Annenberg Addition

Penn will construct a new theatre building adjoining the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, to be named for Stuart Weitzman W’63. The 3,100-square-foot glass, steel, and concrete structure will seat 300–350 audience members; allow multiple stage configurations, including combined indoor and outdoor performances; and feature state-of-the-art lighting and sound capabilities. It will be used by student groups as well as professional companies.

Occupying a portion of the south side of Annenberg Plaza, the Weitzman Theatre will be the first major addition to the center complex, which opened in 1971 and includes the 936-capacity Zellerbach Theatre; the Prince Theatre, which seats between 217 and 239; and the 115-seat Montgomery Theatre. Additional planned renovations in a campaign launched with the Annenberg Center’s pandemic-delayed 50th anniversary celebration include conversion of the Montgomery Theatre to allow film screenings and the creation of a reimagined and expanded gateway entrance to the plaza from Locust Walk.