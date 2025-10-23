Download a PDF of this issue

Nov | Dec 2025

Vol. 124, No. 2

Features

Weitzman School alumni and faculty are prominent in a movement to make US playgrounds more challenging, stimulating, educational—and fun!—for users of all ages.

By JoAnn Greco

For most of her life, conservation journalist Artis Henderson C’02 W’02’s late father had been kept a dark secret. Then she went on an expedition to learn about his adventurous existence as a dad, husband, pilot, remote island owner, and international drug smuggler—as well as “the accident” 40 years ago that killed him (and nearly her).

By Dave Zeitlin

Well over a century since it was first identified and following decades of intensive research, Alzheimer’s disease continues to withhold its essential secrets and a cure remains elusive. But recent drug treatments, improvements in diagnostic techniques, and other developments constitute what one Penn Medicine leader calls the “dawn of a new era” in confronting its impacts on patients and caregivers.

By Mary Ann Meyers

Departments

From the Editor | Places to play, Alzheimer’s progress, a father’s secrets.

Letters | Hackney’s files and Fauré’s Requiem, mostly.

Views

Rabbit Hole | “If I had any further questions, I could call 1-240-Natural.”

Alumni Voices | Language lessons.

Elsewhere | What was lost when Chinese Camp burned.

Gazetteer

Heard on Campus | “That’s the wonderful but really difficult part of freedom of speech.”

Seminar | LDI panel looks for lessons from the pandemic.

Technology | The Penn Museum is giving virtual visitors a closer view.

Gifts | Support for Wharton, Jewish Studies, urban research, performing arts.

Convocation | “Collaboration … is our superpower.”

Sports | Wrestling “torch” passing from Reina to Valenti.

Sports | Men’s basketball’s McCaffery era has begun.

Arts

Calendar

Exhibition | Photographs by Fernando Postigo CGS’71 at Arthur Ross Gallery.

Historical Fiction | Ben Yagoda G’91 on his novel, Alias O. Henry.

Exhibition | Aristotle’s remarkable afterlives at Van Pelt Library’s Goldstein Gallery.

On View | Penn Libraries and Annenberg celebrate Sam Maitin FA’51.

Briefly Noted

Alumni

Phil Korngut Gr’11 has helped launch NASA’s SPHEREx space telescope.

Susanna Jaramillo EAS’19 juggles full-time careers in science and theater.

Anita Hossain Choudhry WG’15 is combating loneliness with The Grand.

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | “Collegiate” is 100. “Rah! Rah! Rah!”