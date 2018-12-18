Regional Clubs

This spring, we will be bringing the Power of Penn nationwide. For more information and a list of events, please visit powerofpenn.upenn.edu/campaign-events.

Chicago

Ring in the Lunar New Year and celebrate Ben Franklin’s birthday with the Penn Club of Chicago! We will meet at the famous Chicago landmark Aqua, at 6 p.m., on Saturday, January 19, to celebrate together. For more information, please email club copresident Hanah Bae GEd’15 athbae@alumni.upenn.edu or visit www.pennclubchicago.com.

Colorado

Please join the Penn Club of Colorado for our 2019 Post-Holiday Celebration and Ben’s Birthday Bash on January 17 at 6 p.m.! This year’s event will feature live music, appetizers, beer, wine, and nonalcoholic beverages. Guests are welcome. For more information, please email club president Alyssa Sholette Caruthers SW’99 at alyssa.caruthers@gmail.com.

Hong Kong

We will kick off 2019 with a big bang by celebrating Ben Franklin’s birthday! Ben Bash 2019 in Hong Kong will be arranged for late February. Shortly after, in March, President Amy Gutmann will stop through Hong Kong to meet with our alumni. Please look for further details on www.pennclubhk.com or our Facebook page.

Los Angeles

Join Penn Club LA for “How to Cultivate Authentic Relationships” on Tuesday, January 29, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Psychotherapist and author Ira Israel C’88 will show us the tools necessary to create an extraordinary life and keep us at the highest end of our happiness spectrum. For more information and to register, please visit www.pennclubla.com.

Metro New Jersey

The Penn Club of Metro New Jersey will be starting the new year off with a birthday bash for Ben Franklin! Please join us on Thursday, January 24, at the Livingston Library. There will be an a cappella group, games, prizes, and cake. On January 31, in Morristown, we will have our annual wine tasting event. Make sure to sign up early as this event always sells out. In February, we will meet up to watch the Penn v. Columbia basketball game in New York City. Also during February, we will host a tennis night at the Mendham Racquet Club. For more information visit www.pennclubmetronj.com or contact club president Caroline Huie WG’93 at cyu_huie@yahoo.com.

Seattle

Celebrate Ben Franklin’s birthday at the Penn Club of Seattle’s annual bowling party on Sunday, January 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.! Then, join us as we volunteer at Northwest Harvest Food Bank on Saturday, February 2, from 12 to 2 p.m. For more information, please visit www.pennclubofseattle.com.

Westchester and Rockland Counties

Please join the Penn Club of Westchester and Rockland Counties for our annual Ben’s Birthday Bash on Broadway in February. We are planning an exciting evening that includes dinner at the Penn Club, seeing a hit show, and engaging in a post-show discussion with actors and producers. Please check our website pennclubwestrock.org for details.

Call for Nominations

ALUMNI TRUSTEES | Alumni are invited and encouraged to suggest Alumni Trustee candidates, who must be degree-holding alumni, for the three At-Large Alumni Trustee positions.

The successful Alumni Trustee candidates will begin their five-year terms on January 1, 2020. The Penn Alumni Nominations Committee, chaired by Penn Alumni President Ann Reese CW’74 and made up of current and former Alumni Trustees, will evaluate and recommend candidates for trusteeship based on evidence of leadership; involvement in alumni activities; record of achievement professionally, civically/socially, and for Penn; representation of the alumni body in terms of geography, gender, school/college, and personal background; record of financial support to Penn relative to capacity; and evidence of “trustee caliber.” Please provide supporting documentation for why a candidate should be considered for alumni trusteeship at this time.

The deadline for Alumni Trustee nominations is Friday, January 11, 2019.

ALUMNI AWARD OF MERIT | Each year, Penn Alumni presents the Alumni Award of Merit to alumni volunteers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and service to the University. Community service, professional achievements, and other such accomplishments are considered but are only secondary to University service. The awards will be presented during Homecoming Weekend 2019 at the Alumni Award of Merit Gala, a celebration for all alumni volunteers. Attendance at the ceremony, to be held November 8, 2019, is a prerequisite for receiving the Award.

YOUNG ALUMNI AWARD | The Young Alumni Award recognizes outstanding leadership and service to the University prior to one’s 16th reunion year. Community service, professional achievements, and other such accomplishments are considered but are secondary to five to 15 years of varied University service. The Young Alumni Award will also be presented during Homecoming Weekend 2019. Attendance at the ceremony, to be held November 8, 2019, is a prerequisite for receiving the Award.

The Penn Alumni Awards and Resolutions Committee, chaired by Paul Williams W’67 and made up of previous alumni award recipients, will give consideration to suggested candidates for the Alumni Award of Merit and the Young Alumni Award. In addition to the online nomination form, documentation supporting why a candidate should be considered for the Alumni Award of Merit or the Young Alumni Award should be submitted at this time. Please note: the strongest recommendations are those that are accompanied by three or more letters of recommendation from classmates, colleagues, University staff, and others who know the candidate well in his/her service to Penn.

The deadline for Alumni Award of Merit and Young Alumni Award nominations is Friday, February 1, 2019.

Names of candidates for the Alumni Trustee positions and the 2019 Alumni Award of Merit/Young Alumni Award should be sent by January 11, 2019, and February 1, 2019, respectively, to: Hoopes Wampler, Associate Vice President for Alumni Relations, E. Craig Sweeten Alumni House, 3533 Locust Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19104-6226. You may also submit your nominations online at www.alumni.upenn.edu/pennalumninominations.