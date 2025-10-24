Arts Calendar

MOMIX. Photo by Sharen Bradford, courtesy Annenberg Center.

Annenberg Center

Nov. 2 Cécile McLorin Salvant

Nov. 6 Twelfth Night

Nov. 8 Choir! Choir! Choir! Hallelujah: An Epic Anthems Sing-Along

Nov. 14–15 Ephrat Asherie Dance with Arturo Farrill

Nov. 16 DakhaBrakha

Nov. 21 Philly Story Fest

Nov. 22 Martin Hayes Quartet

Dec. 6 Carnegie Student Showcase: A Toast to Dear Old Penn

Dec. 7 Dianne Reeves

Dec. 12–14 MOMIX

Dec. 19 Irish Christmas in America

Arthur Ross Gallery

Open Tues.–Sun.

Postigo Express: Documenting the Basque Conflict in San Sebastián, 1977–2003

Nov. 7–Jan. 4

ICA

Mavis Pusey: Mobile Images

Through Dec. 7

Kelly Writers House

Nov. 3 Conversation with Ken Kalfus

Nov. 4 Randy Ribay: Reading and Conversation

Nov. 5 On Franz Kafka’s Selected Stories: Mark Harman, Jean-Michel Rabaté, & Liliane Weissberg

Nov. 6 Fact-checking in Crisis: Kory Stamper, Stefan Fatsis C’85, & Austin Kelley

Nov. 6 Alan Light: Why We (Still) Love Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours

Nov. 8 Naomi Xu Elegant C’19, Lauren Francis-Sharma C’94, & Beth Kephart C’80

Nov. 11 Conversation with Gabrielle Hamilton

Nov. 12 Masaki Takahashi: Performance and Discussion

Nov. 13 Patrick Rosal: Reading and Conversation

Nov. 18 Howard Langer: Conversation

Nov. 20 Jack Spicer at 100 (with Daniel Benjamin)

Morris Arboretum and Gardens

Open daily

Penn Libraries

Made (by Hand) in the Midwest: The Contre Coup Press 1979-2019

Through Dec. 12

“My Soul is Anchored in the Lord”: Marian Anderson & Florence Price

Through Dec. 2026

Maitin in Philadelphia: Mayor of the Arts

Through Dec. 19

Reinventing Aristotle

Through Jan. 16

Penn Museum

Open Tuesday-Sunday

Native North America Gallery

Opening Nov. 22

World Café Live

Nov. 11 Acoustic Alchemy

Nov. 15 Sara Naeini & Reza Rohani

Nov. 19 Joe Conklin & The City Rhythm Orchestra

Nov. 20 Terrian with Aaron Cole

Nov. 26 SKAIISYOURGOD

Dec. 2 Nick Mulvey

Dec. 5 Carbon Leaf

Dec. 6 Pure Prairie League

Dec. 10 John Gorka

Dec. 16 Bria Skonberg

Dec. 17 Jon McLaughlin & Friends

Dec. 26 Sun Ra Arkestra “Holiday Jam”