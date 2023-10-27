Arts Calendar

Above: Still from The Bishnois: India’s Eco Warriors, Dir. Franck Vogel and Benoit Segur, 2011.

Annenberg Center

The Songs of Solomon: Music of Salamone Rossi Nov. 9

The Flying Karamazov Brothers Nov. 12

Doug Varone and Dancers Nov. 17–18

Erena Terakubo Nov. 19

Christian McBride’s New Jawn Dec. 3

Dorrance Dance Dec. 8–9

Aoife O’Donovan Dec. 10

The Crossing @ Christmas Dec. 15

Arthur Ross Gallery

open Tues.–Sun.

Goya: Prints from the Arthur Ross CollectionThrough Jan.7

ICA

David Antonio Cruz: When the Children Come Home

Moveables

Both through Dec. 17

Kelly Writers House

Homecoming Open House Nov. 4

Emerging Screenwriters: Jay Elias C’14, Benjamin Finkel C’16 G’17, Isabelle Mecattaf C’17, Nihaar Sinha W’14 Nov. 4

Wexler Program in Jewish Life and Culture: Alex Braslavsky, Mireille Gansel, and Joan Sidney Nov. 14

Joe Conason and Dick Polman Nov. 15

Sally Van Doren and Michelle Taransky: Poetry Reading Nov. 15

Morris Arboretum and Gardens

open daily

Penn Libraries

Laurence Salzmann: A Life with Others Through Dec. 4

Shakespeare and the Sexologists: Gender and “Classic” Literature in Victorian Britain Nov. 10

Representing the Codex from Antiquity to the Present (Schoenberg Symposium) Nov. 16–18

Music in the Stacks: Penn Flutes Holiday Concert Dec. 8

Penn Museum

Ancient Food & Flavor: Special Exhibition (ongoing)

Maya Land, Identity, and Human Rights Nov. 1

Film: The Bishnoi: India’s Eco-Warriors Nov. 12

Excavating the Royal City of Midas Dec. 6

Pachacamac, The Oracle of the Ancient Andes Dec. 7

World Café Live

Carbon Leaf Nov. 4

Lucero Nov. 5

The Moth StorySLAM: Give and Take Nov. 6

ZIWE Nov. 7

Wild Nothing Nov. 10

Säje Nov. 14

Anna Roisman – Jewish American Prodigy Nov. 16

The Feelies Nov. 17

Rosanne Cash Nov. 21

Beru Revue Nov. 25

Allison Russell Nov. 29

Martin Sexton Dec. 1

The Moth StorySLAM: Home Dec. 5

E.U. Featuring Sugar Bear Dec. 7

York Street Hustle Holiday Spectacular Dec. 16

Slambovian Circus of Dreams Dec. 30