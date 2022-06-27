Hall of Fame Welcomes New Class

Hundreds of alumni and guests packed the banquet room at the Inn of Penn on the evening of May 7 for the Penn Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

From a runner who graduated nearly 70 years ago to standouts of the last two decades, Penn Athletics ushered in its first Hall of Fame class since 2019—and the 12th overall.

Penn also paid tribute to 100 years of women’s sports at the University [“Century Club,” Jul|Aug 2021] by posthumously honoring Margaret Majer Kelly, credited as the founder of several women’s sports a century ago. And David Pottruck C’70 WG’72, who had already been enshrined in the Hall of Fame as a member of the Class III for his achievements as a football player and wrestler, received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his longtime financial support to Penn Athletics.

Here’s a look at all of the Class XII inductees:

Stan Bergman | Men’s heavyweight rowing coach

Jesse Carlin C’08 Gr’14 | Women’s track & field

Ali DeLuca Cloherty C’10 | Women’s lacrosse

Jessica DiMauro C’99 G’00 | Women’s squash

Matthew Feast W’05 | Wrestling

Michael Jordan C’00 | Men’s basketball

Paul E. Raudenbush W’54 | Men’s track & field

Vincent Scarpetta W’74 | Men’s golf

Gail Silberthau Silverman W’84 | Women’s volleyball

Lifetime Achievement Award: David Pottruck C’70 WG’72

Director’s Award: Margaret Majer Kelly

