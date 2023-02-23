Pottruck Center Turns 20

Photo by Eric Sucar, University Communications

On January 20, students, staff, and other members of the University community joined President Liz Magill to celebrate 20 years of the David S. Pottruck Health & Fitness Center.

Put into service in the fall of 2002 before an official grand opening ceremony in January 2003, the center added 65,000 square feet of state-of-the-art fitness and recreational space (including this 40-foot climbing wall) to the existing 94,640 square feet of Gimbel Gymnasium at 37th and Walnut. It’s named after principal donor David Pottruck C’70 WG’72, a former Penn wrestler and football player, Penn Athletics Hall of Famer, and longtime supporter of the University.

The birthday bash included a cake, a DJ, prizes, tours of the facility, and a power-lifting Penn Quaker mascot, as well as rock-wall climbing.