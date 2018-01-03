Central Florida

Join Penn alumni and other Ivy League alumni at the All-Ivy Cocktail Party on March 5, 2018, at the Quail Valley River Club in Vero Beach. For details and to register, contact JoAnn Harmon Hitt W’83 at joannhhitt@gmail.com.

Central New Jersey

Join the Penn Club of Central New Jersey at Princeton for the Penn vs. Princeton men’s basketball game on Tuesday, February 6. Meet up with fellow alumni to cheer on the Quakers as they take on the Tigers! This event is cosponsored by the Penn Club of Central New Jersey and Penn Alumni Families. Visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/centralnj for more information and to purchase tickets.

Cleveland

Connect with Penn Club of Cleveland as we celebrate Ben Franklin’s Birthday on Saturday, January 6! The Penn women’s basketball team will take on archrival Princeton at 1 p.m. Join fellow Quakers to watch at the Winking Lizard in Bedford Heights. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/cleveland .

Long Island

The Penn Club of Long Island will celebrate Ben Franklin’s birthday with a dinner at Matteo’s of Roslyn on January 18. To RSVP, contact upenncluboflongisland@gmail.com .

New Orleans

On January 20, join us for a private, curator-led tour of Prospect 4: The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans during the fourth iteration of the international triennial art exhibition Prospect New Orleans. History of art professor Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw will provide a lecture and tips on navigating international art exhibitions and the Modern and Contemporary art scene, and a reception will follow. This event is cosponsored by the Penn Fund and the Penn Club of Louisiana. Tickets are limited and nonrefundable. For more information, contact penncluboflouisiana@gmail.com .

PennNYC

PennPAC (Pro Bono Alumni Consulting) will host its annual Information Session on January 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Duane Morris (1540 Broadway). Learn the ins and outs of volunteering as a consultant with PennPAC. To register or learn more about PennPAC, please visit our website, www.pennpac.org. Next, on January 19 from 7 to 10 p.m., join us at the offices of KattenMuchinRosenmann LLP (575 Madison Avenue) to celebrate our founder’s birthday. The keynote address will be delivered by Suzie Pileggi C’91 LPS’08 and Dr. James Pawelski, founding director of Penn’s Master of Applied Positive Psychology. To purchase tickets please visit: http://bit.ly/2jMjDzd. Then, on January 30: What is your future in the financial industry? Mitchell Blutt C’78 M’82 WG’87 (founder, Consonance Capital), Alain Papiasse (board member, BNP Paribas S.A.) and Mauro Guillen (Wharton professor and director of the Lauder Institute) will debate and answer your questions on “The Future of the Financial Industry Post-Crisis and Where to Orientate Your Career in Banking Today.” For more information, please contact francois@penn.nyc.

San Diego

Please join Penn Club of San Diego on January 17, as we honor Benjamin Franklin’s birthday! Meet for drinks and food at California Tap Room (3812 Ray St), which brings a bit of Philly to San Diego. Ben’s spirit, back by popular demand, will be making an appearance! For more information, please contact pennclubsd@gmail.com.

Sarasota and Manatee Counties

Area alumni are invited to our Keynote Faculty Luncheon with Penn Law’s Associate Dean John F. Hollway on February 15. How can we prevent wrongful conviction in the criminal justice system? Dean Hollway will speak about the work of the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at Penn Law. On March 11, join us for our annual sporting outing at the Phillies–Orioles Spring Training Game. Enjoy the game and a pre-game baseball fare buffet from the Sky Box Suites at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. This event sells out every year! To register, email pennclubsarasota@gmail.com.

Seattle

In honor of Ben Franklin’s birthday, we will be “Bowling for Ben” on January 21 at Garage in Cap Hill. Please join us for our fifth annual 21+ birthday bash celebration. Registration fee includes shoe rental, three hours of bowling, and light appetizers. Dinner and drinks are available for individual purchase. For more information, please contact pennclubseattle@gmail.com. To register, please visit www.pennclubofseattle.com/bowling2018 .

St. Louis

Celebrate Ben Franklin’s birthday with the Penn Club of St. Louis at Ben’s Birthday Bash on Thursday, January 18, at the Ritz-Carlton in St. Louis. To register, visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/stlouis .

Tulsa

Join the Penn Club of Tulsa for our annual Ben’s Birthday Bash on Thursday, January 18, at the Gilcrease Museum. Mix and mingle with fellow alumni as we explore historic documents and paintings connected to Ben Franklin at the museum. Visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/tulsa for more information.

Utah

Join the Penn Club of Utah and Penntertainment for the sixth-annual Penn/Wharton Sundance Schoomze during the first weekend of the Sundance Film Festival (January 20–21). Connect with fellow alumni in media, entertainment, arts, and technology. Network with old and new friends in Park City. Please visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/utah for more information.

Washington, DC

On Saturday, February 3, 2018, the Penn Club of DC will be volunteering with the merchandiser at Martha’s Table from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sort donations, hang merchandise, and bring a positive vibe to the store. Space is limited, so please email pennclubofdc@gmail.com to confirm your spot.

Westchester and Rockland Counties

Join fellow alumni for Ben’s Birthday Bash on Broadway on February 7! The evening will begin with a pre-theater dinner at the Penn Club at 6 p.m., followed by Come from Away at 8 p.m. (including a post-show “meet and greet” with one of its main producers, Junkyard Dog Productions). Please check our website, pennclubwestrock.org, for details as the date approaches. Sign up, join, or opt-in for notifications from our active Penn Community, follow us on Facebook @pennclubwestrock, or email us at communications@pennclubwestrock.org.

Call for Nominations

ALUMNI TRUSTEES | Alumni are invited and encouraged to suggest Alumni Trustee candidates, who must be degree-holding alumni, for the three At-Large Alumni Trustee positions.

The successful Alumni Trustee candidates will begin their five-year terms on January 1, 2019. The Penn Alumni Nominations Committee, chaired by Penn Alumni President Julie Beren Platt C’79 and made up of current and former Alumni Trustees, will evaluate and recommend candidates for trusteeship based on evidence of leadership; involvement in alumni activities; record of achievement professionally, civically/socially, and for Penn; representation of the alumni body in terms of geography, gender, school/college, and personal background; record of financial support to Penn relative to capacity; and evidence of “trustee caliber.” Please provide supporting documentation for why a candidate should be considered for alumni trusteeship at this time.

The deadline for Alumni Trustee nominations is Friday, January 12, 2018.

ALUMNI AWARD OF MERIT | Each year, Penn Alumni presents the Alumni Award of Merit to alumni volunteers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and service to the University. Community service, professional achievements, and other such accomplishments are considered but are only secondary to University service. The awards will be presented during Homecoming Weekend 2018 at the Alumni Award of Merit Gala, a celebration for all alumni volunteers. Attendance at the ceremony, to be held November 9, 2018, is a prerequisite for receiving the Award.

YOUNG ALUMNI AWARD | The Young Alumni Award recognizes outstanding leadership and service to the University prior to one’s 16th reunion year. Community service, professional achievements, and other such accomplishments are considered but are secondary to five to 15 years of varied University service. The Young Alumni Award will also be presented during Homecoming Weekend 2018. Attendance at the ceremony, to be held November 9, 2018, is a prerequisite for receiving the Award.

The Penn Alumni Awards and Resolutions Committee, chaired by Susan Frier Danilow Esq. CW’74 G’74 and made up of previous alumni award recipients, will give consideration to suggested candidates for the Alumni Award of Merit and the Young Alumni Award. In addition to the online nomination form, documentation supporting why a candidate should be considered for the Alumni Award of Merit or the Young Alumni Award should be submitted at this time. Please note: the strongest recommendations are those that are accompanied by three or more letters of recommendation from classmates, colleagues, University staff, and others who know the candidate well in his/her service to Penn.

The deadline for Alumni Award of Merit and Young Alumni Award nominations is Friday, February 2, 2018.

Names of candidates for the Alumni Trustee positions and the 2017 Alumni Award of Merit/Young Alumni Award should be sent by January 12, 2018, and February 2, 2018, respectively, to: Trina Middleton, Director, Penn Alumni Board Services, E. Craig Sweeten Alumni House, 3533 Locust Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19104-6226. You may also submit your nominations online at http://www.alumni.upenn.edu/pennalumninominations.

Penn Alumni President Nominee

Penn Alumni has nominated Ann Nolan Reese CW’74 to fill the position of Penn Alumni president for a three-year term beginning July 1, 2018.

Mrs. Reese is a cofounder and executive director of the Center for Adoption Policy (CAP), whose goal is to remove legal and policy barriers to adoption. CAP provides research, analysis, advice, and education to practitioners and the public about current legislation and practices governing domestic and inter-country adoption. Prior to CAP’s formation in 2001, Mrs. Reese spent over 25 years in finance. Formerly the chief financial officer of ITT, she also worked at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Mobil Oil, Union Carbide, and Bankers Trust.

Mrs. Reese is a director of Genesee & Wyoming, Sears Holdings, and Xerox.

At Penn, Mrs. Reese is a member of the Executive Committee, chairs the Trustees Audit and Compliance Committee, and is a member of the Board of Overseers of the School of Social Policy & Practice (SP2) and the Trustees’ Council of Penn Women. Additionally, she established the Ann Nolan Reese NPL/NGO Leadership Scholarship at SP2, the Penn Aging Concentration Program Fund, and the Ann Nolan Reese Endowed Scholarship for students in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Alumni may file other nominations for the position of Penn Alumni president no later than March 12, 2018; these nominations must be accompanied by a petition signed by no fewer than 1,500 eligible degree-holding alumni. A formal election will take place at the Penn Alumni Board and Council Meeting on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at 9 a.m. in College Hall, Room 200.

For details, please contact Trina Middleton, Director of Penn Alumni Board Services, E. Craig Sweeten Alumni House, 3533 Locust Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19104-6226, or email her at trinalm@upenn.edu.