Pavilion Becomes Clifton Center

Penn Medicine recently received a $120 million gift from Catherine Roberts Clifton CGS’72 GCP’74 and her husband Anthony Clifton, thus renaming the Pavilion at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania the Clifton Center for Medical Breakthroughs.

The largest capital project in the University’s history, the cutting-edge $1.6 billion facility officially opened in October 2021 in the heart of Penn Medicine’s campus [“Gazetteer,” Jan|Feb 2022]. With 47 operating rooms and 504 private patient rooms, the Clifton Center has already cared for hundreds of thousands of patients through emergency department visits, lifesaving organ transplants, and surgical procedures.

Penn President J. Larry Jameson said the Cliftons’ “extraordinary generosity will leave an indelible mark on Penn Medicine, accelerating innovation in patient care, research, and medical education.”