By The Numbers

1

Former Penn football players who have played in a Super Bowl after Justin Watson W’18 suited up for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 38–35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12. Watson, Penn’s all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions, caught two passes for 18 yards en route to his second Super Bowl triumph in the last three years. (He won a ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago but was inactive for that game.)

50

Years since the first Division 1 college football game featuring two Black starting quarterbacks—Penn’s Marty Vaughn W’75 WG’81 and Brown’s Dennis Coleman—was played. Both Vaughn and Coleman were recognized at the Ivy Football Association dinner in February, not long before this year’s Super Bowl featured two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time.

83

Points the Penn men’s basketball team scored in a home win over Harvard on January 30 to trigger the athletic department’s newest free cheesesteak promotion: students with a valid ticket receive a free cheesesteak at Delco Steaks inside the Franklin’s Table food hall. Delco Steaks happened to be temporarily closed that day because of a repair, but the Quakers turned it into a regular thing when they dropped 92 against Cornell the following week. (It was a far less routine occurrence when the Quakers needed to hit 100 points for fans to get a free cheesesteak at now-closed Abner’s [“Gazetteer,” Jul|Aug 2022].)