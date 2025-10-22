Obituaries

1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | Faculty & Staff

Notifications | Please send notifications of deaths of alumni directly to: Alumni Records, University of Pennsylvania, Suite 300, 2929 Walnut Street, Phila., PA 19104; Email [email protected]. Newspaper obits are appreciated.

1943

Dr. Jack Hughes M’43, Durham, NC, a retired urologist and professor of medicine at Duke University and the University of North Carolina; Aug. 21, at 105. He served in the US Navy as a medical officer during World War II.

1944

Howard W. Kreiner ChE’44, Silver Spring, MD, retired operations analyst for the Center for Naval Analyses; June 19, at 101.

Elaine Gold Newberg Ed’44, Delray Beach, FL, a former high school music teacher and guidance counselor; Aug. 11, at 101. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority and the Choral Society.

1948

Gladys Bliss Bernstein Ed’48, Dresher, PA, cofounder of a nursery school with her husband; June 12. At Penn, she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority.

Dr. J. Timothy O’Leary Jr. D’48, Girard, PA, a retired dentist; Dec. 17, 2024. He served in the US Army Dental Corps. His sisters are Martha O’Leary Gette DH’54 and Kathleen O’Leary Moylan DH’55.

1949

Martin A. Coopersmith W’49, Jenkintown, PA, a retired accountant; June 22. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. One grandchild is Maya Kassutto C’18.

Melvin Finkelstein W’49, Delray Beach, FL, a philanthropist and former president and CEO of House of Westmore, a manufacturer and distributor of cosmetics and professional beauty supply products; Aug. 14. His philanthropic activities included establishing the Finkelstein Prep for Prep Scholarship for minority undergraduate students at Penn and the Finkelstein Family Scholarship for underrepresented Penn medical students. He served in the US Navy during World War II. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. As an alumnus, he was a volunteer for his Class. His children are Lawrence Finkelstein W’73 L’76, Dr. Amy H. Finkelstein C’76 M’80 GM’84, and William P. Finkelstein W’80 WG’82. His grandchildren include Andrew J. Finkelstein W’02 and Sarah Finkelstein C’22.

Beatrice Moy Garbern CW’49, Saratoga, CA, Aug. 4, 2023.

Hon. Paul Ribner C’49 L’52, Potomac, MD, a retired judge in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas; July 17. He also presided as National Commander of the Jewish War Veterans of the United States. He served in the US Air Force and as a Judge Advocate General during the Korean War. His daughter is Sarah Ribner C’11.

Victor H. Unger C’49, Doylestown, PA, retired corporate director of agricultural products research for Rohm and Haas; July 20. He served in the US Army.

1950

Robert L. Cory C’50, Dunkirk, MD, a scientist for the US Geological Survey; June 26, at 99. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of the wrestling team.

J. Thomas Cottrell Jr. W’50, Swansea, MA, retired chairman and CEO of Cottrell Paper Company, manufacturers of electrical insulating papers; May 30, at 100. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

Harold Einhorn W’50, Marlton, NJ, a retired lawyer; July 1.

1951

Burton D. Fine C’51, Newton, MA, retired principal violinist for the Boston Symphony Orchestra; Nov. 15. He was also a former scientist at NASA. At Penn, he was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.

John N. “Jack” Reardon W’51 WG’56, Lancaster, PA, an accountant and CEO of Users Incorporated; Jan. 25. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Glee Club, the Choral Society, Friars Senior Society, and the ROTC. As an alumnus, he was a former chair of the Wharton Alumni Society and a past president of the University of Pennsylvania Alumni Society. One brother is Frederick H. Reardon ME’54 GME’56.

Corinne “Corky” Zelson Swiren Ed’51, Fort Washington, PA, a retired elementary school teacher; June 25.

1952

Joseph S. Finch Jr. W’52, Wilmington, DE, financial director of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington; June 24. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and the ROTC. His wife is Ann Marie Stefanowicz Finch CW’55.

Donald R. Gant W’52, Amelia Island, FL, a retired investment banker; July 18. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.

Emma May Bruce Goddard CW’52, Newtown Square, PA, July 9. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Gamma women’s fraternity.

James J. Hopes C’52, Longwood, FL, a retired executive at J.P. Morgan Chase Bank; Feb. 14, 2022. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Society fraternity.

Barton L. Post W’52 L’55, West Chester, PA, a retired attorney and founder of an insurance company for physicians; Aug. 10.

Cyrilla Gaber Rosen Ed’52, Dresher, PA, a retired schoolteacher; Sept. 19, 2024. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. One grandchild is Evan Dienstman GEng’28.

Alvin L. Snowiss C’52 L’55, Lock Haven, PA, an attorney; May 23. At Penn, he was a member of the Debate Council.

Nancy Shand Thigpen CW’52, Charlotte, NC, a former real estate agent; Aug. 24.

Marvin B. Woolf W’52, Boulder, CO, a retired attorney; April 7, 2024. He was a veteran of the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, the Daily Pennsylvanian, and the wrestling team.

1953

Gloria Melada Durchsprung CW’53, Warminster, PA, a former sales coordinator for Edon Corporation, a fiberglass company; Sept. 7. At Penn, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and Penn Players.

Mary Ellen Elwell SW’53, Hollywood, MD, a retired professor of social work at Salisbury University; July 4. She also helped found a rape crisis center and child sexual abuse treatment center.

John A. Parmer Ed’53, Akron, PA, retired president of Berkley Products; July 7.

Thaddeus J. Puzio W’53, Wayne, PA, retired management engineer for several hospitals; Aug. 21. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and the fencing team.

George Warren Schiele W’53, Winter Park, FL, a trust manager; July 5. He served in the US Air Force and the US Air Force Reserve. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity and WXPN.

1954

Bruce L. Castor L’54, Schwenksville, PA, a retired estate lawyer; July 29. He served in the US Army Counter Intelligence Corps.

Dr. John G. Emerson V’54, Buckingham, PA, a retired veterinarian; July 6.

Sydney W. Fleming Gr’54, Kennett Square, PA, retired senior research fellow at DuPont; March 1, 2024, at 99. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Betty Kaminsky Jacobson FA’54, Gainesville, FL, a retired landscape architect; July 31.

C. Robert Lonshein W’54, Marlboro, NJ, a retired commercial real estate broker and attorney; Sept. 5. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity and the baseball team. His daughters are Alison Lonshein L’00 and Nancy Lonshein C’88.

Edwin T. Pawlowski Ar’54, Johnstown, PA, a retired architect; July 1. One brother is Blair V. Pawlowski C’54.

Daniel S. Samuels EE’54, Armonk, NY, a retired principal engineer for an infrastructure engineering company; June 22. At Penn, he was a member of WXPN and Chess Club.

Moselio “Elio” Schaechter Gr’54, San Diego, CA, a professor emeritus of microbiology at Tufts University; Aug. 14. He served in the US Army.

Fred B. Soulas W’54, Media, PA, retired CEO of a market research company; July 14. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Two grandchildren are Elizabeth M. Soulas D’20 GEng’20 and Dr. Jaclyn M. Soulas V’24.

1955

R. Kenneth Bluh W’55, Coral Gables, FL, a financial executive; May 6.

Dr. Louis Copman C’55 M’59, Kaneohe, HI, a physician; Aug. 25. He served in the US Navy as a radiologist. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.

Charles N. Davis W’55, Saint Helena Island, SC, a defense intelligence officer in the US Navy; Aug. 10. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Phi fraternity, the squash team, and the ROTC.

Dr. Maurice E. Goldman M’55 GM’61, Wellesley, MA, retired medical director of an insurance group; July 6. He served in the US Coast Guard.

Harriet Simberloff Indik Hershenov CW’55, Monmouth Junction, NJ, a retired special education teacher; June 28.

Dr. Benson J. Horowitz C’55 M’59, Bloomfield, CT, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist; Feb. 14, 2024. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.

Jacqueline Moratelli Jerrehian HUP’55, Haverford, PA, a former nurse and real estate agent; July 1. Her husband is Aram K. Jerrehian Jr. W’55, and one child is Dean Jerrehian L’86.

Kenneth J. Long W’55, Raleigh, NC, a former real estate agent; Aug. 2. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and the sprint football team.

Jean Yoshida Morioka OT’55, La Jolla, CA, July 20.

Alan A. Rubin W’55, Newton, MA, a humanitarian activist and founding director of Goodwill Global, which expands economic opportunities and training for people with disabilities; June 22. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.

Donald E. Shipley PT’55, Greenwell Springs, LA, a retired physical therapist and clinical instructor at several universities; Aug. 19.

Helen Hedge Spellman HUP’55 Nu’55, Houston, a retired home visiting nurse; May 22. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority and the Choral Society.

1956

Claude I. de Botton CE’56 GCE’58, Penn Valley, PA, a real estate developer and founder of National Realty Corporation; Aug. 21. One child is Paul M. de Botton C’80, and one grandchild is William D. Robinson C’21.

Mathew S. Epstein W’56, Suffern, NY, Dec. 7, 2024. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity. One grandchild is Sophie E. Jay C’21.

1957

George C. Greer L’57, Rector, PA, retired vice president of organization and development at H. J. Heinz Company; July 26. He served in the US Army.

Neal E. Krucoff C’57, Washington, DC, a lawyer; July 19. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. One son is David C. Krucoff C’89.

Carolyn Logan Penta CW’57, Doylestown, PA, a retired property manager; July 21. She was also a longtime volunteer with Witness for Peace, which promotes nonviolence and human rights in Latin America

Dr. Karl Rickels GM’57, Gladwyne, PA, a professor emeritus of psychiatry in Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine; July 16, at 100. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1957 as an associate professor of psychiatry and became a full professor in 1969. While at Penn, he studied and developed outpatient drug therapy for individuals affected by anxiety, panic, and depressive disorders, becoming one of the first psychiatrists to study antianxiety and antidepressant medications in outpatients. Over time, his work expanded to include the treatment of premenstrual dysphoric disorder, and in 1977 he was named the Stuart and Emily Mudd Professor of Human Behavior and Reproduction. Among his many awards are the National Institutes of Health Merit Award (1988), the University of Pennsylvania William Osler Patient-Oriented Research Award (2008), and Penn Medicine’s Distinguished Graduate Award (2018). He also endowed three professorships in the department of psychiatry: the Karl Eduard Rickels Chair (1993), the Karl and Linda Rickels Chair (1999), and the Roehrhoff Rickels Chair (2015). He continued his research well into his 90s, retiring from Penn in 2019. Two sons are Laurence A. Rickels C’75 and Dr. Michael R. Rickels M’99 Gr’07 (Alyssa Logan Rickels SW’98)

Stanley Waldstein W’57, Boca Raton, FL, a retired accountant and former adjunct professor of accounting at Penn; June 10. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity and the sprint football team and the track team. His son is Robert E. Waldstein W’88.

1958

Dr. George M. Gill M’58 GM’64, Alexandria, VA, a retired pediatric oncologist and former faculty at Penn Medicine; Sept. 21. He served in the US Army Medical Corps.

Diane McCrea Harrington Nu’58, Glen Mills, PA, a retired pediatric nurse; Sept. 27. At Penn, she was a member of the basketball team.

Sidney Z. Moss SW’58, Northampton, MA, a retired psychiatric social worker and clinical assistant professor of social work at Temple University and Hahnemann University; July 2, at 100. He served in the US Army during World War II. His wife is Miriam S. Moss G’69, one son is Paul A. Moss WG’87, and one grandchild is Benjamin Z. Moss-Horwitz C’23.

Joel H. Resnick C’58, Kansas City, MO, a movie and movie theater executive who led Orion Pictures and AMC Theatres, among other companies; July 30. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian.

Robert C. Robertson Jr. WG’58, Sinking Spring, PA, retired owner and president of Schuler Machine Company, and a substitute teacher; June 29. He served in the US Army.

Joel D. Siegal C’58, New York, a retired attorney; Aug. 15. One son is Evan C. Siegal C’00; and his brother is Dr. Elliot J. Siegal C’64 M’68. At Penn, he was a member of the squash team.

Reva Sprafkin Wurtzburger CW’58, New York, retired founder of Bottomless Closet, a nonprofit providing workplace preparation for disadvantaged women; July 12. Her husband is Jon A. Wurtzburger C’57.

1959

Dr. Bennett D. Aspel C’59, Newton, MA, a retired psychiatrist; June 28. He served in the US Air Force. His sister is Barbara Aspel Goldstein CW’55.

Dr. Carolkay Lissenden Barre CW’59, Stone Harbor, NJ, a retired pediatrician and founder of a pediatric urgent care facility; July 17. At Penn, she was a member of Sphinx Senior Society and the Pennguinnettes synchronized swimming team.

Dr. Joel W. Eisner C’59, Phoenixville, PA, a physician and former clinical professor of medicine at Penn; July 23. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society and the heavyweight rowing team. His daughters include Dr. Elana R. Eisner C’91 M’95 GM’98 GM’00, Alyssa Eisner Henkin C’98 (Evan D. Henkin WG’01), and Lauren G. Eisner C’03.

Dr. Malcolm R. Freedman C’59 D’64 GD’67, Enfield, CT, Aug. 27. After receiving his degrees at Penn Dental School, he attended medical school and later served as a psychiatrist for the US Coast Guard Academy. As a student, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity and the soccer team.

William H. Hardesty III C’59 Gr’70, Oxford, OH, a professor emeritus of English at Miami University (Oxford, OH); Aug. 16. He served in the US Navy Reserve. At Penn, he was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity, the ROTC, and Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. One child is William W. Hardesty C’88.

Dr. William O. Houston Jr. GD’59, Boise, ID, a retired oral and maxillofacial surgeon; July 5. He served in the US Air Force.

Henry D. Jaglom C’59, Santa Monica, CA, an independent filmmaker; Sept. 22. His films include A Safe Place (1971), Sitting Ducks (1980), and Last Summer in the Hamptons (1995). At Penn, he was a member of Penn Players and WXPN.

1960

Edward T. Borer W’60, Newtown Square, PA, a retired investment executive; Aug. 16. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity, the Daily Pennsylvanian, and the ROTC.

Roberta “Bobbi” Yenchko Fechner Nu’60, Warwick, PA, a retired nurse at the physical therapy chain NovaCare; Dec. 26, 2024.

Dr. James H. U. Hughes V’60, Wilmington, DE, a retired veterinarian; July 19.

Kenneth S. Kramer C’60, Boynton Beach, FL, a financial advisor; July 25. As a student at Penn, he was a member of the swimming team. As an alumnus, he received the Alumni Award of Merit in 1994, was a longtime member of the Alumni Interview Program (1960–2000), a volunteer with the Class of 1960, and past president of the Penn Club of Long Island.

Edward E. Paris WEv’60 CGS’65, Jamison, PA, a retired internal auditor and fraud examiner for Johnson & Johnson; July 2. He served in the US Air Force.

William K. Schubert WG’60, Kennebunk, ME, retired director of international business at the chemical company Union Carbide; July 23, 2024. He served in the US Army.

1961

Judith Kramer Greene G’61, Worcester, MA, retired editor at Forest Press, the unique publisher of the Dewey Decimal Classification system; July 27.

Bonnie Wilson Hartsock DH’61, Mechanicsburg, PA, a retired dental hygienist; Aug. 18.

B. William Mayer III W’61, South Salem, NY, founder of a gourmet food and cookie distribution business; Aug. 2. At Penn, he was a member of WXPN.

Edwin S. Mehlman D’61, Providence, RI, a retired dentist and professor of dentistry; July 1. He served in the US Air Force.

Dr. Raymond L. Milhous M’61 GM’65, Hallowell, ME, a retired physician and professor emeritus of medicine at the University of Vermont; Dec. 29, 2024.

James A. Nolan C’61 G’68, Philadelphia, former director of admissions at Penn and cofounder of Independent Educational Consultants Association; Aug. 5. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and WXPN and coach of the polo team.

Dr. Dan C. Pullen D’61, Hillsborough, NJ, a dentist and volunteer firefighter; Aug. 7. He served in the US Navy.

Peter J. Ryker W’61, Philadelphia, July 2. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity.

Rev. James F. Salmon Gr’61, Baltimore, an engineer, priest, and professor of chemistry and theology at several universities; Aug. 17, at 100. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Dr. James W. Shira GD’61, Chambersburg, PA, a retired dentist; July 18. He served in the US Navy.

Hon. Lawrence E. Wood L’61, Kennett Square, PA, a retired judge; Aug. 21. He served in the US Navy.

1962

Dr. Paul C. Aita C’62, Wyomissing, PA, a retired surgeon and clinical associate professor at Penn and Temple University; July 12. He served in the Navy Medical Corps. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, and the wrestling and football teams.

Ronald G. Bodkin Gr’62, Windsor, ON, Canada, professor emeritus of economics at the University of Ottawa; July 28. Earlier in his career he taught economics at Penn.

John T. Curatola WEv’62, West Berlin, NJ, retired CEO of King Services; July 16.

Janette Martin Deihl G’62, State College, PA, a retired teacher of English literature and writing at State College High School and Penn State University; June 22. She was also a violinist with the Nittany Valley (PA) Symphony and Altoona (PA) Symphony Orchestra. At Penn, she was a member of the orchestra.

Dr. William S. Frankl GM’62, Gladwyne, PA, a retired cardiologist and professor of medicine; Aug. 14.

George K. Huber C’62, Swarthmore, PA, a retired performing arts librarian at Swarthmore College; June 29. At Penn, he was a member of Acacia fraternity and the Choral Society.

Dr. James E. “Doc” Stiteler V’62, DuBois, PA, a retired veterinarian; Aug. 17. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Judith W. Weinstock CW’62, Philadelphia, an interior designer; July 5. At Penn, she was a member of the Pennguinnettes synchronized swimming team.

Howard P. Weisz W’62, The Villages, Florida, a retired supply chain executive at Scott Paper; June 7. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of the Penn Band.

1963

Ira Jon Brumley WG’63, Fort Worth, TX, an executive in the oil and mineral industries; July 3. One stepchild is Caleb A. Canning WG’05.

Doris Derenzo DeFalco CW’63 GEd’68, Philadelphia, a former middle school and high school English teacher; July 27. As a student at Penn, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She was also a member of the Alumnae Association and a volunteer for her Class. One daughter is Julie DeFalco Rowe C’94.

Mary E. Golin GEd’63, Audubon, PA, a retired schoolteacher; Aug. 13.

Peter S. Keppelman C’63, Concord, MA, Oct. 14, 2023. One daughter is Courtney T. Keppelman C’88.

Lalitha B. Krishnan G’63, Havertown, PA, a retired mathematics professor at Cheyney University; Aug. 3. One child is Chidambaram K. Krishnan EE’72 GEE’74.

Jeffrey A. Legum W’63, Baltimore, a former automobile dealer, investor, and philanthropist; Sept. 25. At Penn he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. His children are Laurie H. Legum C’95 and Michael N. Legum C’98.

Dr. Ronald C. Pruett M’63 GM’67, Beverly, MA, a physician focusing on macular degeneration and myopia; Aug. 11. He served in the US Army Reserves as a surgeon during the Vietnam War.

Dr. Robert P. Shillingford GM’63, Newtown Square, PA, a physician; Aug. 21, 2024.

Lorraine Haas Truitt GEd’63, Medford, NJ, a retired high school English teacher; Aug. 5.

1964

Col. Samuel T. Brick Jr. C’64, Blythewood, SC, retired chief legislative counsel for the US Army and director of legislative reference for the US Department of Defense Office of General Counsel; July 19. He served in the US Army as an attorney in the Command Judge Advocate General Corps during the Vietnam War, as well as the US Army Reserve. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, the lacrosse team, and Friars Senior Society. As an alumnus, he volunteered with the Class of 1964 and hosted the veterans reception during Alumni Weekend 2014 at his 50th Reunion.

Lord Meghnad J. Desai Gr’64, Hastings, England, an economist and former member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom; July 29. He was also a professor emeritus at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Dr. Breese M. Dickinson III GD’64, Stuart, FL, a retired orthodontist; July 13.

Edwin J. Feulner Jr. WG’64, Alexandria, VA, cofounder of the public policy research organization The Heritage Foundation; July 19. He received the Presidential Citizens Medal in 1989 from President Ronald Reagan.

Arthur A. Gelman W’64, Somerset, NJ, a former attorney; Jan 23. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

Dr. Kennedy W. Gilchrist M’64, Madison, WI, a surgical pathologist and professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin; June 22. He served in the US Army.

Allen H. Harris Jr. C’64, Quarryville, PA, a pastor at a Presbyterian church and a professor at Westminster Theological Seminary; Aug. 21.

Zoltan L. Hegedus G’64, Providence, RI, July 5, 2022.

Dr. Warner E. Lund Jr. D’64, Canton, MA, retired chief of dentistry at a Veterans Administration medical center and a professor of dentistry at Harvard; July 26. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and in the US Navy Dental Reserve.

Thomas H. Nuhfer GEd’64, Edinboro, PA, a professor emeritus at Edinboro University; July 15.

Dr. George W. Schnetzer III M’64, Tulsa, OK, a retired hematologist-oncologist; May 25. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Jeff W. White WG’64, Bryn Mawr, PA, a financial executive; Aug. 12. He served in the US Navy.

1965

Henry H. Gunther III GCh’65 Gr’67, Wilmington, DE, a retired engineer at Conrail; July 5. He served in the US Army. His daughter is Elizabeth M. Gunther Nu’06.

John C. Hover II C’65 WG’67, New Hope, PA, a bank executive, former University trustee, and chairman of the Penn Museum’s board of advisors; July 18. He became a member of the Penn Museum’s board of advisors in 1997 and eventually rose to chair the board. As chair, he oversaw the development and completion of the museum’s Mainwaring Wing for Collections and Storage and the construction of the infrastructure to bring air conditioning to the building. In 2005, he received the Angell Medal, established by the Penn Museum to honor distinguished service to the museum by a museum supporter. From 2000 to 2005, he also served as a University Trustee. In 1994, he founded the Penn Club of New York and also served as its president. Among his many accolades as a Penn alumnus, in 2006, he received the Alumni Award of Merit. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Epsilon fraternity, Mask & Wig, and the rowing team.

Brigitte Knechtsberger Knowles Ar’65 GAr’71, Philadelphia, an architect and professor emerita at Temple University; July 3. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority.

Joseph R. Krynicky W’65, Roselle, NJ, a data analytics consultant; Aug. 19. At Penn, he was a member of WXPN.

Norman MacAfee C’65, New York, a poet, writer, and literary translator; July 2, 2024. [“Arts,” Jul|Aug 2009.]

Alan D. Westheimer W’65, Houston, a retired accountant; June 12. He served in the US Air Force and the US Air Force Reserve. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity and the Debate Council.

H. Reed Wiegle EE’65 GEE’71, Glenmoore, PA, a retired electrical engineer; June 8. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and the track team.

Frank S. Wilkinson Jr. WG’65, Minneapolis, a retired reinsurance executive; July 3.

1966

Howard G. Carrey W’66, New Smyrna Beach, FL, retired owner of a number of fast-food franchise restaurants; Oct. 20, 2024.

Donald G. Clemens Gr’66, Goshen, IN, a retired professor at Goshen College; July 27.

Dean A. Frenz C’66, New Sewickley Twp, PA, retired CEO of a laser equipment supplier; Aug. 2. He served in the US Army Reserve. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and the sprint football team.

Capt. Peter J. Gaskin II C’66 WG’74, San Diego, a captain in the US Navy; July 12. He served in the Vietnam War. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, the rowing team, and the ROTC.

Jon P. Larrick WG’66, Vero Beach, FL, an entrepreneur who founded several ventures, including a children’s toy company; Aug. 7.

Larry L. Laster G’66 Gr’74, Phoenixville, PA, a professor emeritus of epidemiology and biostatistics in clinical studies at Penn Vet and a former associate professor at Penn’s School of Dental Medicine; May 16. In 1964, while working on his master’s degree, he joined Penn’s faculty as an instructor in oral medicine at Penn Dental Medicine. He spent the next decade and a half as a member of Penn Dental Medicine’s research faculty, specializing in biometrics, before becoming an associate professor in 1978. He served in this role until 1997, when he moved to Penn’s School of Veterinary Medicine, where he became a professor of clinical sciences and advanced medicine. He retired in 2009.

Dr. Michael A. Naidoff M’66, Haverford, PA, a retired ophthalmologist; June 9. He served in the US Army. His wife is Stephanie Weiss Naidoff L’66.

Jonathan F. Orser C’66, Perrysburg, OH, May 26. He worked for the US State Department and was a former mayor of Perrysburg. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity and the wrestling and sprint football teams.

Dr. Jerome L. Silverman GM’66, Corpus Christi, TX, a retired pathologist and hematologist; July 15. He served in the US Air Force as a flight surgeon during the Vietnam War, and also in the US Army Reserve.

James B. Sinatra GLA’66, Trentham, Victoria, Australia, a professor emeritus of landscape architecture at Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology; April 25, 2023.

Dr. William S. Stockman V’66, Bozman, MD, a retired veterinarian; Oct. 27, 2022.

Edward S. Torba GEd’66, East Syracuse, NY, a retired high school teacher; June 28.

Dr. Robert A. Waugh M’66 GM’70, Durham, NC, a retired physician at a VA Medical Center and professor emeritus of medicine at Duke University; May 10.

Henry O. Westendarp III W’66, Pawleys Island, SC, retired founder and CEO of a marketing company; Sept. 4. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.

1967

Hon. Marshall J. Breger C’67 G’67 L’73, Silver Spring, MD, a longtime law professor at Catholic University of America and former senior official in the Reagan and Bush Sr. administrations; Aug. 3. One daughter is Sarah G. Breger C’07.

Howard S. Denburg W’67, New York, an employee benefits attorney; May 8. His daughters are Elizabeth U. Denburg C’03, Abigail Denburg C’12, and Dr. Michelle Denburg G’10 Gr’10, who is an associate professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine.

Douglas K. Dumm EE’67, Boulder, CO, a former senior business analyst for IBM; March 7. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. His wife is Susan Urban Dumm CW’66, and three sisters are Barbara Dumm Cramer CW’68, Jo-Ann D. Johnson FA’71, and Diane Dumm-Boyd CGS’78.

Philip F. Eckert Jr. C’67, Richmond, VA, retired counsel for the US Department of Defense; July 31. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Society fraternity. His daughter is Kathleen D. Eckert C’08.

Dr. Arnold J. Goldberg D’67, Fort Myers, FL, a retired endodontist; Dec. 14, 2023.

Lorna Zeitlin Jimerson CW’67, Charlotte, VT, a school therapist and educator; July 27.

Axel J. Johnson III GEd’67, Millville, NJ, a retired elementary school principal; July 16.

Dr. Louis J. Landino Jr. D’67, Seattle, a retired orthodontist; June 29.

Dr. Ivan S. Login C’67, Charlottesville, VA, a neurologist and professor of neurology at the University of Virginia; June 3, 2024. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of the fencing team.

Col. David P. McLain Jr. G’67, Eastpoint, FL, a longtime US Army officer who later served as executive director of the Apalachicola Riverkeepers, a nonprofit environmental conservation group; July 4. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Deborah Pellow CW’67, Syracuse, NY, an anthropology professor at Syracuse University; May 30.

Harris L. Perry Pepper C’67 WG’73, Gladwyne, PA, retired president of Chester County Hospital; July 29. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity. His wife is March Wier Pepper CW’67, and one daughter is Meredith Pepper Taylor C’96.

Digna H. Santiago WG’67, Makati, Philippines, a retired film producer; Aug. 5.

Dwight R. Smith ME’67, Dearborn, MI, retired supervisor of product development at Ford Motor Company; June 27. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and the lacrosse team.

Alan L. Spielman L’67, Philadelphia, a civil litigator and entertainment lawyer; Aug. 15.

Louis J. Wagner WG’67, Prairie Village, KS, a franchisee of Burger King restaurants; June 7. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

1968

Richard I. Beattie L’68, New York, a mergers lawyer who helped pioneer private equity takeovers; June 6. He served in the US Marines.

Herman Denzinger GAr’68, Santa Fe, NM, a retired architect; June 29.

Joan LeClair Ellis Nu’68, Philadelphia, a retired elementary school nurse; July 16. One daughter is Joanna Claire Ellis GNu’03.

Betty-Jane “BJ” Elias Kirwan Hanna CW’68, Rockville Centre, NY, an environmental attorney; May 6.

Jan F. Herbst C’68 G’68, Sedona, AZ, retired principal research scientist at General Motors, focusing on rare earth minerals used in vehicles; Jan. 21. At Penn, he was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society and a Benjamin Franklin Scholar.

Dr. John W. Klay EE’68 GM’74, Chalk Hill, PA, a retired cardiac and vascular surgeon; July 10.

Dr. Ronald G. Mangan C’68 D’72, Carlisle, PA, a retired dentist; June 19. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Society fraternity and the sprint football team.

Brian B. Riley EE’68, Underhill Center, VT, an electrical engineer and high school special education teacher; June 30. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity, ROTC, and the track team.

Bruce F. Romer WG’68, Bethesda, MD, chief administrative officer of Montgomery County, MD; June 10, 2023.

Edward F. Schwartz C’68, Weston, FL, Aug. 16. He retired from Eastman Kodak Company. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

Susanne Levett Shilling SW’68, Charlottesville, VA, a retired family practice attorney and faculty member at Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond; July 28

Sharon Kauffman Winstead DH’68, York, PA, a retired dental hygienist; June 19.

1969

Karen R. Borack G’69, New York, former public affairs executive for the New York City Transit Authority; Aug. 24.

Dale M. Botwin C’69, WG’72, Miami, a former computer programmer in the restaurant industry; March 27. He later started a business called Reimbursement Prescription with his wife. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.

Jay F. Carr WG’69, Hummelstown, PA, retired president of the international division of the Hershey Company; Aug. 14.

Dr. Hack R. Chung GM’69, Ambler, PA, a physician and assistant clinical professor of medicine at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine; Aug. 3.

Ruth Kebker Durham SW’69, Tempe, AZ, a retired medical social worker; May 24, 2023.

William F. Hart CE’69, Cranbury, NJ, a retired engineer at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection; June 30.

Dr. Vernon Y. C. Kwok D’69, Simsbury, CT, a director of a hospital dentistry department; May 18.

David W. Loomis GEE’69, Needham, MA, an engineering executive at General Dynamics; June 5. His daughter is Karen N. Zermani C’92 G’96.

Brinkley M. Messick III C’69, New York, professor emeritus of anthropology and Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African studies at Columbia University; Aug. 14. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

Robert Olshansky Gr’69, Falmouth, MA, a retired engineer at Verizon; March 29, 2022.

David G. Santry WG’69, New York, managing director of an investment bank; July 18. He served in the US Army.

Robin Kushner Ticic CW’69, Much, Germany, Dec. 15, 2024.

Calvin A. Wolfgang PT’69, Telford, PA, a retired physical therapist; May 5.

1970

Tracy B. Braun MtE’70, Anthem, AZ, a metallurgical engineer specializing in copper and gold mining processes; Feb. 11. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.

Anne Clattenburg Gr’70, Wynnewood, PA, a retired chemistry professor at Eastern College; June 30, 2023.

Alan G. Hassenfeld C’70, Providence, RI, former chairman and CEO of the toy company Hasbro; July 8. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity and the squash and tennis teams.

Ajit K. Laroia WG’70, Norwalk, CT, retired vice president of strategic planning at Xerox; July 11.

Henry S. “Hank” McNeil Jr. WG’70, Philadelphia, an art collector and former co-owner of an art gallery; July 28.

Marvin N. Newberg W’70, Monticello, NY, an attorney; July 31. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity and the golf team.

Dr. David L. Rooney D’70, Salisbury, MA, a retired dentist; July 6.

Dr. Steven K. Secunda GM’70, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, a retired psychiatrist; July 25.

Thomas R. Sharbaugh WG’70, Sanibel, FL, a retired marketing executive at Sears and The Leap Group; May 27. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Patrick L. Sheehan W’70, Mount Pleasant, SC, Jan. 23.

1971

James L. Boockholdt WG’71, Lake Jackson, TX, an accounting professor at the University of Houston and Samford University; Aug. 31. He served in the US Naval Reserve.

Elwin I. Brawner WG’71, Richmond, VA, president of a chemical company; June 2.

Robert M. Delaney WG’71, Amityville, NY, April 28.

Dr. Ronald Friedman D’71, Delray Beach, FL, a retired dentist; July 29.

Mary Hirsch Hawk GEd’71, Chambersburg, PA, a retired teacher; July 19.

Dr. Jack D. Horton M’71 GM’75, Arlington, VA, a retired cardiologist; July 10.

Raymond G. Laurito GEE’71, Riverton, UT, a former manager at Computer Sciences Corporation; July 10.

B. Quinton Lynch WG’71, Woodbridge, VA, a retired grants manager for the US Department of Health and Human Services; May 26. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Charles C. Slover WG’71, Signal Mountain, TN, owner of a company that made equipment to support the circuit-board assembly industry; Aug. 10

Dr. Mark Unger D’71, Center Valley, PA, a dentist; June 17. He served in the US Army.

Stephen A. White L’71, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, a genealogist at the Centre d’études acadiennes Anselme-Chiasson at the the Université de Moncton; Aug. 13.

1972

Dr. S. Mitchell Freedman M’72, Raleigh, NC, a physician; Jan. 18. He served in the US Army Medical Corps.

J. Arch Getty C’72, Santa Monica, CA, a professor of political history at UCLA; May 19. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity.

Barry W. Henry C’72, Millsboro, DE, a retired investment banker; June 1. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Robert A. Holmes C’72, Salt Lake City, an accountant; June 1. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.

John H. Marks W’72, Claremont, ON, Canada, retired general manager of American Medical Systems; July 18, 2024. He played ice hockey well into his 60s and worked as an assistant hockey coach at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. At Penn, he was a member of the ice hockey team.

Hugh J. McCauley GAr’72, Bryn Mawr, PA, an architect specializing in historic preservation; Aug. 20. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Charles W. Nallen Jr. SW’72, Fairmont, WV, retired executive director of a juvenile detention center; July 15. He served in the US Army.

Dr. William G. Woods M’72, Atlanta, a professor of pediatrics at Emory University and director of a children’s cancer center; April 18, 2024. One son is Elliot C. Woods EE’09 EAS’09.

1973

Stanley H. Birnbaum C’73, Circle Pines, MN, a retired nonprofit executive at organizations that helped marginalized groups; June 14.

James E. Furlong WEv’73, Blackwood, NJ, former director of member relations at the New Jersey Farm Bureau; July 1. He served in the US Navy.

Abel Garcia WG’73, Kerrville, TX, a portfolio manager for a financial planning firm; June 4. He served in the US Army.

Dr. James E. Holford GD’73, Lake Geneva, WI, a retired endodontist; July 17. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

Barbara Madigan Preston Nu’73 GNu’78, Mechanicsburg, PA, a former nurse; Aug. 7.

Walter J. Zerkow CE’73, Houston, vice president of Oracle’s Industrial Sector Consulting division; July 9. At Penn, he was a member of the rowing team. His wife is Syma Rosenzweig Zerkow CW’72.

1974

Benjamin M. Ashcom GrEd’74, Warminster, PA, a former faculty member in Penn’s College of Arts & Sciences and in the Graduate School of Education and a board member of the Graduate School of Education and the Penn Museum; May 5. While at Penn, he served as an assistant instructor of history in the College of Arts & Sciences and as a lecturer in the Graduate School of Education. He then taught education at Harvard University and Antioch University before transitioning to the healthcare industry, eventually becoming president of Healthcare America. He remained a dedicated member of the Penn community, serving as a Charles E. Merrill Fellow in the Wharton School and as a member of the Graduate School of Education’s Board of Advisors. Starting in 2011, he was a member of Penn Museum’s Board of Advisors, serving on the board’s education committee and developing interactive curricula for student tours of the museum’s Classical and Egyptian Galleries. He also served as a docent for the museum’s Etruscan and Roman galleries and was a member of the museum’s Sphinx Circle and Loren Eiseley Leadership Giving Program. His wife is Jane N. Ashcom G’64.

Dr. David S. Crimmins D’74, Mount Pleasant, SC, a retired dentist; July 18. He served in the US Army Signal Corps.

Glenn P. Crooks C’74, Dalton, GA, a dentist; Aug. 25. He served in the US Navy as a dentist. At Penn, he was a member of the swimming team and the ROTC.

Susan H. May Gr’74, Farmville, VA, a professor emeritus of English at Longwood College; Aug. 3.

Susan Murray Wilgus HUP’74, Millsboro, DE, an operating room nurse and a forensic nurse consultant with the Delaware public defender’s office; June 27.

1975

Marstin L. Alexander W’75, Bluffton, SC, former associate comptroller at Penn; May 31. He later relocated out of the Philadelphia area to work in a family business. At Penn, he was a member of the football team. One daughter is Heather M. Pierce Nu’93.

Carolyn Hendrie Bargmann GAr’75, Lincoln, MA, an architect; Aug. 10. Her husband is Joel D. Bargmann C’73 GAr’75 and one daughter is Sarah H. Fay C’08.

Charles V. Dipietropolo WEv’75, Haddon Township, NJ, a longtime employee of a data analytics firm; July 13. He was also an adjunct professor of computer science at Camden County College and an extra in several movies and TV shows.

Ronald E. Hicks Gr’75, Muncie, IN, a professor emeritus of anthropology at Ball State University; June 19. He served in the US Navy and the US Navy Reserve.

Dr. Thomas P. Keon GM’75, Indian River Shores, FL, an associate professor emeritus of anesthesiology and critical care in Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine; May 13. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1978 as an assistant professor of anesthesia. Over the next decade, he also took up teaching duties at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he also served with the pediatric care unit; in 1987, he advanced to associate professor (clinician-educator). He retired in 1999.

Dr. Jeffry I. Komins GM’75, Wilmington, DE, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist and chief medical officer for several hospitals; August 2025. He served in the US Army Reserve Medical Corps.

Dr. Robert A. Rushmer V’75 Gr’82, Paradise, PA, retired owner of a company that performed bovine embryo transfers; June 8.

Dr. Mark S. Schaffenburg C’75, Dallas, a former emergency medicine physician; Oct. 28, 2024.

1976

Mark R. Fetting W’76, Baltimore, CEO of an investment management bank; Aug. 9. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity and the squash team. One child is Conor Fetting-Smith C’04.

Larry S. Kobori G’76, Newark, CA, March 16.

Judith Neubauer Worsley PT’76, Bethlehem, PA, regional manager of the physical therapy chain NovaCare, specializing in geriatric therapy; June 2.

1977

Charles H. Abdalian WG’77, South Dennis, MA, cofounder of a pharmaceutical company and a biotechnology senior executive; Aug. 23. He served in the US Army.

Anthony J. Girifalco C’77, Valley Forge, PA, executive vice president and a founding member of the Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center; July 16. One sister is Sandra A. Girifalco CW’75.

Sheri Cohen Rosengarten C’77, Norristown, PA, Aug. 16.

1978

Brian D. Cole GCh’78, Orrtanna, PA, former plant manager at a chemical manufacturing business; Sept. 13, 2024.

Kal J. Kassel W’78, Myrtle Beach, SC, a former real estate broker; May 18.

Dr. Maureen H. Sapelli M’78, Hardeeville, SC, a rheumatologist; May 4.

Stephen M. Weld Jr. GLA’78, Milton, MA, a retired naval architect; June 25. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

1979

Samuel B. Friedlander W’79, Greenbrae, CA, a stand-up comedian; June 18, 2024.

Diane Kahan Apfelbaum Toll CGS’79 G’79 CGS’01, Jenkintown, PA, Aug. 1. Her husband is Charles Toll CGS’03, and one child is John D. Apfelbaum C’75.

1980

Dr. Robert M. Elfont C’80, San Francisco, an executive in the biopharmaceutical industry; June 5. At Penn, he was a Thouron Award recipient.

Mark P. Maguire WG’80, Langhorne, PA, retired president of a chemical company; June 22. During his retirement, he worked with the Wharton Small Business Development Center to establish a program matching MBA students with start-ups in all lines of business.

Dr. Dana R. Martin GD’80 GEd’80, Knoxville, TN, a retired orthodontist; July 17.

Patrick E. McGovern Gr’80, Media, PA, the former scientific director of the Biomolecular Archaeology Project for Cuisine, Fermented Beverages, and Health at the Penn Museum and a former adjunct professor of anthropology in Penn’s School of Arts & Sciences (SAS); Aug. 23. He joined the Penn Museum as a research specialist after earning his PhD. While most of his work was concentrated at the museum, he also taught in the anthropology department at SAS. He was a pioneer in the field of biomolecular archaeology and archaeological residue analysis, studying the world’s earliest alcoholic beverages. He directed excavations in the Baq’ah Valley, Jordan, for more than 25 years; and later excursions led to such discoveries as alcoholic beverages in China that dated to about 7000 BCE and early wine from a Neolithic Iranian village from about 5400 BCE. His best-known public project with the Penn Museum introduced modern consumers to ancient ales: Using residues extracted from drinking vessels found in a tomb belonging to King Midas’s father, he successfully recreated the beverage served at the famous ruler’s funerary feast. This recipe led to a commercially produced beer, Midas Touch, in partnership with Dogfish Head Craft-Brewed Ales [“Man, The Drinker,” Jan|Feb 2010, and “Beyond the Golden Touch,” May|Jun 2016]. He retired in 2014. His wife is Doris Nordmeier McGovern CGS’78 GEd’88.

1981

James P. Bovenzi WG’81, Clarkston, MI, retired executive director of global supply chain for General Motors; May 28.

Linda Jean Cook GNu’81, Catawissa, PA, retired associate professor of nursing at Bloomsburg University; July 4, 2023.

Kay McGhee Leary GNu’81, Jacksonville, FL, a women’s health nurse practitioner and a professor of nursing at Jacksonville University and the University of Florida; July 26. Her sister is Bonnie McGhee Strittmatter WG’80.

Dr. Stuart E. Lieblich D’81, Collinsville, CT, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon; Feb. 28, 2024.

Thomas Seraydarian Jr. GrEd’81, Parkville, MD, retired director of professional development education for Penn’s Graduate School of Education; July 1.

1982

James R. Power SW’82 WG’82, Minneapolis, part of the leadership team of a youth sports education nonprofit; July 14.

James H. Rich Jr. WG’82, Ardmore, PA, founder of an oil services business, and a commercial pilot and flight instructor; May 24. He served in the US Navy and the US Navy Reserve.

1983

Michael F. McGinn C’83, New York, a middle school psychologist; Aug. 13. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian.

Scott R. Mixer C’83, Berkeley, CA, a former financial officer for a healthcare firm; July 18. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.

1984

Dr. Barry Dubner M’84, Parkland, FL, a retired dermatologist; July 30.

Garry C. Gaylord W’84, Damascus, MD, retired director of corporate internal audit at Lockheed Martin; March 5.

Elizabeth B. Hatcher WG’84, Santa Fe, NM, May 2. She retired from an insurance company.

Dr. Craig W. Holbrook V’84, Lebanon, ME, a veterinarian; May 20. At Penn, he was a member of the ice hockey team.

Roger K. Raufer Gr’84, Cinnaminson, NJ, an environmental engineer and professor at Penn and Johns Hopkins University; Aug. 2.

1985

David Thomas Deery Nu’85 GNu’86, Philadelphia, a retired pediatric nurse; May 25.

1986

Kenneth A. Brunetti C’86, Kensington, CA, a lawyer; April 26. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Elliott J. Zucker C’86, Plainview, NY, an attorney; Dec. 6, 2024.

1987

Dr. Scott T. Josephs M’87, Mashpee, MA, retired chief medical officer at Cigna Healthcare; July 28.

Roy A. Markell C’87, New Rochelle, NY, former secretary and treasurer of his family’s footwear business; July 8. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

Errol D. Rafal G’87, Phoenix, AZ, a teacher; June 1.

1988

Dr. Jerald S. Matt D’88, Lafayette Hill, PA, a dentist; Aug. 11.

Janet M. Mullen-Krimm GNu’88, Philadelphia, a former nurse; Jan. 24.

Eiko Amy Okamura C’88 W’88, Culver City, CA, former controller for a nonprofit that provides housing and social services to low-income families; June 24.

1989

Mark R. Endicott EE’89, Louisville, KY, an educator at a college prep day school; June 24.

1990

Greg R. Quaglia EE’90, Syracuse, NY, a telecommunications analyst for MCI Communications; June 16.

Baron Guy Ullens WAM’90, Ohain, Belgium, a retired investment banker, philanthropist, and art collector; April 19.

Richard W. Zito Jr. WG’90, Sandy, UT, a financial advisor; Aug. 7.

1991

Philomena Ann Gruppo G’91, Allentown, PA, director of nursing at a psychiatric hospital; May 24.

1993

Carolyn Dillon Carter GrEd’93, Harrisburg, PA, an elementary and middle school educator and administrator; June 20.

Mark L. Koontz Gr’93, Melrose, MA, a professor and educational administrator; July 10.

1994

James G. Davis Gr’94, Philadelphia, a former research assistant professor of pathology at Penn; May 27.

Kevin A. McCreadie WG’94, Toronto, ON, Canada, an investment bank executive; July 2.

1996

Kenneth A. Colaluca Jr. L’96, New York, a lawyer; July 1.

William A. O’Flanagan GrEd’96, Philadelphia, headmaster of a school for students with significant learning, mental, and physical challenges; June 20. His children include William A. O’Flanagan C’91 (Michelle L. Toll C’91) and Elizabeth J. O’Flanagan C’97. His grandchildren include Caitlin T. O’Flanagan C’22 L’25 and Spencer T. O’Flanagan C’24.

1998

John L. Guinan CGS’98, Ardmore, PA, founder of an architectural design and construction business; June 6. His wife is Maryanne B. McGuckin-Guinan GEd’79 GrEd’81.

Rochelle “Shellie” Levy Sherman GGS’98 CGS’02, Pittsburgh, a weaver, painter, printmaker, photographer, collagist, and mixed-media artist; Aug. 29.

Tiffany C. Wright WG’98, Decatur, GA, former president of Toca Family Business Services; April 8.

1999

Dr. Susan R. Cowdery GM’99, Ithaca, NY, a physician; Dec. 1, 2024.

2001

Dr. Duncan C. MacCourt M’01, Woburn, MA, a psychiatrist, attorney, and professor at Harvard University; Aug. 7.

Dr. Peter G. Sultan WMP’01 GM’02, Westhampton, NY, an orthopedic surgeon; July 13.

2006

Jeffrey D. Czermanski W’06, Wayne, PA, June 28. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the lacrosse team.

Rodney Gibson IV WG’06, Highlands Ranch, CO, a business executive; Aug. 23.

2007

Victor Friedman CGS’07, Merion Station, PA, a retired judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey; June 28. One daughter is Amy E. Friedman C’86 GEd’86.

Sondra Robinson Isen CGS’07, Boca Raton, FL, May 27. Two children are Nathan D. Isen W’75 and Nancy Isen Roberts C’86.

Rabbi Herbert Rosenblum CGS’07, Rockville, MD, Sept. 7, 2023.

2009

Jonathan D. Schroeder WEv’09, Wilmington, DE, a travel planner; June 27.

2013

Dr. Darren E. Mantyla D’13, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI, July 26.

2014

Natan M. Lailari EAS’14 EAS’15, Falls Church, VA, a former software engineer at Google; June 30. At Penn, he was a Benjamin Franklin Scholar and a member of the sprint football team.

2016

Dr. Luis A. Perez Melean D’16, Philadelphia, a dentist; March 30, 2023.

Monica Ruth Myers WG’16, New York, an investment banking analyst at Bank of America; March 31.

2019

Natasha Allen C’19, Brooklyn, NY, a former investment banker; Aug. 22. She shared her cancer journey on social media, propelling her to internet fame.

2021

Brianna A. Cotton GNu’21, Marlton, NJ, a nurse practitioner in the oncology unit at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Aug. 5.

2022

Jon M. Corley WMP’22, Franklin, TN, former founder of a communications firm; July 31. He served in the US Army during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

2027

Claire Y. Lee Nu’27, Manlius, NY, a junior in Penn’s School of Nursing and a student clinical assistant at Upstate Medical University; Aug. 20. At Penn, she was a Benjamin Franklin Scholar.

Faculty & Staff

Dr. Paul C. Aita. See Class of 1962.

Marstin L. Alexander. See Class of 1975.

Benjamin M. Ashcom. See Class of 1974.

Ronald G. Bodkin. See Class of 1962.

Dr. Hack R. Chung. See Class of 1969.

Brianna A. Cotton. See Class of 2021.

James G. Davis. See Class of 1994.

Dr. Joel W. Eisner. See Class of 1959.

Douglas C. Ewbank, Philadelphia, a research professor emeritus of sociology at Penn and the former associate director of Penn’s Population Studies Center and the Population Aging Research Center; July 22. He joined Penn’s faculty as a senior research investigator and as a lecturer in sociology in 1982. He became an associate director of the sociology department in 1986, an adjunct associate professor in 1989, and a research associate professor in 2001. His early research focused on the demography of tropical Africa and genetic differences in mortality by genotype. He collaborated with Penn’s Alzheimer’s Disease Center on various aspects of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. His research also addressed longevity and chronic disease in older adults. He left Penn in 2007.

Dr. George M. Gill. See Class of 1958.

Dr. Thomas P. Keon. See Class of 1975.

Larry L. Laster. See Class of 1966.

Roberto S. Mariano, Gladwyne, PA, a professor emeritus of economics in Penn’s School of Arts & Sciences; April 17. He first came to Penn as a visiting lecturer at Wharton in 1971. Two years later, he became an associate professor of economics. The economics department moved to the School of Arts & Sciences in 1974. There, he became a full professor in 1980. At Penn, he conducted research on economic statistical models of commodities, including tin, rubber, and wheat, and on the economy of the Philippines. He co-created the Diebold-Mariano test to evaluate forecast accuracy, which is still widely used in econometrics today. In 2022, he was appointed by Pope Francis to serve as a board member of the Supervisory and Financial Information Authority, the Holy See’s financial intelligence and anti–money-laundering unit. In 2002, he was appointed the founding dean of the School of Economics and Social Science at Singapore Management University (SMU) and served as the vice provost for research and deputy director of the Wharton-SMU Research Centre, a collaboration between SMU and Penn. He retired in 2004. His wife is Julie D. Mariano CGS’73, and his son is Michael R. Mariano W’00 CGS’07 GFA’11.

Patrick E. McGovern. See Class of 1980.

James A. Nolan. See Class of 1961.

Roger K. Raufer. See Class of 1984.

Dr. Karl Rickels. See Class of 1957.

Peggy Reeves Sanday, Chincoteague, VA, a professor emerita of anthropology in Penn’s School of Arts & Sciences (SAS); June 13. She joined Penn’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences (today known as SAS) in 1972 as an associate professor of anthropology. She also had a faculty affiliation with the Penn Museum, where she did much of her teaching. She became a full professor in 1985, and in 2001 was named the R. Jean Brownlee Endowed Term Chair. While at Penn, she also taught in the College of General Studies (the precursor to today’s College of Liberal & Professional Studies); lectured in SAS’s Center for Programs in Contemporary Writing; and helped to form the Center for Public Interest Anthropology. She conducted pioneering research in women’s studies, Southeast Asia, the anthropology of gender, multiculturalism, sexual culture, and public interest anthropology. She created an influential theory of “matrifocality,” which challenged western assumptions about male dominance in human societies [“Gazetteer,” Nov|Dec 1997; and “Gazetteer,” Jan|Feb 2005]. She retired in 2007. One son is Eric C. Sanday C’91.

Thomas Seraydarian Jr. See Class of 1981.

Norton S. Taichman, Narberth, PA, a professor emeritus of pathology and former chair of the department of pathology in Penn Dental Medicine; June 21. In 1972, he accepted a position as department chair of pathology at Penn Dental Medicine. He also served as associate dean of academic affairs in the dental school. In 1977, he won Penn’s Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching. His pioneering work identified fundamental mechanisms of periodontal pathogenesis. He retired in 2001. One child is Dr. Darren B. Taichman C’86 Gr’92 M’93 GM’04 GM’00.

Stanley Waldstein. See Class of 1957.