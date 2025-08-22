Sep|Oct 2025
Sep | Oct 2025
Vol. 124, No. 1
Features
The Hackney Files
For 10 budding history majors living through tumultuous times for Penn and US higher education,
Jared Farmer’s class on archival research methods doubled as a crash course on how the University navigated the culture-war clashes of another era.
By Trey Popp
Helping Hands
Penn First Plus aims to level the college and early-career playing field for first-generation, low-income students and alumni at the University.
By Caren Lissner
The Prudent Patriot
There’s a lot more to Founding Father John Dickinson than not signing the Declaration of Independence.
By Dennis Drabelle
Departments
From the Editor | Archive dive, P1P explained, Declaration non-signer.
Letters | Waste takeaways, despair and hope, Title IX settlement.
Views
Notes from the Undergrad | “Oom Sha La La will take on a meaning of its own.”
Alumni Voices | Behind the wheel on Philly’s mean—and educational—streets.
Elsewhere | Fauré’s Requiem, Geneva, 1992.
Gazetteer
Transition | Departing SEVP Craig Carnaroli W’85 on his 25 years at Penn.
Administration | New appointments announced for multiple leadership roles.
Gift | $50 million for joint Penn Medicine–CHOP Lurie Autism Institute.
Neuroscience | Q&A with Annenberg’s Emily Falk on What We Value.
Medicine | Lifesaving breakthrough offers hope for treating “N-of-1” disorders.
Sports | Ivy League now eligible for football playoffs; coaching changes.
Higher Education | Settlement in Title IX case over transgender athlete.
Arts
Calendar
Exhibition | Mavis Pusey’s Mobile Images at the ICA.
Dance | &Juliet choreographer Jennifer Weber C’00.
Books | Daniel Akst C’78 and Tivoli Books.
Nonfiction | Abigail Leonard C’02’s Four Mothers.
Briefly Noted
Alumni
Ray Biswanger C’75 watches over the Wanamaker Organ.
Vinoda Basnayake L’08 wrote the “least boring” admissions essay.
Ami Parekh C’12 is a championship skater turned physician and teacher.
Notes
Obituaries
Old Penn | A new oldest Penn building.