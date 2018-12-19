Arts Calendar

Martha Graham Dance Company The Eve Project, Jan. 26–27
René Marie Experiment in Truth, Feb. 16
Cirque Mechanics 42FT—A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels, Feb. 17
The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia intersect10, Feb. 20
Abbey Theatre Two Pints, Feb. 27–Mar. 3
Citizen Salon: A Crowd-Sourced Exhibition from Penn’s University Art Collection
Through Mar. 24
Colored People Time: Mundane Futures
Feb.1–Mar. 31
Cecilia Vicuña: About to Happen
Feb. 1–Mar. 31
Introducing Tony Conrad: A Retrospective
Feb. 1–Aug. 11
A Reading by Nasser Hussain Jan. 23
A Reading by Nathan Long Feb. 4
Trisha Low and Stephen McLaughlin: A Reading
Beltran Family Program, Feb. 18
And the Story Goes … Innovations in Storytelling
Through Mar. 17
Bearing Witness: Four Days in West Kingston
Moundbuilders: Ancient Artifacts of North America
Both through Dec. 2
Cellist Thomas Kraines and Friends
Music in the Pavilion, Feb. 15
Music Partnerships at Play
The Marlboro Music Festival, Through Jun. 21
No Mud, No Lotus (Film Screening Series)
Through Feb. 21
The Stuff of Buddhist Leisure
Justin McDaniel, Jan. 23
Romantic Prints on the Move
(Conference) Feb. 1–2
Grey Gardens (Film) Feb. 6
Deaf Home Movies (Film) Feb. 10
The Gleaners and I / Les Glaneurs et la Glaneuse (Film) Feb. 13
Nostalgia for the Light / Nostalgia de la Luz (Film) Feb. 20
Divine and Ghostly Things: Debating the Care of Religious Relics at the Madras Government Museum
Sanchita Balachandran, Feb. 27
Alejandro Escovedo with Don Antonio Jan. 17
Cracker Jan. 18
Damn the Torpedoes: A Tribute to Tom Petty Jan. 19
Liz Longley Jan. 25
An Evening with Glen Bryan and Friends Jan. 27
Kingston Trio Jan. 31
Colin Blunstone Feb. 2
Enter the Haggis Feb. 7
David Garibaldi Feb. 8
Michael Henderson’s Valentine Love Concert Feb. 14
Bronze Radio Return Feb. 20
Beer Fest Feb. 23
Gaby Moreno Feb. 26
Yemen Blues Feb. 27