Obituaries

1939

Helen E. Daugerdas DH’39, Woodbury, CT, a retired dental hygienist; June 29, 2019, at 99.

Genevieve Rennard Timm Ed’39 GEd’43, Coatesville, PA, a retired market researcher for National Analysts, a subsidiary of Curtis Publishing; Dec. 13, 2019, at 102. At Penn, she was a member of the choral society.

1940

Joseph S. “Buddy” Blank Jr. C’40, New Rochelle, NY, retired president of J. S. Blank & Company, his family’s neckwear business; April 8, 2020, at 101. He served as a captain and psychologist for the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity. One daughter is Alice J. Blank C’78.

1942

Lathrop P. Smith W’42, Reidsville, NC, a retired salesman; Feb. 22, 2020, at 99. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, Penn Players, and the lightweight rowing and swimming teams.

Howard C. Story Jr. W’42, Palm Beach, FL, retired head of a national newspaper advertising representative firm; March 15, at 100. He served in the US Army during World War II, earning the France Legion of Honor Medical. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the soccer and the squash teams. On his 100th birthday, he wrote a Gazette alumni note directed to the Class of 2024 that read, “I hope your memories of Penn are as precious to you when you are my age.”

1943

Dr. Edwin R. Cornish Jr. C’43 M’47, Frederick, MD, a retired physician and medical researcher; Jan. 4.

Doris Preiss Roach CW’43, Portland, OR, a retired elementary school teacher; July 31, 2020. One grandson is Andrew M. Roach C’06.

Harry L. Rothstein W’43, Wilkes-Barre, PA, a retired commercial real estate executive who previously owned a storage company; Feb. 19. He served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity and the sprint football team.

1945

Dr. Peter A. Frank Jr. C’45 D’46, Glen Rock, NJ, a retired dentist whose career spanned almost 70 years; Feb. 6. He served in the US Army Dental Corps during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the heavyweight rowing and swimming teams.

1946

Beatrice Novack Engelsberg CW’46, Philadelphia, a pioneering scientific researcher who worked for more than 50 years in several departments at Penn; March 8. She joined Penn’s staff soon after her graduation, as a tech in the Harrison Department of Surgery Research, now the department of surgery in Penn Medicine. After taking some time off to raise her children, she returned to the same department and was part of a group studying cytochrome P450, a family of enzymes that are essential for the metabolism of medications. In 1973, she left Penn and then returned nine years later, this time working in the department of pathology and laboratory medicine. In 1996, she retired as a research specialist in the department of radiation oncology. After retiring, she worked as a temporary employee in Penn Dental from 1997 to 1999. Her daughters are Ilene S. Novack CW’72 and Janet E. Novack C’77. One granddaughter is Stephanie Novack Golob C’14.

1947

Fred W. Malkin W’47, Cheltenham Township, PA, an executive in the printing and publishing field; Feb. 5. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II.

1948

Frederick L. Bowden C’48, Radnor, PA, a retired trust officer at First Pennsylvania Bank; April 9. At age 92, he was granted a patent for a self-tightening lug wrench. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Friars, and the football team. His sons are Richard R. Bowden W’77, Thomas L. Bowden L’83 WG’83, Frederick L. Bowden Jr. C’83 WEv’90, and Nicholas G. Bowden C’88.

Dr. Charles H. Greenbaum C’48 GM’56, Miquon, PA, a retired professor of dermatology at Thomas Jefferson University; April 16. He served in the US Marines during World War II. His daughter is Lynne G. Rubenfeld C’80 GED’84.

Donald E. “Dek” Kanally WG’48, Port Allegany, PA, a retired insurance agent; March 21. He served in the US Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War.

Anita Cohen Nason Ed’48 GEd’50, Voorhees, NJ, March 19.

Frances Bender Raphael PSW’48, Silver Spring, MD, a retired social work professor at Virginia Commonwealth University; March 6.

Dr. John C. Ritchie III M’48 GM’52, Newtown Square, PA, a retired physician; Feb. 24. His brother is Dr. David J. Ritchie C’52 M’56 GM’58.

Seymour Schiff ChE’48, Baldwin, NY, a former corporate management consultant; Jan. 14. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

1949

Dr. Thomas D. Cook GM’49, Orlando, FL, a physician; Dec. 5, 2020, at 100.

Gordon W. Gerber L’49, Lansdale, PA, a retired partner at the Philadelphia law firm Dechert LLP who later became a judge pro tem in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas; Feb. 23. He served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II.

Gloria S. Inniss SW’49, Atlanta, a former special education teacher in New York; Oct. 24, 2019.

Holmes D. “Mac” McLendon Jr. W’49, Asheville, NC, the founder and owner of MRC Industries, a computer firm in Park Ridge, IL; Feb. 15. He served in the US Army during World War II, earning the World War II Victory Ribbon. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity.

Peter E. S. Munger W’49, Villanova, PA, an owner, executive, and consultant in the floor covering industry; April 8. He served in the US Army during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity, Friars, the sprint football team, and the track team. His brother was the legendary Penn football coach George Munger Ed’33, who died in 1994.

Thomas O. Richey C’49, Honey Brook, PA, a retired bank executive who previously worked in human resources and publishing for the Philadelphia Inquirer; Jan. 22. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and the heavyweight rowing team. His wife is Patricia A. Richey HUP’54.

Perry Seay Jr. W’49, Port Charlotte, FL, a retired special agent for the FBI; Jan. 5. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity and the lightweight football team.

Barberie Harmer VanValey CCC’49, Carlisle, MA, a garden designer; Dec. 30.

1950

Harry V. Injaian C’50, Naples, FL, retired owner and president of Fluid Controls; April 24. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the football team.

Anne Schacht Lee CW’50 Gr’66, Atlanta, a sociologist specializing in demography; Nov. 17, 2020. She taught at the Wharton School and Penn’s School of Nursing. As a student at Penn, she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.

Ralph K. Ritter MTE’50, Medford, NJ, a retired engineer who worked with specialized welding equipment; March 30. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity.

1951

Lorna Cohen Binder CW’51, Oxford, PA, July 9. Her sister is Hedy M. Elefritz CW’48.

Dorothy Ruffini Cellini DH’51, West Grove, PA, a retired school dental hygienist; March 1.

Amaranth R. Ehrenhalt FA’51, New York, an artist known for her abstract expressionist paintings; March 16. Her life and work were featured in the Gazette in “Hidden Treasure” [“Arts,” May|Jun 2013]. In a 1962 review quoted in the article, the poet John Ashberry called her painting “Jump in and Move Around” “both an excellent example of New York School abstraction (lush colors, fluent brushwork, bustling composition) and an attempt at a new possibly eerie form of figuration.”

David L. Ffrench W’51, Swarthmore, PA, former chief financial officer of Alpac Marketing Services; Feb. 12. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Rev. Donald R. Gebert W’51, The Woodlands, TX, a Lutheran minister and founder and executive director of the Interfaith of the Woodlands; March 15. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity.

Peter Givas W’51, New Windsor, NY, a retired accountant at IBM; May 29, 2019. He served in the 464 Coast Artillery Battalion during World War II.

Dr. Albert G. Hofammann III Gr’51, Topton, PA, a retired newspaper art editor and musician; Nov. 20, at 100. He served in the US Army Counter Intelligence Corps during World War II, earning a Bronze Star.

Victor Mikovich W’51, Schenectady, NY, a retired principal, English teacher, and football coach in the Mohonasen (NY) Central School District; Feb. 17. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of the football team, Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, and Friars Senior Society.

1952

John L. Cowan WG’52, Naples, FL, a retired senior financial officer; Jan. 7. He served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II.

Anthony C. Demos GME’52, Bryn Mawr, PA, retired head of the Chemalloy Company, which manufactures and markets alloys, metals, minerals, and chemicals for various industrial applications; March 8. His son is Dr. John E. Demos M’74.

Eugene F. Dire WG’52, Philadelphia, March 16.

Robert A. Fox C’52, Philadelphia,an emeritus trustee and longtime donor to Penn; April 14. After graduating, he founded or presided over several businesses, including a home construction company and a concrete manufacturer. In 1979, he founded RAF Industries, a private investment firm. He was first elected to Penn’s board of trustees in 1985, where he chaired multiple committees. He was heavily involved with other governance at Penn, including the Penn Athletics board of advisors and the Penn Medicine board. In the School of Arts and Sciences, he endowed three professorships and six scholarships and fellowships, including four Frederic Fox scholarships named after his father. In 2013, he established and permanently endowed the Fox Leadership Program, which oversees New Student Orientation. In 2015, the Robert and Penny Fox Family Pavilion was formally dedicated in honor of him and his wife. He also chaired the board and generously donated to the Wistar Institute, which dedicated its Robert and Penny Fox Tower in 2014. In 1999, he won the Alumni Award of Merit. As a student at Penn, he was captain of the football team and a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. His wife is Penny Grossman Fox Ed’53.

Norton Juster Ar’52, Northampton, MA, a retired architect and children’s book writer best known as the author of The Phantom Tollbooth; March 8. First published in 1961, The Phantom Tollbooth has sold more than three million copies and has been turned into an animated film and stage musical. When asked about the beloved fantasy novel’s staying power, he once told the Gazette, “I thought the book was sort of geared to my own peculiarities, but it turned out that it touched a lot of universal issues for kids” [“Alumni Profiles,” Jan|Feb 2004]. He wrote several other children’s books, continued to practice architecture into the 1990s, and was a founding faculty member of Hampshire College in Amherst, MA, where he taught architecture and environmental design until 1992. He also served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity.

Sol Koenigsberg SW’52, Leawood, KS, retired executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City; Dec. 21. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Emil C. Preiss C’52 WG’57, Mundelein, IL, a former employee of the Lehigh Portland Cement Company; Sept. 1. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

Dr. Edwin L. Rabiner M’52, Fort Mill, SC, a physician; April 13, 2020.

Isidore Shapiro SW’52, Tucson, AZ, a former commissioner of mental health for Nassau County, NY; Dec. 27. He served in the US Army during World War II.

1953

Dr. Joseph B. Dallett G’53, Ithaca, NY, a retired professor of German language and literature at Cornell and Carleton University; Feb. 6.

Martin J. Milston W’53, New York, a retired financial advisor; Nov. 29. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity.

Hon. Robert Neustadter W’53 L’56, Atlantic City, NJ, a retired Superior Court Judge of New Jersey; May 1, 2020.

William M. Reilly Jr. WEv’53 W’55, Conshohocken, PA, a retired production planning supervisor for a steel company; April 11, at 102. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Richard A. Sprague L’53, Haverford, PA, an attorney who tried high-profile cases into his 90s; April 3. His client list included former NBA star Allen Iverson, former Philadelphia mayor Frank Rizzo, and former Pennsylvania state senator Vincent J. Fumo. He served in the US Navy during World War II. One son is Thomas A. Sprague C’78.

Dr. Michael F. Wilson M’53, Buffalo, NY, a clinician, researcher, administrator, and professor of cardiology; Feb. 25. At age 93, he retired as medical director of imaging at Kaleida Health. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Robert A. Zevin CE’53, Somerset, NJ, a senior estimator at a construction company; Aug. 16. He served in the US Army.

1954

Howard Burman Asher W’54, Philadelphia, retired head of what was once the largest independent CPA firm in Philadelphia; March 19. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity and the swimming team. His wife is Myrna Zeitlin Asher Ed’59 CGS’07, and one son is Noah S. Asher W’84 G’89 WG’89, whose wife is Laurie Stein Asher C’85.

Joseph P. Horan WEv’54, Palmyra, NJ, a retired tax auditor for the State of New Jersey; May 10, 2020, at 102. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Dr. Sheldon A. Lisker C’54 M’58 GM’62, Lafayette Hill, PA, a clinical professor of medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine and a longtime chief of hematology-oncology and codirector of Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital Cancer Center; Feb. 21. One son is Marc Russell Lisker C’90, and his brother is Joel S. Lisker Ed’59.

Ronald M. Smullian W’54, Baltimore, a retired attorney and CPA; April 1. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian.

Sarah Bolton Stahl CW’54, York, PA, a longtime artist; March 18. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and Penn Players.

Hon. Juan R. Torruella W’54, San Juan, Puerto Rico, a groundbreaking federal judge who was the first Hispanic judge to serve on the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, which covers parts of New England as well as Puerto Rico; Oct. 26. Appointed to the bench by Ronald Reagan in 1984, he served as chief judge of the circuit from 1994 to 2001 and continued to hear cases until his death, including a joint decision in 2020 to overturn the death penalty imposed on the Boston Marathon bomber. A consistent advocate for Puerto Rican rights and statehood, he authored The Supreme Court and Puerto Rico: The Doctrine of Separate and Unequal (1988), among other works. He was also a competitive sailor, representing Puerto Rico at the Olympics in 1964, 1968, 1972, and 1976. At Penn, he was a member of the track team, Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, the Glee Club, and Penn Players.

Clyde F. Wilmeth Jr. W’54, Wrightsville Beach, NC, owner of Wilmeth Yarns; April 19. He also once owned the Spartanburg (SC) Spinners, an old minor league baseball affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Sphinx Senior Society, and the lacrosse and soccer teams.

1955

Henry Atlas C’55, Sudbury, MA, a retired physicist and computer scientist; Jan. 15.

William James Baxter Jr. W’55, West Chester, PA, a retired trust officer for a bank who also operated a restaurant and a flooring company; Feb. 18. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and the rowing team.

Patricia Davis HUP’55, Villanova, PA, a former nurse at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Feb. 10.

Dr. Charles B. Fager Jr. V’55, Camp Hill, PA, a retired veterinarian and owner of Camp Hill Animal Hospital; Feb. 26. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II, earning several awards.

Dr. Philip L. Gildenberg C’55, Smyrna, GA, a retired neurosurgeon in Houston and coeditor of the textbook Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery; Jan. 15. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity and the Daily Pennsylvanian.

Faith Sauter Giovino Ed’55, Bound Brook, NJ, a retired first grade teacher in Plainfield, NJ; March 23.

Dr. Robert W. Kalish C’55, Harleysville, PA, a psychiatrist; April 9. At Penn, he was a member of the swimming team. His son is Dr. Eric D. Kalish C’89 M’94.

Julian R. Kossow C’55, Washington, DC, a professor at Stetson, Marquette, and Georgetown Law Schools, specializing in real estate law; Aug. 2, 2020. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. Two children are Amy E. Kossow C’84 and Joseph Falk Kossow WG’92.

Dr. Donald W. LaVan C’55 M’59 GM’60 GM’63, Villanova, PA, a retired cardiologist who, early on, served as attending cardiologist for Penn’s former Graduate Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital; April 1. He received the Alumni Service Award from Penn Medicine in 2004 and was the School’s commencement speaker in 2009. At Penn, he was a member of Penn Players, the choral society, and the crew team. His son is Dr. Frederick B. Lavan C’82 M’86, who is married to Dr. Marthe Adler Lavan C’82.

John H. Smith Sr. W’55, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, retired head of an insurance company; March 15. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity, the Daily Pennsylvanian, and the Penn Band.

Carmen Garcia Tosteson G’55, Olympia, WA, a retired research assistant at the University of Puerto Rico; Oct. 13, 2020. Her husband is Thomas R. Tosteson C’55 Gr’59, and her children include Maria S. Tosteson Rosen C’80 and Hugh C. Tosteson Garcia C’93.

1956

Linda Adams Farmin CW’56, Spokane, WA, Feb. 21.

David W. Longacre GEd’56, Salisbury, NC, a retired registrar at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) in New Jersey; Feb. 26.

Henrietta Healy Martindale FA’56, Lafayette Hill, PA, Feb. 25. Her husband is Wallace S. Martindale Gr’58.

Guyla Woodward Ponomareff L’56, Ashland, OR, a retired attorney specializing in family law and probate; March 27.

William H. Wunderlich W’56, Fairfax, VA, a retired telecommunications executive for AT&T and later the US Department of the Treasury; July 30, 2019. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

1957

J. Wesley Gray Jr. WG’57, Grasonville, MD, a retired vice president at Merrill Lynch; March 13. He served in the US Army.

Robert L. Morris GCh’57, Williamsburg, VA, a retired corporate vice president of technical affairs at Continental Baking; Jan. 23. He served in the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Paula Aberle Schneider CW’57, Chestnut Hill, MA, a clinical social worker, couples therapist, and associate professor emerita of social work at Regis College; April 2. At Penn, she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. One son is Lewis A. Schneider C’83, who is married to Elizabeth Abbe C’84.

Edwin Lee Solot W’57 L’60, San Francisco, a retired director of sales training at Kidder, Peabody & Company and an adjunct professor at New York University; March 31. He served in the US military. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity and the debate council.

Dr. Leon H. Strohecker D’57 GD’60, Lansdale, PA, a retired orthodontist who maintained a practice for 50 years; Nov. 13. At Penn, he was a member of the fencing and track teams. His wife is Juanita Puyoou Strohecker Ed’55 GEd’58, and his daughter is Dr. Sandra Strohecker Beckett GD’99.

Dr. Richard C. Wolff GM’57, San Antonio, a retired chief of anesthesiology with the US Air Force; Feb. 27. He also served in the US Army Air Corps.

1958

Harry J. “Chick” Corletta W’58, Rochester, NY, retired head of a restaurant supply business; March 1. At Penn, he was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity.

Dr. Ronald S. Leventhal D’58, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Staten Island, NY; Jan. 2.

Clarence A. “Otto” McGowan Jr. W’58, Philadelphia, a retired executive for Cameron & Associates; April 6. He served in the US Army Reserves. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. His children include Daniel L. McGowan C’87 WEv’96 and Mary McGowan Heins C’90.

William A. Nye W’58 Gr’62, Chimacum, WA, Aug. 19, 2020. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity.

John C. Phillips Jr. WG’58, Lincoln, MA, a retired real estate executive; April 6, 2020.

Dr. Charles E. Reich D’58, Sarasota, FL, a retired dentist; Feb. 9. He was a veteran of the Korean War.

Dr. Herbert A. Schneider D’58, Santa Rosa, CA, a retired dentist; Feb. 20.

1959

Robert J. Ayers C’59, Woodstock, GA, March 15. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, Sphinx Senior Society, and the lacrosse team.

Gerald M. Donohue WG’59, Stratford, CT, a former data processor for the old Bridgeport Brass Company; April 22. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Dr. Richard J. “Dick” Doviak GEE’59 GrE’63, Norman, OK, an electrical engineer who led the weather radar program at the National Severe Storms Laboratory; March 12. He taught at the University of Oklahoma and was a leading expert on the meteorological Doppler radar, coauthoring the book Doppler Radar and Weather Observations (1984).

Dr. David H. Goodman C’59, North Bethesda, MD, a retired physician and clinical professor emeritus of medicine at Washington University; Feb. 18. He served in the US Army as chief of the adult clinic at what is now Madigan Army Medical Center.

Dr. Donald A. Gooss Sr. C’59 V’63, Willards, MD, a retired veterinarian at Georgetown Animal Hospital and Selbyville Animal Hospital in Delaware for 43 years; Jan. 7. His sons are Dr. John T. Gooss V’90 Dr. Donald A. Gooss Jr. V’93, and his brother was Lawrence W. Gooss GEE’72 (see Class of 1972).

Elinore Satterfield Lynch Nu’59, Mount Gretna, PA, a retired school nurse; March 17.

1960

Maureen E. Andrews CW’60 G’62, Palm City, FL, July 14, 2019.

Rodney D. Henry L’60, Quakertown, PA, an attorney; March 1. He served in the US Air Force.

Charles Hill L’60 G’61, New Haven, CT, a career diplomat and a lecturer on politics at Yale University; March 27. Earlier in his career, he was a speechwriter and aide to secretaries of state Henry Kissinger and George P. Shultz. He was later a policy consultant to Boutros Boutros-Ghali, the secretary general of the United Nations, before devoting nearly three decades to teaching at Yale.

Dr. Bryan Kennedy GM’60, Pittsburgh, assistant professor of internal medicine, and chief of cardiology at the University of Pittsburgh; Dec. 4, 2020. He served in the US Navy.

Murrel L. Kohn W’60, Tel Aviv, Israel, a CPA; Feb. 14. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and the Daily Pennsylvanian.

Carol Ann Trimble Weisenfeld Nordheimer CW’60 ASC’62, Wilmington, DE, a progressive political operative who worked for several campaigns and also helped found the University City Science Center in 1963; Feb. 15. A pioneering pollster, she went door to door during the Civil Rights era in the South to ask questions about race. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, WXPN, the Daily Pennsylvanian, Sphinx Senior Society, and the volleyball team.

Donald A. Peterson GCP’60, Albuquerque, NM, a former city planner for the City of Albuquerque, who later operated a legal practice in land use law; Dec. 31, 2020.

Carla Weinberg Satinsky CW’60, Potomac, MD, a community volunteer and producer of a local cable news program; March 25. Her husband is Dr. David Satinsky C’60 M’64 GM’70.

Dr. Severin Teufel M’60 GM’67, Haverford, PA, a retired pathologist; Jan. 5.

1961

Joanne Crume McClellan PT’61, Virginia Beach, VA, a physical therapist and owner of Hip Helpers, which manufactures supports to help children with disabilities; Feb. 25. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the Pennguinnettes synchronized swimming team.

Patricia J. Morris SW’61, Towson, MD, a retired social worker for the Baltimore County Department of Social Services; March 16.

Frederick G. Reed W’61, State College, PA, a retired manager at the Ford Motor Company; March 3. At Penn, he was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity.

Douglas R. Shaw W’61, Seattle, a retired executive at Columbia Ventures, a private investment company; Feb. 1. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

1962

John A. Bryson W’62, Springfield, PA, a retired projects manager at Boeing; March 15. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and the lacrosse team.

Dr. A. Gary Lavin V’62, Louisville, KY, a retired equine veterinarian and thoroughbred horse breeder; Feb. 27.

Rev. Sadie Stridiron Mitchell GEd’62, Philadelphia, a Philadelphia elementary school principal and Episcopal priest; Dec. 16, 2020, at 99.

Dr. Anthony C. Ruggerio GD’62, Haddon Heights, NJ, a periodontist and former assistant professor of periodontics at Penn’s School of Dental Medicine; Jan. 17. He served in the US Navy during World War II. One son is Dr. Mark A. Ruggerio D’82 GD’83 GD’85, who is married to Dr. Vanessa A. Morenzi D’83 GD’84 GD’89.

1963

Dean E. Nold GEE’63, Delray Beach, FL, professor emeritus of electrical engineering technology at Purdue University Calumet; March 31. He was also engaged in several projects for NASA. He served in the US Air Force and the US Air National Guard.

Daniel I. C. Wang Gr’63, Cambridge, MA, a longtime MIT professor who launched the institute’s Biotechnology Process Engineering Center; Aug. 29.

1964

Dr. Robert P. Blume GM’64, Pittsburgh, a retired physician and a pioneer in the treatment of myasthenia gravis; April 8, 2020. He was also a clinical professor of neurology at the University of Pittsburgh. He served in the US Navy Reserves during World War II, and later in the US Army as a physician.

Thressa A. Giampietro Nu’64 GNu’65, Vineland, NJ, a retired associate professor of nursing at Temple University; June 6, 2019, at 102.

James L. Goroff W’64, Las Vegas, Nov. 24, 2020. His brother is Daniel Goroff C‘67.

Alan N. Harvey WG’64, Lakewood, CO, a retired city manager for five different cities; April 8. He served in the US Marine Corps.

Ida Weber Kampa Ed’64, Tucson, AZ, May 3, 2019.

Dr. Lewis A. Kay D’64, Moorestown, NJ, a pediatric dentist; March 26. After the September 11 attacks, he served on the dental identification unit to help identify victims. He also served in the US Army.

Richard R. Kimball W’64, Clinton, CT, retired head of the Kimball Companies, a manufacturer in East Longmeadow, MA; March 14. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, Friars, and the rowing team. His son is Brian A. Kimball W’90, and his daughter is Suzanne Kimball Richardson C’93.

Florence K. Kleckner GEd’64, Jenkintown, PA, May 4, 2019, at 104. Her daughter is Rachel Kleckner Penner CW’64.

Theodore J. Kozloff C’64 G’64 L’67, Sheldon, SC, a retired managing partner of the San Francisco law offices of Skadden, Arps; Feb. 14, 2020. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. One brother is Charles Kozloff GEE’85.

David B. Rosenblatt W’64, Hopkins, MN, a commercial insurance broker who previously led a family-run clothing business; March 5. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity and the sprint football team.

Thomas B. Swift C’64, Jamestown, RI, a commercial real estate developer; March 10. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Phi fraternity and the ice hockey and heavyweight rowing teams. One daughter is Nancy Titus Swift C’86.

Dr. Martha Jane Hester Tanner M’64, Idaho Falls, ID, a retired physician; Feb. 20.

1965

Dr. Albert P. Barnett V’65, Boswell, PA, a veterinarian; March 25.

Ralph G. Berglund GEE’65, Medford, NJ, cofounder of Systems Technology Forum, which conducted industrial training seminars; April 7. He served in the US Navy.

Jay Eberhardt ChE’65, Exton, PA, a retired chemical engineer for the pharmaceutical company Zeneca; March 23, 2020. At Penn, he was a member of the swimming team.

Dr. Edward F. Good GM’65, Charleston, SC, a retired neurologist; March 29. He served in the US Navy.

Hon. Isador Kranzel WG’65, Philadelphia, a retired administrative law judge of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission; June 17, 2020. He lectured and taught at several universities in the Philadelphia area, including Penn, where he taught courses on government and political policy. His wife is Myra Katz Kranzel W’58, and his son is Jerome Kranzel C’85.

Dr. Joel B. Lench M’65, Cardiff by the Sea, CA, retired medical director of the Nurse Midwifery Service at the San Diego Naval Medical Center; Feb. 19. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

Dr. Ezra Shahn Gr’65, Medford, NJ, Feb. 7.

Michael Strumpen-Darrie WG’65, Princeton, NJ, a longtime curriculum developer at Berlitz, a language education company; March 3.

Joseph H. Whitlock WEv’65, West Chester, PA, March 22.

1966

Rodney L. Horton GEE’66, Audubon, PA, an engineer at General Electric Aerospace who helped design landing systems for space shuttles; April 7. He served in the US Army. One brother is Dr. Vern H. Horton EE’59.

Arthur R. Kelly Ed’66, Bridgeton, NJ, a retired industrial arts teacher and coach at Bridgeton High School; Dec. 5.

George A. Robinson III WG’66, Kitty Hawk, NC, a retired US Navy commander who also worked in corporate insurance and financial planning; March 5.

1967

William Gerald “Jerry” Cox WG’67, Smyrna, GA, founder of the Atlanta Planning Group, an estate and financial planning firm; Feb. 28.

Thomas A. Hyde GEE’67 GrE’77, Midland, TX, Dec. 17, 2020.

David F. Kaplan W’67, The Villages, FL, an educator; April 1, 2020. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Beryl Levitsky Rosenstock CW’67, Philadelphia, Feb. 28. She worked at several nonprofit cultural institutions across Philadelphia. Her husband is Dr. Jeffrey G. Rosenstock GM’85.

Dr. Gregg E. Springer C’67, Colorado Springs, CO, a retired anesthesiologist and cofounder and medical director of the Colorado Springs Surgery Center; Nov. 27. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and Sphinx Senior Society.

Charles S. Verdery WG’67, Hanover, VA, president of Sydnor, a water systems and pumping company; March 17.

1968

Dr. Melvin S. Blumenthal M’68, Yardley, PA, a cardiologist and researcher at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he helped develop clopidogrel (Plavix), which had an important role in the prevention of cardiac ischemic events and the utility of coronary artery stenting; May 31, 2020.

Robert J. Dodds III L’68, Santa Fe, NM, a trust and estates lawyer; Sept. 10, 2019.

Dr. James O. Donaldson III M’68 GM’76, West Hartford, CT, a retired professor of medicine and chief of neurology at the University of Connecticut; Sept. 20, 2020. He was also director of the university’s Multiple Sclerosis Clinic. He served in the US Army as a battalion surgeon.

H. Michael “Micky” Neiditch C’68, Washington, DC, senior vice president for leadership giving at the American Friends of the Weizmann Institute, in Israel; March 23. As vice president of communications for the Class of 1968, he accepted the David Tyre Award of Merit for Communications on behalf of his class in 2018. As a student at Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian, Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society, and the Sphinx Senior Society.

F. Lannom Smith Gr’68, Tyler, TX, a retired English professor and dean of liberal arts at Tyler University; March 26.

Dr. Samuel L. Stover GM’68, Huntsville, AL, a retired physician specializing in spinal cord injuries and a professor emeritus at the University of Alabama; Jan. 4.

1969

Richard B. Bauschard GAr’69, Shaker Heights, OH, a managing partner at an architectural firm; March 1. He served in the US Navy. His sister is Suzanne Bauschard Hogan WG’80.

Phyllis Wiegand Born Nu’69 GNu’71, Audubon, PA, a retired clinician and manager of mental health services at Pennsylvania Hospital; Nov. 15. Her husband is Donald L. Born W’56.

Stephen G. Conger WG’69, Perkasie, PA, a retired systems analyst for DuPont; Feb. 7.

Maureen C. Maguire Nu’69 GNu’71, Baltimore, an assistant professor of nursing at Johns Hopkins University; Jan. 27.

Joseph G. Sandulli L’69, Ipswich, MA, an attorney and founder of Sandulli Grace, one of Boston’s premier labor law firms representing employees; March 10.

Richard E. Willoughby WEv’69, West Grove, PA, a retired tax accountant; Jan. 22.

Dr. Robert A. Zimmerman GM’69, Philadelphia, a celebrated neuroradiologist who helped pioneer the use of magnetic resonance imaging for the brain and a former professor of radiology at Penn’s School of Medicine, HUP, and CHOP; Feb. 23. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1972 as an assistant professor of radiology in the School of Medicine. By 1981, he was a full professor and had also gained secondary appointments in HUP’s departments of pathology and laboratory medicine, as well as neurosurgery. In 1988, he moved from HUP to CHOP, where he established a division of neuroradiology and served as the division chief and director of the fellowship program. Most notably, he was one of the first researchers to describe the craniocerebral findings of abusive head trauma, cerebral edema, and shear injuries related to trauma, and the evolution of hematomas on CT. He pioneered the first clinical spiral CT in the United States and worked with General Electric on the development of the first 1.5T MRI. This work merited him several awards, including CHOP’s Richard D. Wood distinguished alumni award in 2014. He retired in 2018, and CHOP created the Robert A. Zimmerman Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neuroradiology. He served in the US Army as a radiologist.

1970

Walter S. “Terry” Batty Jr. L’70, Swarthmore, PA, an attorney specializing in art and automobile theft, arson, and tax and investor fraud; Dec. 22. He was an assistant US attorney in Philadelphia from 1971 to 2001, serving as chief of appeals for 27 of those years.

Dr. Richard Y.C. Wang Gr’70, Exton, PA, a retired chemist and pharmaceutical executive; March 16.

1971

Dr. Michael S. Falkowitz C’71, Boca Raton, FL, a pulmonary specialist; April 11. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity. One son is Adam J. Falkowitz C’98.

Geoffrey G. Maclay Jr. WG’71, Mequon, WI, a retired bank executive and an entrepreneur who founded multiple start-ups; March 1.

Robert Charles “Bob” Nevin WG’71, Dayton, OH, a retired executive at Reynolds and Reynolds, a software company for car dealerships; March 14. He served in the US Navy aboard two nuclear missile submarines.

Daniel G. Tuller WG’71, Cape Coral, FL, Dec. 15.

1972

Thomas G. Bewley W’72, Shaker Heights, OH, a sales representative for Ashley Furniture; Feb. 2.

Lawrence W. Gooss GEE’72, Mechanicsville, VA, Oct. 11. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. One son is Dr. Charles Meyer Gooss D’92, and his brother was Dr. Donald A. Gooss Sr. C’59 V’63 (see Class of 1959).

Barbara Granger Jaffe CGS’72 GCP’74, Wyncote, PA, a social justice advocate and community organizer who ran a consulting firm that specialized in research and training for psychiatric rehabilitation professionals; Feb. 6.

Dean B. Judd GEE’72, Palo Alto, CA, a retired computer programmer; Feb. 4.

Dr. Michael E. Kantor D’72, Chapel Hill, NC, a periodontist and former professor of dentistry at the University of Denver; March 12.

Harvey D. Kolodner C’72, Philadelphia, CEO of an architectural firm; Dec. 27, 2020. His wife is Elinore O’Neill Kolodner CW’74.

Barry W. Peirce EE’72, Richmond, VA, July 7, 2020. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and the heavyweight rowing team.

1973

William R. Leighton WG’73, Houston, a retired cofounder of an investment advisor company; Nov. 27. He served in the US Navy.

Lubow W. Lesyk G’73, Wallingford, PA, a retired language specialist for the FBI; March 3.

1974

Dr. Bruce R. McCurdy C’74, Selbyville, DE, a retired physician; April 5.

1975

Katherine Draper Miller Kolliner WG’75, Hudson, OH, a former senior marketing executive for the Society Bank in Cleveland (now known as KeyBank); March 13.

Lawrence G. “Larry” Wahl W’75, Pompano Beach, FL, an athletics communications director who retired as vice president of communications for the Orange Bowl; March 3. He also worked as a public relations director and a spokesman for the University of Miami Hurricanes, the New York Yankees, and ABC Sports. At Penn, he was a member of WXPN, where he broadcast football and basketball games.

1976

Pieter de Jong C’76 GrP’86, Mendon, MA, an environmental planner for local, state, and federal agencies as well as international consulting firms; Feb. 3.

Marilyn Wilkey Merritt Gr’76, Arlington, VA, an anthropology professor at George Washington University; Feb. 4.

Robin Barnett Simon C’76 W’76, East Windsor, NJ, retired chief actuary at a human resources consultancy; March 15. At Penn, she was a member of Pi Mu Epsilon mathematical fraternity, Quadramics, and the choral society.

Mary E. Watson Nu’76, Fayetteville, NC, a retired nurse; Jan. 6.

1977

Patricia Whitehead Kambourian WG’77, Tuscon, AZ, a retired partner in a financial advisors firm; Feb. 16. She served with the American Red Cross in the Vietnam War, earning a medal for civilian service.

John H. Nawn GEE’77, Upper Darby, PA, dean of science and engineering at Ocean County College; March 1, 2020. He served in the US Navy.

1978

James A. Buzzard WG’78, Richmond, VA, a former executive at the packaging company MeadWestvaco; April 9.

Kenneth W. Dewey WG’78, Key Largo, FL, an energy industry executive; Feb. 12.

Richard Q. Whelan C’78, Merion Station, PA, a maritime lawyer and a partner at a law firm; March 19. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity and the soccer team. His wife is Virginia Jarvis Whelan C’78.

1979

Sonia Fishkin L’79, Brookhaven, GA, a lawyer and real estate agent; March 23. Her husband is Andrew M. Zangwill Gr’81.

1980

John F. Kane WG’80, Wilmington, DE, a retired strategic and global forecaster for Dupont, Pfizer, and Nestle; Sept. 15, 2020.

James Primosch G’80, Philadelphia, the Dr. Robert Weiss Professor of Music in the School of Arts and Sciences and a prolific composer and performer; April 26. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1988 as an assistant professor of music. In 1993, he was named the Laura Jan Meyerson Term Chair in the Humanities, then, a year later, he became an associate professor of music. In 2002, he became a full professor, and in 2006, the Dr. Robert Weiss Professor of Music, a chair he held until 2013 and then again beginning in 2020. In addition, he served as the department chair of music from 1996 to 1998, and again from 1999 to 2000, as well as the undergraduate chair of the department from 2002 to 2005. A widely accomplished pianist, composer, and performer, his instrumental, vocal, and electronic works have been performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, the New York New Music Ensemble, and the 21st Century Consort. He received a Guggenheim Fellowship and a Pew Fellowship in the Arts, among other accolades. Most recently, he received the 2020 Virgil Thomson Award in Vocal Music, administered by the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Choral Performance for his album Carthage, performed by the Crossing [“Arts,” Jul|Aug 2020].

Bruce A. Simon WEv’80, Omaha, NE, CEO and chairman of Omaha Steaks, which was founded by his great-great-grandfather; Feb. 17. One sister is Janice Simon Tecimer C’82.

1982

Dr. Robert David Halpert GM’82, Rochester, MI, a radiologist and writer; June 10, 2019. He authored two gastrointestinal radiology textbooks as well as two novels.

Hon. Ruben A. Martino L’82, Bronx, NY, a family court judge for the City of New York; Dec. 11, 2020.

Dr. Ben F. Van Horn Jr. GrD’82, Newville, PA, a retired superintendent of the Mifflinburg (PA) Area School District and a former teacher and principal; June 15, 2020.

1983

Dr. G. Michael Davis GrD’83, Swarthmore, PA, a retired high school English teacher at Strath Haven High School and an adjunct professor at Widener University; Feb. 25. He served in the US Navy. His wife is Ginny Lee Davis DH’80 CGS’98 GEd’06 LPS’12.

1984

Shirley Ruth Shils CGS’84 CGS’90 G’93, Penn Valley, PA, a philanthropist; Feb. 1, at 100. She and her late husband Edward Shils W’36 G’37 Gr’40 L’86 GL’90 GrL’97 endowed the Edward B. Shils and Shirley R. Shils Term Professorship in Entrepreneurial Management at Penn as well as the Edward B. and Shirley R. Shils Term Professorship in Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution at Penn’s Carey Law School. Her daughter is Nancy E. Shils C’77 G’86 GEd’98 GEd’01 GrEd’01, and one grandchild is Max Szczurek WEv’03.

1985

Gerard Paul Donahoe Jr. GCP’85, Washington, DC, a retired housing program policy specialist with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development; March 14.

Wendy Milne McCleary SW’85, Wellsboro, PA, a former social worker; April 12.

Stephen Robert Prince ASC’85 Gr’87, Blacksburg, VA, a professor of cinema at Virginia Tech; Dec. 30, 2020.

Michael E. Seltzer C’85, Lakewood, NJ, July 5. His siblings include Sharon Seltzer Ross W’82 and Larry J. Seltzer C’83, who is married to Danna Sigal Seltzer W’84.

1986

Dr. Ernest L. “Gary” Rosato C’86, Bryn Mawr, PA, a surgeon and professor of surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital; March 17. He also founded and directed the hospital’s Gastroesophageal Center. His wife is Jeannette K. Rosato C’86, his daughter is Madeline C. Rosato C’18, and one sister is Gertrude M. Rosato C’89.

Ruth R. Russell G’86, Philadelphia, a longtime editor at the Chestnut Hill Local newspaper who later worked at the Philadelphia Public Record; Jan. 2. Her husband is Hon. Edward E. Russell L’57.

1987

Dagmar S. Keenan GNu’87, Fort Washington, PA, a neonatal nurse practitioner; March 23.

1988

Daniel M. Bernick L’88 WG’88, Wayne, PA, a partner at the Health Care Group, which provides legal and business services for physicians and healthcare providers; Dec. 22.

Dr. Wenda Susan Long Gr’88, Upper Darby, PA, retired practice manager of the maternal fetal medicine and the urogynecology divisions at Penn Medicine; March 18. She previously worked as the manager of Penn Medicine’s genetics lab.

1991

Kim Iype Mathew WG’91, Darien, CT, a former managing director for an investment bank; Dec. 11, 2019.

1996

Sanjay Kumar Katyal WG’96, San Francisco, Nov. 20, 2019.

Cheryl A. Lang GNu’96, Cheltenham, PA, Feb. 8.

1998

Aryeh “Ari” Kushner EAS’98 W’98, Englewood, NJ, a general partner at Kushner Capital Partners and CFO and director of Entanglement Technologies, Inc.; Sept. 16. His father is Murray Kushner C’73 L’76. His siblings include Marc S. Kushner C’99 and Melissa Kushner C’02.

2008

Dr. Ronald S. Litman LPS’08 ML’18, Philadelphia, a leader in pediatric anesthesiology and a former professor in anesthesiology and pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine; April 21. He came to CHOP and Penn in 2001 as a pediatric anesthesiologist and a professor of pediatrics and anesthesiology, respectively. He was a longtime member of the Society for Pediatric Anesthesia, and he also served as chair of the FDA Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and as medical director at the Institute for Safe Medication Practice. His research ranged from airway anatomy under anesthesia to pathophysiology of mediastinal masses and malignant hyperthermia. In early 2021, he launched a new journal, Pediatric Anesthesia Article of the Day, which his colleagues intend to continue. His wife is Daphne Klausner CGS’88 G’93.

2012

Gabriel F. Donnay C’12, Los Angeles, a musician and data scientist at a digital marketing company; March 29. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.

Faculty & Staff

Dr. John M. Daly, Philadelphia,the former Jonathan E. Rhoads Professor of Surgery in Penn’s School of Medicine, who later twice served as dean of Temple University’s School of Medicine; March 26. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1985 as a professor in the department of surgery. A year later, he was promoted to Jonathan E. Rhoads Professor of Surgery and division chief of surgery/oncology in Penn’s School of Medicine. He taught at Penn for eight years, before becoming chief of surgery at New York Hospital and a professor at Weill-Cornell Medicine. In 2002, he was appointed dean of Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine. His tenure, which lasted until 2011, was influential, including the construction of a new medical building and the development of a new postdoctoral research program. In 2019, he was appointed interim dean of the Katz School, and in February of 2021, he was appointed to the post permanently for a second time.

Beatrice Novack Engelsberg. See Class of 1946.

Manfred Fischbeck, Philadelphia, a celebrated avant-garde dancer who was a lecturer in the School of Arts and Sciences’ department of theatre arts; March 17. After graduating from the Free University of Berlin, he moved to Philadelphia in 1968 to cofound the Group Motion Multimedia Dance Theater with a Berlin dance group. The troupe, which is still active today, became internationally known for avant-garde performances and outreach. In 1976, he became a lecturer in Penn’s department of theater arts, where he taught a popular course called Mime and Movement: Movement for the Actor, and he continued to teach until his death. He received various grant awards and fellowships, including funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Robert A. Fox. See Class of 1952.

Vartan Gregorian Hon’88, New York, former provost, dean, and faculty member at Penn; April 15. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1972 as the Tarzian Professor of Armenian History and Culture. In 1974, he was appointed the founding dean of what is now known as the School of Arts and Sciences. As dean, he strengthened ties and promoted scholarly exchanges between Penn and the Sorbonne, at the University of Paris, and helped preserve the high academic standing of Penn’s department of Romance languages. He served as provost from 1977 to 1981 before resigning when Sheldon Hackney Hon’93 was named president, a position he had expected to be offered. As he wrote in his memoir, The Road to Home: My Life and Times, he was so sure of the post that he had withheld his name from consideration as chancellor at another school. Later, he was offered presidencies at four other universities, accepting the post at Brown in 1989. He is perhaps best known for his work as president of the New York Public Library, which he restored from a fiscal and morale crisis. By the end of his eight-year tenure there, he had raised $327 million in public and private funds and elevated the library to the spotlight as a national treasure. A renowned historian and scholar, he authored several books and spoke seven languages. He received awards from the French, Italian, Austrian, and Portuguese governments, as well as numerous honorary degrees. In 1998, President Bill Clinton awarded him the National Humanities Medal; and in 2004, President George W. Bush conferred upon him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award. In 2004, in his honor, the Annenberg Foundation endowed a $2 million Vartan Gregorian Chair in the Humanities at Penn. Two sons are Vahe Gregorian C’83 and Raffi Gregorian C’86.

William Grigsby, Newtown Square, PA, a former faculty member in the School of Design’s department of city and regional planning; April 20. He joined the faculty of Penn’s Graduate School of Fine Arts in 1955. In 1961, he became a research associate professor of urban studies in the School of Fine Arts, a joint position with the Wharton School’s department of finance. He later rose to professor of city planning with a secondary appointment in the Institute for Urban Studies. His research was instrumental in establishing neighborhood change as a subfield of city planning. He studied the politics of housing markets and residential segregation, the effect of poverty on neighborhoods, and steps public leaders could take to alleviate negative effects of neighborhood change. His published books include Housing Markets and Public Policy (1963) and The Dynamics of Neighborhood Change and Decline (1987). In 1996, he retired from Penn. He served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War.

Hon. Isador Kranzel. See Class of 1965.

Dr. Donald W. LaVan. See Class of 1955.

Anne Schact Lee. See Class of 1950.

Dr. Sheldon A. Lisker. See Class of 1954.

Dr. Ronald S. Litman. See Class of 2008.

Dr. Wenda Susan Long. See Class of 1988.

Frederick Osborne, Chester, CT, a prominent member of art academia and a former faculty member of Penn’s Graduate School of Fine Arts; Oct. 28. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1966 in the department of undergraduate sculpture, serving as an instructor, lecturer, and professor. He left Penn in 1977 to join what is now the University of the Arts. He then became dean of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in 1985. In 2002, he was appointed president of the Lyme Academy of Fine Arts in Connecticut, from which he retired. During the 11 years he taught at Penn, he was twice nominated for a Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award.

James Primosch. See Class of 1980.

Dr. Anthony C. Ruggerio. See Class of 1962.

Dr. Frank A. Welsh III, Bryn Mawr, PA, emeritus professor of biochemistry in the Perelman School of Medicine’s department of neurosurgery; April 2. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1973 in the School of Medicine’s department of neurosurgery. He also taught biochemistry to first-year medical students. In 1990, he won a University Research Foundation grant. His research focused on strokes and cerebral blood flow, and he published more than 80 peer-reviewed articles. His published research includes his collaboration with adjunct associate professor of neurosurgery Katalin Kariko and her now-famous studies of messenger RNA [“The Vaccine Trenches,” May|Jun 2021]. This work was a major keystone in the development of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines now being used to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2012, he retired from Penn.

Dr. Robert A. Zimmerman. See Class of 1969.