Download a PDF of this issue

Nov|Dec 2022

Vol. 121, No. 2

Features

On her inauguration day as the University’s ninth president, Liz Magill shared a vision of even greater impact and influence for Penn’s next chapter, picnicked on Shoemaker Green with members of the Penn community and some favorite musicians, and hosted a wide-ranging conversation with Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan at a critical time for the institution.

By the Gazette Editors

The Penn Athletics Wharton Leadership Academy aims to turn varsity athletes into lifelong masters of team dynamics. Among the obstacles? Snowplow parenting, youth sports, self-reinforcing gender stereotypes, and the culture of leader-worship itself. Oh, and possibly a rattlesnake or a freak mudslide.

By Trey Popp

Opened in 1972 as a safe haven and a hub for Black students, Du Bois College House has overcome turmoil and undergone evolution over the last half century. Now, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary, what will the next 50 years look like for the small dormitory with big ambitions?

By Dave Zeitlin

Departments

From the Editor | Getting started, making leaders, building a home.

Letters | New president, beloved mentor, unflattering portraits.

Views

Alumni Voices | “I sleep with the window open. Wide.”

Elsewhere | A volunteer’s view of Ukraine’s refugees.

Expert Opinion | Texas law aimed at banks hit taxpayers instead.

Gazetteer

City Planning | Nighttime is the right time … for community development.

Campus | New Weitzman Theatre will adjoin Annenberg Center.

Convocation | With a pause for protests, Magill welcomes the Class of 2026.

Climate Change | “Replace ideology and idiocy with engineering and economics.”

Heard on Campus | A call to remove abortion “stigma” in post-Roe America.

Administration | New leadership in DAR, public safety, and treasurer’s office.

Research Briefs | Extreme heat and mortality, COVID reservoirs in deer.

Medicine | $105 million for breast cancer and autoimmune disease research.

Campus | Expanded space for minority groups and cultural centers in ARCH.

Sports | Men’s hoops team looks for more balance, Ted Nash tribute.

Arts

Calendar

Visual Art | Arthur Tress photos and Japanese illustrations at Penn Libraries.

Ethics | How to recognize—and stop—enabling behaviors. Complicit.

Briefly Noted

Oceanography | New books share the wonders of coral reefs and sperm whales.

Alumni

Eli Rosenbaum W’76 WG’77 is hunting war criminals in Ukraine.

A trio of alumni colleagues have the world of entertainment law covered.

Raymond John C’08 runs educational nonprofit 12+—and a coffee shop.

Events

Notes

Obituaries



Old Penn | Football’s timeless win.