writes, “Since retiring from the private (IBM, GE) and the public (US EPA) sectors, I volunteer extensively. I am a docent at the Smithsonian American History Museum. At Travelers Aid/Dulles International Airport, I assist passengers and also volunteer for the World War II Honor flights. Winters are spent in Florida. I have been married for 57 years. We have three children, 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.”

60 Ronald Silver EE’60 GEE’65 has been honored, post-retirement, along with his wife, Joanne Silver, as the founding technical director of Beach Lloyd Publishers, which presents memoirs of Holocaust and World War II survivors in France and Belgium. Ron’s achievements include being a joint recipient of two US patents with AT&T Bell Laboratories in 1989 for development of the “smart” card; designing life support and monitoring systems on NASA’s Biosatellite orbiting capsules; leading three acoustic noise studies of highway-propagation characteristics in New York City; and developing a fiber-optic transducer to measure in-vivo blood pressure and gases. Joanne writes, “Sadly, Ron is now in failing health but enjoys the loving company of family and friends.” Paula Netzky Spiegel CW’60 writes, “On March 1, the Beaumont Retirement Community of Bryn Mawr held its first University of Pennsylvania reunion. Over 40 residents attended and enthusiastically celebrated their days at Penn. Those days were fondly remembered as a defining period in their lives. There were many favorable comments regarding Penn’s growth in physical stature from the time when we were students until now. The College for Women, the College of Arts and Sciences, and the Law School were most heavily represented, but there were those from other departments as well. Our oldest graduate was from the Class of ’41, and the youngest was from the Class of ’68. Alumni Relations supplied us with assorted Penn memorabilia, which added much to the celebratory atmosphere.” Robert Steiner C’60 writes, “My wife Marilyn and I were recently at the campus to take part in a symposium on medieval manuscripts conducted by our daughter Emily Steiner in the Penn Library. She is a professor of English (medieval studies) at Penn. Her husband Peter Decherney is also a professor of English (communications and cinema studies). Although not a Penn graduate, she continues the Steiner family tradition. Her grandfather, Sidney Steiner, was a graduate of the Veterinary School in 1936. After failing retirement, I joined the faculty of Columbia Medical School and the New York Presbyterian Hospital this year as a member of the department of radiology, and we maintain an apartment in the Lincoln Center area.” 63 Robert (Bob) Coscarello W’63 WG’66 has been appointed full-time faculty at the Graduate School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif. He is returning to California after 30 years in Brazil, New York, Miami, and Aspen. Idaherma Williams GFA’63 won the Anna Hyatt Huntington bronze medal for her “Cabin by the Sea” woodblock print at the Catharine Lorillard Wolfe 119th annual Open Exhibition, held at New York City’s National Arts Club. Williams also had a one-artist show of woodblock prints at the Plastic Club in Philadelphia. 64 Michael S. Hollander W’64 writes, “I have been elected emeritus member of the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America. Forty-six years of finding and selling rare books, manuscripts, autographs, etc., has come to an end.” Celebrate Your Reunion: May 12-15, 2017 67 Balu Athreya GM’67 has co-authored a new book, Thinking Skills for the Digital Generation, in collaboration with Chrystalla Mouza. From the book’s website: “The rise of technology has resulted in new ways of searching and communicating information among youth, often creating information ‘overload.’ We do not know how the new technologies will affect the ways young people learn and think. There are plenty of warnings about the dangers of information technology, but there is also enormous potential for technology to aid human thinking, which this book explores from an open-minded perspective.” Philipp Kornreich GrE’67 writes, “After 48 years, I retired in June 2015 from the electrical engineering and computer science department of Syracuse University. In the last 20 years, we developed various specialty optical fibers in our Fiber Fabrication Research Laboratory. We made fiber light amplifiers and fiber lasers. Most of those were our own inventions. After retiring, my wife and I live six months in my hometown of Vienna, Austria, and six months in King of Prussia, Pa., near my wife’s hometown of Philadelphia. I now write papers on the gravitational propagation delay using the general relativity theory and classical mechanics. I just published three papers.” Bruce Rocheleau C’67 authored his fourth book, Wildlife Politics. He operates a website for the book and a blog devoted to wildlife politics, such as policies affecting endangered species, at www.wildlifepolitics.org. He is professor emeritus at Northern Illinois University and encourages fellow alumni to talk about wildlife issues or Penn with him at brucerocheleau@gmail.com.

Celebrate Your Reunion: May 12-15, 2017 72 Richard D. Bank L’72 has authored a new memoir, I am Terezin, situated in the World War II concentration camp Theresienstadt (known as “Terezin” to the locals) in Czechoslovakia. From the book’s website: “Terezin was touted by the Germans as a model city where Jews could live their lives in tranquility. Despite the sheer audacity of the claim, the world chose to believe this. In I Am Terezin, the collective voice of its 140,000 inmates reveals the true story of the camp, imploring that we must look past all deceptive facades shrouding human suffering.” Dr. Harold Alan Pincus C’72 , professor and vice chair of psychiatry at Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, and director of quality and outcomes research at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, is receiving the C. Charles Burlingame Award from the Institute of Living. The award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding leadership and lifetime achievement in psychiatric research and education. 73 Susan Arpajian Jolley CW’73 and Allan Arpajian C’76 G’82 share that they have published a book entitled Out of My Great Sorrows: The Armenian Genocide and Artist Mary Zakarian . The book, an account of the Philadelphia artist’s life and work, explores issues of genocide, immigration and assimilation, inherited trauma, and the artistic experience. Rev. Richard Perozich PT’73 writes, “I am concluding 25 years of pastoral ministry in the busy diocese of San Diego on July 1, transitioning to a prayerful life in quiet Kihei, Hawaii.” Peter D. Schiffrin C’73 WG’78 writes, “On March 31, I retired as a member of the senior human resources leadership team for Marriott International. In my 12 years there, I was the senior HR executive and business partner responsible for human capital management for the hotel and real estate development functions globally, supporting business activity in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. For three years, I was also the chief human resources officer for hotel operations in the Middle East and Africa. I will be transitioning back to independent management consulting this spring and will be a guest lecturer on global labor and employment issues at the American University School of Law’s Hospitality and Tourism Law Program in June 2017. I live in Washington, D.C., with my wife, Cynthia, and our son Ben. My older son, David, and his wife, Courtney, live in Manhattan and are expecting their first child. I continue to have strong ties to the Philadelphia and Penn communities, including a planned trip to France with my old friends Walter Ferst C’72 and Andy Kane W’73 and their wives this spring.” Robert Steeg C’73 ASC’75 , managing partner at Steeg Law Firm, has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2017 for New Orleans for banking and finance law, commercial finance law, commercial transactions/UCC law, and real estate law. Robert is one of a select group of lawyers who has been included for more than 20 years. He has also been included inSuper Lawyers 2017 for real estate law and New Orleans Magazine’s “2016 Top Lawyers” for commercial transactions/LLS law and real estate law. In addition, Robert was recently elected chair of the New Orleans City Planning Commission. 74 Dr. Robert C. Gregg G’74 is professor emeritus at Stanford University in the departments of religious studies and classics. He helped to establish a new academic concentration in the university’s study of the humanities, The Abbasi Program in Islamic Studies (opened in 2005), and recently published Shared Stories, Rival Tellings: Early Encounters of Jews, Christians, and Muslims . Bob and Mary Layne live on the Stanford campus and enjoy having all of their children and grandchildren living in California. Susan Katz Hoffman L’74 WG’74 , an attorney at Littler, has been named a Client Service All-Star by BTI Consulting Group. Littler is the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management. Stanley R. North V’74 writes, “I am the owner of Brielle Animal Clinic in Brielle, N.J. I’ve been practicing medicine and surgery for 42 years. I am the past president of the Jersey Shore Medical Association and a member of ‘Who’s Who in Veterinary Medicine.’ For 32 years, I was the director of the Jersey Shore Veterinary Emergency Service, a full-service surgery and medical emergency hospital. I’ve been married to my wife, Kathy, for 38 years, and we have four children and seven grandchildren. I love traveling, photography, skiing, woodworking, and gardening. I live at the Jersey shore.” 76 Allan Arpajian C’76 G’82 see Susan Arpajian Jolley CW’73. 78 Marc Eiger W’78 has been named director of public relations at the law firm of Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo & Terrana LLP, based in Uniondale, N.Y. 79 Chris F. Kemerer W’79 writes, “I was recently recognized for having written the most highly cited research paper ever in the field of software engineering. The paper, ‘A Metrics Suite for Object-Oriented Design,’ was published in 1994 in the IEEE Transactions of Software Engineering and has been cited more often than the nearly 72,000 other research papers that were published between 1972 and 2015, according to an Information and Software Technology study published last year.” Kemerer, the David M. Roderick Professor of Information Systems at the University of Pittsburgh’s Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business, is the current faculty head of the school’s information systems and technology management department.

80 Bruce Bergwall C’80 writes of “a sighting of fellow former Penn hoopsters at the Penn-Princeton game [on Feb. 7]: Vincent Ross W’82, James “Booney” Salters W’80, Tim Smith C’79, and Tony Price W’79.” All four were members of the 1978-79 Final Four team. Wendy Cassel-Mulhern C’80 GEd’81 has published a book of poems titled Vessels: A Conversation in Porcelain and Poetry, which showcases ceramics by her sister, artist Jennifer McCurdy. She writes, “These vessels, in porcelain and poetry, celebrate art’s ability to hold otherwise uncontainable things.” Leslie Thornton C’80 is senior vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary of WGL Holdings Inc. and Washington Gas. This year, she was chosen to receive the 2017 Legends in Law Award from the Burton Foundation in association with the Library of Congress, presented by Law 360 and co-sponsored by American Bar Association. The award is given every year to a distinguished individual who has shown great reputation in the legal community and provided expertise in legal advice and general counsel whose corporation or business had gross revenues exceeding $1 billion. Most recently, Leslie demonstrated her leadership abilities overseeing the entire legal process of AltaGas Ltd. and WGL Holdings Inc.’s $6.4 billion merger. 81 Baldev Lamba GLA’81 see Marie Busterna Lamba C’84. 83 Geoff Burns EE’83 is now vice president of vision systems and products at Chronocam S.A. in Paris. 84 Marie Busterna Lamba C’84 writes, “Excited to announce that our debut picture book Green Green: A Community Gardening Story, co-authored with my husband Baldev Lamba GLA’81, comes out May 9 through Farrar Straus & Giroux!” Marie is also author of the YA novels What I Meant…, Over My Head, and Drawn, and is a literary agent at The Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency in New York City. Baldev is principal of Lamba Associates Inc., and chair of the landscape architecture and horticulture department at Temple University. The couple has two daughters—Cari Lamba, a recent graduate of Franklin & Marshall College, and Adria Lamba C’12, an attorney at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in Philadelphia. Dr. George A. Macones C’84 is chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis. He was recently elected to the National Academy of Medicine. Harlan Sands W’84 has been appointed vice dean of finance and administration, chief financial officer, and chief administrative officer at the Wharton School. Harlan is tasked with leading all finance and administrative functions, including facilities and operations, Wharton computing, human resources, and WRDS (Wharton Research Data Services). Before arriving at Wharton, Harlan served in a similar role at the University of Louisville. 86 Philip Timon W’86 and David Ferreira C’04 have launched a new investment firm, Owls Nest Partners, “an alternative investment management company providing high conviction, high concentration equity separately managed accounts for appropriate endowments, foundations, and OCIOs.” Philip founded the firm, leveraging his 20+ years of experience investing in great businesses at uniquely attractive valuations. David is partner and chief operating officer. Celebrate Your Reunion: May 12-15, 2017 87 Maureen Corrigan Gr’87 has been named The Nicky and Jamie Grant Distinguished Professor of the Practice in Literary Criticism at Georgetown University, where she had been critic-in-residence. Corrigan is the longtime book critic for NPR’sFresh Air, and she also writes for The Washington Post Book World and other publications—including, occasionally, the Gazette. She is the author of the memoir,Leave Me Alone, I’m Reading, and So We Read On: How The Great Gatsby Came to Be and Why It Endures [“The Greatest,” Nov|Dec 2014].

90 David J. Glass C’90 writes, “I practice family law and probate and was voted a ‘Super Lawyer’ in Los Angeles magazine for the 11th consecutive year, along with four of my co-shareholders at Enenstein, Ribakoff, LaVina & Pham.” 91 Lori Armstrong Halber W’91 , a partner at national labor and employment law firm Fisher Phillips, was named on PhillyBiz’s 2017 “Women to Watch” list and highlighted in its February 2017 issue. In addition to this recognition, she has been listed on the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list since 2006. Melissa Stein C’91 was awarded a 2017 NEA Creative Writing Fellowship in Poetry. Her second book will be published in 2018 by Copper Canyon Press. Ellen Umansky C’91 recently published her first novel, The Fortunate Ones, with William Morrow/HarperCollins. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband, David Gutman C’91, and their two daughters, Lena (11) and Talia (8). 93 Mara Bralove C’93 was recognized as one of Forbes’ 2017 Top 200 Women Financial Advisors. She and her father help multiple generations of families with the financial complexities they face, especially surrounding generational wealth transfer and philanthropic goals. Lisa Nass Grabelle C’93 L’96 and Kiera Reilly C’93 write, “May marks one year until our 25th reunion. We hope that all Penn 1993 classmates already have their calendars marked for May 11-13, 2018, for our best reunion ever! Join our reunion committee, write a blog post, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and have fun in our Facebook group. Contact us atupenn1993@gmail.com. Our 25 th will be here before we know it, and we hope to see all of you back on campus!” 94 Tamsin Newman Fast C’94 recently assumed the position of chief compliance officer at Aramark in Philadelphia. 95 Tine Hansen-Turton G’95 writes, “I’m pleased and honored to share that I will be receiving a Leader of Innovation medal at the Verizon Philadelphia University Celebration of Innovation. Five months ago, I became CEO of Woods Services, a nonprofit multi-service healthcare and human services organization that has been a leader and innovator in the field since its inception over 100 years ago. In addition, I am very proud to be the co-founder of the Social Innovations Journal, which serves as an incubator of new ideas and enables social innovators and entrepreneurs to come together to share and support best practices.” Hannah Lerman C’95 writes, “Big brother Spencer (seven), dad Kendall, and I welcomed little sister Piper on April 26, 2016. We are thrilled she’s here!” Kathryn A. McFadden CGS’95 GFA’97 writes, “I finally earned my doctorate in philosophy, aesthetics, and art theory from the Institute for Doctoral Studies in the Visual Arts in January. Graduation took place at the Morgan Library in Manhattan. My dissertation argues that contemporary art is a philosophy of love in action. I am currently teaching philosophy and art history as an adjunct professor around the Philadelphia area.” 98 Marti Speranza C’98, Sabrina Khan C’98, Elizabeth Coons (Yee) C’98, and Rachel Albanese GEd’04 got together to celebrate the 40th birthday of Marti’s husband, Rod Wong M’03 . In addition, Marti shares that she is “running for New York City Council in District 4, which is the East Side of Manhattan. To learn more, support, or get involved, please visit www.MartiforCouncil.com.”

00 Martha (Matty) Dalrymple G’00 G’03 has published her third thriller, Rock Paper Scissors, which includes nods to many Philadelphia-area landmarks, including Longwood Gardens, the Poconos, Center City, and Thorndale. She writes, “As a dog lover and supporter of the Humane Society, I donate $1 for every review my readers post.” David G lasner C’00 and his wife, Elana Glasner, are “thrilled to announce the birth of our baby daughter, Isabella Glasner, on Nov. 23 in Cleveland. Big brothers Eldad and Noah are excited to welcome a new sister to the family.” Dr. Marc Lener C’00 married Dr. Kathy Aligene at The City Club of Washington in Washington, D.C., on March 25. He writes, “We initially met at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, where we were both doing our medical residency training. The ceremony was officiated byRev. Charles Howard C’00, who was also joined by his wife,Dr. Lia Howard C’00 Gr’10. The best man,Dr. Guy Joseph Manetti C’00 was joined by his wife, Sandi Manetti (Tevelow) W’00, who was also a bridesmaid. Other alumni in the wedding party included Dr. Douglas Blank C’00, Dr. Bryan James C’99 GGS’01 CGS’02, Kyle Schroeder W’00, Soneela Nankani C’01, and Dr. Tobias Halene, who completed his post-doctoral fellowship at Penn. The wedding festivities were attended by many alumni, including Dr. Thomas Hyde C’78 Gr’84 M’84, John Ghose L’05, Dr. Neena Ghose (Desai) C’99 CGS’04, Dr. Nadia Dowshen C’99 M’04 Gr’16, Randall Hsia C’99, Mario Ramirez W’99, Meredith Sheldon C’00, Dr. Marie Thoma C’00, W. David Wilkerson C’98 CGS’01, and Dr. Kay Lovig (O’Meara) C’02 CGS’02. I am a clinical research fellow in psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health, and Kathy is an interventional pain specialist who recently opened up a private practice in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. We are grateful to all who could spend this special day with us, as well as those who were unable to attend!” 01 Elizabeth Santarsiero Nu’01 GNu’02, manager, oncology medical science liaison at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, has been named to the board of directors at Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a national nonprofit. She lives in Wayne, Pa., with her husband, Robert, and their three children, Nick, Sophia, and Olivia. Celebrate Your Reunion: May 12-15, 2017 02 Dr. Mariel Focseneanu C’02 and Dr. Eric Karlin are thrilled to announce the birth of their daughter, Hannah Claire Karlin, on Feb. 28. They recently moved to Williamsburg, Va., where Mariel is a pediatric and adolescent gynecologist and Eric is an allergist. Darin Toliver SW’02 writes, “I was recently selected by the newly elected mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney, to serve as a commissioner on the Mayor’s Commission of African American Males (MCAAM). MCAAM is charged with studying the varying and diverse conditions of black men in the City of Philadelphia and providing yearly reports and recommendations to the Mayor, City Council, and relevant organizations on how to effect positive outcomes for black men and boys.” Darin, a doctoral candidate in social work education at Widener University, is currently a medical social worker at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children’s Center for the Urban Child. 03 Lisa Studness Reifer WG’03 has taken on a new role at JetBlue Airways as vice president of infrastructure, properties, and development. As such, she is responsible for managing all of JetBlue’s real estate assets, including long-term airport planning and development, design and construction, and facilities planning. She has been with the company since 2004. Maura Caffrey Smith C’03 L’06 has been elected counsel at the law offices of Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perrette LLP. She works in the firm’s insurance and reinsurance group, with special expertise in insurance coverage, reinsurance litigation, and arbitration matters. Rod Wong M’03 see Marti Speranza C’98. 04 David Ferreira C’04 see Philip Timon W’86. Elias Muhanna G’04 Gr’05 has been named a 2017 Whiting Public Engagement Fellow to support the completion of his book, The Language of Paradise, on the history and future of the Arabic language. Melissa S. Murphy Gr’04 has co-edited a new book with Haagen D. Klaus, titled Colonized Bodies, Worlds Transformed: Toward a Global Bioarchaeology of Contact and Colonialism. After getting married in August 2014, Shahnaz Radjy C’04 and her husband, Francois Cramer, just finished an around-the-world honeymoon, during which they traveled to more than 20 countries across five continents. Along the way, they volunteered on farms, blogging about the experience at www.farmaventure.com. Now they have relocated to Portugal, where they will start their own farmstay and ecotourism project. Find them on Instagram at @TheCramooz. 05 Rachel Nierman Barone C’05 writes, “Ophir Barone and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Arielle Shira, on Dec. 8; she joined big brother Noah (almost three). We are enjoying life as a family of four on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.” Anne Charity-Hudley Gr’05 writes, “I am happy to share that I have accepted an offer to be the North Hall Endowed Chair in the Linguistics of African America and director of undergraduate research at the University of California, Santa Barbara, effective July 1. I will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing undergraduate research programs for 20,000 undergraduates at the first minority-serving institution that is also a member of the Association of American Universities. I will also be working, in particular, to enrich the experiences of UCSB’s more than 900 African-American students.” In addition, she has published The Indispensable Guide to Undergraduate Research: Success in and Beyond College , co-authored with Cheryl L. Dickter and Hannah A. Franz. She adds, “The book will help all students from all backgrounds take full advantage of the academic resources that the university setting has to offer. It is also designed to help faculty, staff, and parents provide the needed tools to promote student success. Please spread the word and visit the book website at undergraduateresearchguide.com.” Nicole Lerescu Jakubowski C’05 and her husband, Nick Jakubowski, are “excited to announce the birth of our first child, daughter Julia Michelle Jakubowski, on Jan. 31. We live in Chicago.” Celebrate Your Reunion: May 12-15, 2017 07 Erin Schwartz Friedman C’07 and Eric G. Friedman EAS’07 W’07 GEng’07 welcomed their son, Ryan Hayes Friedman, on Feb. 26, 2016, in New York. Grandparents Peggy Frischer Schwartz WG’80 and Dr. Steven Alan Schwartz D’76 are “thrilled!” 08 Jack Lowey C’08 married Kaitlin Arntz on Oct. 1 at the Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, Neb. He writes, “Among many family members and friends were Chicago-area Penn alumsPuneet Singh W’08, Kate Coney W’09, and Sarah Doherty EAS’10. I met Kaitlin at a work-sponsored community service event in June 2014 that she organized while we worked together at Enova International in Chicago; we became engaged in Giverny, France, June 2015. She is a public relations associate at Enova, and I am an MBA candidate at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, graduating in June. We live just north of Chicago in Evanston.” Dr. Benjamin Maslin C’08 and Dr. Jessica Maslin are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Daniel Moshe Maslin, on Jan. 16. “We completed our residency training at Yale and are now living in Los Angeles, where I am a pain-management fellow at UCLA and Jessica is a glaucoma fellow at USC.” Ryan Weicker C’08 GEng’11 proposed to Stephanie Yee C’08 “on the bench outside Sweeten Alumni House on Feb. 27, 2016, immediately following the Penn Alumni Volunteer Leadership Retreat. We were thrilled to celebrate with many friends at the Penn Alumni Volunteer Appreciation Day and at the Penn vs. Columbia men’s basketball game at the Palestra. Celebrations continued later that evening in the Living Room of the Inn at Penn, where we drank a highball with Trustee Allan Bell C’81, Dale Borenstein Bell MT’81, Jerricka Hill C’08, and Jennifer and Brett Weinheimer W’00. We will marry on June 10 at Penn.”