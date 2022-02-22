Download a PDF of this issue

Mar|Apr 2022

Volume 120, No. 4

Features

As the head of the largest hunger relief organization in the Philadelphia region, George Matysik CGS’10 is passionate about rooting out food insecurity, reducing food waste, and reimagining school lunches. His work ethic and drive were molded during an unorthodox, decade-long journey through Penn.

By Dave Zeitlin

Overstressed, poorly paid, and underappreciated, veterinarians are at increased risk for depression and suicide. Support efforts are underway at peer organizations like Not One More Vet, headed by alumna Carrie Jurney, and at Penn’s School of Veterinary Medicine.

By Kathryn Levy Feldman

Departments

From the Editor | Presidential pick Magill, food (equity) fighter Matysik.

Letters | On Eiseley’s genius, Mask and Wig’s funniness, and more.

Views

Notes From the Undergrad | Autumn ablaze.

Salvo | The clear-cut case for trees.

Rabbit Hole | Flowers’ power.

Gazetteer

Leadership | UVA’s M. Elizabeth Magill to be Penn’s next president.

Public Health | Zeke Emanuel on what’s needed for a “new normal.”

Campus | Omicron fading as spring semester starts.

Generations | What parents and children learned in a class on the Holocaust.

Gifts | $18 million for Penn First Plus; a new PIK prof honoring Gutmann.

Sports | Lacrosse goals, swimming controversy.

Arts

Calendar

Visual Art | No Ocean Between Us at Arthur Ross Gallery.

Speculative History | Reframed. A Constitution for the Living.

History | Peter Canellos C’84 on The Great Dissenter—and his brother.

Briefly Noted

Alumni

Bob Wachter C’79 M’83 tweets the truth on COVID.

Thom Moore C’87 ditched publishing for life as a bagpiper.

Nadine Epstein C’78 G’78 and RBG wrote a book about inspiring women.

Events

Notes

Obituaries