France

The University of Pennsylvania Office of Alumni Relations and the Penn Club of France invite you to a cocktail reception and concert on May 23 featuring the Penn Glee Club at the Ritz Paris. Over 40 students will perform traditional Penn songs and contemporary hits. Join fellow Penn alumni for what promises to be an incredible evening! For more information contact daralumniclub@dev.upenn.edu.

Metro New Jersey

Please join us in May for an Alvin Ailey Performance at NJPAC in Newark. In June we will hold our annual Wesley A. Stanger Jr. spring dinner. Join us as we wrap up the season and honor outstanding Tom Newmann scholars. Finally, we are excited to have our in-person “Welcome to Penn Class of 2026” this June. Visit www.pennclubmetronj.com to learn the latest information on our activities, on our club, and to register for events. For more information, contact club president Janet Pisansky C’91 at jpisansky@burkepotenza.com.

Celebrate Your Reunion, May 13–16, 2022!

Penn Alumni is planning a combined reunion for those who missed theirs in 2020 and 2021, along with those celebrating reunions in 2022 (classes ending in 0, 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7). Visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/alumniweekend for more information.