Nov|Dec 2025
Features
Tossing Out the Playbook
Weitzman School alumni and faculty are prominent in a movement to make US playgrounds more challenging, stimulating, educational—and fun!—for users of all ages.
By JoAnn Greco
A Daughter’s Reckoning
For most of her life, conservation journalist Artis Henderson C’02 W’02’s late father had been kept a dark secret. Then she went on an expedition to learn about his adventurous existence as a dad, husband, pilot, remote island owner, and international drug smuggler—as well as “the accident” 40 years ago that killed him (and nearly her).
By Dave Zeitlin
Alzheimer’s Now
Well over a century since it was first identified and following decades of intensive research, Alzheimer’s disease continues to withhold its essential secrets and a cure remains elusive. But recent drug treatments, improvements in diagnostic techniques, and other developments constitute what one Penn Medicine leader calls the “dawn of a new era” in confronting its impacts on patients and caregivers.
By Mary Ann Meyers
Departments
From the Editor | Places to play, Alzheimer’s progress, a father’s secrets.
Letters | Hackney’s files and Fauré’s Requiem, mostly.
Views
Rabbit Hole | “If I had any further questions, I could call 1-240-Natural.”
Alumni Voices | Language lessons.
Elsewhere | What was lost when Chinese Camp burned.
Gazetteer
Heard on Campus | “That’s the wonderful but really difficult part of freedom of speech.”
Seminar | LDI panel looks for lessons from the pandemic.
Technology | The Penn Museum is giving virtual visitors a closer view.
Gifts | Support for Wharton, Jewish Studies, urban research, performing arts.
Convocation | “Collaboration … is our superpower.”
Sports | Wrestling “torch” passing from Reina to Valenti.
Sports | Men’s basketball’s McCaffery era has begun.
Arts
Calendar
Exhibition | Photographs by Fernando Postigo CGS’71 at Arthur Ross Gallery.
Historical Fiction | Ben Yagoda G’91 on his novel, Alias O. Henry.
Exhibition | Aristotle’s remarkable afterlives at Van Pelt Library’s Goldstein Gallery.
On View | Penn Libraries and Annenberg celebrate Sam Maitin FA’51.
Briefly Noted
Alumni
Phil Korngut Gr’11 has helped launch NASA’s SPHEREx space telescope.
Susanna Jaramillo EAS’19 juggles full-time careers in science and theater.
Anita Hossain Choudhry WG’15 is combating loneliness with The Grand.
Notes
Obituaries
Old Penn | “Collegiate” is 100. “Rah! Rah! Rah!”