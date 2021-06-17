After Atlanta

I clicked one news link after another, at first not realizing what I was feverishly searching for.

By Hoa Tu Duong

On March 16, 2021, I was working from my home office when I opened the news and saw multiple versions of the front-page headline, Atlanta Murders of Asian Women. I stared, stunned by the words. They stirred a deep, unsettling sadness and fear within me, and simultaneously a surprising observation: I had never seen sustained national media coverage of violence against Asian Americans in my lifetime. I was drawn to the news with a relentless sensation of seeking.

I clicked one news link after another, at first not realizing what I was feverishly searching for. I kept seeing the same generic photos—the parking lots of Gold Spa, Aromatherapy Spa, or Young’s Asian Massage—in articles featuring scant details of the slain. For days, I sought the predictable profiles that typically follow horrifying events like this. I found no trace of the things the dead usually left behind: no name, age, profession, religion, children, or loved ones. No abruptly truncated dream, not even a grainy, smiling photo incongruous with the moment. Yet the gunman’s face haunted me everywhere.

I imagined the women’s lives by reflecting on my own past. My family arrived in the US in 1980 from a Malaysian refugee camp, where I was born after the war in Vietnam. Through the Refugee Resettlement Program, our group of seven landed in the north woods of Maine, and one month later, we moved to Reading, Pennsylvania—one of the poorest small cities in the nation. There my mother toiled on piece-rate wages in an unventilated garment factory alongside other immigrant women. When factories closed, we bought second-hand machines to perform the work at home. For much of my childhood, my sister and I assisted our family with industrial sewing.

In those days, my parents charged my sister, several years older and tall enough to reach the foot pedal, with the actual machine. They assigned me, who they viewed as small but capable and nimble-handed, with the lighter tasks. By the time I was seven, I could confidently suspend a bolt of fabric, and steadily feed it, inch by inch, into the curved metal chute of a Juki machine, where my mother would coax it with a double needle to shape an inverted collar, waist band, or cuff of a sweatshirt. Cotton dust hung in the yellow lamplight as I let these reams slide through my fingers, with the machine whirring in my ears like a shaky, oversized lawn mower. By the end of these nights, our hair appeared as if dusted with a layer of fine snowfall.

We structured our lives around work, yet strived for ordinary ways to transcend it. My father and I took breaks to teach ourselves English by listening to Sammy Takes a Bath on Saturday Night and other cassette tapes borrowed from the local library. As I grew into middle school, I dragged my books to the basement and propped them on a discarded music stand so I could study while we worked. Our willingness to accept low wages despite worsening conditions underscored our vulnerabilities. By coincidence of circumstance, any one of us—my mother, my sister, myself—fit the phenotype of the women violently silenced in the Atlanta shootings.

On March 19, national newspapers published the victims’ names: Soon Chung Park (74), Hyun Jung Grant (51), Sun Cha Kim (69), Yong Yue (63), Delaina Ashley Yaun (33), Paul Andre Michels (54), Xiajie Tan (49), and Daoyou Feng (44).

Instead of reporting on these women’s actual lives, I noticed a troubling storyline empathizing with the killer while fetishizing the victims. “He does claim that it was not racially motivated,” explained a sheriff’s captain, relaying the perpetrator’s statements at face value. “He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction … a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” he continued. “He was pretty much fed up, kind of at the end of his rope, and yesterday was a really bad day for him.”

The precise profession of the victims—who are described as elderly cleaners and cooks in Korean-language newspapers—remains unclear. What is brutally clear is this: this man blamed an entire group of women for his problems and went on a premeditated killing spree to get rid of them. By elevating his perspective, the media and police effectively recapitulated the erasure of the victims and promoted a stereotype that endangers us all.

After Atlanta, I slept fitfully. I tried to bury my initial grief and replace it with joyful remembrances, but my mind flooded involuntarily with scenes I had spent a long time repressing. Over the following days, they resurfaced—

In the car on the way to school drop-off, waiting for the light to turn red: That encounter with a group of five men my first year in Philadelphia. I was walking through a crowded Penn Relays event when a circle tightened around me, I felt hands grabbing my body, tearing at my clothes, and the words spat in my face: I never fucked a Korean bitch before.

Focusing on the present, I checked the rearview mirror and saw my children’s faces—cheerful, expectant. I parked at their school, walked them to the entrance, watched them recede to classrooms. I slid back into my seat, smoothed down my hair, my skirt, turned on the ignition and turned up the volume.

While logging into an online meeting: The evening two men followed me to my hotel room after dinner. They grabbed my arms, knocked my head into the wall, dragged me across the floor. I was on a University-affiliated study tour, post college. My first trip overseas. You’re on mute, my colleagues emphatically gestured in the video link, and asked me to begin a moderated business negotiation.

While running errands: The day a middle-school boy hit me with rocks in my backyard. When I instinctively raised my hands to protect my face, he shattered the perfect jade bracelet my mother had given me as an heirloom. Afterwards, I collected the shards of green stone that had collapsed around me and hid them in my coat closet.

While making dinner for my kids: A man four times my age waving a dollar bill from his rolled down car window, masturbating and laughing, Me Love You Long Time. Fie dolla, Fie dolla, Sucky Sucky! I was in the fourth grade, walking home from school.

A boy leaning from a playground railing to spit on me, calling me Chinky Chink. His mother, watching nearby, adding: Because that’s what you are.

The high school teacher who repeatedly asked, Are you going to write this essay in English, or in some other backwards language of yours?

After a youth punctuated with these kinds of encounters, I arrived at Penn in the summer of 1997, eager for a fresh perspective. I joined an intensive four-week academic session preceding new student orientation. The program provided an essential gift: mental and emotional space unfettered by financial anxiety to focus on academics and form unencumbered friendships. It solidified my conviction that comprehensive institutional support is a necessary precursor to success for first-generation college students, and especially those from underrepresented geographies and backgrounds.

During that year, I gravitated toward inclusive spaces. The Albert M. Greenfield Intercultural Center became a haven for me and countless students. Its dedicated staff offered meeting spaces, advisors, and programs to promote cultural pluralism. There I met student leaders from the United Minorities Council, and learned that while our struggles are not the same, they are profoundly interconnected.

This led me to Asian American Studies (ASAM) faculty, who helped me access an American story that I could stand at the center of, rather than the periphery. I marveled that I had completed high school without encountering the barest historical fact or reference to Asian Americans. For the first time, I learned the policies spanning from the Chinese Exclusion Act (1882) to Japanese American Internment during World War II (1942) to the role of uninterrupted US militarization in Asia ever since. This curriculum could help all students contextualize these policies against the broader sweep of US history.

As a sophomore, I led the Asian Pacific Student Coalition, which represented 14 diverse groups that collectively accounted for 25 percent of Penn’s student body. Alongside faculty and staff, we advocated for the establishment of a center responsive to the unique needs of AAPI students. In 2000, Pan-Asian American Community House (PAACH) opened its doors, with priorities to launch an Asian Pacific American Women’s Leadership Initiative, create a formal partnership with ASAM, and provide counseling and psychological services on site in the evenings.

This year marks 21 years of PAACH as a cultural resource center.

Atlanta reminds us that the issues that mobilized Asian American students in 2000 remain equally salient today. These challenges take on renewed urgency amidst increased reporting of violence against AAPI, and an incomplete national reckoning on race during a global pandemic. With this in mind, I will continue trying to transform America into a place where we can all live without fear of racism and exploitation—a place where we don’t have to search so hard to find the humanity of Asian Americans.

Hoa Tu Duong C’01 is a founder of the Pan-Asian American Community House at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a public policy and strategy consultant.