Obituaries

1937

W. Henry Parker W’37, Abington, PA, an advertising and graphic arts specialist; Feb. 6, at 107. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity.

1940

Dr. Mortimer J. Cohen D’40, Verona, NJ, a retired dentist; Dec. 8, at 105. He served in the US Army as a dentist during World War II. His son is Dr. Jay S. Cohen C’70 D’78.

Dr. Mary Bagan Dratman CW’40, Cherry Hill, NJ, an internationally celebrated research scientist and a former adjunct professor in Penn’s School of Medicine; Jan. 17, at 101. She was the founding director of the division of endocrinology in the department of medicine at Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in the 1960s and later chief of the endocrinology section and a professor at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, both of which are now part of the Drexel University College of Medicine. In 1981, she joined Penn’s School of Medicine faculty as an adjunct professor in the departments of medicine and psychiatry. Over the course of her career, she conducted extensive research in endocrinology, specifically the T3 and T4 thyroid hormones, and wrote dozens of scholarly articles, the last of which was published in 2021, when she was 100 years old.

1941

Annette Peck Borish CW’41, Berwyn, PA, Jan. 3, at 100. One son is Arnold P. Borish C’70.

1942

Lucretia Wood Evans Ed’42, Kennett Square, PA, a homemaker and community volunteer; Jan. 13, at 101.

William Gutman ChE’42, Brooklyn, NY, Dec. 6, at 101. He worked in the pharmaceutical industry. He served in the US Navy during World War II. His wife is Grace Braude Gutman CW’49, who died Sept. 28, 2018 (see Class of 1949). His children are Henry “Hank” Gutman C’72 and Beth Gutman Tallman C’80, and his grandchildren include Jonathan Gutman C’08 and Sarah B. Gutman C’13.

1943

Paul R. Robinson ChE’43, Wilmington, DE, Jan. 21. He worked for DuPont and later a financial planning company. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity.

1945

Amy Distler Cane G’45, Huntington, NY, a retired high school English teacher; Aug. 17.

1946

Emily Butler Penfield Ed’46, Cambria, CA, a former senior staff employee for several city governments in Southern California; Feb. 18, 2021. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and Penn Players.

Isobel “Sugar” Lieberman Rosenberg FA’46, Rockville, MD, a retired space planner and interior decorator for entities including Temple University Hospital and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; Nov. 30.

1947

Norman C. Henss C’47 L’50, Newtown Square, PA, general counsel for a real estate development company; Jan. 27. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. His children include N. Charles Henss Jr. C’77 and Patricia A. Henss C’84.

Ruth Lewis HUP’47, Palmyra, PA, a former nursing home administrator; Feb. 22.

Donald McLaren W’47, Seattle, a former executive at Boeing; Dec. 27. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Jeanne Kirkman Pearce CW’47, Lancaster, PA, a retired audiologist; Dec. 25.

Thelma Wilson HUP’47, Louisville, CO, Jan. 4.

1948

Dr. Nathaniel N. Boonin C’48 M’5, Arlington, VA, a retired child psychiatrist; Jan. 12. He served in the US Army during World War II. One cousin is Joseph Boonin C’57.

Douglas J. Hannah W’48, Springfield, MA, a retired life insurance agent; Jan. 18, at 99. He served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II and the Korean War, and he was a member of the US Army Air Corps Reserve. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. His son is Douglas J. Hannah Jr. C’75 WG’82, and his grandson is James E. Hannah C’10.

Joan “Jackie” Wendel Wiegand CW’48, Wakefield, RI, a retired social worker; Jan. 12. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. One daughter is N. Kim Wiegand CW’76, and two grandchildren are Dr. Wendel A. Swaszek C’12 and Natalie J. Wiegand EAS’20.

1949

Grace Braude Gutman CW’49, Brooklyn, NY, Sept. 28, 2018. At Penn, she was a member of WXPN. Her husband is William Gutman ChE’42, who died Dec. 6 (see Class of 1942). Her children are Henry “Hank” Gutman C’72 and Beth Gutman Tallman C’80, and her grandchildren include Jonathan Gutman C’08 and Sarah B. Gutman C’13. One sister is Ruth Sarner Libros CW’41.

Donald F. Harrison C’49, West Palm Beach, FL, a retired Vietnam War data records specialist for the National Archives and Records Administration; Nov. 23. He served in the US Army during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

George S. Hershey C’49, Lake Forest, IL, Nov. 21. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, Sphinx Senior Society, and the wrestling team.

Victor G. Kehler EF’49, Mechanicsville, VA, a retired computer programmer for the Pentagon; Feb. 11. He served in the US Army and was a former accountant for the US Air Force.

Michael J. Pohorilla C’49 G’50, New Albany, OH, a retired petroleum and industrial chemist at Rohm and Haas; Dec. 20. He served in the US Air Force during World War II.

Arnold B. Shafritz EE’49, Glendale, CA, a retired executive at Auerbach Associates, a computer consultancy; January 22.

1950

Frances Disner Biddle CCC’50, Bryn Mawr, PA, a former elementary school teacher; Jan. 9, at 101. One son is Stephen G. Biddle C’75.

Harry W. Davidson WEv’50, Newark, DE, a retired cost analyst at DuPont; Jan. 19, at 101. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Robert E. Deuber Ed’50, Deerfield Beach, FL, a retired founder of a trucking company who later operated a Christmas tree farm; Feb. 9. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, Friars Senior Society, and the track and football teams.

Emily Stopper Fellmann GEd’50, Newtown, PA, a retired teacher; Nov. 6.

Lois Pebley Jerwann Ed’50, Ballston Lake, NY, a retired operating room nurse; Dec. 16. She served as a nurse during World War II. At Penn, she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

Dr. Alfred R. Price M’50, Chambersburg, PA, a retired physician; July 22. He served in the US Navy.

Dr. Edsel S. Reed GM’50, Jeffersonville, IN, a retired radiologist; Jan. 8.

Thomas D. Roberts W’50, Downingtown, PA, former owner of an insurance agency; Jan. 22. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.

Henry M. Schwan W’50, Norfolk, VA, a retired attorney; February 2. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity, ROTC, the Daily Pennsylvanian, and the heavyweight rowing and soccer teams. One grandson is Benjamin W. Joergens C’22.

Irwin M. Vogel W’50, Sarasota, FL, July 20. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity. One brother is Sheldon L. Vogel W’53.

1951

Dr. Harold A. Butz Jr. D’51, Myrtle Beach, SC, a retired dentist; Nov. 1. He served in the US Air Force as a dentist.

Dr. Lionel Gold GD’51, Philadelphia, an esteemed oral surgeon and former department chair at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital; Dec. 21. He worked as an associate professor of maxillofacial surgery at Jefferson up until his death at age 97. He was also a former associate professor of pathology and surgery at Penn and director of biopsy service at Penn’s School of Dental Medicine. In 1957, he won the Teacher of the Year award from Penn’s Graduate School of Medicine. He served in the US Army Dental Corps during the Korean War. One daughter is Nancy D. Gold CW’73, whose husband is Arnon E. Garonzik EE’71.

Howard S. Goldberg W’51, Wyckoff, NJ, a retired hospital administrator; Dec. 3. He served in the US Coast Guard during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity and WXPN.

Raymond T. Hoagland Jr. GEd’51, Medford, NJ, retired athletic director at Rancocas Valley Regional High School; Dec. 17, at 101. He served in the US Air Force During World War II, as well as the US Air Force Reserve.

Dr. Lawrence G. Laiks C’51 D’54, Osprey, FL, a retired dentist; Jan. 12. He served in the US Air Force. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity.

Pace Reich W’51 L’54, Elkins Park, PA, a former deputy city solicitor for Philadelphia and corporate bankruptcy lawyer; Feb. 20. His wife is Marylou Meyer Reich Ed’56, and two children are Benjamin Reich W’85 L’88 and Judith E. Reich L’87.

Peter R. Sigmund C’51, Ambler, PA, Dec. 17. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity and the Daily Pennsylvanian.

Marion Taylor Smith G’51, Hanover, PA, a retired teacher at Gettysburg College; Jan. 1.

Bernard J. Willgruber WG’51, Allentown, PA, former director of Fairmount Park in Philadelphia; Jan. 16. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Joyce Mac Mullen Wootton CW’51, Ithaca, NY, a research associate in veterinary medicine at Cornell who studied connective tissue diseases; Jan. 12.

1952

James E. Bogle Jr. FA’52, Chiang Mai, Thailand, a land planner who worked mostly in Asia; March 3. He served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II and the US Air Force during Korean War, and he was a member of the US Air Force Reserve. At Penn, he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity.

Robert M. Corcoran WG’52, Mt. Lebanon, PA, a retired executive at US Steel Corporation; Jan. 20. He was a veteran of World War II.

David S. Forrest C’52, Southern Pines, NC, Nov. 25. He retired from his family’s textile business. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

A. Corinne Garlichs Gols Ed’52, Wayland, MA, retired owner of her own knitting business; May 5, 2020. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Frederick G. Humphrey SW’52 GrEd’65, Brattleboro, VT, professor emeritus of child development and family relations at the University of Connecticut; Jan. 5. He also had a marriage counseling practice.

John D. Kahler WEv’52, York, PA, a retired accountant at a hospital; Jan. 27. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Richard J. Leventer W’52, West Palm Beach Gardens, FL, a retired executive and circulation director for Hearst Publications; Sept. 16. He served in the US military.

Dennis L. McDonald EE’52, Moorestown, NJ, a retired employee of the Philadelphia Electric Company (PECO); Dec. 29. He served in the US Navy.

Marianne Wehner Mebane CW’52, Gwynedd, PA, a retired teacher; Dec. 30. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and the field hockey and tennis teams. Her husband is William N. Mebane III M’54.

William L. Teulings W’52, Cary, NC, a retired director at AT&T; Jan. 22.

1953

William Milo Barnum GAr’53, Westport Harbor, MA, a retired architect; Nov. 28. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Richard L. Kraner C’53, White Plains, NY, a retired lawyer; Jan. 19. He served in the US Air Force as an attorney. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity and WXPN. His son is Kenneth N. Kraner C’88.

Sarah Mapstone Long DH’53, Nashville, TN, a former dental hygienist who later co-owned a Christmas shop with her husband; Dec. 21.

Joseph K. Newman W’53, Burlington, CT, a retired US Foreign Service officer; Jan. 7. He served at the American embassies in Paris, London, and Rome, as well as the US State Department and the White House National Security Council during the Johnson administration. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity and Friars Senior Society.

Jerome C. Prevette C’53 WG’57, Elkins Park, PA, a retired financial services executive; Jan. 3.

Shirley Williams Rees SW’53, Finksburg, MD, a retired social worker; Jan. 22.

Frank W. Sanford C’53, Saint Louis, a retired journalist and advertiser who later co-owned a bookstore with his wife; Nov. 17. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the swimming team.

Dr. Richard B. Shepard M’53 GM’60, Mountain Brook, AL, professor emeritus of cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham; Feb. 5. He served in the US Army.

Dr. Robert A. Werner D’53, Venice, FL, a retired dentist; Feb. 17. He served in the US Navy as a dentist.

1954

Betty Lou Lynch Bridal HUP’54, Gordon, PA, a retired nurse; Dec. 25. Early in her career, she worked for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Joan Elizabeth Coyne HUP’54, Millington, NJ, a retired pediatric nurse; Jan. 15.

William Rowen Grant Jr. C’54, Mebane, NC, a retired funeral director; Jan. 6. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Harold L. Halpern W’54, Silver Spring, MD, a retired federal attorney for the IRS, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Department of Energy; Jan. 2.

Carolyn Kerr Hickerson Ed’54, Chattanooga, TN, a retired English teacher; Jan. 5. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority and the softball team.

Dr. Paul D. Horsman D’54, Port Jervis, NY, a retired dentist; Dec. 16. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Dr. Theodore Kushner C’54 M’58 GM’62, Ocala, FL, a neurologist; March 11, 2020.

George B. Long Jr. W’54, Memphis, TN, a retired executive at a real estate appraisal firm; Dec. 28. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and in the US Navy Reserve. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and Penn Players.

Dr. Fred B. Rogers GM’54, Trenton, NJ, a former lecturer in Penn’s School of Nursing and a professor emeritus of medicine at Temple University; Jan. 16. He served in the Medical Corps of the US Navy Reserve during the Korean War.

Dr. John R. Senior M’54 GM’59, Merion Station, PA, a former clinical professor of medicine at Penn, senior attending physician and director of the gastrointestinal research laboratory at Philadelphia General Hospital, and associate director of science for the US Food and Drug Administration; Jan. 25. He served in the US Naval Air Transport Service and the US Navy Reserve. His wife is Sara Spedden Senior CW’52, and his children include John O. Senior C’77, Laura Bruns Senior C’78, and Lisa Senior, who attended Penn for a semester as an exchange student from Middlebury College.

Dr. Dale L. Tribe D’54, Ogden, UT, a retired dentist; Jan. 7. He served in the US Navy as a dentist.

John D. Tuttle W’54, New York, a retired general counsel at Texaco; Jan. 9. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

1955

Bernard S. Dempsey L’55, Wilmington, DE, a retired attorney; Dec. 13. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

James A. Drake Jr. C’55, Philadelphia, a longtime photographer for Sports Illustrated magazine; Jan. 10. His photo of professional golfer Arnold Palmer at the 1964 US Open was used in 2020 on a US postage stamp. One son is Patrick T. Drake C’92.

Jerome M. Greenberg W’55, Margate City, NJ, a retired insurance agent; Jan. 23. He was also the emergency management coordinator for Margate for 32 years, and helped the city survive Superstorm Sandy. His wife is Myra Bernstein Greenberg CW’60. Two children are Paul S. Greenberg EE’83 WG’87, who is married to Ellen C. Greenberg WG’88, and Daniel S. Greenberg EAS’86, who is married to Jennifer L. Rosenberg WG’92. One grandchild is Susan L. Greenberg EAS’25.

Dr. G. Edward McComsey Jr. D’55, Lakewood, NJ, a retired dentist; Dec. 22. He served in the US Navy as a dentist.

Dr. Arthur Z. Ponce D’55, Boca Raton, FL, a former professor of oral radiology at Nova Southeastern University; Jan. 18.

Vincent E. Rettew Jr. C’55, Walnut Creek, CA, Jan. 21. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, Mask & Wig, and Friars Senior Society.

Rex B. Shannon WG’55, Santa Ana, CA, an insurance executive; Nov. 21, 2020.

Stanton H. Sobel W’55, Atlanta, former president of Taracorp, a metals product company; Jan. 20. One son is Nathaniel M. Sobel C’92.

Dr. George P. Wilson III V’55, The Colony, TX, professor emeritus of veterinary clinical sciences at Ohio State University; Dec. 13.

1956

Rev. Robert W. Cahn C’56, Uniontown, PA, a retired pastor; Jan. 8.

Joanne Adler Fisher Ed’56, Houston, a former elementary school teacher who later retired from Tootsies, a high-end women’s fashion chain; Jan. 3.

Ella J. Fraser PT’56, Barnstable, MA, a retired physical therapist in the US Air Force; Feb. 2. At Penn, she was a member of WXPN.

Charles S. Hoffman WG’56, Saint Simons Island, GA, a retired human resources executive at Union Carbide, a chemical producer; Feb. 3. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War and later the US Marine Corps Reserve.

Hon. Bruce W. Kauffman C’56, Bala Cynwyd, PA, a lecturer at Penn Law from 1999 to 2001 and a former justice on the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania; Nov. 29. In 1980, he was appointed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, serving for two years. Later, he served as a judge in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania from 1998 to 2009. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. His children include Robert Andrew Kauffman C’85 L’88 and Lauri Kauffman Damrell C’99.

Leon H. Rittenberg Jr. W’56, Metairie, LA, a former attorney and CPA; Jan. 10. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. One son is Leon H. Rittenberg III W’89, and one grandson is Leon H. Rittenberg IV W’16.

Richard A. Smith C’56, Healdsburg, CA, a retired Wall Street executive; Feb. 28. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity.

1957

Suzanne Williams Birch SW’57, Melbourne, Australia, a retired social worker; Aug. 3.

Edward B. Brandon WG’57, Hunting Valley, OH, chairman and CEO of a bank; Dec. 21. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

Albert S. Carlin C’57, Seattle, professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Washington; Jan. 18. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Alpha fraternity.

Norman Foxman W’57, West Hartford, CT, a retired branch manager of an investment bank; Feb. 9. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Frederick R. Kompass Jr. WG’57, Sellersville, PA, retired director of training and education at a family counseling center; Dec. 29. He also taught ethics courses as an adjunct professor at several colleges.

Victor S. Krupitsch Gr’57, West Chester, PA, retired head of the Russian department at Villanova University; January 28. Earlier in his career, he was a professor of Russian at Penn.

Gordon MacElhenney W’57, Schwenksville, PA, a retired investment advisor; Dec. 31.

Dr. Francis C. Sarro Jr. D’57, Wilmington, DE, a retired dentist; Jan. 10. He served in the US Army Dental Corps. One granddaughter is Elspeth Sarro Carter SPP’18 ML’19.

Louise Carol Schick HUP’57, Lower Macungie, PA, a retired school nurse for the Bethlehem Area (PA) School District; Jan. 5.

Patricia York Weldon CW’57, Hockessin, DE, a kindergarten teacher; Feb. 11.

Florence J. Wills Nu’57 GNu’67, Lansdale, PA, a retired assistant professor of nursing at East Stroudsburg University; Feb. 17.

Dr. Harry M. Woske GM’57, Flemington, NJ, a retired cardiologist; Jan. 5. He served in the US Army Medical Corps during the Korean War.

1958

Robert D. Jacoby GEd’58, Warminster, PA, a retired manager for the New Jersey Department of Vocational Education; Jan. 28. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

Dr. Van M. Robinson M’58 GM’62, Kansas City, MO, a retired physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology; Jan. 17. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

John R. Schumacher CE’58 GCE’62, Wayne, PA, a retired chief engineer at General Electric; Feb. 3.

James L. Smart III WG’58, Fairfield, VA, a retired marketing executive at the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk; Jan. 4.

1959

Peter F. Arfaa C’59 GAr’62, Wyncote, PA, a retired architect and longtime faculty member at Drexel University; Jan. 15. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity, Mask & Wig, and the Glee Club. His wife is Anne Hollingsworth CW’61, and one grandchild is Margaret A. Arfaa C’24.

Richard P. Bansen WG’59, Gwynedd, PA, Jan. 1.

Dr. John R. Campbell GM’59, Portland, OR, a pediatric surgeon and professor emeritus of surgery and pediatrics at Oregon Health & Science University; Feb. 1.

Rev. Augustus S. Feather III EE’59, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, a former pastor; Jan. 17.

Dr. Donald J. Marcus M’59, Audubon, PA, a retired neurologist for a Veterans Affairs medical center; Jan. 13.

Paul J. Paulson WG’59, Greenwich, CT, a retired marketing executive; Feb. 6. He served in the US Navy.

Lois Brown Schaffer Ed’59, Palm Beach, FL, former program chair for Central New York Community Foundation; Feb. 2. Her husband is Dr. Myron I. Schaffer D’58, and one son is Scott Lawrence Schaffer W’83.

1960

Richard Adelizzi ME’60, Villas, NJ, an entrepreneur who owned several businesses during his lifetime, including motels, a trolley business, a tour company, a manufacturing firm, a print shop, and an ice cream parlor; Jan. 6.

Dr. Carlos G. Benavides Jr. M’60, Manchester, CT, a retired ear, nose, and throat doctor; Dec. 25. He served in the US Navy as a physician.

William Z. Berman WG’60, Morrisville, PA, a retired CPA; Jan. 8. He served in the US Army.

Loretta M. Carmickle Ed’60 GEd’63, Green Valley, AZ, a former teacher; May 4, 2020.

J. Michael King W’60, Las Vegas, president of Princeton Research, an investment advisory service; Jan. 5. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity.

Edward M. Rose W’60, Charlotte, NC, a retired partner at an accounting firm; Jan. 25. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. His daughter is Allison M. Rose C’88 GEd’94, and one brother is Ronald L. Rose W’63.

Laurence M. Simon W’60, Stamford, CT, a stockbroker and financial advisor; Jan. 17. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity and the rowing team.

Edward J. White WG’60, Lansdale, PA, Dec. 15. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

1961

Richard J. Cummins Jr. W’61, Somerdale, NJ, an executive in the reinsurance industry; Jan. 1. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Herbert J. Gillis G’61, Bowie, MD, a retired mathematician at NASA; Jan. 4. He served in the US Navy.

William J. Hallenbeck W’61, Katonah, NY, a retired advertising executive; Feb. 13. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the choral society. His brother is Chris Hallenbeck W’65 WG’67 and one daughter is Catherine Hallenbeck Carlson C’88.

Dr. Donald L. Kane D’61, Melbourne, FL, a retired dentist; Feb. 7. He served in the US Navy and the US Army Reserve.

Dr. Horry H. Kerrison GM’61, Charleston, SC, a retired ophthalmologist; Jan. 7. He was also a clinical assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina. He served in the US Navy as a physician.

Dr. Alan M. Laties GM’61, Philadelphia, professor emeritus of ophthalmology at the Perelman School of Medicine; Dec. 26. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1960 and was promoted to associate professor eight years later. During the late 1960s, he conducted influential research on the distribution of the chemical noradrenaline in the structure of the eye, which helped to diagnose eye abnormalities. In 1970, he received Penn’s Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching. In the early 1980s, he was named the chair of research at the Scheie Eye Institute, and in 1984, he was awarded Penn’s Harold G. Scheie Research Professorship in Ophthalmology. Eight years later, he was named the Harold G. Scheie/Nina C. Mackall Research Professor in Ophthalmology. His research focused on the hereditary disease retinitis pigmentosa, and he made many advances in diagnosis and treatment of this disorder and other afflictions of the eye, like diabetes and glaucoma. He retired in 2020. One son is Alexander G. Laties EAS’11.

1962

Dr. Richard H. Chryn M’62, Louisville, KY, an anesthesiologist and medical director for a surgery center; June 30.

Dr. Enrique M. de Arrigoitia GM’62, Winter Park, FL, a retired dermatologist for the US Navy; Jan. 30.

Donald W. French W’62, Wayne, PA, a stockbroker; Feb. 12. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity.

Dr. Alan N. Jacobs C’62, Metairie, LA, a retired radiologist; Feb. 23.

Wilson H. Kimnach G’62 Gr’71, Woodbridge, CT, professor emeritus of humanities at the University of Bridgeport; Oct. 24.

George M. “Chip” Moffett II W’62, Palm Beach, FL, president of the Whitehall Foundation, a charitable organization; Dec. 17. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity.

Dr. Robert L. Reis GM’62, Coral Gables, FL, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon at the University of Miami Hospital; Jan. 1, 2021. His wife is Barbara D. Reis G’60.

Harvey Steinberg C’62 L’65, Warminster, PA, a former sales executive for a moving and storage company; Nov. 28. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Sigma Alpha fraternity.

1963

Douglas R. Butturff C’63, Boynton Beach, FL, a former financial advisor; Jan. 15. He served in the US Army National Guard for the District of Colombia. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. His wife is Diane L. Butturff CW’63.

Judith Hoyt Dorn DH’63, Ocean Township, NJ, a retired dental hygienist; Jan. 11.

Dr. John J. “Jack” Downes GM’63, Philadelphia, former anesthesiologist-in-chief and director of the department of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP); Dec. 17. Four years after arriving at CHOP as an assistant professor of anesthesiology, he inaugurated CHOP’s pediatric intensive care unit, the first of its kind in North America. He was promoted to associate professor of anesthesiology in 1971 and to full professor three years later. In 1972, he also became anesthesiologist-in-chief and director of the department of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at CHOP, a position he held for over 20 years. He developed a multidisciplinary approach to caring for seriously ill hospitalized children, whether post-surgery or with life-threatening medical illnesses, and inspired and trained multiple generations of pediatric anesthesiologists and intensivists. He was also the medical director of the Pennsylvania Ventilator-Assisted Children’s Home Program initiative for over 25 years. In 1995, he received an award from Penn Medicine for distinguished teaching. He retired from CHOP in 1996.

Kenneth L. Gross W’63, Sonoma, CA, an attorney; Jan. 11. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian, as well as the football, lacrosse, and swimming teams.

Christian H. Miller L’63, Santa Fe, NM, an attorney; Jan. 13.

Charles R. Morris C’63 L’72, New York, a former government official, banker, and author on economics; Dec. 13. His most famous book, The Trillion-Dollar Meltdown: Easy Money, High Rollers and the Great Credit Crash, accurately predicted the 2008 economic collapse.

1964

William B. Barnard W’64, Daphne, AL, a drug and alcohol addiction counselor; Feb. 6. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity.

Dr. Roger L. Comeau GD’64, Appleton, WI, a former oral surgeon; Feb. 25, 2021. After a spinal cord injury sustained from a diving accident meant he could no longer perform surgery, he continued to help manage the practice. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Jack R. Crockett WG’64, Austin, TX, owner of a commercial real estate business; Dec. 16.

Ronald Humer W’64, Monmouth Junction, NJ, former owner of Camera Video Showplace; Dec. 21. At Penn, he was a member of Acacia fraternity.

Lemuel D. Jarvis Jr. C’64, Asheville, NC, a writer and educator; Jan. 10.

Dr. Ellsworth B. Thorndike Jr. V’64, Mamaroneck, NY, a veterinarian; Jan. 2.

Bart M. Wassmansdorf WG’64, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, a retired executive at a home development company; Dec. 23. He served in the US Navy.

Dr. Robert T. Wilson D’64 GD’70, Huntingdon, PA, a retired endodontist; February 19. He also taught in the Endodontic Clinic at Penn’s School of Dental Medicine. He served in the US Army Dental Corps.

1965

J. Finley Lee Jr. Gr’65, Chapel Hill, NC, a retired professor of business at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Feb. 13. Earlier, he taught political science at the US Naval Academy.

William P. Whisnant WG’65, Greenville, NC, a retired town manager of Winterville, NC; Feb. 4.

1966

Jeffrey W. Hahn C’66, Washington, DC, professor emeritus of political science at Villanova University; February 15, 2021. At Penn, he was a member of Penn Players, the Glee Club, and the rowing team.

John C. Keene GCP’66, Haverford, PA, professor emeritus of city and regional planning in Penn’s Weitzman School of Design; March 4. He worked at Penn for over five decades, starting as an assistant professor after graduating in 1966, moving up to professor of city and regional planning in 1983, and then department chair from 1989 to 1994. He was awarded the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Award for Distinguished Teaching in 2004, and the G. Holmes Perkins Award for Distinguished Teaching in 2005, before retiring in 2006. He researched the ways in which law, planning, land-use policy, and environmental policy interact. He served in the US Navy.

Michele Degroot Makinen MT’66, Hyde Park, IL, a social worker; Feb. 14. At Penn, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and Penn Singers. Her husband is Dr. Marvin W. Makinen C’61 M’68.

Dr. Richard R. Nugent M’66, Little Rock, AR, a physician and professor of health policy and management at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; Jan. 30.

Susan Clark Ogden CW’66, Rye Brook, NY, a former educator; Feb. 7. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the field hockey and lacrosse teams.

Dr. John S. Parks M’66 GM’67 Gr’71, Decatur, GA, a pediatric endocrinologist and professor emeritus at Emory University; Dec. 23.

Barry N. Walker C’66, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, a retired attorney; Dec. 30.

1967

Thomas A. Defiore G’67, Hammonton, NJ, a retired aerospace engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration; Jan. 15.

Frank A. Eble GCE’67, Wildwood, NJ, a retired engineer for General Electric; Dec. 30.

Charles M. Furcolo L’67, Wellesley, MA, a retired attorney; Dec. 16.

Nicholas J. Gonedes W’67, Philadelphia, a former professor of accounting at Wharton; Jan. 21. He joined Wharton’s faculty as a professor of accounting and finance in 1979, after working as a professor of accounting at the University of Chicago. His research earned several awards over the years, including the Pennsylvania Society of Public Accountants Award. He published widely on the topics of mathematical models in accounting, external accounting and capital market equilibrium, corporation finance, portfolio theory, and model comparison and selection.

Matthew D. Haar W’67, Berkeley, CA, a retired clinical psychologist; Dec. 9. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity.

Dr. Samuel R. Oleinick Gr’67, Tulsa, OK, professor emeritus of medicine at the University of Oklahoma; Dec. 21. He served in the US Navy Reserve as a physician. One grandson is John M. Mings EAS’20 W’20.

Samuel D. Osherson C’67, Cambridge, MA, a retired psychotherapist and faculty member at Fielding Graduate University; Jan. 17. His brother is Daniel N. Osherson G’71 Gr’73.

Donald R. Wolfgang ME’67, Saint Petersburg, FL, a retired aerospace engineer at General Electric; April 11, 2020.

1968

Martha H. Breiden G’68, Gwynedd, PA, a retired history, religion, and philosophy teacher at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia; Jan. 25.

Terrence J. Daily L’68, Los Gatos, CA, a criminal defense attorney; Dec. 31. Earlier in his career, he served as assistant district attorney in New York City and also as mayor of Los Gatos. His wife is LeeAnne Horine Daily G’67.

Peter D. Dauthieu WG’68, London, founder and chairman of UK-based wine importer Ehrmanns; Dec. 16.

Dr. Neal A. Demby D’68, Worcester, NY, a retired executive of NYU Langone Dental Medicine; Nov. 28.

Ruth Shapiro Hoffman GEd’68, Ocean Grove, NJ, Oct. 22, 2020. One son is Michael J. Hoffman W’73.

Dr. Barbara E. Penney V’68, Taneytown, MD, a former veterinarian for the National Institutes of Health; Dec. 25. Her sister is Susan Penney Allport CW’66, who is married to B. Timothy Allport WG’66.

James R. “Riv” Pyne C’68, Waldoboro, ME, a former high school English teacher, sculptor, and author; Jan. 19.

1969

Frank J. Bogden Jr. GME’69, Plum, PA, a retired mechanical engineer for Westinghouse; Jan. 13.

James W. Going Jr. PT’69, Sarasota, FL, a physical therapist; Feb. 9. He served in the US Army.

Jonathan Goldstein C’69 G’70 Gr’73, Brookline, MA, a professor of East Asian studies at the University of West Georgia; Jan. 3.

Hon. James M. Kindler L’69, Ossining, NY, a former judge in the Bronx (NY) Supreme Court; Dec. 16.

Sam R. Little GAr’69, Philadelphia, an architect and urban planner; Jan. 4.

Charles A. Valentino W’69, New York, a CPA and executive at a commercial real estate firm; Jan. 29. At Penn, he was a member of the Penn Band. Two sons are Jeffrey C. Valentino EAS’95 W’95 and Scott A. Valentino W9’6.

1970

Fareed “Fred” P. Barakat C’70, Chadds Ford, PA, an attorney; Jan. 22. One brother is Joseph Barakat W’87.

Joanne J. Brodrick Nu’70, Sewell, NJ, a retired nurse; Feb. 19.

Michael R. Coltrane WG’70, Concord, NC, an executive at a telecommunications company; Jan. 2. He served in the US Army and the US Army Reserve.

Daniel Z. Louis G’70, Philadelphia, former managing director of the Center for Research in Medical Education and Health Care at Jefferson University, associate professor at Jefferson, and founder of his own healthcare policy research firm; Jan. 30.

John F. Mahon W’70, Kingfield, ME, professor emeritus of business at the University of Maine; Oct. 20. He served in the US Navy.

David H. Saxe C’70, Auburn, NH, former director of computing for the Institute for Advanced Study’s School of Natural Sciences; Jan. 4.

1971

J. Joseph Edgette GEd’71 Gr’82, Glenolden, PA, a professor emeritus and folklorist emeritus at Widener University; Feb. 12.

M. Alan Fish W’71, Lower Gwynedd, PA, a former accountant; Jan. 18.

1972

Robert D. Blake C’72, Philadelphia, a pianist, composer, and entertainer; Jan. 20. At Penn, he was a member of Mask & Wig and Penn Singers.

Joseph W. Dougherty W’72, Kennett Square, PA, a retired marketing manager for DuPont; Jan. 21. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Dr. Michael K. Goldstein D’72, Boynton Beach, FL, a dentist; May 4, 2021.

Allen K. Jones WG’72, Sonoma, CA, a former executive at the high-tech company Varian; Nov. 3.

Peter C. Loder Gr’72, Southport, NC, a former political science professor who later became a computer science consultant; Feb. 14.

Paul B. Slater Gr’72, Santa Barbara, CA, a researcher for the University of Santa Barbara’s Kavli Institute of Theoretical Physics; Jan. 10.

Ricardo B. Suarez WEv’72, West Lake Village, CA, Oct. 16, 2020.

William H. “Bill” Walters W’72, New Castle, DE, former director of a real estate development company; Jan. 1. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and the basketball team, entering the Big 5 Hall of Fame for being a part of the 1970–71 Quakers squad that went undefeated during the regular season.

1973

William T. Anastas Jr. EE’73, Milton, MA, a retired manager at Verizon; Jan. 2.

Dr. Michael J. Bookbinder W’73, New Canaan, CT, a pathologist; Dec. 27.

Charles J. Boylan WG’73, Berwyn, PA, a retired director of human resources at the asset management firm Mercer; Jan. 3. He also worked for the CIA. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Barry Howard Schwartz C’73 GEd’74, Oakton, VA, a former executive at a real estate development company; Jan. 31. At Penn, he was a member of WXPN. His sister is Susan Schwartz Levinson CW’71.

Harold D. Skipper Jr. G’73 Gr’77, Atlanta, a professor of risk management and insurance at Georgia State University; Feb. 8.

Edward J. Waters WG’73, New Canaan, CT, an investment banker and lawyer; Jan. 12.

1974

Dr. Meyer Rohtbart GM’74, Wynnewood, PA, a physician; Dec. 9.

Dr. Arlyne Taub Shockman GM’74, Ambler, PA, an emeritus associate professor of radiology at the Perelman School of Medicine; Dec. 28. She joined Penn’s faculty in 1973 as an associate professor of radiology. Her area of research included imaging of post-therapeutic mammaplasty and hemangioma of the liver, which was published in peer-reviewed journals. She retired in 1998.

1975

Dr. Ellis D. Avner M’75, Milwaukee,a former professor of pediatrics; Dec. 25.

Robin M. Beckett GCP’75, New York, a member of Penn’s Weitzman School of Design’s Board of Advisors from 2006 to 2018; Dec. 30. She had a 30-year career in international finance and a lifelong passion for the preservation of important historic structures. At Penn, she created and endowed the Robin M. Beckett Fund, which continues to support field-based learning experiences and conference attendance for current graduate students.

Dr. Amy C. Brodkey M’75, Philadelphia, an eminent psychiatrist, advocate for women’s mental health services, and former clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the Perelman School of Medicine; Nov. 22. After working in private practice and at Drexel, she joined Penn’s faculty as a clinical associate professor of psychiatry in 1997. The next year, she was promoted to associate clinical professor. She helped write original psychiatric curriculum for medical school graduates, lectured on a variety of medical and social topics around the world, and wrote more than 30 journal articles and book chapters about psychiatry and related subjects. She left Penn in 2010 and retired in 2014 as the medical director of behavioral health at the Family Practice and Counseling Network, a group of centers that provide primary care and mental health services for residents of Philadelphia housing projects.

Andrea Warren Hamos CW’75 Gr’82, Washington, DC, an executive at Academic Search, an employment search service; Jan. 21. Earlier in her career, she was associate dean and acting dean at Randolph-Macon College, and a Spanish language and literature professor. Her husband is James Hamos C’75.

Dr. Jerry H. Rich D’75, Fairfax, VA, a dentist; Jan. 31. He served in the US Army Dental Corps.

1976

William F. Frank Gr’76, New Preston, CT, Jan. 19.

Kevan F. Hirsch C’76, Charleston, SC, general counsel for a software company; Jan. 6, 2021. His brother is Dr. Rubin W. Hirsch M’83.

Darryl E. Johns W’76, Philadelphia, a retired account systems engineer for IBM, Oct. 12. One sister is Robin F. James W’79.

Stephen C. McGue WG’76, Hinsdale, IL, an entrepreneur and restaurant executive who owned several Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell restaurants, as well as some Bruegger’s Bagel Bakeries; Feb. 14. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

1977

Jacques Lipetz GEd’77, Elkins Park, PA, a clinical psychologist; Jan. 11. He was a Holocaust survivor. His wife is Inez Friedman‑Lipetz Ed’60, one son is Andrew K. Lipetz W’82, and his stepson is Jed Andrew Fishback C’93 W’93.

Edward L. Rosenberg W’77, Stevenson, MD, a former executive at Crown Central Petroleum; Dec. 29.

1978

Dr. James S. Cinamon D’78, Framingham, MA, a dentist; Jan. 26.

Kevin M. Harris C’78, Menlo Park, CA, an international technology lawyer; Dec. 25. One daughter is Caroline Harris C’19.

Glenn J. Siemons WG’78, Mobile, AL, a casino finance executive; Jan. 21. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart.

Jean S. Silverman Gr’78, Rye, NH, an artist and owner of a pottery store; Dec. 30.

1979

George H. Tintor W’79, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada, an investment banker; May 30. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and the rowing team. He rowed in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

1980

Richard J. Bertheaud W’80, Hampden, MA, a retired partner at an accounting firm; Dec. 16. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity.

Patricia Brennan‑Heldt CE’80, West Chester, PA, a civil engineer; Dec. 24. At Penn, she was a member of Friars Senior Society and the swimming team. Her sisters include Robbie Brennan Hain C’79 GEd’79, Helen Brennan Anderson C’83 WG’92, Gerardean M. Brennan C’86, and Christine S. Brennan Nu’87 GNu’89.

Dr. Omid Nodoushani G’80 Gr’87, New Haven, CT, a professor of management at Southern Connecticut State University; April 18.

Donna Ayers Snelson GNu’80, Mountain Top, PA, former chair of the nursing department at Misericordia University; Dec. 26.

Dr. John Q. Trojanowski GM’80, Philadelphia, the William Maul Measey-Truman G. Schnabel, Jr. Professor of Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology in the department of pathology and laboratory medicine in the Perelman School of Medicine; Feb. 8. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1981 after working at a pharmaceutical company. His wife and research partner, Virginia Man-Yee Lee WG’84, became the John H. Ware 3rd Endowed Professor in Alzheimer’s Research at Penn the same year. Their findings identifying different forms of the tau protein opened new avenues of research in neurodegenerative diseases. They and their colleagues at Penn went on to make a series of groundbreaking discoveries showing that the aggregation and cell-to-cell spread of specific disease proteins is a common mechanism underlying Alzheimer’s and related disorders. In 1991, he became codirector with Lee of the Center for Neurodegenerative Disease Research. Eleven years later, he was appointed director of the Penn Institute on Aging. Programs he helped establish at Penn include the Marian S. Ware Alzheimer Program, the Penn Alzheimer’s Disease Center, the Morris K. Udall Center of Excellence for Parkinson’s Disease Research, and the NIA Penn U19 Center on Alpha-Synuclein Strains in Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias. Outside of Penn, he was director of the National Institute on Aging (NIA) Alzheimer’s Disease Center Core, among many other national leadership positions. He is survived by his wife.

1981

Catherine E. Donati GNu’81, Bethlehem, PA, a retired nurse; Feb. 24.

Maryjane Mitchell Hemmings C’81, Deptford, NJ, Dec. 29. Her husband is Gregory S. Hemmings C’81.

L. Anthony Pace WG’81, New York, a former marketing executive at several companies including Subway Restaurants; Feb. 8.

Colin M. Sutherland WG’81, East York, Ontario, Canada, an executive at a building materials business; Feb. 12.

1983

Robert M. Chafetz GEE’83, Glenham, NY, a computer scientist, writer, and editor; Jan. 3.

James E. Prendergast C’83 GEd’85, Rosemont, PA, an attorney; Dec. 30, 2020. Earlier in his career, he served as assistant district attorney in Philadelphia. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. One brother is Patrick M. Prendergast W’86 WG’90.

1986

Dr. Michael P. Comalli V’86, Womelsdorf, PA, a veterinarian; Nov. 20. His wife is Dr. Lila Cowdery Comalli V’86.

Alvin L. Darby W’86, Union, NJ, an attorney; Jan. 12. At Penn, he was a member of the sprint football team.

1987

James M. Day Gr’87, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, a clinical psychologist and professor emeritus of moral development and the psychology of religion at Catholic University of Louvain; Dec. 21.

Thomas P. Gallagher G’87, Pennington, NJ, chief financial officer for the State of New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance; Feb. 10.

Mary Jane Shirar Hanson GNu’87 GNC’94 Gr’95, Salisbury Township, PA, a professor and graduate program director for nursing at the University of Scranton; Feb. 28.

1988

Dr. William D. Ziegler III D’88 GD’89, Mountain Top, PA, an orthodontist; Jan. 14.

1989

Dr. Jean Bennett Townsend V’89, Lutherville, MD, a veterinarian; Oct. 8.

William Paul Zimmerman L’89, Ambler, PA, a tax attorney; Oct. 6.

1990

Thomas J. Archer Jr. WEv’90 WEv’94, Chadds Ford, PA, a former project manager at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Dec. 15. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

Robert A. Bonin Jr. CGS’90, Roseville, MN, Jan. 6.

Jane E. Goldsworth GNu’90, Southport, NC, a retired emergency room nurse; Feb. 3.

Dr. Ira A. Sheres D’90, Haverford, PA, a former dentist and prosthodontist; Feb. 7, 2021. His partner is Dr. Steven M. Sokoll GM’90.

1991

Anuradha Mathur GLA’91, Philadelphia,professor emeritus of landscape architecture in Penn’s Weitzman School of Design; Feb. 28. She joined the faculty of Penn’s landscape architecture department as an assistant professor in 1994, eventually becoming full professor in 2012. She taught a series of studios and courses that challenged Western ideas about wildness, wetness, nature, and culture. With her husband, Dilip da Cunha, she published several books about how we engage with water and curated an international symposium called In the Terrain of Water at the Weitzman School. She and da Cunha won a Pew Fellowship in 2017. She retired in 2021.

Patricia L. Podolin Gr’91, Medford, NJ, group manager of the Respiratory and Inflammation Center of Excellence for Drug Discovery at GlaxoSmithKline; March 3, 2021.

1994

John Edward McCray WG’94, Charlottesville, VA, a retired biopharmaceutical executive; Dec. 24.

1997

Michelle J. Nickolaus GNu’97 GrN’23, Williamsport, PA, a nurse specializing in cardiology; Oct. 3.

Karsten Pohl Gr’97, Portsmouth, NH, a former chair of the physics department at the University of New Hampshire and an expert on condensed matter physics; Oct. 13.

1999

Lynette D. Loose CGS’99 CGS’02, Englewood, NJ, a former administrator at Penn; Dec. 25. She worked at Radnor Advisors in Radnor, PA, and as an administrator in several departments of Penn’s School of Arts and Sciences between 1994 and 2002, including the department of anthropology, the Middle East Center, the Center for East Asian Studies, and the African Studies Center.

Udayjit Singh W’99 WG’09, New Delhi, India, Jan. 2.

Michael J. Tritt WMP’99, Yardley, PA, an executive in the engineering and construction industry; Jan. 11.

2001

Dawn E. Coleman CGS’01, Harrisburg, PA, a former legislative assistant for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives; Feb. 13.

2002

Dr. Charles Dennis WG’02, Westampton, NJ, a cardiologist; Jan. 7.

2005

Shawn P. Hughes WEv’05, Hilltown Township, PA, an executive at Miami International Holdings, a financial trading services provider; Jan. 14. He served in the US Air Force.

2008

Dr. Paul Marten M’08, Portland, OR, a pediatric radiologist; Feb. 3.

2010

Frank G. Liu W’10, Houston, a project leader at his family’s real estate company and an inventor who held four patents; Jan. 1. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

2012

Marie E. Farley LPS’12, Canton, PA, Oct. 8.

2023

Mia S. Bezar C’23, Philadelphia, a junior in Penn’s College of Arts and Sciences; Feb. 13.

2024

Tolamariam A. Nemomsa C’24, Aurora, CO, a sophomore in Penn’s College of Arts and Sciences; Jan. 26.

Faculty & Staff

Thomas J. Archer Jr. See Class of 1990.

Sigal Goland Barsade, Wynnewood, PA, a pioneering researcher of social dynamics in office settings and the Joseph Frank Bernstein Professor in the Wharton School’s department of management; Feb. 6. She came to Penn in 2003 as an associate professor in management, then was promoted to full professor six years later. In 2017 and 2020, she earned Wharton’s Excellence in Teaching Award. Her groundbreaking research reframed emotions as a vital part of work-related human behavior and her findings had a profound influence on office culture. She emphasized the importance of negative emotions as a catalyst for change, and contributed to what is now a widely held view that even if an employee is perfectly qualified on paper, they might not match a workplace’s emotional culture. She also worked as a consultant with high-profile firms like Coca Cola, Google, Comcast, Office Depot, Penske, and the NBA to help foster a friendly and productive workplace environment.

Robin M. Beckett. See Class of 1975.

Betty Lou Lynch Bridal. See Class of 1954.

George H. Crumb Hon’09, Media, PA, an influential avant-garde composer and the Annenberg Professor Emeritus of the Humanities in the department of music in the School of Arts and Sciences; Feb. 6. In 1965, he joined Penn’s faculty as an assistant professor of music, then was promoted to associate professor and then professor of music. He was named the Annenberg Professor of the Humanities in 1983 and retired from Penn in 1997. He received a Pulitzer Prize in 1968 for his orchestral suite Echoes of Time and the River. One of his landmark compositions was Black Angels (Thirteen Images from the Darkland), a 1970 piece written in protest of the Vietnam War that featured unconventional instrumentation like bowed water glasses and electronics (a concept that would become a theme in his work). Makrokosmos (1972–1979) is a four-volume work for piano and percussion that required its musicians to shout, whistle, and play pianos in non-traditional ways. He won the UNESCO International Rostrum of Composers Award, a 2001 Grammy for Best Contemporary Composition (for Star-Child), and received grants from the Rockefeller, Guggenheim, Fromm, and Ford Foundations, among other accolades. In 2019, Penn Live Arts honored him with a three-day festival showcasing his music, titled “Zeitgeist: George Crumb at 90” [“Arts,” Jan|Feb 2020].

Dr. John J. “Jack” Downes. See Class of 1963.

Dr. Mary Bagan Dratman. See Class of 1940.

Richard S. Dunn, Winston-Salem, NC, the Roy F. and Jeannette P. Nichols Professor Emeritus in the department of history in the School of Arts and Sciences; Jan. 24. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1957 as an assistant professor of history and was a full professor by 1968. He was named chair of Penn’s history department in 1972, the same year that he published a monograph, Sugar and Slaves: The Rise of the Planter Class in the English West Indies, 1624–1713, which contained groundbreaking revelations about colonial Jamaica (and was the subject of a 50th anniversary retrospective in 2021). In 1979, he spearheaded the publication of Pennsylvania founder William Penn’s papers, held by Penn, which came out in four volumes that he edited with his wife, Mary Maples Dunn. His defining contribution to Penn crystallized in 1977, when he launched what is now known as the McNeil Center for Early American Studies. He chaired the McNeil Center from 1977 to 1980. In 1984, he was named the first Roy F. and Jeannette P. Nichols Professor of American History. He retired from Penn in 1996 and went on to serve as an executive officer of the American Philosophical Society.

Dr. Lionel Gold. See Class of 1951.

Nicholas J. Gonedes. See Class of 1967.

Lani Guinier Hon’92, Cambridge, MA, one of the nation’s foremost scholars on race and civil rights and a former professor at Penn’s Carey Law School; Jan. 7. She joined Penn’s faculty as an associate professor of law in 1988 and four years later was promoted to professor. In 1998, she received Penn Law’s Robert E. Davies award for “outstanding contributions to her profession, her university and her community for her special efforts to promote equal opportunities for women and for minority populations.” In 1993, she was nominated by President Bill Clinton to serve as assistant attorney general for civil rights. However, conservative activists tried to discredit her as a radical reformer, and bowing to political pressure, President Clinton withdrew her nomination. She returned to teaching, and in 1998, she left Penn Law to become the first tenured Black female professor at Harvard Law School.

Lawrence Hrebiniak, Bryn Mawr, PA, an emeritus associate professor in the Wharton School’s department of management; Jan. 18. He joined Wharton’s faculty in 1976 as an associate professor of management, receiving tenure in 1980. He taught courses in competitive strategy and strategy implementation in the Wharton MBA and Executive Education programs. He received several awards for teaching excellence, including the Core Teaching Award for Excellence in Teaching in the Wharton MBA Program (2008) and the Wharton School’s Anvil Award for Teaching (1979, 1981, 1985, 1988–1989, 1994–1996). He published five books, most notably Implementing Strategy with coauthor William F. Joyce (1984) and Making Strategy Work: Leading Effective Execution and Change (2005, with a second edition published in 2013). He retired in 2013.

Elihu Katz Hon’18, Jerusalem, Israel, a foundational figure in the field of media studies and the distinguished trustee emeritus professor of communication in Penn’s Annenberg School for Communication; Dec. 31. He is widely acknowledged to be one of the founding fathers of regular television broadcasts in Israel, when, from 1967 to 1969, he headed the country’s nascent television service. In 1993, after teaching at the University of Chicago, the University of Southern California, and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, he joined the faculty of the Annenberg School, where he established the post-doctoral Annenberg Scholars Program. While at Penn, he coauthored Echoes of Gabriel Tarde: What We Know Better or Different 100 Years Later in 2014, which built upon a late 19th-century essay by a French sociologist. He retired from Penn the same year and settled in Jerusalem. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Hon. Bruce W. Kauffman. See Class of 1956.

Dr. Haig H. Kazazian Jr., a professor emeritus in the department of genetics in the Perelman School of Medicine; Jan. 19. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1994 when he was named the Seymour Gray Professor of Molecular Medicine in the department of genetics. He helped build the genetics department and continued his groundbreaking research (which he had begun in 1984 while at Johns Hopkins University) on the nature of retrotransposable elements in humans and mice. Using mouse models, his lab was able to create a model for treating the blood disorder hemophilia A with factor VIII, the hemoglobin gene, which was defective in patients with hemophilia A. These experiments completely cured the mice of hemophilia within a year. In addition to genetics, he held secondary appointments in pediatrics and medicine. He retired in 2011.

John C. Keene. See Class of 1966.

Samuel Z. Klausner, a professor emeritus of sociology in the School of Arts and Sciences; Dec. 27. He began as an associate professor in Penn’s department of sociology and was promoted to full professor in 1972. He also created and directed the Center for Research on the Acts of Man (which he led until 1988). In 1971, he published a book, Man and His Environment, that raised questions of humans’ environmental impact and uniquely (for the time) framed it as a sociological issue. He continued to research this subject throughout the 1970s, positing that energy usage per capita did not depend on the number of people in a household, but the number of roles (parent, child, etc.) present. He retired from Penn in 1996 and became a visiting professor at several international universities. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. His wife is Roberta G. Sands, a professor emerita of social work in Penn’s School of Social Policy and Practice.

Victor S. Krupitsch. See Class of 1957.

Dr. Alan M. Laties. See Class of 1961.

Lynette D. Loose. See Class of 1999.

Anuradha Mathur. See Class of 1991.

Dr. John R. Senior. See Class of 1954.

Dr. Arlyne Taub Shockman. See Class of 1974.

Dr. John Q. Trojanowski. See Class of 1980.

Roger Walmsley, Philadelphia, an associate professor emeritus of physics in the School of Arts and Sciences; Nov. 14. He joined Penn’s faculty in 1958 and became an associate professor in 1963, the same year he earned Penn’s Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching. In 1964, he accepted a position in the College of General Studies (the precursor to the College of Liberal and Professional Studies), and from 1968 to 1970 he served as vice dean. He researched metallic compounds, publishing papers on nuclear magnetic resistance in metal-aluminum substances. He retired in 1994.