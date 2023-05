Undergraduate tuition | $58,620

Housing | $12,166

Dining | $6,330

Fees | $7,484

Total | $84,600

(4 percent annual increase)

Total undergraduate financial aid* | $286 million

(12 percent annual increase)

*Students whose families make $75,000 or less will now receive financial aid packages that fully cover tuition, fees, housing, and dining—up from $65,500.