Several New Gifts Announced

A slew of gifts in September will bolster Wharton, Jewish Studies, urban research, performing arts, and more at Penn. Here’s a look:

• Wharton launched its first new degree offering in 50 years thanks to a $60 million gift from Bruce I. Jacobs G’79 GrW’86—the largest single gift in the school’s history. The Dr. Bruce I. Jacobs Master of Science in Quantitative Finance will, per Penn President J. Larry Jameson, be an “innovative, hands-on graduate program [that] will further advance our University’s strategic focus on data and AI while preparing our quantitative finance students and scholars to lead in a rapidly changing world.” The principal and cofounder of Jacobs Levy Equity Management (along with Kenneth Levy WG’76 G’82), Jacobs has given more than $80 million toward quantitative finance initiatives at Wharton.

• The estate of Louise A. Strauss C’82 has contributed $21 million to Penn, including support for the Herbert D. Katz Center for Advanced Judaic Studies, the Rare Judaica Acquisitions Endowment Fund in Penn Libraries, and Morris Arboretum & Gardens. The gift was made in memory of Louise’s father, Hilary Strauss G’56, an avid Penn supporter. Louise was a member of the Katz Center’s board of advisors, following in the footsteps of her late mother, Ione Apfelbaum Strauss CW’54 [“Obituaries,” Jan|Feb 2021].

• Julie Beren Platt C’79 and Marc E. Platt C’79 made a pair of leadership gifts to establish an endowed professorship in Jewish Studies and also create a program fund for graduate support in Penn Arts & Sciences’ Jewish Studies Program. According to the announcement, the gifts will “strengthen Penn’s faculty, foster graduate student connections and scholarship, and enhance community and international programs, advancing Jewish Studies at Penn and across the wider academic field.” The Platts—Julie serves as vice chair of Penn’s Board of Trustees and is also on Penn Hillel’s National Board of Governors; Marc is a renowned film, theater, and television producer—have supported multiple initiatives at their alma mater over the years.

• Penn’s Institute for Urban Research (Penn IUR) received a $10 million anonymous gift to advance research, education, and policy solutions that impact cities locally and globally. The endowed funds will support one of Penn IUR’s codirector positions and a postdoctoral fellowship.

• Penn Live Arts received a $5 million gift from former Penn trustee Edward Kane C’71 and his wife Marty Wallace to support and name the 325-seat proscenium theatre in the Student Performing Arts Center, which is currently under construction along Woodland Walk and 33rd Street. Slated to open in early 2027, the Edward W. Kane Theatre will boast an orchestra pit, state-of-the-art fly system, and deep stage design suited to a wide range of performances for the 2,000-plus Penn undergrads who participate in performance groups.