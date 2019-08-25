Pictures of Penn, Vol. 7

Find out who’s having a baby, who’s winning awards, who’s launching new companies, and who’s visiting with our founder Ben Franklin in this edition of Pictures of Penn. Keep up the good work, Quakers!

Tom Janover C’83 writes, “Here’s a picture of many generations of Penn Quakers. Pictured, from right, are Alan Janover W’53, Emily Janover C’22, me, and, Ben … (of course, you know). Go Quakers!”

Asja Radja Gr’19, who graduated in May, has been selected as a Schmidt Science Fellow, a post-doctoral program that aims to develop the next generation of interdisciplinary science leaders.

Photo credit: Adam Schultz

Heather Bradford Nu’99 GNu’01 and Melicia Escobar GNu’06, Penn midwifery and women’s health alumnae, proudly represented their Penn red and blue hoods in the faculty procession at Georgetown University’s 2019 Commencement. Heather and Melicia are on the leadership team at Georgetown’s Nurse-Midwifery/Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner programs.

Dr. Lawrence V. Najarian M’82, an ophthalmologist and the founder and medical director of the Bedminster Eye and Laser Center in New Jersey, has received the 2019 Ellis Island Medal of Honor. According to his company’s press release, the medal is “awarded annually to a group of distinguished American citizens who exemplify a life dedicated to community service and extraordinary accomplishments in their field. … Dr. Najarian accepted the Ellis Island Medal on behalf of his grandparents who came through Ellis Island in 1921 [as survivors of the Armenian Diaspora].”

Peter Exley GAr’90, cofounder of the Chicago-based firm Architecture Is Fun, has been elected 2020 first vice president and 2021 president-elect for the American Institute of Architects (AIA). Peter is currently an at-large director on the AIA National Board.

Dr. Matthew F Gutowicz Jr. GM’76 GM’77, a diagnostic radiologist and a nuclear medicine physician living in LaQuinta, California, writes, “I sit on the advisory committee of Radiology International, a company that organizes continuing medical education conferences for radiologists with venues all over the world. I’m also a partner in two restaurants, Pacifica Seafood in Palm Desert, California, and La Quinta Cliffhouse in LaQuinta, California. Both were named in the ‘100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2019’ by OpenTable.”

Ryan Finch C’19(pictured), Christian Kildal-Brandt C’19, and Philip St. Jacques, a 2019 graduate of Northeastern University, are cofounders of the e-commerce and retail-based company Ninth Street Jerky, which they started in their sophomore year. Ryan writes, “Our company sources artisan beef jerky from Amish country in Pennsylvania and distributes to retailers based in Philadelphia and New Jersey (our retailers include Rittenhouse Market, United By Blue, Art in the Age, Gourmet Grocer, Green Aisle Grocery, and several others). Our company is and has always been a tribute to the city of Philadelphia and aims to embody the same cultural authenticity that Philly represents through its tradition, art, and history.”

Robert Carley C’82 was featured on several news programs about his public art display at Bushnell Park in Hartford, Connecticut, for the Fourth of July. Robert created three American flags made from egg cartons, using eggs to mark the stars. Here, he is pictured with his popup flag display for Memorial Day weekend. Robert also exhibited 120 caricatures of famous musicians at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, which has now moved to Central Connecticut State University’s Elihu Burritt Library and is on display through August 31.

Brian Mahoney EAS’08 and his wife Natasha Mahoney announce the birth of their daughter, Nora Rosemary Mahoney, born on December 9, 2018.

Phillip Yu EAS’00 received both the 3M Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Excellence Award and the ESPRIT Team Award for 2018, when he was responsible for VHB tapes and primers as senior product engineer in the industrial adhesives and tapes division at 3M. Phillip is now a senior product development engineer in the company’s commercial solutions division.

Submit your photos and updates to gazette@ben.dev.upenn.edu. Keep smiling, Quakers!