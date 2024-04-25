May|Jun 2024

Download a PDF of this issue

May | June 2024

Vol. 122, No. 5

Features

Five years after his two teenage children were killed by a drunk driver, Colin Campbell C’91 is finding new ways to grieve—while helping others deal with bereavement through his new book, support groups, and a one-man show he calls the “feel-bad story of the year.”

By Caren Lissner

Penn’s Stavros Niarchos Foundation Paideia Program aims to foster dialogue, civic engagement, community service, and wellness—and both students and faculty are enthusiastically signing on. But the program’s contours can be murky, and its role in bridging campus divisions remains a work in progress.

By Julia M. Klein

Over a decade-long photographic journey, Christopher Payne GAr’96 has explored the world of American manufacturing, from pianos to jet engines, pencils to 3D-printed rockets.

Departments

From the Editor | Life after loss.

From College Hall | Planning for an unpredictable future.

Letters | Praising Wilson, dissing “bro” friendships, and more.

Views

Notes from the Undergrad | Siblings and citizenship.

Alumni Voices | A high rise life lesson.

Elsewhere | “Rooting for Barça is the best thing there is.”

Rabbit Hole | What book inscriptions reveal.

Gazetteer

Climate Change | Q&A on SP2 economist R. Jisung Park’s Slow Burn.

Campus | Eclipse day on College Green: Big Crowd, Cloudy Skies.

Centers | Greenfield Intercultural Center celebrates 40 years.

Education Costs | 2024–25 tuition and fees up 3.9 percent; financial aid up 4.5.

Community Engagement | Penn stories “in, of, and for Philadelphia” online.

Commencement | Physician-writer Siddhartha Mukherjee will speak.

Judaic Studies | Katz Center examines “Antisemitism, Admissions, Academic Freedom.”

Coursework | Penn Engineering launches first undergraduate major in AI.

Baton Twirling | Anya Stewart C’27’s “amazing talent.”

Sports | Men’s squash national champions with first-ever Potter Cup win.

Sports | More memorable seasons.

Sports | Valenti to succeed Reina as wrestling coach.

Arts

Calendar

Documentary Film | Noam Osband Gr’17’s dissertation-turned-documentary.

Geography | Refuting rural myths in Steven Conn Gr’94’s Lies of the Land.

Briefly Noted

Memoir | In Fighting the Night, Paul Hendrickson tells his father’s story.

Exhibition | Revolutionary Aesthetics at Penn Libraries.

Alumni

Mark Kamine C’79 found the right places for two acclaimed TV series.

Richard Stokes GAr’88 designs great spaces where people can congregate.

Nimo Patel W’00 wants “to be an instrument of whatever good I can be.”

Events

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | “Young Franklin” at 110.