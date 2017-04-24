Israel. Join us on June 22 for our annual Penn Israel Regatta—an Ivy League Yacht Race! Arrive at the Sea-Gal Yacht Club by 17:30 to enjoy the race at 18:00. Afterwards, enjoy a sunset swim off the boats and a beach party at Bell Beach at 20:30. Cash bar and food. Even if you can’t participate in the race, join us for the beach party! For more information, please email Dov Hoch C’86 at dovhoch@clarityholdings.com .

Los Angeles. On June 7, join PennClubLA and the Trustee’s Council of Penn Women for “Women in Entertainment,” a summer networking event, from 6:30—8:30pm. To register, visit www.pennclubla.com.

Metro New Jersey. Bring your family in May to an outdoor aviary at a premier wild bird rehabilitation center. Also, join us June 8 for our spring dinner, and later that month for our “Welcome to Penn” reception for incoming Penn students and parents. Email Debbie Zajkowski W’86 atdkzajkowski@yahoo.com or visit www.pennclubmetronj.com.

New York. Join PennNYC for our monthly Small Biz Give and Take on May 11 and June 8, 9—10:30am, at WeWork Grand Central. The cost is $15, and attendance will max out at 20 people! To register, visit www.penn.nyc or email Sharon Danzger W’87 at sharon@controlchaos.org. The PennNYC Community Services team is hosting a summer Meals on Heels volunteer event on June 17, during which we will be hand-delivering nutritious meals to homebound senior citizens. [NOTE: This does NOT involve high heels; comfortable walking shoes only, please!] Join us at the Carter Burden Center, 351 E. 74th St., from 10am—12pm. Participants are encouraged to join us for brunch in the neighborhood afterwards. Please RSVP to Jesse Tendler EAS’03 W’03 at jesse@penn.nyc.

Portland. This June, the Club will once again present book awards to four deserving seniors at four high schools in our area. At our annual Summer Lawn Party, Penn alums and friends will have a chance to meet the incoming Oregon and SW Washington members of the Penn Class of 2021. For details, visit www.pennclubofportland.org or email John Vosmek C’61 at jva@vosmek.com.

San Francisco. Come join fellow alumni for hikes, walks, lunches, parks, picnics, and everything else under the sun. It’s California in its full bloom after all! For details, visit www.sfpennclub.com.

Washington, D.C. On May 20, set sail on the Potomac with the Penn Club of D.C. Meet us at the Georgetown Waterfront from 12-3:30pm and enjoy picturesque views of the Mall and Georgetown while sipping a cocktail with family and friends. This event sells out every year, so buy your tickets early: $20 per person with a cash bar onboard the ship. For more information, please email pennclubofdc@gmail.com.

Westchester and Rockland Counties. The May Spring Dinner, May 24 from 7—9pm, features cocktails by the fire pits and dinner on the terrace at the national prototype of “Barnes & Noble Kitchen.” Dr. Hollway C’92, associate dean and executive director of the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at Penn, will speak and any book purchases that evening benefit our Penn Club Scholarship Fund. Visit www.pennclubwestrock.org and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn: @pennclubwestrock. Email communications@pennclubwestrock.org with any questions.