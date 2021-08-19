Download a PDF of this issue

Sep | Oct 2021

Volume 120, No. 1



Features

How two Penn professors revamped the entry-level history class for an age of instant information access and endless quarrels over the meaning of America’s past. By Trey Popp

From early education to college prep, three entrepreneurial alumni are forging new paths to support online learning and enrichment.By Holly Leber Simmons, Alyson Krueger, and Nicole Perry

Inspired by his Penn football mentors and his father—a former Quakers’ basketball player—Kevin Stefanski C’04 rocketed through the NFL to become one of the league’s youngest head coaches. Now, after leading the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years, the reigning NFL Coach of the Year hopes to turn the long-tortured franchise into a perennial contender. Plus: The Glory and the Grind for alumni playing in the NFL. By Dave Zeitlin

Departments

From the Editor | History’s lessons, comeback coach, education innovators.

From College Hall | A historic new beginning.

Letters | Inspiring women, more on guaranteed income.

Views

Alumni Voices | All in the hips.

Elsewhere | Casting back.

Expert Opinion | Pets after the pandemic.

Gazetteer

Grand Opening | New College House is ready for students.

Transitions | Gutmann, Cohen nominated for US ambassadorships.

Leadership | Scott L. Bok C’81 W’81 L’84 elected chair of the board of trustees.

Housing | HIP helps to identify and address barriers to housing equity.

Community | Penn Medicine and Netter Center’s Educational Pipeline Program.

Astronomy | The Bernardinelli-Bernstein Comet is biggest ever discovered.

Sports | Football’s Prince Emili is ready to play; how Penn Olympians fared.

Arts

Calendar

Manuscripts | Penn Libraries and partners put Muslim collections online.

Briefly Noted

Theater Arts | Engagement Prize winners teach life skills with improv.

Photography | Images of joy at SeeingHappy.

Alumni

Art Muir C’68 WG’72 is the oldest American to scale Mount Everest.

Joey Zwillinger WG’10 is shrinking Allbirds’ carbon footprint.

Kevin Warren W’85 is the Big Ten’s first Black commissioner.

Events

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | World’s strongest Quaker.