Jul|Aug 2024

July | August 2024

Vol. 122, No. 6

Features

Wharton’s Zeke Hernandez hopes to bend the immigration debate toward a question rooted in his own research on capital investment and business formation: What do natives stand to gain?

By Trey Popp

Our annual photo essay.

By Tommy Leonardi

Over the decade since it was launched as a “one-stop shop” for Penn faculty and programs seeking to translate research into products—and with a big help from two blockbuster discoveries—the Penn Center for Innovation has achieved record revenues and made the University a leader in forging partnerships “to move ideas from the inside to the outside.”

By JoAnn Greco

For more than 40 years—from Bill Clinton’s failed healthcare initiative to Barack Obama’s successful (if long contested) one and on into today’s most pressing issues around equity and best practices—Ruth Katz CW’74 has been instrumental in developing public healthcare policies.

By Kathryn Levy Feldman

Departments

From the Editor | Immigration and innovation.

Letters | Paideia’s “sparkplug,” rejected takeaways, and more.

Views

Rabbit Hole | Finding voices, on the way to my own.

Alumni Voices | The lesson of “open door” regrets.

Expert Opinion | Cassettes are cool.

Gazetteer

Commencement | In a “hard year,” praise for a class “forged in the crucible of change.”

Music | “Red and Blue” composer William J. Goeckel C1895 L1896 honored.

Protest | A pro-Palestinian encampment on College Green lasted 16 days.

Debate | Roundtable weighs threats to academic freedom and open expression.

Honors | 2024 President’s Engagement and Innovation Prizes.

Panel | Writer Jennifer Egan C’85 and SP2’s Dennis Culhane on homelessness.

Final Reports | Antisemitism task force and presidential commission findings.

Campus | Temporary rules for events and demonstrations announced.

Sports | Baseball’s Henseler and track’s Whittaker cap special careers at Penn.

Arts

Calendar

Sculpture | Woven works by Suchitra Mattai G’01 Gr’01 GFA’03.

Music | Pulitzer Prize for Tyshawn Sorey’s Adagio (For Wadada Leo Smith).

Books | Erik Larson C’76 on the Civil War’s start. The Demon of Unrest.

Briefly Noted

Print Culture | Gary Prebula C’72’s superheroic donation to Penn Libraries.

Alumni

Vince Santilli C’84 supports struggling veterans as CEO of Homes for the Brave.

Arthur Kuan C’12’s company is pursuing a breakthrough cancer treatment.

Amina Belouizdad Porter WG’13 helps travelers avoid airport chaos—for a price.

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | Penn’s Paris Olympics triumph (in 1900).

