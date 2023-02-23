Pottruck Center Turns 20
On January 20, students, staff, and other members of the University community joined President Liz Magill to celebrate 20 years of the David S. Pottruck Health & Fitness Center.
Put into service in the fall of 2002 before an official grand opening ceremony in January 2003, the center added 65,000 square feet of state-of-the-art fitness and recreational space (including this 40-foot climbing wall) to the existing 94,640 square feet of Gimbel Gymnasium at 37th and Walnut. It’s named after principal donor David Pottruck C’70 WG’72, a former Penn wrestler and football player, Penn Athletics Hall of Famer, and longtime supporter of the University.
The birthday bash included a cake, a DJ, prizes, tours of the facility, and a power-lifting Penn Quaker mascot, as well as rock-wall climbing.