Arts Calendar
Nov. 2 Cécile McLorin Salvant
Nov. 6 Twelfth Night
Nov. 8 Choir! Choir! Choir! Hallelujah: An Epic Anthems Sing-Along
Nov. 14–15 Ephrat Asherie Dance with Arturo Farrill
Nov. 16 DakhaBrakha
Nov. 21 Philly Story Fest
Nov. 22 Martin Hayes Quartet
Dec. 6 Carnegie Student Showcase: A Toast to Dear Old Penn
Dec. 7 Dianne Reeves
Dec. 12–14 MOMIX
Dec. 19 Irish Christmas in America
Open Tues.–Sun.
Postigo Express: Documenting the Basque Conflict in San Sebastián, 1977–2003
Nov. 7–Jan. 4
Mavis Pusey: Mobile Images
Through Dec. 7
Nov. 3 Conversation with Ken Kalfus
Nov. 4 Randy Ribay: Reading and Conversation
Nov. 5 On Franz Kafka’s Selected Stories: Mark Harman, Jean-Michel Rabaté, & Liliane Weissberg
Nov. 6 Fact-checking in Crisis: Kory Stamper, Stefan Fatsis C’85, & Austin Kelley
Nov. 6 Alan Light: Why We (Still) Love Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours
Nov. 8 Naomi Xu Elegant C’19, Lauren Francis-Sharma C’94, & Beth Kephart C’80
Nov. 11 Conversation with Gabrielle Hamilton
Nov. 12 Masaki Takahashi: Performance and Discussion
Nov. 13 Patrick Rosal: Reading and Conversation
Nov. 18 Howard Langer: Conversation
Nov. 20 Jack Spicer at 100 (with Daniel Benjamin)
Open daily
Made (by Hand) in the Midwest: The Contre Coup Press 1979-2019
Through Dec. 12
“My Soul is Anchored in the Lord”: Marian Anderson & Florence Price
Through Dec. 2026
Maitin in Philadelphia: Mayor of the Arts
Through Dec. 19
Reinventing Aristotle
Through Jan. 16
Open Tuesday-Sunday
Native North America Gallery
Opening Nov. 22
Nov. 11 Acoustic Alchemy
Nov. 15 Sara Naeini & Reza Rohani
Nov. 19 Joe Conklin & The City Rhythm Orchestra
Nov. 20 Terrian with Aaron Cole
Nov. 26 SKAIISYOURGOD
Dec. 2 Nick Mulvey
Dec. 5 Carbon Leaf
Dec. 6 Pure Prairie League
Dec. 10 John Gorka
Dec. 16 Bria Skonberg
Dec. 17 Jon McLaughlin & Friends
Dec. 26 Sun Ra Arkestra “Holiday Jam”