

Sep | Oct 2025

Vol. 124, No. 1

Features

For 10 budding history majors living through tumultuous times for Penn and US higher education,

Jared Farmer’s class on archival research methods doubled as a crash course on how the University navigated the culture-war clashes of another era.

By Trey Popp

Penn First Plus aims to level the college and early-career playing field for first-generation, low-income students and alumni at the University.

By Caren Lissner

There’s a lot more to Founding Father John Dickinson than not signing the Declaration of Independence.

By Dennis Drabelle

Departments

From the Editor | Archive dive, P1P explained, Declaration non-signer.

Letters | Waste takeaways, despair and hope, Title IX settlement.

Views

Notes from the Undergrad | “Oom Sha La La will take on a meaning of its own.”

Alumni Voices | Behind the wheel on Philly’s mean—and educational—streets.

Elsewhere | Fauré’s Requiem, Geneva, 1992.

Gazetteer

Transition | Departing SEVP Craig Carnaroli W’85 on his 25 years at Penn.

Administration | New appointments announced for multiple leadership roles.

Gift | $50 million for joint Penn Medicine–CHOP Lurie Autism Institute.

Neuroscience | Q&A with Annenberg’s Emily Falk on What We Value.

Medicine | Lifesaving breakthrough offers hope for treating “N-of-1” disorders.

Sports | Ivy League now eligible for football playoffs; coaching changes.

Higher Education | Settlement in Title IX case over transgender athlete.

Arts

Calendar

Exhibition | Mavis Pusey’s Mobile Images at the ICA.

Dance | &Juliet choreographer Jennifer Weber C’00.

Books | Daniel Akst C’78 and Tivoli Books.

Nonfiction | Abigail Leonard C’02’s Four Mothers.

Briefly Noted

Alumni

Ray Biswanger C’75 watches over the Wanamaker Organ.

Vinoda Basnayake L’08 wrote the “least boring” admissions essay.

Ami Parekh C’12 is a championship skater turned physician and teacher.

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | A new oldest Penn building.