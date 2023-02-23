Remembering the True Legacy of MLK

Photo by Tommy Leonardi

The University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Symposium on Social Change was highlighted by a candlelight vigil on January 16, hosted by the Mighty Psi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. The vigil—which began outside Du Bois College House, ended at College Green, and featured songs and quotations from King—completed an MLK Day of Service that also included a beautification project at Lea Elementary School, community wellness events, and a children’s art workshop presented by Penn Reads Literacy Project. The symposium, led by the African American Resource Center, continued throughout the next 10 days with other discussions, programs, and service events (back in person for the first time in three years), culminating with the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture in Social Justice, featuring journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones (see next article).