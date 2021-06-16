Arts Calendar

Thursday, June 17, 2021
16 Jun 2021
Woman with a couch, Alex Levak. Jerusalem, 1996. Photograph Courtesy Penn Libraries.
Arthur Ross Gallery
arthurrossgallery.org
Open Tues.-Sun.

An Inner World: 17th century Dutch Genre Painting
Through July 25

ICA
icaphila.org
Closed through Sep. 17

Ulysses Jenkins: Without Your Interpretation
Sep. 17-Dec. 30

Kelly Writers House
writing.upenn.edu/wh/

Visit the website for links to virtual events, archived programs, PoemTalk podcasts, and the PennSound poetry collection

Penn Libraries
library.upenn.edu/collections/online-exhibits

Remarkable Figures: Women in the Art of Ashley Bryan

The Jewish Home: Dwelling on the Domestic, the Familial, and the Lived-In

In Sight: Seeing the People of the Holy Land

Red Etchings: Soviet Book Illustrations from the Collection of Monroe Price

The Midwest Experience: Ormandy in Minnesota

plus dozens more online

Penn Museum
penn.museum/collections
Galleries open; advance booking recommended

World Café Live
worldcafelive.com

Provisionally scheduled:
Aug 14: Echoes, The American Pink Floyd
Check website for up-to-date information.

