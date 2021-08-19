Turning the Lights Back On

After almost 18 months of campus being completely or partially closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students will receive a fully in-person learning experience at Penn this fall (with vaccine requirements and, per new guidance as of August 5, a mask-wearing requirement while indoors in public or shared spaces). And when students returned to University City, they likely saw some new things—including this building with a fitting name. New College House, located at 40th and Walnut Streets, welcomed its first-ever residents in August. The 450-bed, 13-floor tower features suites with single bedrooms and possesses a lot of similarities to Lauder College House near 34th and Chestnut—which, you guessed it, was previously named New College House [“Gazetteer,” Sep|Oct 2016].