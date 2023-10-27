Arts Calendar
The Songs of Solomon: Music of Salamone Rossi Nov. 9
The Flying Karamazov Brothers Nov. 12
Doug Varone and Dancers Nov. 17–18
Erena Terakubo Nov. 19
Christian McBride’s New Jawn Dec. 3
Dorrance Dance Dec. 8–9
Aoife O’Donovan Dec. 10
The Crossing @ Christmas Dec. 15
open Tues.–Sun.
Goya: Prints from the Arthur Ross CollectionThrough Jan.7
David Antonio Cruz: When the Children Come Home
Moveables
Both through Dec. 17
Homecoming Open House Nov. 4
Emerging Screenwriters: Jay Elias C’14, Benjamin Finkel C’16 G’17, Isabelle Mecattaf C’17, Nihaar Sinha W’14 Nov. 4
Wexler Program in Jewish Life and Culture: Alex Braslavsky, Mireille Gansel, and Joan Sidney Nov. 14
Joe Conason and Dick Polman Nov. 15
Sally Van Doren and Michelle Taransky: Poetry Reading Nov. 15
open daily
Laurence Salzmann: A Life with Others Through Dec. 4
Shakespeare and the Sexologists: Gender and “Classic” Literature in Victorian Britain Nov. 10
Representing the Codex from Antiquity to the Present (Schoenberg Symposium) Nov. 16–18
Music in the Stacks: Penn Flutes Holiday Concert Dec. 8
Ancient Food & Flavor: Special Exhibition (ongoing)
Maya Land, Identity, and Human Rights Nov. 1
Film: The Bishnoi: India’s Eco-Warriors Nov. 12
Excavating the Royal City of Midas Dec. 6
Pachacamac, The Oracle of the Ancient Andes Dec. 7
Carbon Leaf Nov. 4
Lucero Nov. 5
The Moth StorySLAM: Give and Take Nov. 6
ZIWE Nov. 7
Wild Nothing Nov. 10
Säje Nov. 14
Anna Roisman – Jewish American Prodigy Nov. 16
The Feelies Nov. 17
Rosanne Cash Nov. 21
Beru Revue Nov. 25
Allison Russell Nov. 29
Martin Sexton Dec. 1
The Moth StorySLAM: Home Dec. 5
E.U. Featuring Sugar Bear Dec. 7
York Street Hustle Holiday Spectacular Dec. 16
Slambovian Circus of Dreams Dec. 30