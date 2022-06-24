Download a PDF of the issue

July|Aug 2022

Vol. 120, No. 6

Features

Crossing Borders

For Efrén Olivares, whose childhood was split between Texas and Mexico, the push to reform US immigration policies and practices is both a marathon and a sprint. He shares his story of legal battles and personal struggles in an emotional new memoir, My Boy Will Die of Sorrow.

By Julia M. Klein

Alumni Weekend 2022

A sometimes wet—but welcome!—return.

Photos by Tommy Leonardi

The Law, The Gospel, and David Skeel

How Penn’s foremost expert on bankruptcy law became one of the most surprising voices in contemporary evangelical Christianity.

By Trey Popp

Departments

From the Editor | Reunions and separations.

Letters | Ukraine danger, Beck’s full life.

Views

Alumni Voices | Possibilities of the present moment.

Elsewhere | “The warm, velvety, juicy morsel found my mouth.”

Gazetteer

Commencement I | An in-person celebration for the Class of 2022.

Commencement II | … and the Class of 2020 comes back strong.

Lost Landmark | “If we scored 100 points, we were going to Abner’s.”

Honors | 2022 President’s Prize winners announced.

Heard on Campus | Burns on Franklin at this year’s Silfen Forum.

Research | Report details impacts on children who lost caregivers to COVID.

Sports | Men’s lacrosse takes Ivy League championship.

Arts

Calendar

Architecture | Reveling in the row. City of Homes.

History | Allen Guelzo G’79 Gr’86’s Robert E. Lee: A Life.

Medicine | Sara Peskin Gr’13 M’15 GM’19 on “hijacked” brains.

Briefly Noted

Alumni

Rachel Drori C’04 cultivates plant-based meal service Daily Harvest.

Lindsay Shaw C’05 guards the Cleveland Guardians’ mental health.

Duke Lacroix C’15 expresses himself through soccer and design.

Notes

Obituaries

Old Penn | First Commencement on campus.